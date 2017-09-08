This day in history (Sept. 10)

Events

506 – The bishops of Visigothic Gaul meet in the Council of Agde.

1419 – John the Fearless, Duke of Burgundy is assassinated by adherents of the Dauphin, the future Charles VII of France.

1509 – An earthquake known as "The Lesser Judgment Day" hits Constantinople.

1515 – Thomas Wolsey is invested as a Cardinal

1547 – The Battle of Pinkie Cleugh, the last full-scale military confrontation between England and Scotland, resulting in a decisive victory for the forces of Edward VI.

1561 – Fourth Battle of Kawanakajima: Takeda Shingen defeats Uesugi Kenshin in the climax of their ongoing conflicts.

1570 – Spanish Jesuit missionaries land in present-day Virginia to establish the short-lived Ajacán Mission.

1608 – John Smith is elected council president of Jamestown, Virginia.

1776 – American Revolutionary War: Nathan Hale volunteers to spy for the Continental Army.

1798 – At the Battle of St. George's Caye, British Honduras defeats Spain.

1813 – The United States defeats the British Fleet at the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812.

1823 – Simón Bolívar is named President of Peru.

1846 – Elias Howe is granted a patent for the sewing machine.

1858 – George Mary Searle discovers the asteroid 55 Pandora.

1897 – Lattimer massacre: A sheriff's posse kills 19 unarmed striking immigrant miners in Lattimer, Pennsylvania, United States.

1898 – Empress Elisabeth of Austria is assassinated by Luigi Lucheni.

1918 – Russian Civil War: The Red Army captures Kazan.

1919 – Austria and the Allies sign the Treaty of Saint-Germain-en-Laye recognizing the independence of Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia.

1932 – The New York City Subway's third competing subway system, the municipally-owned IND, is opened.

1936 – First World Individual Motorcycle Speedway Championship, Held at London's (England) Wembley Stadium

1937 – Nine nations attend the Nyon Conference to address international piracy in the Mediterranean Sea.

1939 – World War II: The submarine HMS Oxley is mistakenly sunk by the submarine HMS Triton near Norway and becomes the Royal Navy's first loss of a submarine in the war.

1939 – World War II: Canada declares war on Nazi Germany, joining the Allies: Poland, France, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia.

1942 – World War II: The British Army carries out an amphibious landing on Madagascar to re-launch Allied offensive operations in the Madagascar Campaign.

1943 – World War II: German forces begin their occupation of Rome.

1960 – At the Summer Olympics in Rome, Abebe Bikila becomes the first sub-Saharan African to win a gold medal, winning the marathon in bare feet.

1961 – Italian Grand Prix, a crash causes the death of German Formula One driver Wolfgang von Trips and 13 spectators who are hit by his Ferrari.

1967 – The people of Gibraltar vote to remain a British dependency rather than becoming part of Spain.

1974 – Guinea-Bissau gains independence from Portugal.

1976 – A British Airways Hawker Siddeley Trident and an Inex-Adria DC-9 collide near Zagreb, Yugoslavia, killing 176.

1977 – Hamida Djandoubi, convicted of torture and murder, is the last person to be executed by guillotine in France.

2000 – Operation Barras successfully frees six British soldiers held captive for over two weeks and contributes to the end of the Sierra Leone Civil War.

2001 – Antônio da Costa Santos, mayor of Campinas, Brazil is assassinated.

2002 – Switzerland, traditionally a neutral country, joins the United Nations.

2007 – Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after seven years in exile, following a military coup in October 1999.

2008 – The Large Hadron Collider at CERN, described as the biggest scientific experiment in history, is powered up in Geneva, Switzerland.

Births

904 – Guo Wei, posthumously known as Emperor Taizu of Later Zhou

920 – Louis IV of France (d. 954)

1169 – Alexios II Komnenos, Byzantine emperor (d. 1183)

1487 – Pope Julius III (d. 1555)

1497 – Wolfgang Musculus, German theologian (d. 1563)

1550 – Alonso Pérez de Guzmán, 7th Duke of Medina Sidonia, Spanish general (d. 1615)

1547 – George I, Landgrave of Hesse-Darmstadt (d. 1596)

1561 – Hernando Arias de Saavedra, Paraguayan-Argentinian soldier and politician (d. 1634)

1588 – Nicholas Lanier, English singer-songwriter and lute player (d. 1666)

