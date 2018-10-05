This day in history (Oct. 7)

Events

3761 BC – The epoch reference date epoch (origin) of the modern Hebrew calendar.

1403 – Venetian–Genoese wars: The Genoese fleet under a French admiral is defeated by a Venetian fleet.

1477 – Uppsala University is inaugurated after receiving its corporate rights from Pope Sixtus IV in February the same year.

1513 – War of the League of Cambrai: Spain defeats Venice.

1571 – The Battle of Lepanto is fought, and the Ottoman Navy suffers its first defeat.

1691 – The charter for the Province of Massachusetts Bay is issued.

1763 – King George III issues the Royal Proclamation of 1763, closing aboriginal lands in North America north and west of the Alleghenies to white settlements.

1777 – American Revolutionary War: The Americans defeat the British in the Second Battle of Saratoga, also known as the Battle of Bemis Heights.

1780 – American Revolutionary War: American militia defeat royalist irregulars led by British major Patrick Ferguson in South Carolina.

1800 – French corsair Robert Surcouf, commander of the 18-gun ship La Confiance, captures the British 38-gun Kent.

1826 – The Granite Railway begins operations as the first chartered railway in the U.S.

1828 – Morea expedition: The city of Patras, Greece, is liberated by the French expeditionary force.

1840 – Willem II becomes King of the Netherlands.

1864 – American Civil War: A US Navy ship captures a Confederate raider in a Brazilian seaport.

1868 – Cornell University holds opening day ceremonies; initial student enrollment is 412, the highest at any American university to that date.

1870 – Franco-Prussian War: Léon Gambetta escapes the siege of Paris in a hot-air balloon.

1879 – Germany and Austria-Hungary sign the "Twofold Covenant" and create the Dual Alliance.

1912 – The Helsinki Stock Exchange sees its first transaction.

1916 – Georgia Tech defeats Cumberland University 222–0 in the most lopsided college football game in American history.

1919 – KLM, the flag carrier of the Netherlands, is founded. It is the oldest airline still operating under its original name.

1924 – Andreas Michalakopoulos becomes prime minister of Greece for a short period of time.

1929 – Photius II becomes Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople.

1933 – Air France is inaugurated, after being formed by a merger of five French airlines.

1940 – World War II: The McCollum memo proposes bringing the United States into the war in Europe by provoking the Japanese to attack the United States.

1944 – World War II: During an uprising at Birkenau concentration camp, Jewish prisoners burn down Crematorium IV.

1949 – The communist German Democratic Republic (East Germany) is formed.

1950 – Mother Teresa establishes the Missionaries of Charity.

1958 – The 1958 Pakistani coup d'état inaugurates a prolonged period of military rule.

1958 – The U.S. manned space-flight project is renamed Project Mercury.

1959 – The Soviet probe Luna 3 transmits the first-ever photographs of the far side of the Moon.

1963 – President Kennedy signs the ratification of the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

1977 – The Fourth Soviet Constitution is adopted.

1985 – The Mameyes landslide kills almost 200 people in Puerto Rico.

1985 – Four men from the Palestine Liberation Front hijack the MS Achille Lauro off the coast of Egypt.

1987 – Sikh nationalists declare the independence of Khalistan from India; it is not internationally recognized.

1988 – A hunter discovers three gray whales trapped under the ice near Alaska; the situation becomes a multinational effort to free the whales.

1991 – Croatian War of Independence: Bombing of Banski dvori in Zagreb, Croatia.

1993 – The flood of '93 ends at St. Louis, Missouri, 103 days after it began, as the Mississippi River falls below flood stage.

1996 – Fox News Channel begins broadcasting.

1998 – Matthew Shepard, a gay student at the University of Wyoming, is found tied to a fence after being savagely beaten by two young adults in Laramie, Wyoming.

2001 – The U.S. invasion of Afghanistan begins with an air assault and covert operations on the ground.

2003 – The governor of California, Gray Davis, is recalled in favor of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

2008 – Asteroid 2008 TC3 impacts the Earth over Sudan, the first time an asteroid impact is detected prior to its entry into earth's atmosphere.

2016 – In the wake of Hurricane Matthew, the death toll rises to 800.

