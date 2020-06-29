Drowning reported at Crowley Lake
Mono County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Mono County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) personnel were dispatched to Crowley Lake regarding a drowning Wednesday afternoon.
It was reported that a floating mattress blew into the water and the victim attempted to swim after the mattress. The reporting person witnessed the victim go under the water, and called 9-1-1 when he did not resurface.
MCSO deputies, Search and Rescue (SAR) Team, Long Valley Fire Department, California Highway Patrol (CHP) and a CHP H-40 (helicopter) responded but were unable to locate the victim.
On Thursday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dive Team arrived on scene. After searching for a few hours utilizing divers and sonar, they recovered the victim from a depth of approximately 16 feet.
The victim was identified as Jess Monroe Watts, 50, from Bishop. The MCSO would like to express its condolences to the family and friends of Watts.
The department also wanted to thank the responding agencies, including the MSCO SAR Team, Long Valley Fire Department, CHP H-40, Mono County EMS and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dive Team.
