This day in history (Oct. 28)

AD 97 – Emperor Nerva is forced by the Praetorian Guard to adopt general Marcus Ulpius Trajanus as his heir and successor.

306 – Maxentius is proclaimed Roman emperor.

312 – Battle of the Milvian Bridge: Constantine I defeats Maxentius, becoming the sole Roman emperor in the West.

456 – The Visigoths brutally sack the Suebi's capital of Braga (Portugal), and the town's churches are burnt to the ground.

969 – Byzantine general Michael Bourtzes seizes one of Antioch's main wall towers, which he defends against repeated attacks for three days until the reinforcements led by the stratopedarches Peter arrive and secure the city for the Byzantines.

1061 – Empress Agnes, acting as regent for her son, brings about the election of bishop Cadalus, the antipope Honorius II.

1344 – The lower town of Smyrna is captured by Crusaders.

1420 – Beijing is officially designated the capital of the Ming dynasty on the same year that the Forbidden City, the seat of government, is completed.

1449 – Christian I is crowned king of Denmark.

1453 – Ladislaus the Posthumous is crowned king of Bohemia in Prague.

1492 – Christopher Columbus lands in Cuba on his first voyage to the New World.

1516 – Battle of Yaunis Khan: Turkish forces under the Grand Vizier Sinan Pasha defeat the Mamluks near Gaza.

1531 – Battle of Amba Sel: Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi again defeats the army of Lebna Dengel, Emperor of Ethiopia. The southern part of Ethiopia falls under Imam Ahmad's control.

1538 – The first university in the New World (in present-day Dominican Republic), the Universidad Santo Tomás de Aquino, is established.

1628 – French Wars of Religion: The Siege of La Rochelle, which had lasted for 14 months, ends with the surrender of the Huguenots.

1636 – A vote of the Great and General Court of the Massachusetts Bay Colony establishes the first college in what would become the United States, today known as Harvard University.

1664 – The Duke of York and Albany's Maritime Regiment of Foot, later to be known as the Royal Marines, is established.

1707 – The 1707 Hōei earthquake causes more than 5,000 deaths in Honshu, Shikoku and Kyūshū, Japan.

1726 – The novel Gulliver's Travels by Jonathan Swift is published.

1775 – American Revolutionary War: A British proclamation forbids residents from leaving Boston.

1776 – American Revolutionary War: Battle of White Plains: British Army forces arrive at White Plains, attack and capture Chatterton Hill from the Americans.

1834 – The Pinjarra massacre occurred in the Swan River Colony at present-day Pinjarra, Western Australia. An estimated 30 Noongar people were killed by British colonists.

1835 – The United Tribes of New Zealand is established with the signature of the Declaration of Independence.

1864 – American Civil War: The Battle of Fair Oaks & Darbytown Road (also known as the Second Battle of Fair Oaks) ends: Union forces under General Ulysses S. Grant withdraw from Fair Oaks, Virginia, after failing to breach the Confederate defenses around Richmond, Virginia.

1886 – In New York Harbor, President Grover Cleveland dedicates the Statue of Liberty. The first ticker tape parade takes place in New York City when office workers spontaneously throw ticker tape into the streets as the statue is dedicated.

1891 – The Mino–Owari earthquake, the largest inland earthquake in Japan's history, strikes Aichi Prefecture.

1893 – Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Pathétique, receives its première performance in St. Petersburg, only nine days before the composer's death.

1904 – Panama and Uruguay establish diplomatic links.

1918 – World War I: Czechoslovakia declares independence from Austria-Hungary marking the beginning of an independent Czechoslovak state, after 300 years.

1918 – A new Polish government in western Galicia is established, triggering the Polish–Ukrainian War.

1919 – The U.S. Congress passes the Volstead Act over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, paving the way for Prohibition to begin the following January.

1922 – Italian fascists led by Benito Mussolini march on Rome and take over the Italian government.

1928 – Declaration of the Youth Pledge in Indonesia, the first time Indonesia Raya, now the national anthem, was sung.

1929 – Black Monday, a day in the Wall Street Crash of 1929, which also saw major stock market upheaval.

1940 – World War II: Greece rejects Italy's ultimatum. The Greco-Italian War begins. Italy invades Greece through Albania, marking Greece's entry into World War II.

1942 – The Alaska Highway (Alcan Highway) is completed through Canada to Fairbanks, Alaska.

