This day in history (Sept. 23)

Events

1122 – Pope Callixtus II and Holy Roman Emperor Henry V agree to the Concordat of Worms to put an end to the Investiture Controversy.

1338 – The Battle of Arnemuiden was the first naval battle of the Hundred Years' War and the first naval battle using artillery, as the English ship Christopher had three cannons and one hand gun.

1409 – The Battle of Kherlen is the second significant victory over Ming dynasty China by the Mongols since 1368.

1459 – The Battle of Blore Heath, the first major battle of the English Wars of the Roses, takes place.

1568 – Spanish naval forces rout an English fleet, under the command of John Hawkins, at the Battle of San Juan de Ulúa near Veracruz.

1641 – The Merchant Royal, carrying a treasure of over 100,000 pounds of gold (worth over £1 billion today), is lost at sea off Land's End.

1642 – First commencement exercises occur at Harvard College.

1779 – American Revolution: John Paul Jones on board the USS Bonhomme Richard wins the Battle of Flamborough Head.

1780 – American Revolution: British Major John André is arrested as a spy by American soldiers exposing Benedict Arnold's change of sides.

1803 – Second Anglo-Maratha War: Battle of Assaye between the British East India Company and the Maratha Empire in India.

1806 – Lewis and Clark return to St. Louis after exploring the Pacific Northwest of the United States.

1821 – Tripolitsa, Greece, is captured by Greek rebels during the Greek War of Independence.

1845 – The Knickerbockers Baseball Club, the first baseball team to play under the modern rules, is founded in New York.

1846 – Astronomers Urbain Jean Joseph Le Verrier, John Couch Adams and Johann Gottfried Galle collaborate on the discovery of Neptune.

1868 – Grito de Lares ("Lares Revolt") occurs in Puerto Rico against Spanish rule.

1889 – Nintendo Koppai (Later Nintendo Company, Limited) is founded by Fusajiro Yamauchi to produce and market the playing card game Hanafuda.

1899 – The American Asiatic Squadron destroys a Filipino battery at the Battle of Olongapo.

1905 – Norway and Sweden sign the "Karlstad treaty", peacefully dissolving the Union between the two countries.

1909 – The Phantom of the Opera (original title: Le Fantôme de l'Opéra), a novel by French writer Gaston Leroux, is first published as a serialization in Le Gaulois.

1911 – Pilot Earle Ovington makes the first official airmail delivery in America under the authority of the United States Post Office Department

1913 – Roland Garros of France becomes the first to fly in an airplane across the Mediterranean (from St. Raphael in France to Bizerte, Tunisia).

1932 – The unification of Saudi Arabia is completed.

1938 – The Czechoslovak army is mobilized in response to the Munich Agreement.

1942 – World War II: The Matanikau action on Guadalcanal begins: U.S. Marines attack Japanese units along the Matanikau River.

1943 – World War II: The Nazi puppet state known as the Italian Social Republic is founded.

1950 – Korean War: The Battle of Hill 282 is the first US friendly-fire incident on British military personnel since World War II.

1962 – The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts opens in New York City.

1973 – Argentine general election: Juan Perón returns to power in Argentina.

1980 – Bob Marley plays what would be the last concert of his life in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1983 – Saint Kitts and Nevis joins the United Nations.

1983 – Gulf Air Flight 771 is destroyed by a bomb, killing all 117 people on board.

1986 – Jim Deshaies of the Houston Astros sets a major league record by striking out the first eight batters he faces in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2002 – The first public version of the web browser Mozilla Firefox ("Phoenix 0.1") is released.

2004 – Over 3,000 people die in Haiti after Hurricane Jeanne produces massive flooding and mudslides.

2008 – Matti Saari kills ten people before committing suicide.

