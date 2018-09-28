This day in history (Sept. 30)

Events

489 – Battle of Verona: The Ostrogoths under king Theoderic the Great defeat the forces of Odoacer for the second time at Verona (Northern Italy).

737 – Battle of the Baggage: Turgesh drive back an Umayyad invasion of Khuttal, follow them south of the Oxus and capture their baggage train.

1399 – Henry IV is proclaimed King of England.

1520 – Suleiman the Magnificent is proclaimed Sultan of the Ottoman Empire.

1541 – Spanish conquistador Hernando de Soto and his forces enter Tula territory in present-day western Arkansas, encountering fierce resistance.

1551 – Tainei-ji incident: A coup in Yamaguchi by the military establishment of the Ōuchi clan forces their lord Ōuchi Yoshitaka to commit suicide, and the city is burned.

1744 – France and Spain defeat the Kingdom of Sardinia at the Battle of Madonna dell'Olmo.

1791 – The first performance of The Magic Flute, the last opera by Mozart to make its debut, took place at Freihaus-Theater auf der Wieden in Vienna, Austria.

1791 – The National Constituent Assembly in Paris is dissolved; Parisians hail Maximilien Robespierre and Jérôme Pétion as "incorruptible patriots".

1813 – Battle of Bárbula: Simón Bolívar defeats Santiago Bobadilla.

1860 – Britain's first tram service begins in Birkenhead, Merseyside.

1882 – Thomas Edison's first commercial hydroelectric power plant (later known as Appleton Edison Light Company) begins operation on the Fox River in Appleton, Wisconsin, United States.

1888 – Jack the Ripper kills his third and fourth victims, Elizabeth Stride and Catherine Eddowes.

1903 – The new Gresham's School is officially opened by Field Marshal Sir Evelyn Wood.

1906 – The Royal Galician Academy, Galician language's biggest linguistic authority, starts working in Havana.

1907 – McKinley National Memorial, the final resting place of assassinated U.S. President William McKinley and his family, is dedicated in Canton, Ohio.

1909 – Cunard Line’s RMS Mauretania makes a record breaking Westbound crossing that wins it the Blue Riband, which it would keep for 20 years.

1915 – Radoje Ljutovac becomes the first soldier in history to shoot down an enemy aircraft with ground-to-air fire.

1922 – University of Alabama opened the football season with a 110–0 victory over the Marion Military Institute which still stands as the school record for largest margin of victory and as their only 100 point game.

1927 – Babe Ruth becomes the first baseball player to hit 60 home runs in a season.

1931 – Start of "Die Voortrekkers" youth movement for Afrikaners in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

1935 – The Hoover Dam, astride the border between the U.S. states of Arizona and Nevada, is dedicated.

1938 – Britain, France, Germany and Italy sign the Munich Agreement, allowing Germany to occupy the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia.

1938 – The League of Nations unanimously outlaws "intentional bombings of civilian populations".

1939 – World War II: General Władysław Sikorski becomes commander-in-chief of the Polish Government in exile.

1939 – NBC broadcasts the first televised American football game between the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets and the Fordham Rams. Fordham won the game 34–7.

1941 – World War II: The Holocaust in Kiev, Ukraine: German Einsatzgruppe C complete Babi Yar massacre.

1943 – The United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, New York was dedicated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

1945 – The Bourne End rail crash, in Hertfordshire, England, kills 43

1947 – The World Series, featuring the New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers, is televised for the first time.

1947 – Pakistan joins the United Nations

1949 – Cold War: The Berlin Airlift ends.

1954 – The U.S. Navy submarine USS Nautilus is commissioned as the world's first nuclear reactor powered vessel.

1962 – Mexican-American labor leader César Chávez founds the National Farm Workers Association, which later becomes United Farm Workers.

1962 – Civil Rights Movement: James Meredith enters the University of Mississippi, defying segregation.

1965 – The Lockheed L-100, the civilian version of the C-130 Hercules, is introduced.

1965 – The 30 September Movement attempts a coup against the Indonesian government, which is crushed by the military under Suharto and leads to a mass anti-communist purge, with over 500,000 people killed.

1966 – The British protectorate of Bechuanaland declares its independence, and becomes the Republic of Botswana. Seretse Khama takes office as the first President.