1948 – Swiss chemist Paul Müller is awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery of the insecticidal properties of DDT.

1949 – An Air France Lockheed Constellation crashes in the Azores killing all people on board, including the French former middleweight world champion boxer Marcel Cerdan and French violinist Ginette Neveu

1956 – Elvis Presley receives a polio vaccination on national TV. This single event is credited with raising immunization levels in the United States from 0.6% to over 80% in just six months.

1958 – John XXIII is elected Pope.

1962 – End of Cuban Missile Crisis: Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev orders the removal of Soviet missiles from Cuba.

1964 – Vietnam War: U.S. officials deny any involvement in bombing North Vietnam.

1965 – Nostra aetate, the "Declaration on the Relation of the Church with Non-Christian Religions" of the Second Vatican Council, is promulgated by Pope Paul VI; it absolves the Jews of responsibility for the death of Jesus, reversing Innocent III's 760-year-old declaration.

1971 – Britain launches the satellite Prospero into low Earth orbit atop a Black Arrow carrier rocket from Launch Area 5B at Woomera, South Australia, the only British satellite to date launched by a British rocket.

1982 – The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party wins elections, leading to the first Socialist government in Spain after death of Franco; Felipe González becomes Prime Minister-elect.

1990 – The Georgian Soviet Socialist Republic holds the first multiparty legislature election in the country's history.

1995 – 289 people are killed and 265 injured in Baku Metro fire, the deadliest subway disaster in history.

2005 – Plame affair: Lewis Libby, Vice-president Dick Cheney's chief of staff, is indicted in the Valerie Plame case. Libby resigns later that day.

2006 – The funeral service takes place for those executed at Bykivnia forest, outside Kiev, Ukraine. 817 Ukrainian civilians (out of some 100,000) executed by Bolsheviks at Bykivnia in 1930s/1940s are reburied.

2007 – Cristina Fernández de Kirchner becomes the first woman elected President of Argentina.

2009 – The 28 October 2009 Peshawar bombing kills 117 and wounds 213.

2009 – NASA successfully launches the Ares I-X mission, the only rocket launch for its later-cancelled Constellation program.

2013 – Five people are killed and 38 are injured after a car crashes into barriers just outside the Forbidden City in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China.

2014 – An unmanned Antares rocket carrying NASA's Cygnus CRS Orb-3 resupply mission to the International Space Station explodes seconds after taking off from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport in Virginia.

Births

1016 – Henry III, Holy Roman Emperor (d. 1056)

1401 – Thomas St Clere, English landowner (d. 1435)

1466 – Erasmus, Dutch philosopher (d. 1536)

1479 – John Gage, English courtier (d. 1556)

1510 – Francis Borgia, 4th Duke of Gandía, Spanish priest and saint, 3rd Superior General of the Society of Jesus (d. 1572)

1550 – Stanislaus Kostka, Polish saint (d. 1568)

1585 – Cornelius Jansen, Dutch bishop and theologian (d. 1638)

1599 – Marie of the Incarnation, foundress of the Ursuline Monastery in Quebec (d. 1672)

1610 – Jacob Kettler, German noble (d. 1682)

1690 – Peter Tordenskjold, Norwegian admiral (d. 1720)

1693 – Šimon Brixi, Czech composer (d. 1735)

1696 – Maurice de Saxe, French general (d. 1750)

1703 – Antoine Deparcieux, French mathematician and engineer (d. 1768)

1718 – Ignacije Szentmartony, Croatian priest, mathematician, astronomer, and explorer (d. 1793)

1733 – Franz Ignaz von Beecke, German composer (d. 1803)

1754 – John Laurens, American soldier (d. 1782)

1767 – Marie of Hesse-Kassel (d. 1852)

1793 – Eliphalet Remington, American businessman, founded Remington Arms (d. 1861)

1794 – Robert Liston, Scottish surgeon (d. 1847)

1804 – Pierre François Verhulst, Belgian mathematician and theorist (d. 1849)

1815 – Ľudovít Štúr, Slovak philologist and politician (d. 1856)

1816 – Malwida von Meysenbug, German writer (d. 1903)

1837 – Tokugawa Yoshinobu, Japanese shogun (d. 1913)

1839 – Edward P. Allen, American captain, lawyer, and politician (d. 1909)

