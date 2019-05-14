Donkey rescue project president appears in court

Preservation Project President Diana Chontos appeared in court earlier this month and was charged with nine counts of felony animal abuse in connection with allegations that she neglected burros at her facility.

According to the Inyo County District Attorney’s Office, Chontos made her appearance on May 2 and entered not guilty pleas to all counts.

Her case is set for a settlement conference in the Inyo Superior Court on June 11.

District Attorney Thomas Hardy said the nine counts are based on the seven burros that had to be euthanized on the day the search warrant was served on March 5. The charges equate to one count for each burro and two “general” counts that she allegedly was inflicting unnecessary cruelty on all of the animals in her care, and that she was failing to provide the animals with proper food, drink and shelter.

For more on this story, see today's (May 14) edition of The Inyo Register.