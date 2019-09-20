This Day in History September 22

Events

904 – The warlord Zhu Quanzhong kills Emperor Zhaozong, the penultimate emperor of the Tang dynasty, after seizing control of the imperial government.

1236 – The Samogitians defeat the Livonian Brothers of the Sword in the Battle of Saule.

1499 – The Treaty of Basel concludes the Swabian War.

1586 – The Battle of Zutphen is a Spanish victory over the English and Dutch.

1598 – English playwright Ben Jonson kills actor Gabriel Spenser in a duel and is indicted for manslaughter.

1692 – The last hanging of those convicted of witchcraft in the Salem witch trials; others are all eventually released.

1711 – The Tuscarora War begins in present-day North Carolina.

1761 – George III and Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz are crowned King and Queen, respectively, of the Kingdom of Great Britain.

1776 – Nathan Hale is hanged for spying during the American Revolution.

1789 – The office of United States Postmaster General is established.

1789 – Battle of Rymnik: Alexander Suvorov's Russian and allied army defeats superior Ottoman Empire forces.

1792 – Primidi Vendémiaire of year one of the French Republican Calendar as the French First Republic comes into being.

1823 – Joseph Smith claims to have found the golden plates after being directed by God through the Angel Moroni to the place where they were buried.

1857 – The Russian warship Lefort capsizes and sinks during a storm in the Gulf of Finland, killing all 826 aboard.

1862 – A preliminary version of the Emancipation Proclamation is released by Abraham Lincoln.

1866 – The Battle of Curupayty is Paraguay's only significant victory in the Paraguayan War.

1885 – Lord Randolph Churchill makes a speech in Ulster in opposition to the Irish Home Rule movement.

1888 – The first issue of National Geographic Magazine is published.

1892 – Lindal Railway Incident, providing inspiration for "The Lost Special" by A.C. Doyle and the TV serial Lost.

1896 – Queen Victoria surpasses her grandfather King George III as the longest reigning monarch in British history.

1910 – The Duke of York's Picture House opens in Brighton, now the oldest continually operating cinema in Britain.

1914 – A German submarine sinks three British cruisers over a seventy-minute period, killing almost 1500 sailors.

1919 – The steel strike of 1919, led by the Amalgamated Association of Iron and Steel Workers, begins in Pennsylvania before spreading across the United States.

1927 – Jack Dempsey loses the "Long Count" boxing match to Gene Tunney.

1934 – The Gresford disaster in Wales kills 266 miners and rescuers.

1937 – Spanish Civil War: Peña Blanca is taken, ending the Battle of El Mazuco.

1939 – World War II: A joint German–Soviet military parade in Brest-Litovsk is held to celebrate the successful invasion of Poland.

1941 – The Holocaust in Ukraine: On the Jewish New Year Day, the German SS murders 6,000 Jews in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Those are the survivors of the previous killings that took place a few days earlier in which about 24,000 Jews were executed.

1948 – Gail Halvorsen officially started parachuting candy to children as part of the Berlin Air lift.

1948 – Israeli-Palestine conflict: The All-Palestine Government is established by the Arab League.[1]

1957 – In Haiti, François Duvalier is elected president.

1960 – The Sudanese Republic is renamed Mali after the withdrawal of Senegal from the Mali Federation.

1965 – The Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, ends after the United Nations calls for a ceasefire.

1975 – Sara Jane Moore tries to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford, but is foiled by the Secret Service.

1979 – A bright flash, resembling the detonation of a nuclear weapon, is observed near the Prince Edward Islands. Its cause is never determined.

1980 – Iraq invades Iran.

1991 – The Dead Sea Scrolls are made available to the public for the first time.

1993 – A barge strikes a railroad bridge near Mobile, Alabama, causing the deadliest train wreck in Amtrak history. Forty-seven passengers are killed.

1993 – A Transair Georgian Airlines Tu-154 is shot down by a missile in Sukhumi, Georgia.

