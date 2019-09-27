This Day in History Sept. 29

Events

61 BC – Pompey the Great celebrates his third triumph for victories over the pirates and the end of the Mithridatic Wars on his 45th birthday.

1011 – Danes capture Canterbury after a siege, taking Ælfheah, archbishop of Canterbury, as a prisoner.

1227 – Frederick II, Holy Roman Emperor, is excommunicated by Pope Gregory IX for his failure to participate in the Crusades.

1267 – The Treaty of Montgomery recognises Llywelyn ap Gruffudd as Prince of Wales, but only as a vassal of King Henry III.

1364 – English forces defeat the French in Brittany, ending the War of the Breton Succession.

1578 – Tegucigalpa, capital city of Honduras, is claimed by the Spaniards.

1717 – An earthquake strikes Antigua Guatemala, destroying much of the city's architecture.

1789 – The United States Department of War first establishes a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.

1789 – The 1st United States Congress adjourns.

1829 – The Metropolitan Police of London, later also known as the Met, is founded.

1848 – The Battle of Pákozd is a stalemate between Hungarian and Croatian forces, and is the first battle of the Hungarian Revolution.

1850 – The papal bull Universalis Ecclesiae restores the Roman Catholic hierarchy in England and Wales.

1855 – The Philippine port of Iloilo is opened to world trade by the Spanish administration.[1][2]

1864 – American Civil War: The Battle of Chaffin's Farm is fought.

1864 – The Treaty of Lisbon defines the boundaries between Spain and Portugal and abolishes the Couto Misto microstate.

1885 – The first practical public electric tramway in the world is opened in Blackpool, England.

1907 – The cornerstone is laid at Washington National Cathedral in the U.S. capital.

1911 – Italy declares war on the Ottoman Empire.

1918 – World War I: Bulgaria signs the Armistice of Salonica.

1918 – The Hindenburg Line is broken by an Allied attack.

1918 – Germany's Supreme Army Command tells the Kaiser and the Chancellor to open negotiations for an armistice.

1923 – The British Mandate for Palestine takes effect, creating Mandatory Palestine.

1923 – The French Mandate for Syria and the Lebanon takes effect.

1923 – The First American Track & Field championships for women are held.

1932 – Chaco War: Last day of the Battle of Boquerón between Paraguay and Bolivia.

1940 – Two Avro Ansons collide in mid-air over New South Wales, Australia, remain locked together, then land safely.

1941 – World War II: German forces, with the aid of local Ukrainian collaborators, begin the two-day Babi Yar massacre.

1949 – The Communist Party of China writes the Common Programme for the future People's Republic of China.

1954 – The convention establishing CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research) is signed.

1957 – The Kyshtym disaster is the third-worst nuclear accident ever recorded.

1971 – Oman joins the Arab League.

1972 – China–Japan relations: Japan establishes diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China after breaking official ties with the Republic of China.

1975 – WGPR becomes the first black-owned-and-operated television station in the US.

1979 – The dictator Francisco Macias of Equatorial Guinea is shot by soldiers from Western Sahara.

1988 – NASA launches STS-26, the first mission since the Challenger disaster.

1990 – Construction of the Washington National Cathedral is completed.

1990 – The YF-22, which would later become the F-22 Raptor, flies for the first time.

1991 – A Haitian coup d'état occurs.

1992 – Brazilian President Fernando Collor de Mello is impeached.

2004 – The asteroid 4179 Toutatis passes within four lunar distances of Earth.

2004 – Burt Rutan's Ansari SpaceShipOne performs a successful spaceflight, the first of two required to win the Ansari X Prize.

2006 – A Boeing 737 and an Embraer 600 collide in mid-air, killing 154 people and triggering a Brazilian aviation crisis.

2007 – Calder Hall, the world's first commercial nuclear power station, is demolished in a controlled explosion.

2009 – The 8.1 Mw Samoa earthquake results in a tsunami that kills 189 and injures hundreds.

2011 – The special court in India convicted all 269 accused officials for atrocity on Dalits and 17 for rape in the Vachathi case.

2013 – Over 42 people are killed by members of Boko Haram at the College of Agriculture in Nigeria.