Births

13 BC – Drusus Julius Caesar, Roman politician (d. 23 AD)

1301 – Grand Prince Aleksandr Mikhailovich of Tver (d. 1339)

1409 – Elizabeth of Luxembourg (d. 1442)

1471 – Frederick I of Denmark (d. 1533)

1474 – Bernhard III, Margrave of Baden-Baden (d. 1536)

1482 – Ernest, Margrave of Baden-Durlach (d. 1553)

1573 – William Laud, English archbishop and academic (d. 1645)

1576 – John Marston, English poet and playwright (d. 1634)

1586 – Isaac Massa, Dutch diplomat (d. 1643)

1589 – Archduchess Maria Maddalena of Austria (d. 1631)

1591 – Pierre Le Muet, French architect (d. 1669)

1597 – Captain John Underhill, English settler and soldier (d. 1672)

1635 – Roger de Piles, French painter (d. 1709)

1713 – Granville Elliott, English general (d. 1759)

1728 – Caesar Rodney, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 4th Governor of Delaware (d. 1784)

1744 – Sergey Vyazmitinov, Russian general and politician, War Governor of Saint Petersburg (d. 1819)

1746 – William Billings, American composer and educator (d. 1800)

1748 – Charles XIII of Sweden (d. 1818)

1769 – Solomon Sibley, American lawyer, jurist, and politician, 1st Mayor of Detroit (d. 1846)

1786 – Louis-Joseph Papineau, Canadian lawyer and politician (d. 1871)

1798 – Jean-Baptiste Vuillaume, French instrument maker and businessman (d. 1875)

1819 – Ann Eliza Smith, American author and patriot (d. 1905)[1]

1821 – Richard H. Anderson, American general (d. 1879)

1832 – Charles Crozat Converse, American lawyer and composer (d. 1918)

1835 – Felix Draeseke, German composer and educator (d. 1913)

1836 – Henri Elzéar Taschereau, Canadian scholar and jurist, 4th Chief Justice of Canada (d. 1911)

1841 – Nicholas I of Montenegro (d. 1921)

1849 – James Whitcomb Riley, American poet and author (d. 1916)

1860 – Leonidas Paraskevopoulos, Greek general and politician (d. 1936)

1866 – Wlodimir Ledóchowski, Polish-Austrian religious leader, 26th Superior General of the Society of Jesus (d. 1942)

1870 – Uncle Dave Macon, American old-time country banjo player, singer-songwriter, and comedian (d. 1952)

1876 – Louis Tancred, South African cricketer (d. 1934)

1879 – Joe Hill, Swedish-born American labor activist and poet (d. 1915)

1881 – Mikhail Drozdovsky, Ukrainian-Russian general (d. 1918)

1884 – Harold Geiger, American lieutenant and pilot (d. 1927)

1885 – Niels Bohr, Danish physicist and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1962)

1885 – Claud Ashton Jones, American admiral, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1948)

1887 – Jack Russell, English cricketer and coach (d. 1961)

1888 – Henry A. Wallace, American lawyer and politician, 33rd Vice President of the United States (d. 1965)

1888 – Edna Meade Colson, African American educator and activist (d. 1985)[2]

1889 – Robert Z. Leonard, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1968)

1892 – Dwain Esper, American director and producer (d. 1982)

1893 – Alice Dalgliesh, Trinidadian-American author and publisher (d. 1979)

1894 – Del Lord, Canadian-American actor and director (d. 1970)

1895 – Maurice Grevisse, Belgian linguist and author (d. 1980)

1896 – Paulino Alcántara, Spanish Filipino football player and manager (d. 1964)

1897 – Elijah Muhammad, American religious leader (d. 1975)

1897 – Thakin Mya, Burmese lawyer and politician (d. 1947)

1900 – Heinrich Himmler, German commander and politician (d. 1945)

1904 – Armando Castellazzi, Italian footballer and coach (d. 1968)

1905 – Andy Devine, American actor (d. 1977)

1907 – Helen MacInnes, Scottish-American librarian and author (d. 1985)

1909 – Anni Blomqvist, Finnish author (d. 1990)

1909 – Shura Cherkassky, Ukrainian-American pianist and educator (d. 1995)

1909 – Erastus Corning 2nd, American soldier and politician, 72nd Mayor of Albany (d. 1983)

1910 – Henry Plumer McIlhenny, American art collector and philanthropist (d. 1986)

1911 – Vaughn Monroe, American singer, trumpet player, and bandleader (d. 1973)

1912 – Fernando Belaúnde Terry, Peruvian architect and politician, 85th President of Peru (d. 2002)

1912 – Peter Walker, English race car driver (d. 1984)

1913 – Simon Carmiggelt, Dutch journalist and author (d. 1987)

1913 – Raimond Valgre, Estonian pianist, guitarist, and composer (d. 1949)