1845 – Zygmunt Florenty Wróblewski, Polish physicist and chemist (d. 1888)

1846 – Auguste Escoffier, French chef and author (d. 1935)

1854 – Jean-Marie Guyau, French philosopher and poet (d. 1888)

1860 – Kanō Jigorō, Japanese martial artist (d. 1938)

1864 – Adolfo Camarillo, Mexican-American rancher and philanthropist (d. 1958)

1867 – Sister Nivedita, Irish-Indian nurse, author, and educator (d. 1911)

1875 – Gilbert Hovey Grosvenor, Turkish-Canadian journalist (d. 1966)

1877 – Joe Adams, American baseball player and manager (d. 1952)

1879 – Channing H. Cox, American lawyer and politician, 49th Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1968)

1880 – Wilhelm Anderson, Belarusian-Estonian astrophysicist and astronomer (d. 1940)

1880 – Billy Wedlock, English footballer (d. 1965)

1881 – Vin Coutie, Australian footballer (d. 1951)

1884 – William Douglas Cook, New Zealand horticulturalist, founded Eastwoodhill Arboretum (d. 1967)

1885 – Velimir Khlebnikov, Russian poet and playwright (d. 1922)

1886 – Noel Macklin, English soldier and engineer (d. 1946)

1888 – Christopher Vane, 10th Baron Barnard, English soldier and politician, Lord Lieutenant of Durham (d. 1964)

1889 – Juliette Béliveau, Canadian actress and singer (d. 1975)

1892 – Dink Johnson, American pianist, drummer, and clarinet player (d. 1954)

1893 – Christopher Kelk Ingold, British chemist (d. 1970)

1896 – Howard Hanson, American composer, conductor, and educator (d. 1981)

1897 – Edith Head, American costume designer (d. 1981)

1901 – Eileen Shanahan, Irish poet (d. 1979)

1902 – Elsa Lanchester, English-American actress and singer (d. 1986)

1903 – John Chamberlain, American historian, journalist, and critic (d. 1995)

1903 – Evelyn Waugh, English journalist, author, and critic (d. 1966)

1904 – George Dangerfield, English-American historian, journalist, and author (d. 1986)

1905 – Tatyana Pavlovna Ehrenfest, Dutch mathematician (d. 1984)

1907 – John Hewitt, Irish poet, playwright, and critic (d. 1987)

1908 – Arturo Frondizi, Argentinian lawyer and politician, 32nd President of Argentina (d. 1995)

1909 – Francis Bacon, Irish painter and illustrator (d. 1992)

1912 – Richard Doll, English physiologist and epidemiologist (d. 2005)

1914 – Glenn Robert Davis, American lieutenant and politician (d. 1988)

1914 – Jonas Salk, American biologist and physician (d. 1995)

1914 – Richard Laurence Millington Synge, English biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1994)

1916 – Pearl Hackney, English actress (d. 2009)

1917 – Jack Soo, American actor and singer (d. 1979)

1919 – Walt Hansgen, American race car driver (d. 1966)

1919 – Hans Klenk, German race car driver (d. 2009)

1921 – Azumafuji Kin'ichi, Japanese sumo wrestler, the 40th Yokozuna (d. 1973)

1922 – Gershon Kingsley, German-American pianist, composer, and conductor

1922 – Simon Muzenda, Zimbabwe politician, 1st Vice President of Zimbabwe (d. 2003)

1922 – Butch van Breda Kolff, American basketball player and coach (d. 2007)

1923 – John Connell, American actor (d. 2015)

1924 – Antonio Creus, Spanish race car driver and motorcycle racer (d. 1996)

1924 – Peddibhotla Suryakantam, Telugu actress (d. 1994)

1925 – Ian Hamilton Finlay, Bahamian-Scottish poet, sculptor, and gardener (d. 2006)

1926 – Bowie Kuhn, American lawyer and businessman (d. 2007)

1927 – Cleo Laine, English singer and actress

1928 – Ion Mihai Pacepa, Romanian general

1928 – William Rodgers, Baron Rodgers of Quarry Bank, English politician, Shadow Secretary of State for Defence

1929 – Marcel Bozzuffi, French actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1988)

1929 – Virginia Held, American philosopher, author, and academic

1929 – John Hollander, American poet, critic, and educator (d. 2013)