1995 – An E-3B AWACS crashes outside Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska after multiple bird strikes to two of the four engines soon after takeoff; all 24 on board are killed.

1995 – The Nagerkovil school bombing is carried out by the Sri Lanka Air Force in which at least 34 die, most of them ethnic Tamil schoolchildren.

2013 – At least 75 people are killed in a suicide bombing at a Christian church in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Births

1013 – Richeza of Poland, Queen of Hungary (d. 1075)

1211 – Ibn Khallikan, Iraqi scholar and judge (d. 1282)

1373 – Thomas le Despenser, 1st Earl of Gloucester (d. 1400)

1515 – Anne of Cleves (d. 1557)

1547 – Philipp Nicodemus Frischlin, German philologist, mathematician, astronomer, and poet (d. 1590)

1552 – Tsar Vasili IV of Russia (d. 1612)

1593 – Matthäus Merian, Swiss-German engraver and cartographer (d. 1650)

1601 – Anne of Austria (d. 1666)

1606 – Li Zicheng, Chinese emperor (d. 1645)

1680 – Barthold Heinrich Brockes, German poet (d. 1747)

1694 – Philip Stanhope, 4th Earl of Chesterfield, English politician, Lord Lieutenant of Ireland (d. 1773)

1715 – Jean-Étienne Guettard, French mineralogist and botanist (d. 1786)

1741 – Peter Simon Pallas, German zoologist and botanist (d. 1811)

1743 – Quintin Craufurd, Scottish author (d. 1819)

1762 – Elizabeth Simcoe, English-Canadian painter and author (d. 1850)

1765 – Paolo Ruffini, Italian mathematician and philosopher (d. 1822)

1788 – Theodore Hook, English composer and educator (d. 1841)

1791 – Michael Faraday, English physicist and chemist (d. 1867)

1819 – Wilhelm Wattenbach, German historian and academic (d. 1897)

1829 – Tự Đức, Vietnamese emperor (d. 1883)

1833 – Stephen D. Lee, American general and academic (d. 1908)

1835 – Alexander Potebnja, Ukrainian linguist and philosopher (d. 1891)

1841 – Andrejs Pumpurs, Latvian soldier and poet (d. 1902)

1862 – Anastasios Charalambis, Greek lieutenant and politician, Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1949)

1868 – Louise McKinney, Canadian educator and politician (d. 1931)

1870 – Charlotte Cooper, English-Scottish tennis player (d. 1966)

1870 – Arthur Pryor, American trombonist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1942)

1875 – Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis, Lithuanian painter and composer (d. 1911)

1876 – André Tardieu, French journalist and politician, 67th Prime Minister of France (d. 1945)

1878 – Shigeru Yoshida, Japanese politician and diplomat, 51st Prime Minister of Japan (d. 1967)

1880 – Christabel Pankhurst, English activist, co-founded the Women's Social and Political Union (d. 1958)

1882 – Wilhelm Keitel, German field marshal (d. 1946)

1883 – Ferenc Oslay, Hungarian-Slovene historian and author (d. 1932)

1883 – Frank George Woollard, English engineer (d. 1957)

1885 – Gunnar Asplund, Swedish architect and academic, designed the Stockholm Public Library (d. 1940)

1885 – Ben Chifley, Australian engineer and politician, 16th Prime Minister of Australia (d. 1951)

1885 – Erich von Stroheim, Austrian-American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1957)

1887 – Bhaurao Patil, Indian educator and activist (d. 1959)

1889 – Hooks Dauss, American baseball player (d. 1963)

1891 – Alma Thomas, American painter and educator (d. 1978)

1892 – Billy West, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1975)

1894 – Elisabeth Rethberg, German soprano (d. 1976)

1895 – Paul Muni, Ukrainian-born American actor (d. 1967)

1896 – Uri Zvi Greenberg, Ukrainian-Israeli poet and journalist (d. 1981)

1896 – Henry Segrave, American-English race car driver (d. 1930)

1899 – Elsie Allen, Native American Pomo basket weaver (d. 1990)[2]