1914 – Sarah Churchill, English actress (d. 1982)

1914 – Alfred Drake, American actor and singer (d. 1992)

1914 – Herman Keiser, American golfer (d. 2003)

1917 – June Allyson, American actress (d. 2006)

1918 – Harry V. Jaffa, American historian, philosopher, and academic (d. 2015)

1919 – Henriette Avram, American computer scientist and academic (d. 2006)

1919 – Zelman Cowen, Australian academic and politician, 19th Governor-General of Australia (d. 2011)

1919 – Georges Duby, French historian and author (d. 1996)

1920 – Georg Leber, German soldier and politician, German Federal Minister of Defence (d. 2012)

1920 – Jack Rowley, English footballer and manager (d. 1998)

1921 – Raymond Goethals, Belgian footballer and coach (d. 2004)

1922 – Grady Hatton, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 2013)

1922 – William Zinsser, American journalist and critic (d. 2015)

1923 – Irma Grese, German SS officer (d. 1945)

1923 – Břetislav Pojar, Czech animator and director (d. 2012)

1923 – Jean-Paul Riopelle, Canadian painter and sculptor (d. 2002)

1927 – Al Martino, American singer and actor (d. 2009)

1927 – R. D. Laing, Scottish psychiatrist and author (d. 1989)

1927 – Demetrio González, Spanish-Mexican film actor and singer (d. 2015)

1928 – José Messias, Brazilian composer, singer, writer, host and critic (d. 2015)

1928 – Ali Kafi, Pakistani politician (d. 2013)

1928 – Lorna Wing, English autism researcher (d.2014)

1929 – Graeme Ferguson, Canadian director and producer, co-founded the IMAX Corporation

1929 – Mariano Gagnon, American Catholic priest and author (d. 2017)

1929 – Robert Westall, English journalist and author (d. 1993)

1930 – Curtis Crider, American race car driver (d. 2012)

1931 – Cotton Fitzsimmons, American basketball player and coach (d. 2004)

1931 – Tommy Lewis, American football player and coach (d. 2014)

1931 – R. Sivagurunathan, Sri Lankan journalist, lawyer, and academic (d. 2003)

1931 – Desmond Tutu, South African archbishop and activist, Nobel Prize laureate

1932 – Joannes Gijsen, Dutch bishop (d. 2013)

1933 – Harold Dunaway, American race car driver and pilot (d. 2012)

1934 – Amiri Baraka, American poet, playwright, and academic (d. 2014)

1934 – Ulrike Meinhof, German far-left terrorist, co-founder of the Red Army Faction, journalist (d. 1976)

1934 – Julian Thompson, English general and historian

1935 – Thomas Keneally, Australian novelist, playwright, and essayist

1936 – Michael Hurll, English director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1937 – Christopher Booker, English journalist and author

1937 – Chet Powers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (Quicksilver Messenger Service) (d. 1994)

1937 – Maria Szyszkowska, Polish academic and politician

1938 – Ann Jones, English tennis player and sportscaster

1939 – John Hopcroft, American computer scientist and author

1939 – Clive James, Australian television host, author, and critic

1939 – Harry Kroto, English chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1939 – Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya, Congolese cardinal

1939 – Bill Snyder, American football player and coach

1940 – Bruce Vento, American educator and politician (d. 2000)

1942 – Joy Behar, American talk show host, comedian and television personality

1943 – José Cardenal, Cuban baseball player and coach

1943 – Oliver North, American colonel, journalist, and author

1944 – Judee Sill, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1979)

1944 – Donald Tsang, Chinese civil servant and politician, 2nd Chief Executive of Hong Kong

1945 – Kevin Godley, English singer-songwriter and director

1945 – David Wallace, Scottish physicist and academic

1946 – John Brass, Australian rugby player and coach

1946 – Catharine MacKinnon, American lawyer, activist, and author

1947 – Chris Bambridge, Australian footballer and referee

1948 – Diane Ackerman, American poet and essayist

1948 – John F. B. Mitchell, English climatologist and author

1948 – Stephen Rucker, American composer

1949 – Dave Hope, American bass player and priest

1950 – Dick Jauron, American football player and coach

1950 – Jakaya Kikwete, Tanzanian colonel, economist, and politician, 4th President of Tanzania

1951 – Enki Bilal, French comic book creator, comics artist and film director

1951 – John Mellencamp, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1952 – Vladimir Putin, Russian colonel and politician, 4th President of Russia