Births

63 BC – Augustus, Roman emperor (d. 14 AD)

1158 – Geoffrey II, Duke of Brittany (d. 1186)

1215 – Kublai Khan, Mongolian emperor (d. 1294)

1495 – Bagrat III of Imereti, King of Imereti (d. 1565)

1597 – Francesco Barberini, Catholic cardinal (d. 1679)

1598 – Eleonore Gonzaga, Italian wife of Ferdinand II, Holy Roman Emperor (d. 1655)

1642 – Giovanni Maria Bononcini, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1678)

1647 – Joseph Dudley, English politician, Governor of the Province of Massachusetts Bay (d. 1720)

1650 – Jeremy Collier, English bishop and theologian (d. 1726)

1713 – Ferdinand VI of Spain (d. 1759)

1740 – Empress Go-Sakuramachi of Japan (d. 1813)

1771 – Emperor Kōkaku of Japan (d. 1840)

1778 – Mariano Moreno, Argentinian journalist, lawyer, and politician (d. 1811)

1781 – Princess Juliane of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld (d. 1860)

1791 – Johann Franz Encke, German astronomer and academic (d. 1865)

1791 – Theodor Körner, German soldier and author (d. 1813)

1800 – William Holmes McGuffey, American author and academic (d. 1873)

1819 – Hippolyte Fizeau, French physicist and academic (d. 1896)

1823 – John Colton, English-Australian politician, 13th Premier of South Australia (d. 1902)

1838 – Victoria Woodhull, American journalist and activist (d. 1927)

1851 – Ellen Hayes, American mathematician and astronomer (d. 1930)

1852 – James Carroll Beckwith, American painter and academic (d. 1917)

1852 – William Stewart Halsted, American physician and surgeon (d. 1922)

1853 – Princess Marie Elisabeth of Saxe-Meiningen (d. 1923)

1861 – Robert Bosch, German engineer and businessman, founded Robert Bosch GmbH (d. 1942)

1863 – Mary Church Terrell, American author and activist (d. 1954)

1865 – Pekka Halonen, Finnish painter (d. 1933)

1865 – Emma Orczy, Hungarian-English author and playwright (d. 1947)

1865 – Suzanne Valadon, French model and painter (d. 1938)

1867 – John Lomax, American teacher, musicologist, and folklorist (d. 1948)

1876 – Moshe Zvi Segal, Israeli rabbi and scholar (d. 1968)

1880 – John Boyd Orr, 1st Baron Boyd-Orr, Scottish biologist, physician, and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1971)

1889 – Walter Lippmann, American journalist and publisher, co-founded The New Republic (d. 1974)

1890 – Friedrich Paulus, German general (d. 1957)

1895 – Miron Merzhanov, Russian architect and engineer (d. 1975)

1895 – Johnny Mokan, American baseball player (d. 1985)

1897 – Paul Delvaux, Belgian painter (d. 1994)

1897 – Walter Pidgeon, Canadian-American actor and singer (d. 1984)

1898 – Les Haylen, Australian journalist and politician (d. 1977)

1899 – Tom C. Clark, American lawyer and judge, 59th Attorney General of the United States (d. 1977)

1899 – Louise Nevelson, American sculptor (d. 1988)

1900 – Bill Stone, English soldier (d. 2009)

1901 – Jaroslav Seifert, Czech poet and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1986)

1902 – Su Buqing, Chinese mathematician and academic (d. 2003)

1903 – Cec Fifield, Australian rugby league player and coach (d. 1957)

1905 – Tiny Bradshaw, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1958)

1906 – Charles Ritchie, Canadian diplomat, High Commission of Canada to the United Kingdom (d. 1995)

1907 – Anne Desclos, French journalist and author (d. 1998)

1907 – Duarte Nuno, Duke of Braganza (d. 1976)

1908 – Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Indian poet, academic, and politician (d. 1974)

1909 – Lorenc Antoni, Kosovo-Albanian composer and conductor (d. 1991)

1910 – Jakob Streit, Swiss anthroposophist and author (d. 2009)

1911 – Frank Moss, American lawyer and politician (d. 2003)

1912 – Ghulam Mustafa Khan, Pakistani linguist, author, and critic (d. 2005)

1912 – Tony Smith, American sculptor and educator (d. 1980)

1913 – Carl-Henning Pedersen, Danish painter and sculptor (d. 2007)

1915 – Julius Baker, American flute player and educator (d. 2003)

1915 – Clifford Shull, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2001)

1916 – Aldo Moro, Italian academic and politician, 39th Prime Minister of Italy (d. 1978)

1917 – Santo, Mexican Luchador enmascarado, film actor, and folk icon (d. 1984)