2016 – Eleven days after the Uri attack, the Indian Army conducted "surgical strikes" against suspected militants in Pakistani-administered Kashmir.[3]

Births

106 BC – Pompey, Roman general and politician (d. 48 BC)

929 – Qian Chu, Chinese king (Ten Kingdoms) (d. 988)

1240 – Margaret of England, Queen consort of Scots (d. 1275)

1276 – Christopher II of Denmark (d. 1332)

1328 – Joan of Kent (d. 1385)

1373 – Margaret of Bohemia, Burgravine of Nuremberg (d. 1410)

1402 – Fernando, the Saint Prince, of Portugal (d. 1443)

1403 – Elisabeth of Brandenburg, Duchess of Brzeg-Legnica and Cieszyn, German princess (d. 1449)

1460 – Louis II de la Trémoille, French military leader (d. 1525)

1463 – Louis I, Count of Löwenstein, founder of the House of Löwenstein-Wertheim (d. 1523)

1511 – Michael Servetus, Spanish physician, cartographer, and theologian (d. 1553)

1527 – John Lesley, Scottish bishop (d. 1596)

1538 – Joan Terès i Borrull, Spanish archbishop and academic (d. 1603)

1547 – Miguel de Cervantes, Spanish novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1616)

1548 – William V, Duke of Bavaria (d. 1626)

1561 – Adriaan van Roomen, Flemish priest and mathematician (d. 1615)

1574 – Ludovic Stewart, 2nd Duke of Lennox, Scottish nobleman and politician (d. 1624)

1602 – Algernon Percy, 10th Earl of Northumberland, English military leader (d. 1668)

1636 – Thomas Tenison, English archbishop (d. 1715)

1639 – William Russell, Lord Russell, English politician (d. 1683)

1640 – Antoine Coysevox, French sculptor and educator (d. 1720)

1674 – Jacques-Martin Hotteterre, French flute player and composer (d. 1763)

1678 – Adrien Maurice de Noailles, French soldier and politician, French Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1766)

1691 – Richard Challoner, English bishop (d. 1781)

1703 – François Boucher, French painter and set designer (d. 1770)

1718 – Nikita Ivanovich Panin, Russian soldier and politician, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1783)

1725 – Robert Clive, English general and politician, Lord Lieutenant of Montgomeryshire (d. 1774)

1758 – Horatio Nelson, 1st Viscount Nelson, English admiral (d. 1805)

1766 – Charlotte, Princess Royal of England (d. 1828)

1786 – Guadalupe Victoria, Mexican general, lawyer, and politician, 1st President of Mexico (d. 1843)

1803 – Mercator Cooper, American captain and explorer (d. 1872)

1803 – Jacques Charles François Sturm, French mathematician and theorist (d. 1850)

1808 – Henry Bennett, American lawyer and politician (d. 1868)

1810 – Elizabeth Gaskell, English author (d. 1865)

1816 – Paul Féval, père, French author and playwright (d. 1887)

1832 – Joachim Oppenheim, rabbi and author (d. 1891)

1832 – Miguel Miramón, Unconstitutional president of Mexico, 1859-1860 (d. 1867)[4]

1843 – Mikhail Skobelev, Russian general (d. 1882)

1844 – Miguel Ángel Juárez Celman, Argentinian lawyer and politician, 10th President of Argentina (d. 1909)

1853 – Luther D. Bradley, American cartoonist (d. 1917)

1863 – Hugo Haase, German lawyer, jurist, and politician (d. 1919)

1864 – Miguel de Unamuno, Spanish philosopher and author (d. 1936)

1866 – Mykhailo Hrushevskyi, Ukrainian historian, academic, and politician (d. 1934)

1876 – Charlie Llewellyn, South African cricketer (d. 1964)

1880 – Liberato Pinto, Portuguese colonel and politician, 79th Prime Minister of Portugal (d. 1949)

1881 – Ludwig von Mises, Austrian-American economist, sociologist, and philosopher (d. 1973)

1882 – Lilias Armstrong, English phonetician (d. 1937)

1885 – George Scott, English footballer (d. 1916)

1891 – Ian Fairweather, Scottish-Australian painter (d. 1974)

1895 – Clarence Ashley, American singer, guitarist, and banjo player (d. 1967)

