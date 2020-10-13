October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in keeping with 20 years of tradition, the Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance is holding it’s annual fundraiser walk/run – sort of.

“Every year we have the walk/run, and ever since Pat Ramirez founded it, it’s been going stronger and stronger every year, but with COVID we can’t do a big celebration like we wanted,” said Rosie Graves, oncology patient navigator for Northern Inyo Hospital. “We have to go virtual.”

The annual walk/run is taking place throughout this week. Participants can register online, then go for a walk or run anywhere, anytime they want to. They can take a picture and upload it to the ESCA web-site (www.escanceralliance.org) or share it on Instagram. To register for the event, go to www.escanceralliance.org.

There are 20th anniversary T-shirts avail-able on a first come, first serve basis for those who register online. Ramirez, who founded ESCA and has been an active volunteer for more than 20 years, recently stepped down from active volunteering and was given the title of honorary board member in recognition for her immeasurable contribution to local cancer survivors. As a breast cancer survivor, she saw the need for support locally for cancer patients and founded ESCA to meet that need.The Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance gives financial support to local cancer patients. The alliance also offers resources and a mentorship program through its resource cen-ter. ESIA’s annual revenue is down about $13,000 this year, since the alliance was unable to have its normal annual fundraisers. The Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance Resource Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance to hold virtual walk/run Center is looking for volunteers. Open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. ESCA helps more than 20 patients each month to offset financial costs incurred due to traveling out of the area and out of pocket expenses on their bills.For more information about the organization, call (760) 872-3811.