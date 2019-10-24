District to negotiate services for student athletes

Potential agreement between BUHS, Mammoth, NIHD in the works

At its meeting last week, Bishop Unified School District Board of Trustees President Taylor Ludwick called for a motion to accept an agreement to provide certified athletic training services to student athletes.

Taylor’s call for the motion regarding the agreement between the district and Mammoth Hospital was met with the proverbial chirping of crickets.

The district has had an agreement with physical therapist/certified athletic trainer and assistant BUHS football coach Chris Matteson and Mammoth Hospital since 2015.

However, Northern Inyo Healthcare District CEO Dr. Kevin Flanigan said Tuesday that he had been in conversations with the past and present BUHS administrations regarding opportunities to help other student athletes beyond the football field and the basketball court, including girls sports.