1967 – BBC Light Programme, Third Programme and Home Service are replaced with BBC Radio 2, 3 and 4 Respectively, BBC Radio 1 is also launched with Tony Blackburn presenting its first show.

1968 – The Boeing 747 is rolled out and shown to the public for the first time at the Boeing Everett Factory.

1970 – Jordan makes a deal with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) for the release of the remaining hostages from the Dawson's Field hijackings.

1972 – Roberto Clemente records the 3,000th and final hit of his career.

1975 – The Hughes (later McDonnell Douglas, now Boeing) AH-64 Apache makes its first flight. Eight years later, the first production model rolled out of the assembly line.

1977 – Because of US budget cuts and dwindling power reserves, the Apollo program's ALSEP experiment packages left on the Moon are shut down.

1979 – The Hong Kong MTR commences service with the opening of its Modified Initial System (aka. Kwun Tong Line).

1980 – Ethernet specifications are published by Xerox working with Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation.

1988 – Al Holbert was fatally injured when his privately owned propeller driven Piper PA-60 aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff near Columbus, Ohio when a clamshell door was not closed.

1990 – The Dalai Lama unveils the Canadian Tribute to Human Rights in Canada's capital city of Ottawa.

1993 – The 6.2 Mw Latur earthquake shakes Maharashtra, India with a maximum Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe) killing 9,748 and injuring 30,000.

1994 – Aldwych tube station (originally Strand Station) of the London Underground closes after eighty-eight years in service.

1994 – Ongar railway station, the furthest London Underground from Central London, closes.

1999 – The Tokaimura nuclear accident causes the deaths of two technicians in Japan's second-worst nuclear accident.

2004 – The AIM-54 Phoenix, the primary missile for the F-14 Tomcat, is retired from service. Almost two years later, the Tomcat is retired.

2005 – The controversial drawings of Muhammad are printed in the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

2009 – The 7.6 Mw Sumatra earthquake shakes central Sumatra with a maximum Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe). This dip-slip (reverse) earthquake left 1,115 people dead, and was followed several days later by a 6.6 Mw strike-slip event.

2016 – Hurricane Matthew became a Category 5 hurricane, making it the strongest hurricane to form in the Caribbean Sea, since Hurricane Felix in 2007.

2016 – Two paintings by Vincent Van Gogh with a combined value of $100 million, Seascape at Scheveningen and Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen, are recovered after having been stolen on December 7, 2002 from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

2017 – Titus Zeman, a Slovak Roman Catholic priest, is beatified by Pope Francis in Bratislava.

Births

1207 – Rumi, Persian mystic and poet (d. 1273)

1227 – Pope Nicholas IV (d. 1292)

1404 – Anne of Burgundy (d. 1432)

1530 – Girolamo Mercuriale, Italian philologist and physician (d. 1606)

1550 – Michael Maestlin, German astronomer and mathematician (d. 1631)

1622 – Johann Sebastiani, German composer (d. 1683)

1689 – Jacques Aubert, French violinist and composer (d. 1753)

1700 – Stanisław Konarski, Polish monk, poet, and playwright (d. 1773)

1710 – John Russell, 4th Duke of Bedford, English politician, Lord President of the Council (d. 1771)

1714 – Étienne Bonnot de Condillac, French epistemologist and philosopher (d. 1780)

1732 – Jacques Necker, Swiss-French politician, Prime Minister of France (d. 1804)

1743 – Christian Ehregott Weinlig, German cantor and composer (d. 1813)

1765 – José María Morelos, Mexican priest and general (d. 1815)

1800 – Decimus Burton, English architect, designed the Pharos Lighthouse (d. 1881)

1813 – John Rae, Scottish physician and explorer (d. 1893)

1814 – Lucinda Hinsdale Stone, American feminist, educator, and philanthropist (d. 1900)[1]

1827 – Ellis H. Roberts, American journalist and politician, 20th Treasurer of the United States (d. 1918)

1832 – Ann Jarvis, American activist, co-founded Mother's Day (d. 1905)

1836 – Remigio Morales Bermúdez, Peruvian politician, 56th President of Peru (d. 1894)

1852 – Charles Villiers Stanford, Irish composer, conductor, and educator (d. 1924)

1861 – William Wrigley, Jr., American businessman, founded Wrigley Company (d. 1932)

1863 – Reinhard Scheer, German admiral (d. 1928)

1870 – Thomas W. Lamont, American banker and philanthropist (d. 1948)