1900 – Paul Hugh Emmett, American chemist and engineer (d. 1985)

1900 – William Spratling, American-Mexican silversmith and educator (d. 1967)

1901 – Nadezhda Alliluyeva, second wife of Joseph Stalin (d. 1932)

1901 – Charles Brenton Huggins, Canadian-American physician and physiologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1997)

1902 – John Houseman, Romanian-American actor and producer (d. 1988)

1905 – Haakon Lie, Norwegian lawyer and politician (d. 2009)

1905 – Eugen Sänger, Czech-Austrian engineer (d. 1964)

1907 – Maurice Blanchot, French philosopher and author (d. 2003)

1907 – Philip Fotheringham-Parker, English race car driver (d. 1981)

1907 – Hermann Schlichting, German engineer and academic (d. 1982)

1908 – Esphyr Slobodkina, Russian-American author and illustrator (d. 2002)

1909 – John Engstead, American photographer and journalist (d. 1983)

1910 – György Faludy, Hungarian poet and author (d. 2006)

1910 – Hidekichi Miyazaki, Japanese masters athlete and centenarian (d. 2019)

1912 – Herbert Mataré, German physicist and academic (d. 2011)

1912 – Martha Scott, American actress (d. 2003)

1913 – Lillian Chestney, American painter and illustrator (d. 2000)

1915 – Grigory Frid, Russian pianist and composer (d. 2012)

1918 – Hans Scholl, German activist (d. 1943)

1918 – Henryk Szeryng, Mexican violinist and educator (d. 1988)

1920 – Eric Baker, English activist, co-founded Amnesty International (d. 1976)

1920 – Anders Lassen, Danish-English soldier, Victoria Cross recipient (d. 1945)

1920 – Bob Lemon, American baseball player and manager (d. 2000)

1920 – William H. Riker, American political scientist and academic (d. 1993)

1921 – Will Elder, Jewish-American illustrator (d. 2008)

1922 – David Sive, American environmentalist and lawyer (d. 2014)

1923 – Dannie Abse, Welsh physician, poet, and author (d. 2014)

1924 – Bernard Gauthier, French cyclist (d. 2018)

1924 – Charles Keeping, English author and illustrator (d. 1988)

1924 – Rosamunde Pilcher, English author (d. 2019)

1924 – Charles Waterhouse, American painter, sculptor, and illustrator (d. 2013)

1924 – J. William Middendorf, American soldier and politician, 14th United States Secretary of the Navy

1924 – Ray Wetzel, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1951)

1925 – Virginia Capers, American actress and singer (d. 2004)

1925 – Leila Hadley, American author (d. 2009)

1926 – Bill Smith, American clarinet player and composer

1927 – Gordon Astall, English footballer and coach

1927 – Tommy Lasorda, American baseball player, coach, and manager

1928 – Eric Broadley, English engineer and businessman, founded Lola Cars (d. 2017)

1928 – James Lawson, American activist, author, and academic

1928 – Eugene Roche, American actor (d. 2004)

1928 – Johnny Valentine, American wrestler (d. 2001)

1929 – Serge Garant, Canadian composer and conductor (d. 1986)

1929 – Carlo Ubbiali, Italian motorcycle racer

1930 – Joni James, American singer

1930 – T. S. Sinnathuray, Judge of the High Court of Singapore (d. 2016)

1931 – Fay Weldon, English author and playwright

1931 – George Younger, 4th Viscount Younger of Leckie, Scottish banker and politician, Secretary of State for Defence (d. 2003)

1932 – Algirdas Brazauskas, Lithuanian politician, 2nd President of Lithuania (d. 2010)

1932 – Ingemar Johansson, Swedish boxer (d. 2009)

1933 – Leonardo Balada, Spanish-American composer and educator

1933 – T. Cullen Davis, American businessman

1933 – Carmelo Simeone, Italian-Argentinian footballer (d. 2014)

1933 – Jesco von Puttkamer, German-American engineer (d. 2012)