1917 – Asima Chatterjee, Indian chemist (d. 2006)

1920 – Mickey Rooney, American actor, singer, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1922 – Louise Latham, American actress

1923 – Mohamed Hassanein Heikal, Egyptian journalist (d. 2016)

1923 – Vello Helk, Estonian-Danish historian and author (d. 2014)

1924 – Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal, Nicaraguan journalist and publisher (d. 1978)

1925 – Denis C. Twitchett, English historian and scholar (d. 2006)

1926 – André Cassagnes, French toy maker, created the Etch A Sketch (d. 2013)

1926 – John Coltrane, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1967)

1928 – Frank Foster, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2011)

1928 – Roger Grimsby, American journalist and actor (d. 1995)

1930 – Sehba Akhtar, Pakistani poet and songwriter (d. 1996)

1930 – Colin Blakely, Northern Irish actor (d. 1987)

1930 – Ray Charles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2004)

1931 – Hilly Kristal, American businessman, founded CBGB (d. 2007)

1931 – Stan Lynde, American author and illustrator (d. 2013)

1931 – Gerald Merrithew, Canadian educator and politician (d. 2004)

1932 – Georg Keßler, German footballer and manager

1933 – Lloyd J. Old, American immunologist and academic (d. 2011)

1934 – Per Olov Enquist, Swedish journalist, author, and playwright

1935 – Prem Chopra, Pakistani-Indian actor

1935 – Les McCann, American soul-jazz singer and pianist

1935 – Ron Tindall, English-Australian footballer, cricketer, and manager (d. 2012)

1936 – George Eastham, English footballer

1936 – Valentín Paniagua, Peruvian lawyer and politician, 91st President of Peru (d. 2006)

1936 – Sylvain Saudan, Swiss skier

1936 – Tareq Suheimat, Jordanian physician, general, and politician (d. 2014)

1937 – Jacques Poulin, Canadian author and translator

1938 – Romy Schneider, Austrian-French actress (d. 1982)

1939 – Henry Blofeld, English cricketer and journalist

1939 – Roy Buchanan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1988)

1939 – Joan Hanham, Baroness Hanham, English politician

1939 – Sonny Vaccaro, American businessman

1940 – Michel Temer, Brazilian lawyer and politician, 25th Vice President of Brazil

1940 – Dick Thornett, Australian rugby player and water polo player (d. 2011)

1941 – George Jackson, American activist and author, co-founded the Black Guerrilla Family (d. 1971)

1941 – Simon Nolet, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1941 – Norma Winstone, English singer-songwriter

1942 – Sila María Calderón, Puerto Rican-American businesswoman and politician, 12th Secretary of State of Puerto Rico

1942 – Colin Low, Baron Low of Dalston, Scottish scholar and politician

1942 – David Renneberg, Australian cricketer

1943 – Julio Iglesias, Spanish singer-songwriter

1943 – Marty Schottenheimer, American football player and coach

1944 – Eric Bogle, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Richard Lambert, English journalist and academic

1945 – Ron Bushy, American drummer

1945 – Igor Ivanov, Russian politician and diplomat, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs

1945 – Alan Old, English rugby player

1946 – Franz Fischler, Austrian politician

1946 – Bernard Maris, French economist and journalist (d. 2015)

1946 – Genista McIntosh, Baroness McIntosh, English politician

1946 – Davorin Popović, Bosnian singer-songwriter (d. 2001)

1946 – Anne Wheeler, Canadian director, producer, and screenwriter

1947 – Christian Bordeleau, Canadian ice hockey player

1947 – Mary Kay Place, American actress

1947 – Neal Smith, American drummer and songwriter

1948 – Don Grolnick, American pianist and composer (d. 1996)

1948 – Dan Toler, American guitarist (d. 2013)

1949 – Floella Benjamin, Trinidadian-English actress, academic, and politician

1949 – Bruce Springsteen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Kostas Tournas, Greek singer-songwriter

1950 – George Garzone, American saxophonist and educator

1951 – Steven Springer, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 2012)

1952 – Mark Bego, American author

1952 – Anshuman Gaekwad, Indian cricketer

1952 – Dennis Lamp, American baseball player

1952 – Jim Morrison, American baseball player and manager

1953 – Nicholas Witchell, English journalist

1954 – Charlie Barnett, American actor (d. 1996)