1870 – Jean Baptiste Perrin, French-American physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1942)

1882 – Hans Geiger, German physicist and academic (d. 1945)

1883 – Bernhard Rust, German educator and politician (d. 1945)

1883 – Nora Stanton Blatch Barney, American civil engineer, architect, and suffragist (d. 1971)

1887 – Lil Dagover, Indonesian-German actress (d. 1980)

1893 – Lansdale Ghiselin Sasscer, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician (d. 1964)

1895 – Lewis Milestone, Moldovan-American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1980)

1897 – Gaspar Cassadó, Spanish cellist and composer (d. 1966)

1897 – Alfred Wintle, Russian-English soldier and politician (d. 1966)

1897 – Charlotte Wolff, German-English physician and psychotherapist (d. 1986)

1898 – Renée Adorée, French-American actress (d. 1933)

1898 – Princess Charlotte, Duchess of Valentinois (d. 1977)

1898 – Edgar Parin d'Aulaire, German-American author and illustrator (d. 1986)

1901 – Thelma Terry, American bassist and bandleader (d. 1966)

1904 – Waldo Williams, Welsh poet and academic (d. 1971)

1905 – Nevill Francis Mott, English physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1996)

1905 – Michael Powell, English director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1990)

1906 – Mireille Hartuch, French singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1996)

1908 – David Oistrakh, Ukrainian-Russian violinist and educator (d. 1974)

1910 – Jussi Kekkonen, Finnish captain (d. 1962)

1911 – Gustave Gilbert, American psychologist (d. 1977)

1912 – Kenny Baker, American singer and actor (d. 1985)

1913 – Bill Walsh, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1975)

1915 – Lester Maddox, American businessman and politician, 75th Governor of Georgia (d. 2003)

1917 – Yuri Lyubimov, Russian actor and director (d. 2014)

1917 – Buddy Rich, American drummer, bandleader, and actor (d. 1987)

1918 – Lewis Nixon, U.S. Army captain (d. 1995)

1918 – René Rémond, French historian and economist (d. 2007)

1919 – Roberto Bonomi, Argentinian race car driver (d. 1992)

1919 – Elizabeth Gilels, Ukrainian-Russian violinist and educator (d. 2008)

1919 – William L. Guy, American lieutenant and politician, 26th Governor of North Dakota (d. 2013)

1919 – Patricia Neway, American soprano and actress (d. 2012)

1921 – Deborah Kerr, Scottish-English actress (d. 2007)

1921 – Aldo Parisot, Brazilian-American cellist and educator

1922 – Lamont Johnson, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2010)

1922 – Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Indian director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1923 – Donald Swann, Welsh-English pianist and composer (d. 1994)

1924 – Truman Capote, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1925 – Arkady Ostashev, Russian engineer and educator (d. 1998)

1926 – Heino Kruus, Estonian basketball player and coach (d. 2012)

1926 – Robin Roberts, American baseball player, coach, and sportscaster (d. 2010)

1927 – W. S. Merwin, American poet and translator

1928 – Elie Wiesel, Romanian-American author, academic, and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1928 – Ray Willsey, Canadian-American football player and coach (d. 2013)

1929 – Carol Fenner, American author and illustrator (d. 2002)

1929 – Vassilis Papazachos, Greek seismologist and academic

1929 – Leticia Ramos-Shahani, Filipino politician, diplomat and writer (d. 2017)

1929 – Dorothee Sölle, German theologian and author (d. 2003)

1931 – Angie Dickinson, American actress

1931 – Teresa Gorman, English educator and politician (d. 2015)

1932 – Shintaro Ishihara, Japanese author, playwright, and politician, Governor of Tokyo

1932 – Johnny Podres, American baseball player and coach (d. 2008)

1933 – Michel Aoun, Lebanese general and politician, President of Lebanon

1933 – Cissy Houston, American singer

1934 – Alan A'Court, English footballer and manager (d. 2009)

1934 – Udo Jürgens, Austrian-Swiss singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2014)

1934 – Anna Kashfi, Indian-American actress (d. 2015)

1935 – Johnny Mathis, American singer and actor

1936 – Jim Sasser, American lawyer and politician, 6th United States Ambassador to China

1936 – Sevgi Soysal, Turkish author (d. 1976)

1937 – Jurek Becker, Polish-German author (d. 1997)