1895 – Joseph Banks Rhine, American botanist and parapsychologist (d. 1980)

1895 – Roscoe Turner, American pilot (d. 1970)

1897 – Herbert Agar, American journalist and historian (d. 1980)

1898 – Trofim Lysenko, Ukrainian-Russian biologist and agronomist (d. 1976)

1899 – László Bíró, Hungarian-Argentinian journalist and inventor, invented the ballpoint pen (d. 1985)

1899 – Billy Butlin, South African-English businessman, founded Butlins (d. 1980)

1901 – Lanza del Vasto, Italian poet, philosopher, and activist (d. 1981)

1901 – Enrico Fermi, Italian-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1954)

1903 – Miguel Alemán Valdés, Mexican lawyer and civilian politician, 46th President of Mexico (1946-1952) (d. 1983)[5]

1903 – Diana Vreeland, American journalist (d. 1989)

1904 – Greer Garson, English-American actress (d. 1996)

1907 – Gene Autry, American singer, actor, and businessman (d. 1998)

1907 – George W. Jenkins, American businessman, founded Publix (d. 1996)

1908 – Eddie Tolan, American sprinter and educator (d. 1967)

1910 – Bill Boyd, American singer and guitarist (d. 1977)

1910 – Virginia Bruce, American actress (d. 1982)

1911 – Charles Court, English-Australian politician, 21st Premier of Western Australia (d. 2007)

1912 – Michelangelo Antonioni, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 2007)

1913 – Trevor Howard, English actor (d. 1988)

1913 – Stanley Kramer, American director and producer (d. 2001)

1915 – Vincent DeDomenico, American businessman, founded the Napa Valley Wine Train (d. 2007)

1915 – Oscar Handlin, American historian and academic (d. 2011)

1915 – Brenda Marshall, American actress (d. 1992)

1916 – Carl Giles, English cartoonist (d. 1995)

1919 – Kira Zvorykina, Belarusian chess player (d. 2014)

1920 – Peter D. Mitchell, English biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1992)

1920 – Václav Neumann, Czech violinist and conductor (d. 1995)

1921 – John Ritchie, New Zealand composer and educator (d. 2014)

1921 – Albie Roles, English footballer and manager (d. 2012)

1922 – Lizabeth Scott, American actress (d. 2015)

1923 – Stan Berenstain, American author and illustrator (d. 2005)

1923 – Bum Phillips, American football player and coach (d. 2013)

1925 – Steve Forrest, American actor (d. 2013)

1925 – Paul MacCready, American engineer, founded AeroVironment (d. 2007)

1926 – Pete Elliott, American football player and coach (d. 2013)

1927 – Adhemar da Silva, Brazilian triple jumper and actor (d. 2001)

1927 – Sherwood Johnston, American race car driver (d. 2000)

1927 – Pete McCloskey, American colonel and politician

1927 – Barbara Mertz, American historian and author (d. 2013)

1928 – Eric Lubbock, 4th Baron Avebury, English lieutenant, engineer, and politician (d. 2016)

1928 – Brajesh Mishra, Indian politician and diplomat, 1st Indian National Security Advisor (d. 2012)

1928 – Nathan Shamuyarira, Zimbabwean journalist and politician, Zimbabwean Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 2014)

1930 – Richard Bonynge, Australian pianist and conductor

1930 – Colin Dexter, English author and educator (d. 2017)

1931 – James Cronin, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1931 – Anita Ekberg, Swedish-Italian model and actress (d. 2015)

1931 – Paul Oestreicher, German-English priest and theologian

1932 – Robert Benton, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1932 – Paul Giel, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2002)

1933 – Samora Machel, Mozambican commander and politician, 1st President of Mozambique (d. 1986)

1934 – Skandor Akbar, American wrestler and manager (d. 2010)

1934 – Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, Hungarian-American psychologist and academic

1934 – Lance Gibbs, Guyanese cricketer and manager

1934 – Stuart M. Kaminsky, American author and screenwriter (d. 2009)

1934 – Lindsay Kline, Australian cricketer (d. 2015)

1935 – Jerry Lee Lewis, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1936 – Silvio Berlusconi, Italian businessman and politician, 50th Prime Minister of Italy