1954 – Cherie Blair, English lawyer and academic

1956 – Peter David, American author, actor, and screenwriter

1956 – Tom Hogan, Australian cricketer

1956 – Paolo Rossi, Italian footballer

1957 – Rosalind Chao, American actress

1958 – Danielle Dax, English singer-songwriter and producer

1958 – Khaled El Sheikh, Bahraini singer-songwriter

1958 – Tony Fossas, Cuban-American baseball player and coach

1958 – Marvin Lewis, American football player and coach

1958 – Larry Mize, American golfer

1959 – Jason Alexander, American actor, singer, and voice artist

1959 – Frank Cottrell-Boyce, English author and screenwriter

1959 – Hans Nijman, Dutch mixed martial artist and wrestler (d. 2014)

1959 – Chris O'Sullivan, Australian rugby league player

1959 – Martin Page, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1959 – Elizabeth Peña, American actress (d. 2014)

1959 – Karen Pierce, English diplomat

1960 – Kurt Beyer, American wrestler

1960 – Luis Moya, Spanish race car driver

1961 – Chi McBride, American actor

1961 – William C. McCool, American commander, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2003)

1962 – Deborah Orr, Scottish journalist

1963 – Anne-Marie Cadieux, Canadian actress, director, and screenwriter

1963 – Alex Proyas, Egyptian-Australian director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Clayton Blackmore, Welsh footballer and manager

1964 – Koshi Inaba, Japanese singer-songwriter

1964 – Larry Krystkowiak, American basketball player and coach

1964 – Katie Mitchell, English director and producer

1964 – Julian Parkhill, English biologist and academic

1964 – Bill Phillips, American businessman and author

1965 – Mark Woodforde, Australian tennis player and sportscaster

1966 – Pete Harnisch, American baseball player and coach

1967 – Hilary Andersson, American-English journalist

1967 – Chris Wilder, English footballer and manager

1968 – Yvette Fielding, English actress and producer

1968 – Adam Price, Welsh politician

1969 – Donald Audette, Canadian ice hockey player

1969 – Patrick Fiori, French singer-songwriter

1969 – Tapio Laukkanen, Finnish race car driver

1969 – Rod Pampling, Australian golfer

1969 – Jan Suchopárek, Czech footballer and manager

1970 – Adrian Brunker, Australian rugby player

1970 – Lucia Cifarelli, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1970 – Ani DiFranco, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1970 – Giorgos Koltsidas, Greek footballer

1971 – Moin Khan, Pakistani cricketer and coach

1971 – Eric Montross, American basketball player and sportscaster

1971 – Sean Spicer, 30th White House Press Secretary

1972 – Sarah Bettens, Belgian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1972 – Alistair Campbell, Zimbabwean cricketer

1972 – Jermaine Dupri, American rapper and producer

1972 – Karl Pilkington, English actor and producer

1973 – Ingrid Fliter, Argentinian pianist

1973 – Vangelis Krios, Greek footballer and coach

1974 – Ben Duckworth, Australian rugby league player

1974 – Matt Hardy, American wrestler

1975 – Layzie Bone, American rapper

1975 – Kim Dong-moon, South Korean badminton player

1975 – Chris Hawkins, English journalist and producer

1975 – Eric Miller, Irish rugby player, footballer, and coach

1976 – Sarah Blasko, Australian singer-songwriter and producer

1976 – Valeriy Sydorenko, Ukrainian boxer

1976 – Volodymyr Sydorenko, Ukrainian boxer

1977 – Matthieu Descoteaux, Canadian ice hockey player

1977 – Dmitri Kulikov, Estonian footballer

1977 – Fabio Ongaro, Italian rugby player

1977 – Brett Prebble, Australian jockey

1977 – Rachael Yamagata, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1978 – Benjamin Curtis, American guitarist, drummer, and songwriter (d. 2013)

1978 – Anthony Mackie, American actor

1979 – Ricky Davis, American basketball player

1979 – Bryant McKinnie, American football player

1979 – Fábio Simplício, Brazilian footballer

1979 – Lote Tuqiri, Fijian-Australian rugby player

1980 – Matt White, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1980 – Liz Murray, American inspirational speaker