1937 – Valentyn Sylvestrov, Ukrainian pianist and composer

1937 – Gary Hocking, Rhodesian motorcycle racer (d. 1962)

1938 – Alan Hacker, English clarinet player and educator (d. 2012)

1939 – Len Cariou, Canadian actor

1939 – Anthony Green, English painter and academic

1939 – Jean-Marie Lehn, French chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1940 – Claudia Card, American philosopher and academic (d. 2015)

1940 – Harry Jerome, Canadian sprinter (d. 1982)

1940 – Dewey Martin, Canadian-American drummer (d. 2009)

1941 – Samuel F. Pickering, Jr., American author and educator

1941 – Kamalesh Sharma, Indian academic and diplomat, 5th Commonwealth Secretary General

1941 – Reine Wisell, Swedish race car driver

1942 – Gus Dudgeon, English record producer (d. 2002)

1942 – Frankie Lymon, American singer-songwriter (d. 1968)

1943 – Johann Deisenhofer, German-American biochemist and biophysicist, Nobel Prize laureate

1943 – Marilyn McCoo, American singer

1943 – Philip Moore, English organist and composer

1943 – Ian Ogilvy, English-American actor, playwright, and author

1944 – Diane Dufresne, Canadian singer and painter

1944 – Jimmy Johnstone, Scottish footballer (d. 2006)

1944 – Red Robbins, American basketball player (d. 2009)

1945 – Richard Edwin Hills, English astronomer and academic

1945 – Ehud Olmert, Israeli lawyer and politician, 12th Prime Minister of Israel

1946 – Fran Brill, American actress, singer, and puppeteer

1946 – Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, 7th Marquess of Salisbury, English academic and politician, Leader of the House of Lords

1946 – Héctor Lavoe, Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter (d. 1993)

1946 – Jochen Mass, German race car driver

1946 – Paul Sheahan, Australian cricketer and educator

1946 – Claude Vorilhon, French journalist, founded Raëlism

1947 – Marc Bolan, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1977)

1947 – Rula Lenska, English actress

1948 – Craig Kusick, American baseball player and coach (d. 2006)

1950 – Laura Esquivel, Mexican author and screenwriter

1950 – Victoria Tennant, English actress and dancer

1951 – John Lloyd, English screenwriter and producer

1951 – Barry Marshall, Australian physician and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1951 – Simon White, English astrophysicist and academic

1952 – John Lombardo, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Matt Abts, American drummer

1953 – Deborah Allen, American country music singer-songwriter, author, and actress

1954 – Basia, Polish singer-songwriter and record producer

1954 – Scott Fields, American guitarist and composer

1954 – Patrice Rushen, American singer-songwriter and producer

1955 – Andy Bechtolsheim, German engineer, co-founded Sun Microsystems

1955 – Frankie Kennedy, Northern Irish flute player (d. 1994)

1956 – Trevor Morgan, English footballer and manager

1957 – Fran Drescher, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1958 – Marty Stuart, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Ettore Messina, Italian basketball player and coach

1960 – Julia Adamson, Canadian-English keyboard player, composer, and producer

1960 – Nicola Griffith, English-American author

1960 – Miki Howard, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1960 – Blanche Lincoln, American politician

1961 – Gary Coyne, Australian rugby league player

1961 – Eric Stoltz, American actor, director, and producer

1961 – Mel Stride, English politician

1961 – Eric van de Poele, Belgian race car driver

1963 – David Barbe, American bass player and producer

1964 – Trey Anastasio, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and composer

1964 – Monica Bellucci, Italian actress and fashion model

1965 – Omid Djalili, English comedian, actor, and producer

1966 – Gary Armstrong, Scottish rugby player

1966 – Markus Burger, German pianist, composer, and educator

1967 – Emmanuelle Houdart, Swiss-French author and illustrator

1969 – Gintaras Einikis, Lithuanian basketball player

1969 – Chris von Erich, American wrestler (d. 1991)

1970 – Tony Hale, American actor and producer

1970 – Damian Mori, Australian footballer and manager

1971 – Jenna Elfman, American actress and producer

1972 – Jamal Anderson, American football player and sportscaster

1972 – Ari Behn, Danish-Norwegian author and playwright

1972 – John Campbell, American bass player and songwriter

1972 – Mayumi Kojima, Japanese singer-songwriter

1972 – José Lima, Dominican-American baseball player (d. 2010)

