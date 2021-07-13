Dexter Fire update

The lightning-caused Dexter Fire was reported at 9:35 a.m.July 12. It is located near Bald Mountain spring, located north of Owens River Road and east of Highway 395, northeast of Mammoth Lakes.All resources, including aircraft, were pulled back from the fire during the afternoon hours due to a large thunderstorm producing strong, erratic winds across the fire area. At this time the Dexter Fire is estimated to be 250 acres. Fifty personnel are assigned with more resources on order. Updates will be posted to InciWeb at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7656/and on the Forest Facebook https://www.facebook.com/inyonfand Twitter pages: https://twitter.com/Inyo_NF.Fire Restrictions remain in effect for the Inyo National Forest and Bishop Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Campfires are allowed only in developed campgrounds and recreation sites. A portable stove or lantern using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel may be used with a valid wilderness or California Campfire Permit in dispersed areas. Smoking is only allowed within an enclosed vehicle, building, a developed recreation site, or in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of flammable material.