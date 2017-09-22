This day in history (Sept. 24)

Events

787 – Second Council of Nicaea: The council assembled at the church of Hagia Sophia.

1180 – Manuel I Komnenos, last Emperor of the Komnenian restoration dies.

1645 – Battle of Rowton Heath, Parliamentarian victory over a Royalist army commanded in person by King Charles.

1664 – The Dutch Republic surrenders New Amsterdam to England.

1674 – Second Tantrik Coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

1780 – Benedict Arnold flees to British Army lines when the arrest of British Major John André exposes Arnold's plot to surrender West Point.

1789 – The United States Congress passes the Judiciary Act which creates the office of the United States Attorney General and the federal judiciary system, and orders the composition of the Supreme Court of the United States.

1830 – Belgian Revolution: A revolutionary committee of notables forms the Provisional Government of Belgium.

1841 – The Sultanate of Brunei cedes Sarawak to the United Kingdom.

1846 – Mexican–American War: General Zachary Taylor captures Monterrey.

1852 – The first airship powered by (a steam) engine, created by Henri Giffard, travels 17 miles (27 km) from Paris to Trappes.

1853 – Admiral Despointes formally takes possession of New Caledonia in the name of France.

1869 – "Black Friday": Gold prices plummet after Ulysses S. Grant orders the Treasury to sell large quantities of gold after Jay Gould and James Fisk plot to control the market.

1877 – Battle of Shiroyama, decisive victory of the Imperial Japanese Army over the Satsuma Rebellion

1890 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially renounces polygamy.

1906 – U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt proclaims Devils Tower in Wyoming as the nation's first National Monument.

1911 – His Majesty's Airship No. 1, Britain's first rigid airship, is wrecked by strong winds before her maiden flight at Barrow-in-Furness.

1932 – Gandhi and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar agree to the Poona Pact, which reserved seats in the Indian provincial legislatures for the "Depressed Classes" (Untouchables).

1935 – Earl and Weldon Bascom produce the first rodeo ever held outdoors under electric lights at Columbia, Mississippi.

1946 – Cathay Pacific Airways is founded in Hong Kong.

1946 – Clark Clifford and George Elsey, military advisers to U.S. President Harry S. Truman, present him with a top-secret report on the Soviet Union that first recommends the containment policy.

1948 – The Honda Motor Company is founded.

1950 – Forest fires black out the sun over portions of Canada and New England. A blue moon is seen as far away as Europe.

1957 – President Dwight D. Eisenhower sends 101st Airborne Division troops to Little Rock, Arkansas, to enforce desegregation.

1960 – USS Enterprise, the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, is launched.

1962 – United States 5th Circuit Court of Appeals orders the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith.

1968 – 60 Minutes debuts on CBS.

1972 – Japan Airlines Flight 472, operated Douglas DC-8-53 landed at Juhu Aerodrome instead of Santacruz Airport in Bombay, India.

1973 – Guinea-Bissau declares its independence from Portugal.

1975 – Dougal Haston and Doug Scott on the Southwest Face expedition become the first persons to reach the summit of Mount Everest by any of its faces.

1979 – CompuServe launches the first consumer internet service, which features the first public electronic mail service.

1993 – The Cambodian monarchy is restored, with Norodom Sihanouk as king.

1996 – Representatives of 71 nations sign the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty at the United Nations.

2005 – Hurricane Rita makes landfall in the United States, devastating portions of southwestern Louisiana and extreme southeastern Texas.

2007 – Between 30,000 and 100,000 people take part in anti-government protests in Yangon, Burma, the largest in 20 years.

2009 – The G20 summit begins in Pittsburgh with 30 global leaders in attendance. It marks the first use of Long-Range Acoustic Devices in U.S. history.

2013 – A 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Pakistan, killing more than 327 people.

2014 – The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), a Mars orbiter launched into Earth orbit by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), successfully inserted into orbit of Mars.