1972 – Shaan, Indian playback singer

1974 – Jeremy Giambi, American baseball player

1974 – Tom Greatrex, English politician

1974 – Ben Phillips, English cricketer

1974 – Daniel Wu, American–born Hong Kong actor, director, and producer

1975 – Jay Asher, American author

1975 – Marion Cotillard, French-American actress and singer

1975 – Carlos Guillén, Venezuelan baseball player

1975 – Laure Pequegnot, French skier[2]

1975 – Christopher Jackson, American actor, singer, musician, and composer

1976 – Georgie Bingham, British radio and television presenter

1977 – Roy Carroll, Northern Irish goalkeeper and manager

1977 – Nick Curran, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2012)

1978 – Małgorzata Glinka-Mogentale, Polish female volleyball player

1979 – Cameron Bruce, Australian footballer and coach

1979 – Andy van der Meyde, Dutch footballer

1980 – Martina Hingis, Czechoslovakia-born Swiss tennis player

1980 – Milagros Sequera, Venezuelan tennis player

1981 – Cecelia Ahern, Irish author

1981 – Dominique Moceanu, American gymnast

1982 – Lacey Chabert, American actress

1982 – Ryane Clowe, Canadian ice hockey player

1982 – Yan Stastny, Canadian ice hockey player

1982 – Dmytro Boyko, Ukrainian footballer

1983 – Boniek Forbes, Guinea-Bissau footballer

1983 – Andreea Răducan, Romanian gymnast

1984 – Georgios Eleftheriou, Greek footballer

1985 – Adam Cooney, Australian footballer

1985 – David Gower, Australian rugby league player

1985 – Téa Obreht, Serbian-American author

1985 – Cristian Rodríguez, Uruguayan footballer

1985 – T-Pain, American rapper, producer, and actor

1986 – Olivier Giroud, French footballer

1986 – Martin Guptill, New Zealand cricketer

1986 – Ben Lovett, Welsh musician and songwriter (Mumford & Sons)

1986 – Cristián Zapata, Colombian footballer

1987 – Aida Garifullina, Russian operatic soprano

1988 – Eglė Staišiūnaitė, Lithuanian hurdler

1989 – André Weis, German footballer

1992 – Ezra Miller, American actor and singer

1994 – Aliya Mustafina, Russian gymnast

1996 – Jacob Host, Australian rugby league player

1997 – Yana Kudryavtseva, Russian gymnast

1997 – Max Verstappen, Dutch Formula One driver

1998 – Trevor Moran, American youtuber and singer

2002 – Maddie Ziegler, American dancer and actress

2002 – Levi Miller, Australian actor and model

Deaths

420 – Jerome, Roman priest, theologian, and saint (b. 347)

653 – Honorius of Canterbury, Italian archbishop and saint

940 – Fan Yanguang, Chinese general

954 – Louis IV of France (b. 920)

1101 – Anselm IV, Italian archbishop

1246 – Yaroslav II of Vladimir (b. 1191)

1288 – Leszek II the Black, Polish prince, Duke of Łęczyca, Sieradz, Kraków, Sandomierz (b. 1241)

1440 – Reginald Grey, 3rd Baron Grey de Ruthyn, Welsh soldier and politician (b. 1362)

1487 – John Sutton, 1st Baron Dudley, English politician, Lord Lieutenant of Ireland (b. 1400)

1551 – Ōuchi Yoshitaka, Japanese daimyo (b. 1507)

1560 – Melchior Cano, Spanish theologian (b. 1525)

1572 – Francis Borgia, 4th Duke of Gandía, Spanish priest and saint, 3rd Superior General of the Society of Jesus (b. 1510)

1581 – Hubert Languet, French diplomat and reformer (b. 1518)

1626 – Nurhaci, Chinese emperor (b. 1559)

1628 – Fulke Greville, 1st Baron Brooke, English poet and politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer (b. 1554)

1770 – Thomas Robinson, 1st Baron Grantham, English politician and diplomat, Secretary of State for the Southern Department (b. 1695)

1770 – George Whitefield, English-American priest and theologian (b. 1714)

1865 – Samuel David Luzzatto, Italian poet and scholar (b. 1800)

1891 – Georges Ernest Boulanger, French general and politician, French Minister of War (b. 1837)

1897 – Thérèse of Lisieux, French nun and saint (b. 1873)

