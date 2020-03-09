Deceased hiker tests negative for COVID-19

The body of a hiker that was recently recovered by Inyo County responders has tested negative for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), and results were confirmed through the Los Angeles County Public Health Laboratory, according to a report from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office released Saturday. The body tested was tested as a precaution, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Inyo County.

After Inyo County sheriff’s deputies along with a local Fish and Wildlife officer, and U.S. Forest Service officer located a missing individual who was discovered deceased, information gathered indicated that the deceased individual had been taking over the counter cold/flu medication. The Inyo County Coroner performed testing for influenza with a negative result. Additional testing was requested for COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus), and results were confirmed through the Los Angeles County Public Health Laboratory the evening of March 6 to be negative.

While waiting for official confirmation, the personnel who responded were asked to self-monitor for symptoms out of an abundance of caution, and stay home if they were sick. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Inyo County, and no other persons are suspected of having COVID-19 at this time.

“Inyo County remains low risk; however, we are vigilant in pursuing testing when deemed appropriate,” stated Inyo County Public Health Officer Dr. Jim Richardson. “I will continue to work with our identified partners, and provide notification to Inyo County’s residents if there is a confirmed COVID-19 case.”

Information about COVID-19 is changing rapidly. Misinformation is also circulating. For the most accurate information visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at www.cdc.gov or the CDPH website at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/.

You can help protect yourself from COVID-19 and other communicable diseases by taking the same precautions as recommended for avoiding colds and flu, including washing hands thoroughly with soap and water and covering your cough. Most importantly, if you are not feeling well – stay home. It’s important to protect your own health and that of the community by not exposing others if you are sick.