1929 – Joan Plowright, English actress

1930 – Bernie Ecclestone, English businessman

1931 – Harold Battiste, American saxophonist, pianist, and composer (d. 2015)

1932 – Spyros Kyprianou, Cypriot lawyer and politician, 2nd President of Cyprus (d. 2002)

1932 – Suzy Parker, American model and actress (d. 2003)

1933 – Garrincha, Brazilian footballer (d. 1983)

1933 – Michael Noakes, English painter and illustrator

1934 – Charles A. Gargano, American diplomat, businessman and government official

1935 – Alan Clarke, English director and screenwriter (d. 1990)

1936 – Charlie Daniels, American singer-songwriter, fiddle-player and guitarist

1936 – Ted Hawkins, American soul-blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1995)

1937 – Graham Bond, English keyboard player, singer, and saxophonist (d. 1974)

1937 – Lenny Wilkens, American basketball player and coach

1938 – Keigo Abe, Japanese martial artist and coach

1938 – Kenneth Best, Liberian journalist, founded The Daily Observer

1938 – Howard Blake, English composer and conductor

1938 – Dave Budd, American basketball player

1938 – Gary Cowan, Canadian golfer

1938 – David Dimbleby, English journalist

1938 – Anne Perry, English author

1939 – Jane Alexander, American actress and producer

1939 – Andy Bey, American singer and pianist

1939 – Miroslav Cerar, Slovenian gymnast and lawyer

1939 – Curtis Lee, American singer-songwriter (d. 2015)

1940 – Susan Harris, American screenwriter and producer

1941 – Hank Marvin, English singer and guitarist (The Shadows)

1942 – Terence Donovan, English-Australian actor

1942 – Abdelkader Fréha, Algerian footballer (d. 2012)

1942 – Kees Verkerk, Dutch speed skater

1942 – Gillian Lovegrove, English computer scientist and academic

1943 – Jimmy McRae, Scottish race car driver

1943 – Karalyn Patterson, English psychologist and academic

1944 – Gerry Anderson, Irish radio and television host (d. 2014)

1944 – Coluche, French comedian and actor (d. 1986)

1944 – Dennis Franz, American actor

1944 – Anton Schlecker, German businessman, founded the Schlecker Company

1945 – Sandy Berger, American lawyer and politician, 19th United States National Security Advisor (d. 2015)

1945 – Elton Dean, English saxophonist and keyboard player (d. 2006)

1945 – Wayne Fontana, English pop-rock singer (The Mindbenders)

1945 – Don Iverson, American golfer

1946 – John Hewson, Australian economist and politician

1946 – Wim Jansen, Dutch footballer and manager

1946 – Sharon Thesen, Canadian poet and academic

1948 – Telma Hopkins, American singer and actress

1949 – Caitlyn Jenner, American decathlete and actress

1950 – Sihem Bensedrine, Tunisian journalist and activist

1950 – Ludo Delcroix, Belgian cyclist

1951 – Peter Hitchens, English journalist and author

1951 – Joe R. Lansdale, American martial artist and author

1952 – Tuck Andress, American jazz guitarist (Tuck & Patti)

1952 – Annie Potts, American actress

1953 – Pierre Boivin, Canadian businessman

1953 – Desmond Child, American songwriter and producer

1955 – Ronnie Bass, American football player and sportscaster

1955 – Bill Gates, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Microsoft

1955 – Digby Jones, Baron Jones of Birmingham, English businessman, lawyer, and politician, Minister of State for Trade

1955 – Indra Nooyi, Indian-American businesswoman

1955 – Gary Lavergne, American author

1956 – Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iranian engineer and politician, 6th President of Iran

1956 – Dave Wyndorf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (Monster Magnet)

1956 – Volker Zotz, Austrian philosopher, scholar, and author

1957 – Marian Bell, English economist and academic

1957 – Stephen Morris, English drummer

1957 – Zach Wamp, American businessman and politician

1958 – Concha García Campoy, Spanish journalist (d. 2013)

1958 – Ashok Chavan, Indian businessman and politician, 16th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

1958 – William Reid, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – James Keelaghan, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