1981 – Robert Doornbos, Dutch race car driver

1981 – Natalie Horler, German singer

1981 – Helen Richardson-Walsh, English field hockey player

1982 – Mait Künnap, Estonian tennis player

1982 – Shyla Stylez, Canadian pornographic actress (d. 2017)

1983 – Shane del Rosario, American mixed martial artist and kick-boxer (d. 2013)

1983 – Joffrey Lupul, Canadian ice hockey player

1983 – Regan Smith, American race car driver

1984 – Patrick Ehelechner, German ice hockey player

1984 – Matt Kemp, American baseball player

1984 – Brandon Richardson, American actor and military veteran

1984 – Anneliese van der Pol, Dutch-American entertainer[1]

1985 – Brian Brohm, American football player

1985 – Joba Chamberlain, American baseball player

1985 – Hossein Kaebi, Iranian footballer

1985 – Nahomi Kawasumi, Japanese footballer

1985 – Lukáš Kašpar, Czech ice hockey player

1986 – Martin Cranie, English footballer

1988 – Juan Martín del Potro, Argentinian tennis player

1988 – Anthony Straker, English footballer

1988 – Yannick Weber, Swiss ice hockey player

1989 – Brandon Jennings, American basketball player

1989 – Taniela Lasalo, Australian rugby league player

1991 – Melanie Oudin, American tennis player

1993 – Duke Johnson, American football player

1994 – John Folau, Australian-Tongan rugby league player

Deaths

788 – Ælfwald I, king of Northumbria

965 – Al-Mutanabbi, Arab poet (b. 915)

1193 – Robert de Sablé, French knight

1241 – Snorri Sturluson, Icelandic historian, poet, and politician (b. 1178)

1253 – Wenceslaus I of Bohemia

1267 – Beatrice of Provence, countess regnant of Provence (b. 1234)

1386 – Dan I of Wallachia

1390 – John I, Duke of Lorraine (b. 1346)

1448 – Adolph I, Duke of Cleves (b. 1373)

1461 – Charles, Prince of Viana, King of Navarre (b. 1421)

1508 – Beatrice of Naples, queen consort of Hungary (b. 1457)

1535 – Catherine of Saxe-Lauenburg (b. 1513)

1571 – John Jewel, English bishop (b. 1522)

1573 – Azai Hisamasa, Japanese warlord (b. 1524)

1605 – Pontus de Tyard, French priest and poet (b. 1521)

1675 – Valentin Conrart, French author, founded the Académie française (b. 1603)

1728 – Christian Thomasius, German jurist and philosopher (b. 1655)

1738 – Herman Boerhaave, Dutch botanist and physician (b. 1668)

1764 – Robert Dodsley, English poet and playwright (b. 1703)

1773 – Johan Ernst Gunnerus, Norwegian bishop and botanist (b. 1718)

1789 – John Rogers, American lawyer and politician (b. 1723)

1835 – Vincenzo Bellini, Italian composer (b. 1801)

1851 – Émilie Gamelin, Canadian nun, founded the Sisters of Providence (b. 1800)

1846 – John Ainsworth Horrocks, English-Australian explorer (b. 1818)

1850 – José Gervasio Artigas, Uruguayan general and politician (b. 1764)

1870 – Prosper Mérimée, French archaeologist and historian (b. 1803)

1871 – Louis-Joseph Papineau, Canadian lawyer and politician (b. 1786)

1873 – Jean Chacornac, French astronomer (b. 1823)

1877 – Urbain Le Verrier, French mathematician and astronomer (b. 1811)

1889 – Wilkie Collins, English novelist, short story writer, and playwright (b. 1824)

1900 – William Marsh Rice, American businessman, founded Rice University (b. 1816)

1913 – Donato Álvarez, Argentinian general (b. 1825)

1917 – Werner Voss, German lieutenant and pilot (b. 1897)

1929 – Richard Adolf Zsigmondy, Austrian-German chemist, physicist, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1865)

1939 – Sigmund Freud, Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist (b. 1856)

1940 – Hale Holden, American businessman (b. 1869)

1943 – Elinor Glyn, English author, screenwriter, and producer (b. 1864)

1944 – Jakob Schaffner, Swiss author and critic (b. 1875)