1624 – Thomas Sydenham, English physician and author (d. 1689)

1638 – Maria Theresa of Spain (d. 1683)

1659 – Henry Purcell, English organist and composer (d. 1695)

1714 – Niccolò Jommelli, Italian composer (d. 1774)

1753 – John Soane, English architect and academic, designed the Royal Academy and Freemasons' Hall (d. 1837)

1758 – Hannah Webster Foster, American author (d. 1840)

1786 – Nicolás Bravo, Mexican soldier and politician, 11th President of Mexico (d. 1854)

1786 – William Mason, American surgeon and politician (d. 1860)

1788 – Jacques Boucher de Crèvecœur de Perthes, French archaeologist and author (d. 1868)

1793 – Harriet Arbuthnot, English diarist (d. 1834)

1801 – Marie Laveau, American voodoo practitioner (d. 1881)

1821 – William Jervois, English captain, engineer, and politician, 10th Governor of South Australia (d. 1897)

1836 – Joseph Wheeler, American general and politician (d. 1906)

1839 – Isaac K. Funk, American minister and publisher, co-founded Funk & Wagnalls (d. 1912)

1839 – Charles Sanders Peirce, American mathematician, statistician, and philosopher (d. 1914)

1844 – Abel Hoadley, English-Australian candy maker, created the Violet Crumble (d. 1918)

1852 – Hans Niels Andersen, Danish businessman, founded the East Asiatic Company (d. 1937)

1852 – Alice Brown Davis, American tribal chief (d. 1935)

1860 – Marianne von Werefkin, Russian-Swiss painter (d. 1938)

1864 – Carl Correns, German botanist and geneticist (d. 1933)

1866 – Jeppe Aakjær, Danish author and poet (d. 1930)

1871 – Charles Collett, English engineer (d. 1952)

1872 – Ranjitsinhji, Indian cricketer (d. 1933)

1875 – George Hewitt Myers, American forester and philanthropist (d. 1957)

1876 – Hugh D. McIntosh, Australian businessman (d. 1942)

1880 – Georgia Douglas Johnson, American poet and playwright (d. 1966)

1884 – Herbert Johanson, Estonian architect (d. 1964)

1885 – Johannes de Jong, Dutch cardinal (d. 1955)

1885 – Carl Clinton Van Doren, American critic and biographer (d. 1950)

1886 – H.D., American poet, novelist, and memoirist (d. 1961)

1887 – Giovanni Gronchi, Italian soldier and politician, 3rd President of the Italian Republic (d. 1978)

1887 – Kenneth Mason, English soldier and geographer (d. 1976)

1887 – Govind Ballabh Pant, Indian lawyer and politician, 1st Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (d. 1961)

1888 – Israel Abramofsky, Russian-American painter (d. 1976)

1889 – Ivar Böhling, Finnish wrestler (d. 1929)

1890 – Bob Heffron, New Zealand-Australian miner and politician, 30th Premier of New South Wales (d. 1978)

1890 – Elsa Schiaparelli, Italian-French fashion designer (d. 1973)

1890 – Franz Werfel, Austrian-Bohemian author, poet, and playwright (d. 1945)

1892 – Arthur Compton, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1962)

1893 – Maria de Jesus, Portuguese super-centenarian (d. 2009)

1894 – Alexander Dovzhenko, Soviet screenwriter/producer/director of Ukrainian origin (d. 1956)

1895 – Viswanatha Satyanarayana, Indian poet and author (d. 1976)

1896 – Adele Astaire, American actress and dancer (d. 1981)

1896 – Robert Taschereau, Canadian lawyer, judge, and politician, 11th Chief Justice of Canada (d. 1970)

1896 – Ye Ting, Chinese general (d. 1946)

1897 – Georges Bataille, French philosopher, novelist, and poet (d. 1962)

1897 – Hilde Hildebrand, German actress and singer (d. 1976)

1898 – Bessie Love, American actress (d. 1986)

1898 – Waldo Semon, American chemist and engineer (d. 1999)

1903 – Cyril Connolly, English author and critic (d. 1974)

1904 – Honey Craven, American horse rider and manager (d. 2003)

1904 – Max Shachtman, American theorist and politician (d. 1972)

1906 – Karl Wien, German geographer, academic, and mountaineer (d. 1937)