1959 – Toshio Masuda, Japanese composer

1959 – Randy Wittman, American basketball player and coach

1960 – Landon Curt Noll, American computer scientist and mathematician

1962 – Erik Thorstvedt, Norwegian footballer and manager

1962 – Daphne Zuniga, American actress

1963 – Lauren Holly, American actress

1963 – Sheryl Underwood, American comedian, actress, and talk show host

1964 – Andrew Bridgen, English soldier and politician

1964 – Peter Coyne, Australian rugby league player

1965 – Jami Gertz, American actress

1965 – David Warburton, English composer, businessman, and politician

1965 – Miyako Yoshida, Japanese ballerina

1966 – Steve Atwater, American football player

1966 – Matt Drudge, American blogger and activist, founded the Drudge Report

1966 – Andy Richter, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1966 – Aris Spiliotopoulos, Greek politician, Greek Minister of Education and Religious Affairs

1967 – Kevin Macdonald, Scottish director, producer, and screenwriter

1967 – Julia Roberts, American actress and producer

1967 – John Romero, American video game designer, co-founded Id Software

1968 – Chris Broussard, American journalist and sportscaster

1968 – Marc Lièvremont, French rugby player and coach

1968 – Mayumi Ozaki, Japanese wrestler

1969 – Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Puerto Rican-American screenwriter and producer

1969 – Ben Harper, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Noriyoshi Omichi, Japanese baseball player and coach

1970 – Greg Eagles, American voice actor and producer

1970 – Alan Peter Cayetano, Filipino politician and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines

1971 – Roxana Briban, Romanian soprano and actress (d. 2010)

1971 – Caroline Dinenage, English businesswoman and politician

1972 – Terrell Davis, American football player and sportscaster

1972 – Brad Paisley, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1972 – Trista Sutter, American reality star

1973 – Montel Vontavious Porter, American wrestler and actor

1973 – Aleksandar Stanojević, Serbian footballer and manager

1974 – Braden Looper, American baseball player

1974 – Vicente Moreno, Spanish footballer and manager

1974 – Joaquin Phoenix, American actor and producer

1974 – Dejan Stefanović, Serbian footballer and coach

1974 – Dayanara Torres, Puerto Rican actress and singer, Miss Universe 1993

1976 – Keiron Cunningham, British rugby league player and coach

1976 – Martin Lepa, Estonian footballer

1976 – Simone Loria, Italian footballer

1978 – Justin Guarini, American singer-songwriter and actor

1979 – Natina Reed, American rapper and actress (d. 2012)

1979 – Martin Škoula, Czech ice hockey player

1979 – Olcay Çetinkaya, Turkish footballer

1979 – Jawed Karim, co founder of YouTube and one of main designers or PayPal

1980 – Christy Hemme, American wrestler and ring announcer

1980 – Agnes Obel, Danish singer-songwriter and pianist

1980 – Alan Smith, English footballer and coach

1981 – Solomon Andargachew, Ethiopian footballer

1981 – Milan Baroš, Czech footballer

1981 – Shane Gore, English footballer

1981 – Nate McLouth, American baseball player

1981 – Nick Montgomery, English-Scottish footballer

1982 – Jeremy Bonderman, American baseball player

1982 – Enver Jääger, Estonian footballer

1982 – Anthony Lerew, American baseball player

1982 – Hironori Saruta, Japanese footballer

1982 – Matt Smith, English actor and director

1983 – Jarrett Jack, American basketball player

1983 – Kayo Noro, Japanese singer and actress

1983 – Joe Thomas, English actor and screenwriter

1984 – Bryn Evans, New Zealand rugby player

1984 – Obafemi Martins, Nigerian footballer

1984 – Finn Wittrock, American actor

1985 – Tyrone Barnett, English footballer

1985 – Anthony Fantano, American music critic

1986 – Anthony Griffith, English footballer

1986 – Aki Toyosaki, Japanese voice actress and singer

1987 – Frank Ocean, American singer-songwriter

1988 – Edd Gould, English cartoonist and animator (d. 2012)

1988 – Jamie xx, English musician, DJ, record producer and remixer

1989 – Camille Muffat, French swimmer (d. 2015)

1991 – Lucy Bronze, English footballer

1992 – Maria Sergejeva, Estonian figure skater

1995 – Glen Kamara, Finnish footballer

1996 – Jasmine Jessica Anthony, American actress

1996 – Jack Eichel, American ice hockey player

1996 – Una Raymond-Hoey, Irish cricketer

1997 – Taylor Fritz, American tennis player

1998 – Nolan Gould, American actor

Deaths

312 – Maxentius, Roman emperor (b. 278)

