Division playoffs - Round Two

Bishop Union High School varsity football quarterback Luke McClean leaps for the end zone ahead of a defending Foothill player during Friday night’s second round game of the 2019 Central Section CIF Les Schwab Football Championships - Division 6 football tournament in Bishop. The Broncos won the game 34-14 and will take on the Lindsay Cardinals Friday at home with a 6 p.m. kick-off. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. For more photos from the game, see page 12.

Photo by Mike Chacanaca