1936 – James Fogle, American author (d. 2012)

1936 – Hal Trosky, Jr., American baseball player (d. 2012)

1938 – Dave Harper, English footballer (d. 2013)

1938 – Wim Kok, Dutch union leader and politician, Prime Minister of the Netherlands (d. 2018)

1939 – Fikret Abdić, Bosnian economist and politician

1939 – Jim Baxter, Scottish footballer (d. 2001)

1939 – Larry Linville, American actor (d. 2000)

1939 – Rhodri Morgan, Welsh politician, 2nd First Minister of Wales (d. 2017)

1940 – Brute Force, American singer-songwriter

1940 – Carlos Morales Troncoso, Dominican politician, 34th Vice President of the Dominican Republic (d. 2014)

1941 – David Steele, English cricketer

1942 – Felice Gimondi, Italian cyclist

1942 – Madeline Kahn, American actress and singer (d. 1999)

1942 – Ian McShane, English actor

1942 – Bill Nelson, American captain and politician

1942 – Jean-Luc Ponty, French violinist and composer

1942 – Janet Powell, Australian educator and politician (d. 2013)

1942 – Steve Tesich, Serbian-American screenwriter and playwright (d. 1996)

1943 – Mohammad Khatami, Iranian scholar and politician, 5th President of Iran

1943 – Wolfgang Overath, German footballer

1943 – Lech Wałęsa, Polish electrician and politician, 2nd President of Poland, Nobel Prize laureate

1944 – Mike Post, American composer and producer

1945 – Kyriakos Sfetsas, Greek composer and poet

1945 – Nadezhda Chizhova, Russian shot putter

1946 – Patricia Hodge, English actress

1947 – Ülo Kaevats, Estonian philosopher, academic, and politician (d. 2015)

1947 – S. H. Kapadia, Indian lawyer, judge, and politician, 38th Chief Justice of India (d. 2016)

1947 – Gary Wetzel, American soldier, Medal of Honor recipient

1948 – Mark Farner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Bryant Gumbel, American journalist and sportscaster

1948 – Theo Jörgensmann, German clarinet player and composer

1948 – Mike Pinera, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1949 – George Dalaras, Greek singer-songwriter and guitarist

1950 – Ken Macha, American baseball player and manager

1951 – Michelle Bachelet, Chilean physician and politician, 34th President of Chile

1951 – Pier Luigi Bersani, Italian educator and politician, 6th President of Emilia-Romagna

1951 – Andrés Caicedo, Colombian author, poet, and playwright (d. 1977)

1951 – Maureen Caird, Australian-New Zealand hurdler

1951 – Mike Enriquez, Filipino journalist and radio commentator

1952 – Roy Campbell, Jr., American trumpet player (d. 2014)

1952 – Gábor Csupó, Hungarian-American animator, director, and producer, co-founded Klasky Csupo

1952 – Richard Hodges, English archaeologist and academic

1952 – Max Sandlin, American lawyer, judge, and politician

1952 – Takanosato Toshihide, Japanese sumo wrestler, the 59th Yokozuna (d. 2011)

1953 – Warren Cromartie, American baseball player, coach, and radio host

1953 – Jean-Claude Lauzon, Canadian director and screenwriter (d. 1997)

1953 – Lawrence Reed, American economist and author

1954 – Uwe Jahn, German footballer and manager

1954 – Mark Mitchell, Australian actor

1955 – Ann Bancroft, American explorer and author

1955 – Gareth Davies, Welsh rugby player and academic

1955 – Joe Donnelly, American politician and lawyer

1955 – Benoît Ferreux, French actor and director

1955 – Gwen Ifill, American journalist (d. 2016)

1956 – Sebastian Coe, English sprinter and politician

1956 – Jenny Morris, New Zealand-Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1956 – Suzzy Roche, American singer-songwriter and actress

1957 – Chris Broad, English cricketer and referee

1957 – Sokratis Malamas, Greek singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Mark Nicholas, English cricketer and sportscaster

1960 – Julian Armour, American-Canadian cellist and educator

1960 – Kenneth Hansen, Swedish race car driver

1960 – Alan McGee, Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1960 – Hubert Neuper, Austrian ski jumper

