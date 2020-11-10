Double homicide discovered in Mono County
A Caltrans snowplow driver early Monday morning came across two bodies on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 395, approximately 10 miles north of Bridgeport, the apparent victims of a double homicide, according to the Mono County Sheriff's Office.
The agency on Tuesday reported that the highway was immediately closed, and personnel from the Mono County Sheriffs’ Office (MCSO) and California Highway Patrol (CHP) quickly responded to
investigate. It was determined that the man and woman had been murdered and MCSO has taken the lead on the homicide investigation.
The names of the deceased will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
It can be confirmed that neither are local to Mono County or surrounding areas. The crime appears to be specific and targeted, and there is no threat to the community of Bridgeport. Additional
details will be released as they become available, provided the investigation will not be compromised, according to the MCSO.