1952 – Jacques Richard, Canadian ice hockey player (d. 2002)

1952 – Graham Yallop, Australian cricketer

1953 – Linda Griffiths, Canadian actress and playwright (d. 2014)

1953 – Margus Lepa, Estonian journalist and actor

1953 – Tico Torres, American drummer

1955 – Ralph Johnson, American computer scientist and author

1955 – Bill Henson, Australian photographer

1955 – Yo-Yo Ma, French-American cellist and educator

1956 – Steve Bainbridge, English rugby player

1956 – Mike Shipley, Australian-English sound engineer and producer (d. 2013)

1956 – Brian Sutter, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1957 – Joey Marquez, Filipino basketball player, actor, and politician

1957 – Michael W. Smith, American singer-songwriter and actor

1957 – Jayne Torvill, English figure skater

1959 – Dylan Baker, American actor

1959 – Simon Cowell, English businessman and producer, created The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent

1959 – Lourdes Flores, Peruvian lawyer and politician

1959 – Jean-Marc Fournier, Canadian lawyer and politician

1959 – Brazo de Oro, Mexican wrestler (d. 2017)

1960 – Kevin Boyle, American historian and author

1961 – Brian Mannix, Australian singer-songwriter

1961 – Tony Sparano, American football player and coach

1962 – Dave Bronconnier, Canadian businessman and politician, 35th Mayor of Calgary

1962 – Micky Flanagan, English comedian

1962 – William Johnson, German-English cricketer

1964 – Sam Brown, English singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer

1964 – Dan Savage, American LGBT rights activist, journalist and television producer

1964 – Paul Stewart, English footballer

1965 – Genji Hashimoto, Japanese race car driver

1965 – Kumiko Watanabe, Japanese voice actress

1966 – Sherman Alexie, American novelist, short story writer, poet, and filmmaker

1966 – Marco Beltrami, Italian-American composer and conductor

1966 – Janet Shaw, Australian cyclist and author (d. 2012)

1967 – Michelle Alexander, American law professor, author and activist

1967 – Peter Baker, English golfer

1967 – Toni Braxton, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1967 – Luke Haines, English singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1968 – Thom Yorke, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Bobbie Brown, American model and actress

1969 – Malia Hosaka, American wrestler

1969 – Per Mathisen, Norwegian bass player and composer

1969 – Maria Whittaker, English model, actress, and singer

1971 – Daniel Boucher, Canadian singer and actor

1972 – Marlou Aquino, Filipino basketball player

1972 – Ben Younger, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1973 – Dida, Brazilian footballer

1973 – Priest Holmes, American football player

1973 – Sami Hyypiä, Finnish footballer and manager

1973 – Grigol Mgaloblishvili, Georgian politician and diplomat, 7th Prime Minister of Georgia

1974 – Rune Glifberg, Danish skateboarder

1974 – Ruslan Nigmatullin, Russian footballer

1974 – Charlotte Perrelli, Swedish singer

1975 – Giorgos Karadimos, Greek singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Damian Kulash, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Tim Minchin, English-Australian comedian, actor, and singer

1976 – Marc Coma, Spanish motorcycle racer

1976 – Taylor Hicks, American singer-songwriter

1976 – Gilberto Silva, Brazilian footballer

1976 – Santiago Solari, Argentinian footballer and manager

1976 – Charles Woodson, American football player

1977 – Antoine Revoy, French comics writer and illustrator

1978 – Alison Balsom, English trumpet player and educator

1978 – Alesha Dixon, English singer-songwriter and dancer

1978 – Zaheer Khan, Indian cricketer

1979 – Simona Amânar, Romanian gymnast

1979 – Aaron Ashmore, Canadian actor

1979 – Shawn Ashmore, Canadian actor

1982 – Madjid Bougherra, Algerian footballer

1982 – Jermain Defoe, English footballer

1982 – Robby Ginepri, American tennis player

1982 – Li Yundi, Chinese pianist

1982 – Lockett Pundt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1983 – Archie Bland, English journalist and author