1960 – John Paxson, American basketball player and coach

1960 – David Sammartino, American wrestler and trainer

1960 – Andy Slaughter, English politician

1960 – Carol Welsman, Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist

1961 – Julia Gillard, Welsh-Australian lawyer and politician, 27th Prime Minister of Australia

1961 – Stephanie Miller, American comedian and radio host

1962 – Roger Bart, American actor

1963 – Dave Andreychuk, Canadian ice hockey player

1963 – Les Claypool, American bass player, singer, songwriter, and producer

1964 – Brad Lohaus, American basketball player

1966 – Hersey Hawkins, American basketball player and coach

1966 – Ben Miles, English actor

1967 – Brett Anderson, English singer-songwriter

1968 – Patrick Burns, American paranormal investigator

1968 – Luke Goss, English actor

1968 – Matt Goss, English singer-songwriter

1969 – Erika Eleniak, American model and actress

1969 – DeVante Swing, American singer-songwriter, and producer

1969 – Aleks Syntek, Mexican singer-songwriter and producer

1970 – Russell Peters, Canadian comedian, actor, and producer

1970 – Yoshihiro Tajiri, Japanese wrestler and trainer

1970 – Natasha Gregson Wagner, American actress

1970 – Kushboo, South Indian actress and producer

1971 – Yitzhak Yedid, Composer & pianist

1971 – Tanoka Beard, American basketball player

1971 – Mackenzie Crook, English actor and screenwriter

1971 – Theodore Shapiro, American composer

1972 – Oliver Gavin, English race car driver

1973 – Foivos Delivorias, Greek singer-songwriter and guitarist

1973 – Shannon Larratt, Canadian publisher, founded BMEzine (d. 2013)

1973 – Scout Niblett, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1974 – Brian Ash, American screenwriter and producer

1974 – Matt Hullum, American actor, director, and producer, co-founded Rooster Teeth

1974 – James Lance, British actor

1975 – Albert Celades, Spanish footballer and manager

1976 – Darren Byfield, English-Jamaican footballer

1976 – Kelvin Davis, English footballer

1976 – Óscar Sevilla, Spanish cyclist

1976 – Andriy Shevchenko, Ukrainian footballer and politician

1977 – Eric Barton, American football player

1977 – Wade Brookbank, Canadian ice hockey player and scout

1977 – Debelah Morgan, American singer-songwriter

1977 – Jake Westbrook, American baseball player

1978 – Mohini Bhardwaj, American gymnast and coach

1978 – Gunner McGrath, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1978 – Karen Putzer, Italian skier

1978 – Kurt Nilsen, Norwegian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1979 – Orhan Ak, Turkish footballer

1979 – Takumi Beppu, Japanese cyclist and manager

1979 – Artika Sari Devi, Indonesian model and actress

1979 – Shelley Duncan, American baseball player and manager

1979 – Jaime Lozano, Mexican footballer

1980 – Patrick Agyemang, English footballer

1980 – Dallas Green, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1980 – Zachary Levi, American actor and singer

1981 – Aris Galanopoulos, Greek footballer

1981 – Shane Smeltz, German-New Zealand footballer

1982 – Matt Giteau, Australian rugby player

1982 – Amy Williams, English skeleton racer

1983 – Lisette Oropesa, American soprano and actress

1984 – Per Mertesacker, German footballer

1985 – Calvin Johnson, American football player

1985 – Niklas Moisander, Finnish footballer

1985 – Dani Pedrosa, Spanish motorcycle racer

1985 – Magnus Gangstad Jørgensen, Norwegian music producer

1986 – Lisa Foiles, American actress and journalist

1986 – Mark Fraser, Canadian ice hockey player

1986 – Matt Lashoff, American ice hockey player

1986 – Isaac Makwala, Botswanan sprinter

1986 – Benoît Pouliot, Canadian ice hockey player

1987 – David Del Rio, American actor and director

1988 – Kevin Durant, American basketball player

1988 – Justin Nozuka, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1989 – Theo Adams, English photographer and director