1934 – Jack McGregor, American captain, lawyer, and politician

1934 – Lute Olson, American basketball player and coach

1934 – T. Somasekaram, Sri Lankan geographer and politician, 37th Surveyor General of Sri Lanka (d. 2010)

1936 – Maurice Evans, English footballer and manager (d. 2000)

1937 – Don Rutherford, English rugby player (d. 2016)

1938 – Gene Mingo, American football player

1939 – Bogdan Baltazar, Romanian economist and engineer (d. 2012)

1939 – Deborah Lavin, South African-English historian and academic

1939 – Gilbert E. Patterson, American bishop (d. 2007)

1939 – Junko Tabei, Japanese mountaineer (d. 2016)

1940 – Anna Karina, Danish-French actress, director, and screenwriter

1941 – Jeremiah Wright, American pastor and theologian

1942 – Ole Anderson, American wrestler

1942 – Candida Lycett Green, Anglo-Irish journalist and author (d. 2014)

1942 – Rubén Salazar Gómez, Colombian cardinal

1942 – David Stern, American lawyer and businessman

1943 – Toni Basil, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress

1943 – Barry Cable, Australian footballer and coach

1943 – Paul Hoffert, American keyboard player, composer, and academic

1944 – Brian Gibson, English director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2004)

1946 – King Sunny Adé, Nigerian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Larry Dierker, American baseball player and manager

1947 – Jo Beverley, English-Canadian author

1947 – David Drewry, English glaciologist and geophysicist

1947 – Norma McCorvey, American activist (d. 2017)

1947 – Robert Morace, American author and academic

1948 – Denis Burke, Australian soldier and politician, 6th Chief Minister of the Northern Territory

1948 – Mark Phillips, English equestrian, trainer, and journalist

1949 – James Cartwright, American general

1949 – Jim McGinty, Australian lawyer and politician, Attorney-General of Western Australia

1951 – David Coverdale, English singer-songwriter

1951 – Mike Graham, American wrestler and promoter (d. 2012)

1951 – Doug Somers, American wrestler (d. 2017)

1952 – Bob Goodlatte, American lawyer and politician

1952 – Sukhumbhand Paribatra, Thai political scientist and politician, 15th Governor of Bangkok

1952 – Américo Rocca, Mexican wrestler

1952 – Gloria Borger, American journalist

1953 – Richard Fairbrass, English singer-songwriter, musician and producer (Right Said Fred)

1953 – Ségolène Royal, French politician

1955 – Jeffrey Leonard, American baseball player and coach

1956 – Debby Boone, American singer, actress, and author

1956 – Doug Wimbish, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1956 – Ibrahim Shema, Nigerian lawyer, politician

1957 – Steve Carney, English footballer (d. 2013)

1957 – Nick Cave, Australian singer-songwriter, author, and actor

1957 – Johnette Napolitano, American singer-songwriter and bass player (Concrete Blonde)

1957 – Giuseppe Saronni, Italian cyclist and manager

1958 – Andrea Bocelli, Italian singer-songwriter and producer

1958 – Beth Catlin, American Autistic savant[3]

1958 – Neil Cavuto, American journalist and author

1958 – Joan Jett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress

1959 – Tai Babilonia, American figure skater and talk show host

1959 – Saul Perlmutter, American astrophysicist, astronomer, and academic, Nobel Prize Laureate

1960 – Scott Baio, American actor

1961 – Vince Coleman, American baseball player

1961 – Liam Fox, Scottish physician and politician, Secretary of State for Defence

1961 – Bonnie Hunt, American actress, producer, and talk show host

1961 – Diane Lemieux, Canadian lawyer and politician

1961 – Catherine Oxenberg, American actress

1961 – Michael Torke, American composer

1962 – Martin Crowe, New Zealand cricketer and sportscaster (d. 2016)

1964 – Juha Turunen, Finnish lawyer and politician

1964 – Ken Vandermark, American saxophonist and composer

1965 – Dan Bucatinsky, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1965 – Andrii Deshchytsia, Ukrainian politician and diplomat, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs

1965 – Mark Guthrie, American baseball player

1965 – Robert Satcher, American physician, engineer, and astronaut

1966 – Ruth Jones, Welsh actress, producer, and screenwriter

1966 – Mike Richter, American ice hockey player

1966 – Michael Shank, American racing team owner[4]

1967 – Matt Besser, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1967 – Super Delfin, Japanese wrestler

1967 – Brian Keene, American novelist

1967 – Ian Mortimer, English historian and novelist

1967 – Rickard Rydell, Swedish race car driver

1967 – Félix Savón, Cuban boxer

1969 – Nicole Bradtke, Australian tennis player and sportscaster

1969 – Tuomas Kantelinen, Finnish composer and conductor

1969 – Sue Perkins, English comedian, actress, and radio host

1969 – Matt Sharp, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1970 – Gladys Berejiklian, Australian politician, 45th Premier of New South Wales

1970 – Mike Matheny, American baseball player and manager

1970 – Mystikal, American rapper and actor

1970 – Hitro Okesene, New Zealand rugby player and coach

1970 – Rupert Penry-Jones, English actor

1970 – Emmanuel Petit, French footballer

1971 – Elizabeth Bear, American author and poet

1971 – Toomas Krõm, Estonian footballer

1971 – Luther Reigns, American actor and wrestler

1973 – Yoo Chae-yeong, South Korean singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2014)

1973 – Stéfan Louw, South African tenor and producer

1973 – Bob Sapp, American wrestler

1974 – Kostas Kaiafas, Cypriot footballer and manager

1975 – Ethan Moreau, Canadian ice hockey player and scout

1976 – David Berkeley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1976 – Mo Collins, American football player and coach (d. 2014)

1976 – Martin Solveig, French DJ, singer, songwriter and record producer

1978 – Harry Kewell, Australian footballer and coach

1979 – Emilie Autumn, American singer-songwriter, violinist, and poet

1979 – Phil Waugh, Australian rugby player

1980 – Francesco D'Isa, Italian painter and journalist

1980 – Svenja Weidemann, German tennis player

1981 – Alexei Ramírez, Cuban baseball player

1981 – Subaru Shibutani, Japanese singer-songwriter

1981 – Ingrid Vetlesen, Norwegian soprano

1982 – Domenic Cassisi, Australian footballer

1982 – Billie Piper, English actress and singer

1982 – Maarten Stekelenburg, Dutch footballer

1983 – Kyla, British singer

1983 – Glenn Loovens, Dutch professional footballer

1983 – Petr Tatíček, Czech professional ice hockey

1983 – Tommy Thelin, Swedish footballer

1984 – Ross Jarman, English drummer and songwriter

1984 – Thiago Silva, Brazilian footballer

1985 – Matteo Cavagna, Italian footballer

1985 – Faris Haroun, Belgian footballer

1985 – Jamie Mackie, Scottish footballer

1985 – Tatiana Maslany, Canadian actress

1985 – Ibragim Todashev, Russian-American mixed martial artist (d. 2013)

1987 – Derick Brassard, Canadian ice hockey player

1987 – Stefan Denifl, Austrian cyclist

1987 – Tom Felton, English actor

1987 – Zdravko Kuzmanović, Serbian footballer

1988 – Nikita Andreyev, Russian footballer

1989 – Jon Bass, American actor

1989 – Kim Hyo-yeon, South Korean singer, dancer, and actress (Girls Generation)

1989 – Sabine Lisicki, German tennis player

1990 – Denard Robinson, American football player

1990 – Jenn Im, Korean-American fashion and beauty vlogger and fashion designer

1991 – Kenny Bromwich, New Zealand rugby league player

1991 – Joe Wardle, English rugby league player

1992 – Philip Hindes, English track cyclist

1993 – Yutakayama Ryota, Japanese sumo wrestler

1993 – Chase Ellison, Former teen actor

1994 – Carlos Correa, Puerto Rican-American baseball player

1994 – Chad Finchum, American racing driver

1994 – Park Jin-young, South Korean singer, dancer, and actor (Got7)