1983 – Dwayne Bravo, Trinidadian cricketer

1983 – Flying Lotus, American rapper, DJ, and producer

1983 – Scottie Upshall, Canadian ice hockey player

1984 – Salman Butt, Pakistani cricketer

1984 – Toma Ikuta, Japanese actor and singer

1984 – Simon Poulsen, Danish footballer

1984 – Zachary Wyatt, American soldier and politician

1985 – Evan Longoria, American baseball player

1986 – Chase Daniel, American football player

1986 – Lee Nguyen, American soccer player

1986 – Gunnar Nielsen, Faroese footballer

1986 – Bree Olson, American porn actress and producer

1986 – Amy Satterthwaite, New Zealand cricketer

1987 – Jeremy Brockie, New Zealand footballer

1987 – Aiden English, American wrestler

1987 – Sam Querrey, American tennis player

1988 – Diego da Silva Costa, Brazilian footballer

1988 – Lauren Mayberry, Scottish singer-songwriter

1989 – Trent Merrin, Australian rugby league player

1990 – Sebastián Coates, Uruguayan footballer

1991 – Lay, Chinese singer-songwriter and actor

1992 – Mookie Betts, American baseball player

1995 – Lyndon Dykes, Australian professional soccer player

1995 – Lloyd Jones, English professional footballer

1995 – Bram van Vlerken, Dutch professional football player

1995 – Mathias Dyngeland, Norwegian footballer

1998 – Trent Alexander-Arnold, English professional footballer

Deaths

336 – Mark, pope of the Catholic Church

858 – Montoku, Japanese emperor (b. 826)

929 – Charles the Simple, French king (b. 879)

950 – Li, Chinese empress consort

951 – Shi Zong, emperor of the Liao Dynasty (b. 919)

951 – Xiao, Chinese Khitan empress dowager

951 – Zhen, Chinese Khitan empress consort

988 – Qian Chu, king of Wuyue (b. 929)

1242 – Juntoku, Japanese emperor (b. 1197)

1259 – Ezzelino III da Romano, Italian ruler

1363 – Eleanor de Bohun, English noblewoman (b. 1304)

1368 – Lionel of Antwerp, 1st Duke of Clarence, Belgian-English politician (b. 1338)

1461 – Jean Poton de Xaintrailles, follower of Joan of Arc (b. c. 1390)

1468 – Sigismondo Pandolfo Malatesta, Italian nobleman (b. 1417)

1553 – Cristóbal de Morales, Spanish composer (b. 1500)

1571 – Sufi Ali Pasha, Ottoman soldier and politician, Ottoman Governor of Egypt

1571 – Dorothea of Saxe-Lauenburg, Danish queen consort of Christian III of Denmark (b. 1511)

1577 – George Gascoigne, English soldier, courtier, and poet (b. 1535)

1612 – Giovanni Battista Guarini, Italian poet, playwright, and diplomat (b. 1538)

1620 – Stanisław Żółkiewski, Polish-Lithuanian commander (b. 1547)

1637 – Victor Amadeus I, duke of Savoy (b. 1587)

1651 – Jacques Sirmond, French scholar (b. 1559)

1653 – Fausto Poli, Italian cardinal (b. 1581)

1708 – Guru Gobind Singh, Indian 10th Sikh guru (b. 1666)

1772 – John Woolman, American preacher and abolitionist (b. 1720)

1787 – Henry Muhlenberg, German-American pastor and missionary (b. 1711)

1792 – George Mason, American lawyer and politician (b. 1725)

1793 – Wills Hill, 1st Marquess of Downshire, English politician, President of the Board of Trade (b. 1718)

1796 – Thomas Reid, Scottish mathematician and philosopher (b. 1710)

1849 – Edgar Allan Poe, American short story witer, poet, and critic (b. 1809)

1884 – Bernard Petitjean, French Roman Catholic missionary to Japan (b. 1829)

1894 – Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr., American physician, author, and poet (b. 1809)

1903 – Rudolf Lipschitz, German mathematician and academic (b. 1832)

1904 – Isabella Bird, English historian and explorer (b. 1831)

1906 – Honoré Beaugrand, Canadian journalist and politician, 18th Mayor of Montreal (b. 1848)

1911 – John Hughlings Jackson, English neurologist and physician (b. 1835)

1919 – Alfred Deakin, Australian lawyer and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Australia (b. 1856)

1925 – Christy Mathewson, American baseball player and manager (b. 1880)

1926 – Emil Kraepelin, German psychologist and academic (b. 1856)

1933 – Alexander Peacock, Australian politician, 20th Premier of Victoria (b. 1861)

1939 – Harvey Williams Cushing, American neurosurgeon and academic (b. 1869)

1943 – Radclyffe Hall, English author and poet (b. 1880)

1944 – Helmut Lent, German colonel and pilot (b. 1918)

1950 – Willis Haviland Carrier, American engineer (b. 1876)

1951 – Anton Philips, Dutch businessman, co-founded Philips (b. 1874)