1907 – Alva R. Fitch, American general (d. 1989)

1907 – Dorothy Hill, Australian geologist and palaeontologist (d. 1997)

1908 – Angus Bethune, Australian soldier and politician, 33rd Premier of Tasmania (d. 2004)

1908 – Raymond Scott, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1994)

1908 – Waldo Rudolph Wedel, American archaeologist and author (d. 1996)

1912 – Basappa Danappa Jatti, Indian lawyer and politician, 5th Vice President of India (d. 2002)

1913 – Lincoln Gordon, American academic and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Brazil (d. 2009)

1914 – Terence O'Neill, Baron O'Neill of the Maine, Anglo-Irish captain and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Northern Ireland (d. 1990)

1914 – Robert Wise, American director and producer (d. 2005)

1915 – Edmond O'Brien, American actor (d. 1985)

1917 – Miguel Serrano, Chilean poet and diplomat (d. 2009)

1919 – Lex van Delden, Dutch composer (d. 1988)

1920 – Fabio Taglioni, Italian engineer (d. 2001)

1921 – Joann Lõssov, Estonian basketball player and coach (d. 2000)

1921 – John W. Morris, American general (d. 2013)

1923 – Glen P. Robinson, American businessman, founded Scientific Atlanta (d. 2013)

1924 – Ted Kluszewski, American baseball player and coach (d. 1988)

1924 – Boyd K. Packer, American educator and religious leader, 26th President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles (d. 2015)

1925 – Roy Brown, American singer-songwriter (d. 1981)

1925 – Dick Lucas, English minister and cleric

1925 – Boris Tchaikovsky, Russian pianist and composer (d. 1996)

1926 – Beryl Cook, English painter and illustrator (d. 2008)

1927 – Johnny Keating, Scottish trombonist, composer, and producer (d. 2015)

1928 – Roch Bolduc, Canadian civil servant and politician

1928 – Walter Ralston Martin, American minister and author, founded the Christian Research Institute (d. 1989)

1928 – Jean Vanier, Canadian philosopher and humanitarian, founded L'Arche

1929 – Michel Bélanger, Canadian businessman and banker (d. 1997)

1929 – John Golding, English historian, scholar, and curator (d. 2012)

1929 – Arnold Palmer, American golfer and businessman (d. 2016)

1930 – Aino Kukk, Estonian chess player and engineer (d. 2006)

1931 – Isabel Colegate, English author and agent

1931 – Philip Baker Hall, American actor

1932 – Bo Goldman, American playwright, screenwriter, and producer

1933 – Yevgeny Khrunov, Russian colonel and astronaut (d. 2000)

1933 – Karl Lagerfeld, German-French fashion designer and photographer

1934 – Charles Kuralt, American journalist (d. 1997)

1934 – Roger Maris, American baseball player and coach (d. 1985)

1934 – Jim Oberstar, American educator and politician (d. 2014)

1934 – Larry Sitsky, Australian pianist, composer, and educator

1935 – Mary Oliver, American poet

1937 – Jared Diamond, American biologist, geographer, and author

1937 – Tommy Overstreet, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2015)

1938 – David Hamilton, English radio and television host

1940 – Roy Ayers, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, vibraphonist, and producer

1940 – Buck Buchanan, American football player (d. 1992)

1940 – Bob Chance, American baseball player (d. 2013)

1941 – Stephen Jay Gould, American paleontologist, biologist, and author (d. 2002)

1941 – Christopher Hogwood, English harpsichord player and conductor, founded the Academy of Ancient Music (d. 2014)

1941 – Gunpei Yokoi, Japanese video game designer, invented Game Boy (d. 1997)

1942 – Danny Hutton, Irish-American singer

1943 – Tezer Özlü, Turkish writer (b. 1986)

1944 – Thomas Allen, English actor, singer, and academic

1945 – José Feliciano, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Gerard Henderson, Australian journalist and author

1945 – Mike Mullane, American colonel and astronaut

1946 – Michèle Alliot-Marie, French lawyer and politician, French Minister of Foreign and European Affairs

1946 – Jim Hines, American sprinter and football player

1946 – Patrick Norman, Canadian singer-songwriter

1947 – Larry Nelson, American golfer

1947 – David Pountney, English director and manager

1948 – Zhang Chengzhi, Chinese historian and author

1948 – Brian Donohoe, Scottish politician

1948 – Judy Geeson, English actress

1948 – Bob Lanier, American basketball player and coach

1948 – Margaret Trudeau, Canadian actress and talk show host, 12th Spouse of the Prime Minister of Canada