2015 – At least 1,100 people are killed and another 934 wounded after a stampede during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Births

AD 15 – Vitellius, Roman emperor (d. 69)

936 – 'Adud al-Dawla, Buyid king (d. 983)

1301 – Ralph de Stafford, 1st Earl of Stafford, English soldier (d. 1372)

1418 – Anne of Cyprus, Duchess of Savoy (d. 1462)

1433 – Shekha of Amarsar, Rajput chieftain (d. 1488)

1473 – Georg von Frundsberg, German Knight and landowner (d. 1528)

1501 – Gerolamo Cardano, Italian mathematician, physician, and astrologer (d. 1576)

1534 – Guru Ram Das, fourth Sikh Guru (d. 1581)

1564 – William Adams, English sailor and navigator (d. 1620)

1583 – Albrecht von Wallenstein, Bohemian general (d. 1634)

1625 – Johan de Witt, Dutch mathematician and politician (d. 1672)

1667 – Jean-Louis Lully, French composer (d. 1688)

1705 – Count Leopold Joseph von Daun, Austrian field marshal (d. 1766)

1717 – Horace Walpole, English historian, author, and politician (d. 1797)

1755 – John Marshall, American captain, jurist, and politician, 4th United States Secretary of State (d. 1835)

1761 – F.L.Æ. Kunzen, German-Danish composer and conductor (d. 1817)

1796 – Antoine-Louis Barye, French sculptor and educator (d. 1875)

1801 – Mikhail Ostrogradsky, Ukrainian-Russian mathematician and physicist (d. 1862)

1802 – Adolphe d'Archiac, French paleontologist and geologist (d. 1868)

1817 – Ramón de Campoamor y Campoosorio, Spanish poet and philosopher (d. 1901)

1829 – Charles S. West, American jurist and politician, Secretary of State of Texas (d. 1885)

1845 – Nikolai Anderson, Estonian philologist and author (d. 1905)

1858 – Eugene Foss, American businessman and politician, 45th Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1939)

1859 – Julius Klengel, German cellist and composer (d. 1933)

1861 – Bhikaiji Cama, Indian activist (d. 1936)

1870 – Georges Claude, French chemist and engineer, invented Neon lighting (d. 1960)

1871 – Lottie Dod, English tennis player, golfer, and archer (d. 1960)

1872 – Jaan Teemant, Estonian lawyer and politician, 7th State Elder of Estonia (d. 1941)

1873 – María de las Mercedes Adam de Aróstegui, Cuban pianist and composer (d. 1957)

1878 – Charles-Ferdinand Ramuz, Swiss author and poet (d. 1947)

1880 – Sarah Knauss, American super-centenarian (d. 1999)

1882 – Max Decugis, French tennis player (d. 1978)

1883 – Franklin Clarence Mars, American businessman, founded Mars, Incorporated (d. 1934)

1883 – Lawson Robertson, Scottish-American high jumper and coach (d. 1951)

1884 – Gustave Garrigou, French cyclist (d. 1963)

1884 – İsmet İnönü, Turkish general and politician, 2nd President of Turkey (d. 1973)

1884 – Hugo Schmeisser, German weapons designer and engineer (d. 1953)

1885 – Artur Lemba, Estonian pianist, composer, and educator (d. 1963)

1890 – Mike González, Cuban baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 1977)

1890 – A. P. Herbert, English author and playwright (d. 1971)

1892 – Adélard Godbout, Canadian agronomist and politician, 15th Premier of Québec (d. 1956)

1893 – Blind Lemon Jefferson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1929)

1894 – Tommy Armour, Scottish-American golfer and sportscaster (d. 1968)

1894 – Billy Bletcher, American actor, singer, and screenwriter (d. 1979)

1895 – André Frédéric Cournand, French physician and physiologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1988)

1896 – F. Scott Fitzgerald, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1940)

1898 – Howard Florey, Australian pharmacologist and pathologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1898 – Charlotte Moore Sitterly, American astronomer (d. 1990)

1899 – William Dobell, Australian painter (d. 1970)

1900 – Ham Fisher, American cartoonist (d. 1955)

1901 – Alexandra Adler, Jewish Austrian neurologist and psychologist (d.2001)

1902 – Ruhollah Khomeini, Iranian religious leader and politician, 1st Supreme Leader of Iran (d. 1989)

1905 – Severo Ochoa, Spanish–American physician and biochemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1993)

1906 – Leonard Marsh, Canadian sociologist and academic (d. 1982)

1906 – Józef Nawrot, Polish footballer (d. 1982)

1907 – Ben Oakland, American pianist, composer, and songwriter (d. 1979)

1909 – Gerard Antoni Ciołek, Polish historian and architect (d. 1966)