1995 – Nayeon, Korean singer (Twice) [5]

1996 – Zooey Perry, British handball player

Deaths

189 – He Jin, Chinese general and regent (b. 135)

530 – Pope Felix IV

904 – Zhao Zong, emperor of the Tang Dynasty (b. 867)

967 – Wichmann II, Frankish nobleman

1072 – Ouyang Xiu, Chinese historian, poet, and politician (b. 1007)

1158 – Otto of Freising, German bishop and chronicler (b. c. 1114)

1174 – Uchtred, Lord of Galloway (b. c. 1120)

1253 – Dōgen, Japanese monk and philosopher (b. 1200)

1345 – Henry, 3rd Earl of Lancaster, English politician, Lord High Steward (b. 1281)

1399 – Thomas de Mowbray, 1st Duke of Norfolk, English politician, Earl Marshal of The United Kingdom (b. 1366)

1408 – John VII Palaiologos, Byzantine Emperor (b. 1370)

1457 – Peter II, Duke of Brittany (b. 1418)

1482 – Philibert I, Duke of Savoy (b. 1465)

1520 – Selim I, Ottoman sultan (b. 1465)

1531 – Louise of Savoy, French regent (b. 1476)

1539 – Guru Nanak, Sikh religious leader, founded Sikhism (b. 1469)

1554 – Francisco Vázquez de Coronado, Spanish explorer (b. 1510)

1566 – Johannes Agricola, German theologian and academic (b. 1494)

1576 – Walter Devereux, 1st Earl of Essex (b. 1541)

1607 – Alessandro Allori, Italian painter and educator (b. 1535)

1662 – John Biddle, English minister and theologian (b. 1615)

1692 – Martha Corey, American woman accused of witchcraft (b. 1620)

1703 – Vincenzo Viviani, Italian mathematician and physicist (b. 1622)

1756 – Abu l-Hasan Ali I, ruler of Tunisia (b. 1688)

1774 – Pope Clement XIV (b. 1705)

1776 – Nathan Hale, American soldier (b. 1755)

1777 – John Bartram, American botanist and explorer (b. 1699)

1828 – Shaka Zulu, Zulu chieftain and monarch of the Zulu Kingdom (b. 1787)

1852 – William Tierney Clark, English engineer, designed Hammersmith Bridge (b. 1783)

1872 – Vladimir Dal, Russian lexicographer and linguist (b. 1801)

1873 – Friedrich Frey-Herosé, Swiss lawyer and politician (b. 1801)

1881 – Solomon L. Spink, American lawyer and politician (b. 1831)

1914 – Alain-Fournier, French soldier and author (b. 1886)

1919 – Alajos Gáspár, Hungarian-Slovene author and poet (b. 1848)

1935 – Elliott Lewis, Australian politician, 19th Premier of Tasmania (b. 1858)

1944 – Hugh Seagrim, English soldier (b.1909)

1952 – Kaarlo Juho Ståhlberg, Finnish lawyer, judge, and politician, 1st President of Finland (b. 1865)

1956 – Frederick Soddy, English chemist and economist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1877)

1957 – Soemu Toyoda, Japanese admiral (b. 1885)

1961 – Marion Davies, American actress and comedian (b. 1897)

1969 – Adolfo López Mateos, Mexican politician, 48th President of Mexico (b. 1909)[6]

1973 – Paul van Zeeland, Belgian lawyer, economist, and politician, 38th Prime Minister of Belgium (b. 1893)

1979 – Abul A'la Maududi, Pakistani theologian, Islamic scholar and jurist (b. 1903)

1981 – Harry Warren, American composer and songwriter (b. 1893)

1987 – Hákun Djurhuus, Faroese educator and politician, 4th Prime Minister of the Faroe Islands (b. 1908)