1948 – Charlie Waters, American football player, coach, and radio host

1949 – Babette Cole, English author and illustrator (d. 2017)

1949 – Bill O'Reilly, American journalist and author

1950 – Rosie Flores, American singer and guitarist

1950 – Joe Perry, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Sarah Coakley, English philosopher, theologian, and academic

1951 – Bill Rogers, American golfer

1952 – Vic Toews, Paraguayan-Canadian lawyer and politician, 48th Canadian Minister of Justice

1953 – Amy Irving, American actress

1953 – John Thurso, Scottish businessman and politician

1954 – Jackie Ashley, English journalist

1954 – Lorely Burt, English politician

1954 – Don Wilson, American kickboxer and actor

1955 – Pat Mastelotto, American rock drummer

1957 – Kate Burton, Swiss-born British actress

1958 – Chris Columbus, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1958 – Siobhan Fahey, Irish singer-songwriter and producer

1959 – Michael Earl, American actor, singer, and puppeteer (d. 2015)

1960 – Alison Bechdel, American author and illustrator

1960 – Margaret Ferrier, Scottish politician

1960 – Colin Firth, English actor and producer

1960 – Tim Hunter, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1960 – David Lowery, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Trace Gallagher, American journalist

1963 – Randy Johnson, American baseball player and actor

1963 – Bill Stevenson, American drummer, songwriter, and producer

1964 – John E. Sununu, American engineer and politician

1966 – Yuki Saito, Japanese singer and actress

1966 – Joe Nieuwendyk, Canadian ice hockey player and manager

1968 – Andreas Herzog, Austrian footballer and manager

1968 – Big Daddy Kane, American rapper, producer, and actor

1968 – Guy Ritchie, English director, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – Craig Innes, New Zealand rugby player

1969 – Johnathon Schaech, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1970 – Ménélik, Cameroonian-French rapper

1970 – Dean Gorré, Surinamese footballer and manager

1970 – Paula Kelley, American singer-songwriter

1971 – Joe Bravo, American jockey

1972 – James Duval, American actor and producer

1972 – Bente Skari, Norwegian skier

1973 – Ferdinand Coly, Senegalese footballer

1973 – Mark Huizinga, Dutch martial artist

1973 – Tim Stimpson, English rugby player

1974 – Mohammad Akram, Pakistani cricketer and coach

1974 – Mirko Filipović, Croatian mixed martial artist, boxer, and politician

1974 – Ryan Phillippe, American actor and producer

1974 – Ben Wallace, American basketball player

1975 – Dan O'Toole, Canadian sportscaster

1975 – Melanie Pullen, American photographer

1976 – Marty Holah, New Zealand rugby player

1976 – Gustavo Kuerten, Brazilian tennis player

1976 – Vassilis Lakis, Greek footballer

1976 – Reinder Nummerdor, Dutch volleyball player

1977 – Caleb Ralph, New Zealand rugby player

1978 – Julia Goldsworthy, English politician

1978 – Ramūnas Šiškauskas, Lithuanian basketball player

1980 – Mikey Way, American bass player and songwriter

1981 – Marco Chiudinelli, Swiss tennis player

1981 – Germán Denis, Argentinian footballer

1982 – Misty Copeland, American ballerina and author

1982 – Javi Varas, Spanish footballer

1983 – Fernando Belluschi, Argentinian footballer

1983 – Jérémy Toulalan, French footballer

1983 – Joey Votto, Canadian baseball player

1984 – Sander Post, Estonian footballer

1984 – Harry Treadaway, English actor

1984 – Luke Treadaway, English actor

1985 – Aleksandrs Čekulajevs, Latvian footballer

1985 – James Graham, English rugby league player

1985 – Neil Walker, American baseball player

1986 – Ashley Monroe, American singer-songwriter

1986 – Eoin Morgan, English cricketer

1987 – Paul Goldschmidt, American baseball player

1987 – Nana Tanimura, Japanese singer-songwriter and actress

1987 – Alex Saxon, American actor

1988 – Jordan Staal, Canadian ice hockey player

1989 – Manish Pandey, Indian cricketer

1989 – Matt Ritchie, English footballer

1989 – Lee Sawyer, English footballer

1991 – Boadu Maxwell Acosty, Ghanaian footballer

1992 – Ricky Ledo, American basketball player

1992 – Ayub Masika, Kenyan footballer

1992 – Tobu, Latvian music producer

1997 – Brooke Henderson, Canadian golfer

1998 – Anna Blinkova, Russian tennis player

Deaths

210 BC – Qin Shi Huang, first emperor of China (b. 260 BC)

602 – Dugu Qieluo, empress of the Chinese Sui dynasty (b. 544)