1989 – Adore Delano, American drag queen and singer

1989 – Yevhen Konoplyanka, Ukrainian footballer

1989 – Aaron Martin, English footballer

1989 – Andrea Poli, Italian footballer

1989 – Fatima Lodhi, Pakistani social activist

1990 – Doug Brochu, American voice actor

1990 – Gerphil Flores, Filipina classical crossover singer and Asia's Got Talent finalist

1990 – Lena Wermelt, German footballer

1991 – Adem Ljajić, Serbian footballer

1991 – Martin Jensen, Danish musician

1993 – Lee Hong-bin, South Korean singer

1993 – Viktor Romanenkov, Estonian figure skater

1993 – Oleg Vernyayev, Ukrainian artistic gymnast

1994 – Britteny Cox, Australian skier

1994 – Halsey, American singer

1995 – Alice Matteucci, Italian tennis player

1998 – Vera Lapko, Belarusian tennis player

Deaths

722 – Leudwinus, Frankish archbishop and saint (b. 660)

855 – Lothair I, Roman emperor (b. 795)

1186 – William of Tyre, Archbishop of Tyre (b. c. 1130)

1225 – Arnaud Amalric, Papal legate who allegedly promoted mass murder

1298 – Guido I da Montefeltro, Italian military strategist (b. 1223)

1304 – John de Warenne, 6th Earl of Surrey, English general (b. 1231)

1360 – Joanna I of Auvergne, queen consort of France (b. 1326)

1364 – Charles I, Duke of Brittany (b. 1319)

1382 – 'Izz al-Din ibn Rukn al-Din Mahmud, malik of Sistan

1501 – Andrew Stewart, Scottish bishop (b. 1442)

1560 – Gustav I of Sweden (b. 1496)

1622 – Conrad Vorstius, German-Dutch Remonstrant theologian (b. 1569)

1634 – Henry Hyde, English politician and lawyer (b.c. 1563)

1637 – Lorenzo Ruiz, Filipino martyr and saint (b. 1600)

1642 – René Goupil, French missionary and saint (b. 1608)

1642 – William Stanley, 6th Earl of Derby, English politician, Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire (b. 1561)

1703 – Charles de Saint-Évremond, French-English soldier, author, and critic (b. 1610)

1800 – Michael Denis, Austrian poet and author (b. 1729)

1804 – Michael Hillegas, American politician, 1st Treasurer of the United States (b. 1728)

1833 – Ferdinand VII of Spain (b. 1784)

1862 – William "Bull" Nelson, American general (b. 1824)

1887 – Bernhard von Langenbeck, German surgeon and academic (b. 1810)

1889 – Louis Faidherbe, French general and politician (b. 1818)

1900 – Samuel Fenton Cary, American lawyer and politician (b. 1814)

1902 – William McGonagall, Scottish poet and actor (b. 1825)

1902 – Émile Zola, French journalist, author, and playwright (b. 1840)

1908 – Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis, Brazilian author, poet, and playwright (b. 1839)

1910 – Winslow Homer, American painter, illustrator, and engraver (b. 1836)

1913 – Rudolf Diesel, German engineer, invented the diesel engine (b. 1858)

1918 – Lawrence Weathers, decorated WWI Australian soldier [6].

1925 – Léon Bourgeois, French police officer and politician, 64th Prime Minister of France, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1851)

1927 – Arthur Achleitner, German journalist and author (b. 1858)

1927 – Willem Einthoven, Indonesian-Dutch physiologist and physician, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1860)

1928 – John Devoy, Irish-American Fenian rebel leader (b. 1842)

1930 – Ilya Repin, Ukrainian-Russian painter and illustrator (b. 1844)

1937 – Marie Zdeňka Baborová-Čiháková, Czech botanist and zoologist (b. 1877)[7]

1937 – Ray Ewry, American triple jumper (b. 1873)

1937 – Ernst Hoppenberg, German swimmer and water polo player (b. 1878)

1951 – Thomas Cahill, American soccer player and coach (b. 1864)

1952 – John Cobb, English race car driver and pilot (b. 1899)

1967 – Carson McCullers, American novelist, playwright, essayist, and poet (b. 1917)

1970 – Edward Everett Horton, American actor (b. 1886)

1973 – W. H. Auden, English-American poet, playwright, and critic (b. 1907)