1910 – Jean Servais, Belgian-French actor (d. 1976)

1911 – Konstantin Chernenko, Russian politician (d. 1985)

1912 – Robert Lewis Taylor, American soldier and author (d. 1998)

1913 – Herb Jeffries, American singer (d. 2014)

1914 – John Kerr, Australian politician, 18th Governor-General of Australia (d. 1991)

1914 – Andrzej Panufnik, Polish pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1991)

1916 – Ruth Leach Amonette, American businesswoman and author (d. 2004)

1918 – Michael J. S. Dewar, Indian-born American theoretical chemist who developed the Dewar-Chatt-Duncanson model (d. 1997)

1918 – Audra Lindley, American actress (d. 1997)

1920 – Richard Bong, American soldier and pilot, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1945)

1920 – Jan Carew, Guyanese-American author, poet, and playwright (d. 2012)

1920 – Ovadia Yosef, Iraqi-Israeli rabbi and scholar (d. 2013)

1921 – Jim McKay, American sportscaster and journalist (d. 2008)

1921 – Sheila MacRae, English-American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2014)

1922 – Ettore Bastianini, Italian actor and singer (d. 1967)

1922 – Bert I. Gordon, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1922 – Theresa Merritt, American actress and singer (d. 1998)

1922 – John Moffatt, English actor and playwright (d. 2012)

1923 – Louis Edmonds, American actor (d. 2001)

1923 – Fats Navarro, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1950)

1923 – Raoul Bott, Hungarian-American mathematician (d. 2005)

1924 – Nina Bocharova, Ukrainian gymnast

1924 – Voula Zouboulaki, Egyptian-Greek actress (d. 2015)

1925 – Autar Singh Paintal, Indian physiologist and academic (d. 2004)

1927 – Alfredo Kraus, Spanish tenor and actor (d. 1999)

1927 – Arthur Malet, English-American actor and singer (d. 2013)

1929 – John Carter, American clarinet player, saxophonist, and flute player (d. 1991)

1930 – Józef Krupiński, Polish poet and author (d. 1998)

1930 – Angelo Muscat, Maltese-English actor (d. 1977)

1930 – Benjamin Romualdez, Filipino politician and diplomat (d. 2012)

1930 – John W. Young, American captain, engineer, and astronaut

1931 – Elizabeth Blackadder, Scottish painter and educator

1931 – Cardiss Collins, American lawyer and politician (d. 2013)

1931 – Brian Glanville, English journalist and author

1931 – Anthony Newley, English singer and actor (d. 1999)

1931 – Mike Parkes, English race car driver (d. 1977)

1932 – Miguel Montuori, Argentinian-Italian footballer and manager (d. 1998)

1932 – Walter Wallmann, German politician, Minister-President of Hesse (d. 2013)

1933 – Raffaele Farina, Italian cardinal

1933 – Mel Taylor, American drummer (d. 1996)

1934 – Tommy Anderson, Scottish footballer and manager

1934 – John Brunner, English-Scottish author and screenwriter (d. 1995)

1934 – John Kasmin, English art dealer

1934 – Bernard Nevill, English painter, designer, and academic

1934 – Chick Willis, American singer and guitarist (d. 2013)

1934 – Manfred Wörner, German politician and diplomat, 7th Secretary General of NATO (d. 1994)

1934 – Donald Wrye, American director, screenwriter and producer (d. 2015)

1936 – Sivanthi Adithan, Indian businessman (d. 2013)

1936 – Jim Henson, American puppeteer, director, producer and screenwriter, created The Muppets (d. 1990)

1938 – Steve Douglas, American saxophonist, flute player, and producer (d. 1993)

1939 – Wayne Henderson, American trombonist and producer (d. 2014)

1939 – Moti Kirschenbaum, Israeli journalist (d. 2015)

1939 – Jacques Vallée, French ufologist

1940 – Yves Navarre, French author (d. 1994)

1941 – John Mackey, American football player (d. 2011)

1941 – Linda McCartney, American singer, photographer, and activist (d. 1998)

1942 – Gerry Marsden, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Eavan Boland, Irish poet and academic

1944 – Sven-Ole Thorsen, Danish bodybuilder and stuntman

1945 – Lou Dobbs, American journalist and author

1945 – Carson Van Osten, American comics creator and musician (d. 2015)