689 – Guo Zhengyi, official of the Chinese Tang Dynasty

710 – Li Chongfu, imperial prince of the Chinese Tang Dynasty (b. c. 680)

918 – Baldwin II, Frankish margrave (b. c. 865)

952 – Gao Xingzhou, Chinese general (b. 885)

954 – Louis IV, king of West Francia (b. 920)

1167 – Matilda of England, Holy Roman Empress (b. 1102)

1197 – Henry II, Count of Champagne (b. 1166)

1217 – William de Redvers, 5th Earl of Devon, English politician

1281 – John II, Margrave of Brandenburg-Stendal (b. 1237)

1306 – Nicholas of Tolentino, Italian mystic and saint (b. 1245)

1308 – Emperor Go-Nijō of Japan (b. 1285)

1364 – Robert of Taranto, King of Albania

1382 – Louis I of Hungary (b. 1326)

1384 – Joanna of Dreux, Countess of Penthievre and Duchess of Brittany (b. 1319)

1419 – John the Fearless, Duke of Burgundy (b. 1371)

1479 – Jacopo Piccolomini-Ammannati, Italian cardinal and humanist (b. 1422)

1482 – Federico da Montefeltro, Italian warlord (b. 1422)

1504 – Philibert II, Duke of Savoy (b. 1480)

1519 – John Colet, English theologian and scholar (b. 1467)

1549 – Anthony Denny, English politician (b. 1501)

1591 – Richard Grenville, English admiral and politician (b. 1542)

1604 – William Morgan, Welsh bishop and translator (b. 1545)

1607 – Luzzasco Luzzaschi, Italian organist and composer (b. 1545)

1669 – Henrietta Maria of France (b. 1609)

1676 – Gerrard Winstanley, English activist (b. 1609)

1748 – Ignacia del Espíritu Santo, Filipino nun, founded the Religious of the Virgin Mary (b. 1663)

1749 – Émilie du Châtelet, French mathematician and physicist (b. 1706)

1759 – Ferdinand Konščak, Croatian missionary and explorer (b. 1703)

1797 – Mary Wollstonecraft, English philosopher, historian, and novelist (b. 1759)

1842 – William Hobson, Irish-New Zealand soldier and politician, 1st Governor of New Zealand (b. 1792)

1842 – Letitia Christian Tyler, American wife of John Tyler, 11th First Lady of the United States (b. 1790)

1851 – Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet, American minister and educator (b. 1787)

1867 – Simon Sechter, Austrian organist, composer, and conductor (b. 1788)

1889 – Charles III, Prince of Monaco (b. 1818)

1891 – David Humphreys Storer, American physician and naturalist (b. 1804)

1898 – Empress Elisabeth of Austria (b. 1837)

1905 – Pete Browning, American baseball player (b. 1861)

1915 – Charles Boucher de Boucherville, Canadian physician and politician, 3rd Premier of Quebec (b. 1822)

1915 – Bagha Jatin, Indian philosopher and author (b. 1879 )

1919 – J. F. Archibald, Australian journalist and publisher, founded the Archibald Prize (b. 1856)

1922 – Wilfrid Scawen Blunt, English poet and activist (b. 1840)

1923 – Sukumar Ray, Indian poet and playwright (b. 1887)

1931 – Dmitri Egorov, Russian mathematician and academic (b. 1869)

1931 – Salvatore Maranzano, Italian-American gangster (b. 1886)

1933 – Giuseppe Campari, Italian race car driver (b. 1892)

1933 – Baconin Borzacchini, Italian race car driver (b. 1898)

1933 – Stanisław Czaykowski, Polish race car driver (b. 1899)

1934 – George Henschel, German-English pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1850)

1935 – Huey Long, American lawyer and politician, 40th Governor of Louisiana (b. 1893)