1975 – Casey Stengel, American baseball player and manager (b. 1890)

1981 – Bill Shankly, Scottish footballer and manager (b. 1913)

1982 – Monty Stratton, American baseball player and coach (b. 1912)

1986 – Prince George Valdemar of Denmark (b. 1920)

1987 – Henry Ford II, American businessman (b. 1917)

1988 – Charles Addams, American cartoonist (b. 1912)

1989 – Gussie Busch, American businessman (b. 1899)

1989 – Georges Ulmer, Danish-French singer-songwriter and actor (b. 1919)

1993 – Gordon Douglas, American actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1907)

1997 – Roy Lichtenstein, American painter and sculptor (b. 1923)

1998 – Tom Bradley, American lieutenant and politician, 38th Mayor of Los Angeles (b. 1917)

1999 – Jean-Louis Millette, Canadian actor (b. 1935)

2000 – John Grant, English journalist and politician (b. 1932)

2001 – Mabel Fairbanks, American figure skater and coach (b. 1915)

2001 – Nguyễn Văn Thiệu, Vietnamese general and politician, 5th President of South Vietnam (b. 1923)

2004 – Richard Sainct, French motorcycle racer (b. 1970)

2004 – Patrick Wormald, English historian (b. 1947)

2005 – Patrick Caulfield, English painter and academic (b. 1936)

2005 – Austin Leslie, American chef and author (b. 1934)

2006 – Walter Hadlee, New Zealand cricketer and manager (b. 1915)

2006 – Michael A. Monsoor, American soldier, Medal of Honor recipient (b. 1981)

2006 – Louis-Albert Vachon, Canadian cardinal (b. 1912)

2007 – Lois Maxwell, Canadian actress (b. 1927)

2007 – Yıldırım Aktuna, Turkish psychiatrist and politician, Turkish Minister of Health (b. 1930)

2008 – Hayden Carruth, American poet and critic (b. 1921)

2009 – Pavel Popovich, Ukrainian general, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1930)

2010 – Tony Curtis, American actor (b. 1925)

2010 – Greg Giraldo, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (b. 1965)

2011 – Sylvia Robinson, American singer-songwriter and producer (b. 1936)

2012 – Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabian prince (b. 1942)

2012 – Neil Smith, Scottish geographer and academic (b. 1954)

2012 – Arthur Ochs Sulzberger, American publisher (b. 1926)

2012 – Malcolm Wicks, English academic and politician (b. 1947)

2013 – Harold Agnew, American physicist and engineer (b. 1921)

2013 – Anton Benning, German lieutenant (b. 1918)

2013 – Pete T. Cenarrusa, American soldier, pilot, and politician, Secretary of State of Idaho (b. 1917)

2013 – Carl Joachim Classen, German scholar and academic (b. 1928)

2013 – L. C. Greenwood, American football player (b. 1946)

2013 – Bob Kurland, American basketball player and politician (b. 1924)

2014 – Miguel Boyer, Spanish economist and politician (b. 1939)

2014 – Andreas Fransson, Swedish skier (b. 1983)

2014 – Stan Monteith, American surgeon and author (b. 1929)

2014 – Luis Nishizawa, Mexican painter and educator (b. 1918)

2014 – John Ritchie, New Zealand composer and educator (b. 1921)

2014 – George Shuba, American baseball player (b. 1924)

2015 – Nawwaf bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabian prince (b. 1932)

2015 – Hellmuth Karasek, Czech-German journalist, author, and critic (b. 1934)

2015 – William Kerslake, American wrestler and engineer (b. 1929)

2015 – Jean Ter-Merguerian, French-Armenian violinist (b. 1935)

2015 – Phil Woods, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader (b. 1931)

2016 – Miriam Defensor Santiago, Filipina politician (b. 1945)

2017 – Tom Alter, Indian actor (b. 1950)

2018 – Otis Rush, American blues guitarist and singer (b. 1934)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Rhipsime

September 29 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

the Archangels Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael. One of the four quarter days in the Irish calendar. (England and Ireland). Called Michaelmas in some western liturgical traditions

Day of Machine-Building Industry Workers (Russia)

Inventors' Day (Argentina)

Victory of Boquerón Day (Paraguay)

World Heart Day