1945 – John Rutter, English composer, conductor, and producer

1946 – Jerry Donahue, American guitarist and producer

1946 – Joe Greene, American football player, coach, and actor

1946 – Lars Emil Johansen, Greenlandic educator and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Greenland

1946 – César Pedroso, Cuban pianist and songwriter

1946 – Pat Pocock, Welsh-English cricketer

1946 – María Teresa Ruiz, Chilean astronomer

1947 – Stephen Mueller, American painter (d. 2011)

1948 – Phil Hartman, Canadian-American actor and screenwriter (d. 1998)

1948 – Garth Porter, New Zealand-Australian singer-songwriter and producer

1949 – Baleka Mbete, South African politician, Speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa

1949 – Anders Arborelius, Swedish cardinal

1950 – Mohinder Amarnath, Indian cricketer, coach, and sportscaster

1950 – John Kessel, American author, poet, and playwright

1950 – Harriet Walter, English actress

1951 – Douglas Kmiec, American scholar and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Malta

1952 – Dieter Hochheimer, German footballer and manager

1952 – Mark Sandman, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1999)

1953 – Peter Halley, American painter and educator

1954 – Marco Tardelli, Italian footballer and coach

1955 – Riccardo Illy, Italian businessman and politician, President of Friuli Venezia Giulia

1956 – Hubie Brooks, American baseball player

1957 – Brad Bird, American director, screenwriter, animator, producer and actor

1957 – Wolfgang Wolf, German footballer and manager

1958 – Kevin Sorbo, American actor and producer

1959 – Theo Paphitis, Cypriot-English businessman

1959 – Steve Whitmire, American puppeteer

1960 – Tony Juniper, English environmentalist and politician

1960 – Amy Sky, Canadian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1961 – Christopher L. Eisgruber, American lawyer and academic

1961 – John Logan, American screenwriter and producer

1961 – Luc Picard, Canadian actor, director, and screenwriter

1962 – Ally McCoist, Scottish footballer and manager

1962 – Mike Phelan, English footballer, coach, and manager

1962 – Tim Supple, English director and producer

1962 – Nia Vardalos, Canadian-American actress and screenwriter

1962 – Ilgvars Zalāns, Latvian painter

1963 – Michael Potter, Australian rugby player and coach

1963 – Ben Preston, English journalist

1964 – Rafael Palmeiro, Cuban-American baseball player

1964 – Marko Pomerants, Estonian lawyer and politician, Estonian Minister of the Interior

1964 – Ronald van der Kemp, Dutch fashion designer

1965 – Robert Irvine, English chef and television host

1965 – Njål Ølnes, Norwegian saxophonist and composer

1965 – Sean McNabb, American singer and bass player

1965 – Janet Weiss, American drummer

1966 – Bernard Gilkey, American baseball player

1966 – Stefan Molyneux, Irish-Canadian philosopher, author, and blogger

1966 – Michael O. Varhola, American journalist and author

1967 – Noreena Hertz, English economist, author, and academic

1969 – Shawn Crahan, American drummer, songwriter, and producer

1969 – Christopher Pincher, English politician

1969 – Shamim Sarif, English author, director, and screenwriter

1969 – Paul Ray Smith, American sergeant, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 2003)

1969 – Megan Ward, American actress

1971 – Michael S. Engel, American paleontologist and entomologist

1971 – Mike Michalowicz, American businessman and author

1971 – Kevin Millar, American baseball player and sportscaster

1971 – Peter Salisbury, English drummer

1972 – Conor Burns, British politician

1972 – Kate Fleetwood, English actress

1973 – Eddie George, American football player and sportscaster

1973 – Rodrick Rhodes, American basketball player and coach

1974 – John McDonald, American baseball player

1976 – Carlos Almeida, Angolan basketball player

1976 – Stephanie McMahon, American wrestler and businesswoman

1976 – Yakkun Sakurazuka, Japanese voice actress and singer (d. 2013)