1956 – Clarence Birdseye, American businessman, founded Birds Eye (b. 1886)

1959 – Mario Lanza, American tenor and actor (b. 1921)

1966 – Grigoris Asikis, Greek singer-songwriter (b. 1890)

1967 – Norman Angell, English journalist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1872)

1969 – Léon Scieur, Belgian cyclist (b. 1888)

1970 – Alphonse-Marie Parent, Canadian priest and academic (b. 1906)

1983 – George O. Abell, American astronomer, professor at UCLA, science popularizer, and skeptic (b. 1927)

1985 – Cemal Reşit Rey, Turkish pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1904)

1990 – Beatrice Hutton, Australian architect (b. 1893)

1991 – Harry W. Brown, American colonel and pilot (b. 1921)

1991 – Leo Durocher, American baseball player and manager (b. 1905)

1991 – Darren Millane, Australian footballer (b. 1965)

1992 – Allan Bloom, American philosopher and educator (b. 1930)

1992 – Babu Karam Singh Bal, Indian businessman and politician (b.1927)

1993 – Cyril Cusack, South African-born Irish actor (b. 1910)

1994 – Niels Kaj Jerne, Danish-English physician and immunologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1911)

1995 – Ivan Hutchinson, Australian film critic and author (b. 1928)

1995 – Olga Taussky-Todd, Austrian-Czech-American mathematician, attendant of the Vienna Circle (b. 1906)

1996 – Lou Lichtveld, Surinamese-Dutch author, playwright, and politician (b. 1903)

1998 – Cees de Vreugd, Dutch strongman and weightlifter (b. 1952)

2001 – Herblock, American cartoonist and author (b. 1909)

2001 – Christopher Adams, English-American wrestler and trainer (b. 1955)

2001 – Roger Gaudry, Canadian chemist and businessman (b. 1913)

2002 – Pierangelo Bertoli, Italian singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1942)

2003 – Izzy Asper, Canadian lawyer and politician (b. 1932)

2003 – Arthur Berger, American composer and educator (b. 1912)

2004 – Tony Lanfranchi, English race car driver (b. 1935)

2006 – Julen Goikoetxea, Spanish cyclist (b. 1985)

2006 – Anna Politkovskaya, American-Russian journalist and activist (b. 1958)

2007 – Norifumi Abe, Japanese motorcycle racer (b. 1975)

2007 – George E. Sangmeister, American lawyer and politician (b. 1931)

2009 – Irving Penn, American photographer (b. 1917)

2010 – T Lavitz, American keyboard player, composer, and producer (b. 1956)

2010 – Milka Planinc, Croatian lawyer and politician, 7th Prime Minister of Yugoslavia (b. 1924)

2011 – Ramiz Alia, Albanian politician, 1st President of Albania (b. 1925)

2011 – Andrew Laszlo, Hungarian-American cinematographer (b. 1926)

2012 – Mervyn M. Dymally, Trinidadian-American politician, 41st Lieutenant Governor of California (b. 1926)

2012 – Ivo Michiels, Belgian-French author and poet (b. 1923)

2012 – Wiley Reed, American-Australian singer-songwriter and pianist (b. 1944)

2013 – Mick Buckley, English footballer (b. 1953)

2013 – Patrice Chéreau, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1944)

2013 – David E. Jeremiah, American admiral (b. 1934)

2013 – Leandro Mendoza, Filipino police officer and politician, 36th Executive Secretary of the Philippines (b. 1946)

2013 – Joe Rogers, American lawyer and politician, 45th Lieutenant Governor of Colorado (b. 1964)

2014 – Nika Kiladze, Georgian footballer (b. 1988)

2014 – Siegfried Lenz, Polish-German author and playwright (b. 1926)

2014 – Iva Withers, Canadian-American actress and singer (b. 1917)

2015 – Harry Gallatin, American basketball player and coach (b. 1927)

2015 – Hossein Hamadani, Iranian general (b. 1951)

2015 – W. R. Mitchell, English journalist and author (b. 1928)

2015 – Jurelang Zedkaia, Marshallese politician, 5th President of the Marshall Islands (b. 1950)

2016 – Ross Higgins, Australian actor, comedian (b. 1930)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Justina of Padua

Henry Muhlenberg (some Lutheran Churches, Episcopal Church of the USA)

Osgyth

Our Lady of the Rosary

Pope Mark

Sergius and Bacchus

October 7 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

International Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day

Teachers' Day (Laos)