1910 – Maurice Lévy, French mathematician and engineer (b. 1838)

1942 – Hans-Joachim Marseille, German captain and pilot (b. 1919)

1943 – Franz Oppenheimer, German-American sociologist and economist (b. 1864)

1946 – Takashi Sakai, Japanese general and politician, Governor of Hong Kong (b. 1887)

1955 – James Dean, American actor (b. 1931)

1959 – Henry Barwell, Australian politician, 28th Premier of South Australia (b. 1877)

1961 – Onésime Gagnon, Canadian scholar and politician, 20th Lieutenant Governor of Quebec (b. 1888)

1973 – Peter Pitseolak, Canadian photographer and author (b. 1902)

1974 – Carlos Prats, Chilean general and politician, Chilean Minister of Defense (b. 1915)

1977 – Mary Ford, American singer and guitarist (b. 1924)

1978 – Edgar Bergen, American actor and ventriloquist (b. 1903)

1985 – Charles Francis Richter, American seismologist and physicist (b. 1900)

1985 – Simone Signoret, French actress (b. 1921)

1986 – Nicholas Kaldor, Hungarian-British economist (b. 1908)

1987 – Alfred Bester, American author and screenwriter (b. 1913)

1988 – Al Holbert, American race car driver (b. 1946)

1989 – Virgil Thomson, American composer and critic (b. 1896)

1990 – Rob Moroso, American race car driver (b. 1968)

1990 – Alice Parizeau, Polish-Canadian journalist and author (b. 1930)

1990 – Patrick White, Australian novelist, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1912)

1991 – Toma Zdravković, Serbian singer-songwriter (b. 1938)

1994 – André Michel Lwoff, French microbiologist and virologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1902)

1998 – Marius Goring, English actor (b. 1912)

1998 – Dan Quisenberry, American baseball player and poet (b. 1953)

1998 – Robert Lewis Taylor, American soldier and author (b. 1912)

2002 – Göran Kropp, Swedish race car driver and mountaineer (b. 1966)

2002 – Hans-Peter Tschudi, Swiss lawyer and politician, 63rd President of the Swiss Confederation (b. 1913)

2003 – Yusuf Bey, American activist, founded Your Black Muslim Bakery (b. 1935)

2003 – Ronnie Dawson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1939)

2003 – Robert Kardashian, American lawyer and businessman (b. 1944)

2004 – Gamini Fonseka, Sri Lankan actor, director, and politician (b. 1936)

2004 – Jacques Levy, American director and songwriter (b. 1935)

2004 – Michael Relph, English director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1915)

2008 – J. B. Jeyaretnam, Singaporean lawyer and politician (b. 1926)

2010 – Stephen J. Cannell, American screenwriter and producer (b. 1941)

2011 – Anwar al-Awlaki, American-Yemeni terrorist (b. 1971)

2011 – Ralph M. Steinman, Canadian-American immunologist and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1943)

2012 – Turhan Bey, Austrian actor and producer (b. 1922)

2012 – Barry Commoner, American biologist, academic, and politician (b. 1917)

2012 – Bobby Jaggers, American wrestler and engineer (b. 1948)

2012 – Clara Stanton Jones, American librarian (b. 1913)

2012 – Barbara Ann Scott, Canadian-American figure skater (b. 1928)

2012 – Boris Šprem, Croatian lawyer and politician, 8th Speaker of the Croatian Parliament (b. 1956)

2013 – Janet Powell, Australian educator and politician (b. 1942)

2014 – Molvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari, Indian cleric and politician (b. 1940)

2014 – Martin Lewis Perl, American physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1927)

2015 – Guido Altarelli, Italian-Swiss physicist and academic (b. 1941)

2015 – Claude Dauphin, French businessman (b. 1951)

2015 – Göran Hägg, Swedish author and critic (b. 1947)

2017 – Monty Hall, American game show host (b. 1921)

Holidays and observances

Agricultural Reform (Nationalization) Day (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Birth of Morelos (Mexico)

Blasphemy Day (United States, Canada, other countries)

Boy's Day (Poland)

Christian feast day:

Gregory the Illuminator

Honorius of Canterbury

Jerome

September 30 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Independence Day (Botswana) or Botswana Day, celebrates the independence of Botswana from United Kingdom in 1966.

International Translation Day (International Federation of Translators)

Recovery Day (Canada)