457 – Ibas of Edessa, Syrian bishop

816 – Beggo, count of Toulouse and Paris

875 – Remigius of Lyon, Frankish archbishop

1138 – King Bolesław III Wrymouth of Poland

1225 – Jien, Japanese monk, historian, and poet (b. 1155)

1266 – Saint Arsenije I Sremac

1310 – Ecumenical Patriarch Athanasius I of Constantinople (b. 1230)

1312 – Elizabeth of Carinthia, Queen of Germany (b. 1262)

1412 – Margaret I of Denmark (b. 1353)

1468 – Bianca Maria Visconti, Duchess of Milan (b. 1425)

1568 – Ashikaga Yoshihide, Japanese shogun (b. 1539)

1592 – Ogier Ghiselin de Busbecq, Flemish diplomat

1594 – Ōkubo Tadayo, Japanese general (b. 1532)

1627 – Jahangir, Mughal Emperor of India (b. 1569)

1639 – Stefano Landi, Italian composer and educator (b. 1587)

1646 – William Dobson, English painter (b. 1610)

1661 – Agustín Moreto y Cavana, Spanish priest and playwright (b. 1618)

1676 – Jean Desmarets, French author, poet, and playwright (b. 1595)

1703 – John Wallis, English mathematician and cryptographer (b. 1616)

1704 – John Locke, English physician and philosopher (b. 1632)

1708 – Prince George of Denmark (b. 1653)

1716 – Stephen Fox, English politician (b. 1627)

1740 – Anna of Russia (b. 1693)

1754 – Friedrich von Hagedorn, German poet (b. 1708)

1755 – Joseph Bodin de Boismortier, French composer (b. 1689)

1763 – Heinrich von Brühl, German general and politician (b. 1700)

1768 – Michel Blavet, French flute player and composer (b. 1700)

1787 – Johann Karl August Musäus, German author (b. 1735)

1792 – Paul Möhring, German physician, botanist, and zoologist (b. 1710)

1792 – John Smeaton, English engineer, designed the Coldstream Bridge and Perth Bridge (b. 1724)

1800 – Artemas Ward, American general and politician (b. 1727)

1806 – Charlotte Turner Smith, English poet and author (b. 1749)

1818 – Abigail Adams, American writer and second First Lady of the United States (b. 1744)

1841 – Johan August Arfwedson, Swedish chemist and academic (b. 1792)

1857 – Louis-Eugène Cavaignac, French general and politician, 26th Prime Minister of France (b. 1802)

1877 – Robert Swinhoe, English ornithologist and entomologist (b. 1835)

1879 – Marie Roch Louis Reybaud, French economist and politician (b. 1799)

1899 – Ottmar Mergenthaler, German-American engineer, invented the Linotype machine (b. 1854)

1900 – Max Müller, German philologist and orientalist (b. 1823)

1914 – Richard Heuberger, Austrian composer and critic (b. 1850)

1916 – Cleveland Abbe, American meteorologist and academic (b. 1838)

1916 – Oswald Boelcke, German WWI flying ace (b. 1891)

1917 – Prince Christian of Schleswig-Holstein (b. 1831)

1917 – Dimitrios Votsis, Greek lawyer and politician (b. 1841)

1918 – Ulisse Dini, Italian mathematician and politician (b. 1845)

1929 – Bernhard von Bülow, German soldier and politician, Chancellor of Germany (b. 1849)

1936 – Newton Moore, Australian soldier and politician, 8th Premier of Western Australia (b. 1870)

1939 – Alice Brady, American actress (b. 1892)

1945 – Kesago Nakajima, Japanese general (b. 1881)

1952 – Billy Hughes, English-Australian politician, 7th Prime Minister of Australia (b. 1862)

1957 – Ernst Gräfenberg, German-American physician and gynecologist (b. 1881)

1959 – Camilo Cienfuegos, Cuban soldier (b. 1932)

1963 – Mart Saar, Estonian organist and composer (b. 1882)

1965 – Thomas Graham Brown, Scottish mountaineer and physiologist (b. 1882)

1969 – Constance Dowling, American model and actress (b. 1920)

1970 – Baby Huey, American singer-songwriter (b. 1944)