1937 – Sergei Tretyakov, Russian author and playwright (b. 1892)

1938 – Charles Cruft, English businessman, founded Crufts (b. 1852)

1939 – Wilhelm Fritz von Roettig, German general (b. 1888)

1948 – Ferdinand I of Bulgaria (b. 1861)

1952 – Youssef Aftimus, Lebanese engineer and architect, designed the Beirut City Hall (b. 1866)

1954 – Peter Anders, German tenor and actor (b. 1908)

1961 – Leo Carrillo, American actor and singer (b. 1880)

1961 – Wolfgang von Trips, German race car driver (b. 1928)

1965 – Father Divine, American spiritual leader (b. 1880)

1966 – Emil Julius Gumbel, German mathematician and statistician (b. 1891)

1971 – Pier Angeli, Italian-American actress and singer (b. 1932)

1973 – Cornelia Meigs, American author and playwright (b. 1884)

1975 – Hans Swarowsky, Hungarian-Austrian conductor and educator (b. 1899)

1975 – George Paget Thomson, English physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1892)

1976 – Dalton Trumbo, American screenwriter and novelist (b. 1905)

1979 – Agostinho Neto, Angolan politician, 1st President of Angola (b. 1922)

1983 – Felix Bloch, Swiss-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1905)

1983 – Norah Lofts, English author (b. 1904)

1983 – Jon Brower Minnoch, American heaviest man (b. 1941)

1983 – B. J. Vorster, South African lawyer and politician, 4th State President of South Africa (b. 1915)

1985 – Ernst Öpik, Estonian astronomer and astrophysicist (b. 1893)

1985 – Jock Stein, Scottish footballer and manager (b. 1922)

1987 – Boris Rõtov, Estonian chess player (b. 1937)

1988 – Virginia Satir, American psychotherapist and author (b. 1916)

1991 – Jack Crawford, Australian tennis player (b. 1908)

1994 – Charles Drake, American actor (b. 1917)

1996 – Joanne Dru, American actress (b. 1922)

1996 – Hans List, Austrian scientist and inventor (b. 1896)

2000 – Zaib-un-Nissa Hamidullah, Indian-Pakistani journalist and author (b. 1921)

2004 – Brock Adams, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 5th United States Secretary of Transportation (b. 1927)

2005 – Hermann Bondi, Austrian mathematician and cosmologist (b. 1919)

2005 – Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown, American singer and guitarist (b. 1924)

2006 – Patty Berg, American golfer (b. 1918)

2006 – Tāufaʻāhau Tupou IV, Tongan king (b. 1918)

2007 – Anita Roddick, English businesswoman, founded The Body Shop (b. 1942)

2007 – Joe Sherlock, Irish politician (b. 1930)

2007 – Ted Stepien, American businessman (b. 1925)

2007 – Jane Wyman, American actress (b. 1917)

2008 – Gérald Beaudoin, Canadian lawyer and politician (b. 1929)

2008 – Vernon Handley, English conductor (b. 1930)

2011 – Cliff Robertson, American actor (b. 1923)

2012 – Raquel Correa, Chilean journalist (b. 1934)

2012 – Robert Gammage, American captain, lawyer, and politician (b. 1938)

2012 – Lance LeGault, American actor and stuntman (b. 1935)

2012 – Stanley Long, English director, producer, cinematographer, and screenwriter (b. 1933)

2012 – John Moffatt, English actor and playwright (b. 1922)

2013 – John Hambrick, American journalist and actor (b. 1940)

2013 – Ibrahim Makhous, Syrian politician, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs (b. 1925)

2013 – Josef Němec, Czech boxer (b. 1933)

2013 – E. Clay Shaw, Jr., American accountant and politician (b. 1939)

2013 – Jack Vance, Canadian general (b. 1933)

2014 – Emilio Botín, Spanish banker and businessman (b. 1934)

2014 – Richard Kiel, American actor (b. 1939)

2014 – Edward Nelson, American mathematician and academic (b. 1932)

2014 – George Spencer, American baseball player (b. 1926)

2014 – Paul K. Sybrowsky, American religious leader and academic (b. 1944)

2015 – Norman Farberow, American psychologist and academic (b. 1918)

2015 – Adrian Frutiger, Swiss typeface designer (b. 1928)

2015 – Antoine Lahad, Lebanese general (b. 1927)