1976 – Vahur Vahtramäe, Estonian footballer

1977 – Frank Fahrenhorst, German footballer and manager

1977 – Casey Rabach, American football player

1978 – Wietse van Alten, Dutch archer

1979 – Fábio Aurélio, Brazilian footballer

1979 – Kim Jong-min, South Korean singer

1980 – Daniele Bennati, Italian cyclist

1980 – Dean Canto, Australian race car driver

1980 – Petri Pasanen, Finnish footballer

1980 – Victoria Pendleton, English cyclist

1980 – John Arne Riise, Norwegian footballer

1981 – Ryan Briscoe, Australian race car driver

1981 – Drew Gooden, American basketball player

1982 – Morgan Hamm, American gymnast

1982 – Paul Hamm, American gymnast

1982 – Jeff Karstens, American baseball player

1983 – Liam Finn, Australian-New Zealand singer-songwriter and guitarist

1983 – Randy Foye, American basketball player

1983 – Ben Harris, Australian rugby league player

1984 – Taylor Eigsti, American pianist and composer

1985 – Eric Adjetey Anang, Ghanaian sculptor and carpenter

1985 – Eleanor Catton, Canadian-New Zealand author

1985 – Cameron Price, Australian news journalist

1987 – Matthew Connolly, English footballer

1987 – Gürhan Gürsoy, Turkish footballer

1987 – Senzo Meyiwa, South African footballer (d. 2014)

1988 – Karl Alzner, Canadian ice hockey player

1989 – Pia Wurtzbach, Filipina actress, model, and Miss Universe 2015 titleholder

1991 – Maximiliano Uggè, Italian footballer

1993 – Ben Platt, American actor

Deaths

366 – Pope Liberius

768 – Pepin the Short, Frankish king (b. 714)

887 – Gao Pian, general of the Tang Dynasty

1054 – Hermann of Reichenau, German composer, mathematician, and astronomer (b. 1013)

1120 – Welf II, Duke of Bavaria (b. 1072)

1143 – Agnes of Germany (b. 1072)

1143 – Pope Innocent II

1180 – Manuel I Komnenos, Byzantine emperor (b. 1118)

1218 – Robert of Knaresborough (b. 1160)

1228 – Stefan the First-Crowned, Serbian king (b. 1165)

1270 – Philip of Montfort, Lord of Castres

1275 – Humphrey de Bohun, 2nd Earl of Hereford, English politician, Lord High Constable of England (b. 1208)

1435 – Isabeau of Bavaria (b. 1370)

1459 – Eric of Pomerania, King of Norway, Denmark and Sweden (b. 1382)

1494 – Poliziano, Italian poet and scholar (b. 1454)

1534 – Michael Glinski, Lithuanian prince (b. c. 1470)

1541 – Paracelsus, German-Swiss physician, botanist, and chemist (b. 1493)

1545 – Albert of Mainz, German cardinal (b. 1490)

1562 – Henry Grey, 4th Earl of Kent, English politician (b. 1495)

1572 – Túpac Amaru, last of the Incas

1605 – Manuel Mendes, Portuguese composer and educator (b. 1547)

1621 – Jan Karol Chodkiewicz, Polish commander (b. 1560)

1646 – Duarte Lobo, Portuguese composer and educator (b. 1565)

1707 – Vincenzo da Filicaja, Italian poet and author (b. 1642)

1732 – Emperor Reigen of Japan (b. 1654)

1742 – Johann Matthias Hase, German mathematician, astronomer, and cartographer (b. 1684)

1790 – John Keyse Sherwin, English engraver (b. 1751)

1802 – Alexander Radishchev, Russian author and critic (b. 1749)

1834 – Pedro I of Brazil (b. 1798)

1848 – Branwell Brontë, English painter and poet (b. 1817)

1863 – William Debenham, English businessman, founded Debenhams (b. 1794)

1889 – D. H. Hill, American general and academic (b. 1821)

1889 – Charles Leroux, American balloonist and skydiver (b. 1856)

1892 – Patrick Gilmore, Irish-American soldier and composer (b. 1829)

1896 – Louis Gerhard De Geer, Swedish lawyer and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Sweden (b. 1818)

1904 – Niels Ryberg Finsen, Faroese-Danish physician and author, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1860)

1929 – Mahidol Adulyadej, Thai prince (b. 1892)

1930 – William A. MacCorkle, American lawyer and politician, 9th Governor of West Virginia (b. 1857)

1933 – Mike Donlin, American baseball player and actor (b. 1878)

1933 – Alice Muriel Williamson, English author (b. 1869)

1936 – József Klekl, Slovene priest and journalist (b. 1879)

1938 – Lev Schnirelmann, Belarusian-Russian mathematician and academic (b. 1900)