1950 – Sam Barry, American basketball player and coach (b. 1892)

1958 – Jacob Nicol, Canadian publisher, lawyer, and politician (b. 1876)

1967 – Stanislaus Zbyszko, Polish wrestler and strongman (b. 1879)

1968 – Pio of Pietrelcina, Italian priest and saint (b. 1887)

1971 – James Waddell Alexander II, American mathematician and topologist (b. 1888)

1973 – Pablo Neruda, Chilean poet and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1904)

1974 – Cliff Arquette, American actor and comedian (b. 1905)

1974 – Robbie McIntosh, Scottish drummer (b. 1950)

1978 – Lyman Bostock, American baseball player (b. 1950)

1979 – Catherine Lacey, English actress (b. 1904)

1981 – Chief Dan George, Canadian actor, author, and poet (b. 1899)

1987 – Bob Fosse, American actor, dancer, choreographer, and director (b. 1927)

1988 – Tibor Sekelj, Hungarian-Serbian explorer and author (b. 1912)

1992 – Ivar Ivask, Estonian poet and scholar (b. 1927)

1992 – Glendon Swarthout, American author and academic (b. 1918)

1992 – James Van Fleet, American general (b. 1892)

1994 – Jerry Barber, American golfer (b. 1916)

1994 – Robert Bloch, American author and screenwriter (b. 1917)

1994 – Madeleine Renaud, French actress (b. 1900)

1997 – Natalie Savage Carlson, American author (b. 1906)

1998 – Ray Bowden, English footballer (b. 1909)

1998 – Mary Frann, American actress (b. 1943)

1999 – Ivan Goff, Australian-American screenwriter and producer (b. 1910)

2000 – Aurelio Rodríguez, Mexican baseball player and manager (b. 1947)

2000 – Carl Rowan, American journalist and author (b. 1925)

2000 – Raoul Berger, American attorney and law professor (b. 1901)

2001 – Ron Hewitt, Welsh footballer (b. 1928)

2003 – Yuri Senkevich, Russian physician and journalist (b. 1937)

2004 – Billy Reay, Canadian-American ice hockey player and coach (b. 1918)

2005 – Filiberto Ojeda Ríos, Puerto Rican activist (b. 1933)

2006 – Malcolm Arnold, English trumpet player and composer (b. 1921)

2006 – Etta Baker, American singer and guitarist (b. 1913)

2008 – Peter Leonard, Australian journalist (b. 1942)

2008 – Loren Pope, American journalist and author (b. 1910)

2009 – Paul B. Fay, American sailor and politician, United States Secretary of the Navy (b. 1918)

2010 – Malcolm Douglas, Australian hunter and television host (b. 1941)

2012 – Henry Champ, Canadian journalist and academic (b. 1937)

2012 – Pavel Grachev, Russian general and politician, 1st Minister of Defence for Russia (b. 1948)

2012 – Roberto Rodríguez, Venezuelan baseball player and coach (b. 1941)

2012 – Corrie Sanders, South African boxer (b. 1966)

2012 – Sam Sniderman, Canadian businessman, founded Sam the Record Man (b. 1920)

2013 – Abdel Hamid al-Sarraj, Syrian colonel and politician (b. 1925)

2013 – Gil Dozier, American captain, lawyer, and politician (b. 1934)

2013 – Ruth Patrick, American botanist and immunologist (b. 1907)

2014 – A. W. Davis, American basketball player and coach (b. 1943)

2014 – Irven DeVore, American anthropologist and biologist (b. 1934)

2014 – Don Manoukian, American football player and wrestler (b. 1934)

2014 – Al Suomi, American ice hockey player and referee (b. 1913)

2015 – Dayananda Saraswati, Indian monk and philosopher (b. 1930)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Adomnán

Cissa of Crowland (or of Northumbria)

Blessed Émilie Gamelin

Padre Pio

Pope Linus

Sossius

Thecla (Roman Catholic Church)

Xanthippe and Polyxena

September 23 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Grito de Lares (Puerto Rico)

Holocaust Memorial Day (Lithuania)

Kyrgyz Language Day (Kyrgyzstan)

National Day (Saudi Arabia)

Teachers' Day (Brunei)