1987 – Dan Rowan, American actor, comedian, and producer (b. 1922)

1988 – Rais Amrohvi, Pakistani psychoanalyst, scholar, and poet (b. 1914)

1989 – Ambrose Folorunsho Alli, Nigerian academic and politician (b. 1929)

1989 – Irving Berlin, Russian-born American composer and songwriter (b. 1888)

1992 – Aurelio López, Mexican baseball player (b. 1948)

1993 – Maurice Abravanel, Greek-American pianist and conductor (b. 1903)

1994 – Leonard Feather, English-American pianist, composer, producer, and journalist (b. 1914)

1996 – Ludmilla Chiriaeff, Latvian-Canadian ballerina, choreographer, and director (b. 1924)

1996 – Dorothy Lamour, American actress and singer (b. 1914)

1999 – George C. Scott, American actor, director, and producer (b. 1927)

2000 – Saburō Sakai, Japanese lieutenant and pilot (b. 1916)

2001 – Isaac Stern, Polish-Ukrainian violinist and conductor (b. 1920)

2002 – Jan de Hartog, Dutch-American author and playwright (b. 1914)

2003 – Gordon Jump, American actor (b. 1932)

2003 – Hugo Young, English journalist and author (b. 1938)

2004 – Pete Schoening, American mountaineer (b. 1927)

2004 – Ray Traylor Jr., American professional wrestler better-known as the Big Boss Man (b. 1963)

2006 – Edward Albert, American actor (b. 1951)

2006 – Carla Benschop, Dutch basketball player and educator (b. 1950)

2007 – `Alí-Muhammad Varqá, last Hand of the Cause of God in the Bahá’í Faith (b. 1911)

2007 – Marcel Marceau, French mime and actor (b. 1923)

2008 – Thomas Dörflein, German zookeeper (b. 1963)

2008 – Petrus Schaesberg, German painter, historian, and educator (b. 1967)

2009 – Edward Delaney, Irish sculptor (b. 1930)

2010 – Eddie Fisher, American singer (b. 1928)

2010 – Vyacheslav Tsaryov, Russian footballer (b. 1971)

2011 – Knut Steen, Norwegian sculptor (b. 1924)

2012 – Hector Abhayavardhana, Sri Lankan theorist and academic (b. 1919)

2012 – Irving Adler, American mathematician, author, and academic (b. 1913)

2012 – Juan H. Cintrón García, Puerto Rican businessman and politician, 126th Mayor of Ponce (b. 1919)

2012 – Grigory Frid, Russian pianist and composer (b. 1915)

2012 – Jan Hendrik van den Berg, Dutch psychiatrist and academic (b. 1914)

2013 – Gary Brandner, American author and screenwriter (b. 1930)

2013 – Jane Connell, American actress and singer (b. 1925)

2013 – David H. Hubel, Canadian-American neurophysiologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1926)

2013 – Álvaro Mutis, Colombian-Mexican author and poet (b. 1923)

2013 – Hans Erich Slany, German industrial designer, founded TEAMS Design (b. 1926)

2014 – Fernando Cabrita, Portuguese footballer and manager (b. 1923)

2014 – Sahana Pradhan, Nepalese politician, Nepalese Minister of Foreign Affairs (b. 1927)

2014 – Erik van der Wurff, Dutch pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1945)

2014 – Hans E. Wallman, Swedish director, producer, and composer (b. 1936)

2015 – Yogi Berra, American baseball player, coach, and manager (b. 1925)

2015 – Joe LeSage, American lawyer and politician (b. 1928)

2015 – James David Santini, American lawyer and politician (b. 1937)

2015 – Richard G. Scott, American engineer and religious leader (b. 1928)

2015 – Phyllis Tickle, American author and academic (b. 1934)

2018 – Chas Hodges, English musician and singer (b.1943)[7]

2018 – Edna Molewa, South African politician (b. 1957)[8]

2018 – Mike Labinjo, Canadian professional gridiron football player (b.1980)[9]