1939 – Carl Laemmle, German-American film producer, founded Universal Studios (b. 1867)

1939 – Charles Tatham, American fencer (b. 1854)

1945 – Hans Geiger, German physicist and academic, co-invented the Geiger counter (b. 1882)

1947 – Andrew C. McLaughlin, American historian and author (b. 1861)

1948 – Warren William, American actor (b. 1894)

1950 – Princess Victoria of Hesse and by Rhine (b. 1863)

1962 – Charles Reisner, American actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1887)

1973 – August Kippasto, Estonian-Australian wrestler and poet (b. 1887)

1973 – Josué de Castro, Brazilian physician, geographer, and activist (b. 1908)

1975 – Earle Cabell, American businessman and politician, Mayor of Dallas (b. 1906)

1976 – Philip Gbeho, Ghanaian composer and educator (b. 1904)

1978 – James Bassett, American journalist and author (b. 1912)

1978 – Hasso von Manteuffel, German general and politician (b. 1897)

1980 – Theodor Luts, Estonian-Brazilian director, producer, and cinematographer (b. 1896)

1981 – Patsy Kelly, American actress and dancer (b. 1910)

1982 – Sarah Churchill, English actress (b. 1914)

1982 – Józef Nawrot, Polish-English footballer (b. 1906)

1984 – Neil Hamilton, American actor (b. 1899)

1991 – Dr. Seuss, American children's book writer, poet, and illustrator (b. 1904)

1993 – Ian Stuart Donaldson, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1957)

1993 – Bruno Pontecorvo, Italian physicist and academic (b. 1913)

1994 – Barry Bishop, American mountaineer, photographer, and scholar (b. 1932)

1996 – Zeki Müren, Turkish singer-songwriter (b. 1931)

1998 – Jeff Moss, American composer and screenwriter (b. 1942)

2002 – Youssouf Togoïmi, Chadian politician (b. 1953)

2002 – Mike Webster, American football player (b. 1952)

2003 – Rosalie Allen, American singer and radio host (b. 1924)

2003 – Lyle Bettger, American actor (b. 1915)

2004 – Françoise Sagan, French author and screenwriter (b. 1935)

2006 – Michael Ferguson, PIRA volunteer, lawyer, and politician (b. 1953)

2006 – Phil Latulippe, Canadian soldier and runner (b. 1909)

2008 – Oliver Crawford, American screenwriter and author (b. 1917)

2008 – Irene Dailey, American actress (b. 1920)

2008 – Mickey Vernon, American baseball player and coach (b. 1918)

2009 – Nelly Arcan, Canadian author (b. 1975)

2010 – Gennady Yanayev, Russian engineer and politician, Vice President of the Soviet Union (b. 1937)

2011 – Stephen Mueller, American painter (b. 1947)

2012 – Pierre Adam, French cyclist (b. 1924)

2012 – Bruno Bobak, Polish-Canadian painter and educator (b. 1923)

2012 – Pedro Vázquez Colmenares, Mexican lawyer and politician, Governor of Oaxaca (b. 1934)

2013 – Paul Dietzel, American football player and coach (b. 1924)

2013 – Margaret Feilman, Australian architect and urban planner (b. 1921)

2013 – Boris Karvasarsky, Ukrainian-Russian psychiatrist and author (b. 1931)

2013 – Anthony Lawrence, English-Hong Kong journalist and author (b. 1912)

2013 – Sagadat Nurmagambetov, Kazakh general and politician (b. 1924)

2013 – Paul Oliver, American football player (b. 1984)

2014 – Deborah Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire, English aristocrat, socialite, and author (b. 1920)

2014 – Christopher Hogwood, English harpsichord player and conductor, founded the Academy of Ancient Music (b. 1941)

2014 – Madis Kõiv, Estonian physicist, philosopher, and author (b. 1929)

2015 – Alan Moore, Australian painter and educator (b. 1914)

2015 – Wang Zhongshu, Chinese archaeologist and academic (b. 1925)

2016 – Mel Charles, Welsh footballer (b. 1935)

2016 – Vladimir Kuzmichyov, Russian footballer (b. 1979)

2016 – Bill Mollison, Australian researcher, author and biologist (b. 1928)

2016 – Bill Nunn, American actor (b. 1953)

2016 – Buckwheat Zydeco, American accordionist and bandleader (b. 1947)