1973 – Taha Hussein, Egyptian historian, author, and academic (b. 1889)

1973 – Sergio Tofano, Italian actor, director, and playwright (b. 1883)

1975 – Georges Carpentier, French boxer and actor (b. 1894)

1975 – Oliver Nelson, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (b. 1932)

1978 – Rukmani Devi, Sri Lankan singer and actress (b. 1923)

1983 – Otto Messmer, American animator and screenwriter (b. 1892)

1986 – John Braine, English author (b. 1922)

1987 – André Masson, French soldier and painter (b. 1896)

1989 – Henry Hall, English bandleader, composer, and actor (b. 1898)

1993 – Yuri Lotman, Russian-Estonian historian and scholar (b. 1922)

1997 – Paul Jarrico, American screenwriter and producer (b. 1915)

1998 – Ted Hughes, English poet and playwright (b. 1930)

1999 – Antonios Katinaris, Greek singer-songwriter (b. 1931)

2000 – Andújar Cedeño, Dominican baseball player (b. 1969)

2001 – Gerard Hengeveld, Dutch pianist, composer, and educator (b. 1910)

2002 – Margaret Booth, American screenwriter and producer (b. 1898)

2002 – Erling Persson, Swedish businessman, founded H&M (b. 1917)

2004 – Eugene K. Bird, American colonel and author, US Commandant of Spandau Prison (b. 1926)

2005 – Bob Broeg, American soldier and journalist (b. 1918)

2005 – Raymond Hains, French photographer (b. 1926)

2005 – Tony Jackson, American basketball player (b. 1942)

2005 – Fernando Quejas, Cape Verdean-Portuguese singer-songwriter (b. 1922)

2005 – Richard Smalley, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1943)

2005 – Ljuba Tadić, Serbian actor and screenwriter (b. 1929)

2006 – Red Auerbach, American basketball player and coach (b. 1917)

2006 – Trevor Berbick, Jamaican-Canadian boxer (b. 1954)

2006 – Marijohn Wilkin, American guitarist and songwriter (b. 1920)

2007 – Takao Fujinami, Japanese lawyer and politician (b. 1932)

2007 – Porter Wagoner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1927)

2009 – Taylor Mitchell, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1990)

2010 – Liang Congjie, Chinese historian and activist, founded Friends of Nature (b. 1932)

2010 – James MacArthur, American actor (b. 1937)

2010 – Jonathan Motzfeldt, Greenlandic politician, 1st Prime Minister of Greenland (b. 1938)

2010 – Ehud Netzer, Israeli archaeologist, architect, and educator (b. 1934)

2011 – Tom Addington, English soldier (b. 1919)

2012 – Gordon Bilney, Australian dentist and politician (b. 1939)

2012 – John Cheffers, Australian footballer and coach (b. 1936)

2012 – Jack Dellal, English businessman (b. 1923)

2013 – Tetsuharu Kawakami, Japanese baseball player and manager (b. 1920)

2013 – Tadeusz Mazowiecki, Polish journalist and politician, Prime Minister of Poland (b. 1927)

2013 – Aleksandar Tijanić, Serbian journalist (b. 1949)

2013 – Rajendra Yadav, Indian author (b. 1929)

2014 – Galway Kinnell, American poet and academic (b. 1927)

2014 – Michael Sata, Zambian police officer and politician, 5th President of Zambia (b. 1937)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Abdias of Babylon

Abgar V of Edessa (Eastern Orthodox Church)

Eadsige

Faro

Fidelis of Como (Roman Catholic Church)

Firmilian

Godwin of Stavelot

Job of Pochayiv (repose) (Eastern Orthodox Church)

Jude the Apostle (Western Christianity)

Lord of Miracles (Lima)

Simon the Zealot (Western Christianity)

October 28 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Day of the Establishment of an Independent Czecho-Slovak State, celebrates the independence of Czechoslovakia from Austria-Hungary in 1918. (Czech Republic and Slovakia)

International Animation Day (ASIFA)

Ohi Day (Greece, Cyprus and the Greek communities), a national day in Greece.

Prefectural Earthquake Disaster Prevention Day (Gifu Prefecture)

Youth Pledge Day or Hari Sumpah Pemuda (Indonesia)

Anniversary of the liberation of Ukraine from the Nazis, celebrating the liberation of Nazi German troops of the territory of current Ukraine