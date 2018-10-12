This day in history (Oct. 14)

Events

1066 – Norman conquest of England: Battle of Hastings: In England on Senlac Hill, seven miles from Hastings, the Norman forces of William the Conqueror defeat the English army and kill King Harold II of England.

1322 – Robert the Bruce of Scotland defeats King Edward II of England at Byland, forcing Edward to accept Scotland's independence.

1582 – Because of the adoption of the Gregorian calendar this day does not exist in this year in Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

1586 – Mary, Queen of Scots, goes on trial for conspiracy against Elizabeth I of England.

1656 – Massachusetts enacts the first punitive legislation against the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers). The marriage of church-and-state in Puritanism makes them regard the Quakers as spiritually apostate and politically subversive.

1758 – Seven Years' War: Austria defeats Prussia at the Battle of Hochkirch.

1773 – The first recorded Ministry of Education, the Commission of National Education, is formed in the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth.

1773 – Just before the beginning of the American Revolutionary War, several of the British East India Company's tea ships are set ablaze at the old seaport of Annapolis, Maryland.

1805 – Battle of Elchingen, France defeats Austria.

1806 – Battle of Jena–Auerstedt France defeats Prussia.

1808 – The Republic of Ragusa is annexed by France.

1843 – Irish nationalist Daniel O'Connell arrested by British on charges of criminal conspiracy.

1863 – American Civil War: Battle of Bristoe Station: Confederate troops under the command of General Robert E. Lee fail to drive the Union Army completely out of Virginia.

1884 – American inventor George Eastman receives a U.S. Government patent on his new paper-strip photographic film.

1888 – Louis Le Prince films first motion picture: Roundhay Garden Scene.

1898 – The steamer ship SS Mohegan sinks after impacting the Manacles near Cornwall, United Kingdom, killing 106.

1908 – The Chicago Cubs defeat the Detroit Tigers, 2–0, clinching the World Series; this would be their last until clinching the 2016 World Series.

1910 – English aviator Claude Grahame-White lands his Farman Aircraft biplane on Executive Avenue near the White House in Washington, D.C.

1912 – While campaigning in Milwaukee, the former President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, is shot and mildly wounded by John Schrank, a mentally-disturbed saloon keeper. With the fresh wound in his chest, and the bullet still within it, Mr. Roosevelt still carries out his scheduled public speech.

1913 – Senghenydd colliery disaster, the United Kingdom's worst coal mining accident claims the lives of 439 miners.

1915 – World War I: Bulgaria joins the Central Powers.

1920 – Part of Petsamo Province is ceded by the Soviet Union to Finland.

1926 – The children's book Winnie-the-Pooh, by A. A. Milne, is first published.

1933 – Nazi Germany withdraws from the League of Nations and World Disarmament Conference.

1938 – The first flight of the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk fighter plane.

1939 – World War II: The German submarine U-47 sinks the British battleship HMS Royal Oak within her harbour at Scapa Flow, Scotland.

1940 – World War II: The Balham underground station disaster kills sixty-six people during the London Blitz.

1943 – World War II: Prisoners at the Sobibór extermination camp in Poland revolt against the Germans.

1943 – World War II: The American Eighth Air Force loses 60 of 291 B-17 Flying Fortress during the Second Raid on Schweinfurt.

1943 – World War II: The Second Philippine Republic, a puppet of the Empire of Japan, was inaugurated with Jose P. Laurel as its president.

1944 – World War II: Athens, Greece, is liberated by British Army troops entering the city as the Wehrmacht pulls out. This clears the way for the Greek government-in-exile to return to its historic capital city, with Georgios Papandreou, as the head of government.

1944 – World War II: Linked to a plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler, Field Marshal Erwin Rommel is forced to commit suicide.

1947 – Captain Chuck Yeager of the United States Air Force flies a Bell X-1 rocket-powered experimental aircraft, the Glamorous Glennis, faster than the speed of sound at Mach 1.06 (700 miles per hour (1,100 km/h; 610 kn) over the high desert of Southern California and becomes the first pilot and the first airplane to do so in level flight.

1949 – Eleven leaders of the American Communist Party are convicted, after a nine-month trial in a Federal District Court, of conspiring to advocate the violent overthrow of the U.S. Federal Government.

1949 – Chinese Civil War: Chinese Communist forces occupy Guangzhou.

1952 – Korean War: United Nations and South Korean forces launch Operation Showdown against Chinese strongholds at the Iron Triangle. The resulting Battle of Triangle Hill is the biggest and bloodiest battle of 1952.

1956 – Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the Indian Untouchable caste leader, converts to Buddhism along with 385,000 of his followers (see Neo-Buddhism).

1957 – Queen Elizabeth II becomes the first Canadian monarch to open up an annual session of the Canadian Parliament, presenting her Speech from the throne in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

1957 – At least 81 people are killed in the most devastating flood in the history of the Spanish city of Valencia.

1958 – The District of Columbia's Bar Association votes to accept African-Americans as member attorneys.

1962 – The Cuban Missile Crisis begins: A U.S. Air Force U-2 reconnaissance plane and its pilot flies over the island of Cuba and takes photographs of Soviet SS-4 Sandal missiles being installed and erected in Cuba.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. received the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolence.

1964 – Leonid Brezhnev becomes the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, and thereby, along with his allies, such as Alexei Kosygin, the leader of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), ousting the former monolithic leader Nikita Khrushchev, and sending him into retirement as a nonperson in the USSR.

1966 – The city of Montreal begins the operation of its underground Montreal Metro rapid transit system.

1967 – Vietnam War: American folk singer and activist Joan Baez is arrested concerning a physical blockade of the U.S. Army's induction center in Oakland, California.

1968 – Vietnam War: Twenty-seven soldiers are arrested at the Presidio of San Francisco in California for their peaceful protest of stockade conditions and the Vietnam War.

1968 – Vietnam War: The United States Department of Defense announces that the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps will send about 24,000 soldiers and Marines back to Vietnam for involuntary second tours of duty in the combat zone there.

1968 – Apollo program: The first live TV broadcast by American astronauts in orbit performed by the Apollo 7 crew.

1968 – The 6.5 Mw Meckering earthquake shook the southwest portion of Western Australia with a maximum Mercalli intensity of IX (Violent), causing $2.2 million in damage and leaving 20–28 people dead.

1968 – Jim Hines of the United States of America becomes the first man ever to break the so-called "ten-second barrier" in the 100-meter sprint in the Summer Olympic Games held in Mexico City with a time of 9.95 seconds.

1969 – The United Kingdom introduces the British fifty-pence coin, which replaces, over the following years, the British ten-shilling note, in anticipation of the decimalization of the British currency in 1971, and the abolition of the shilling as a unit of currency anywhere in the world.

1973 – In the Thammasat student uprising over 100,000 people protest in Thailand against the Thanom military government, 77 are killed and 857 are injured by soldiers.

1979 – The first Gay Rights March on Washington, D.C., the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, demands "an end to all social, economic, judicial, and legal oppression of lesbian and gay people", and draws approximately 100,000 people.

1981 – Citing official misconduct in the investigation and trial, Amnesty International charges the U.S. Federal Government with holding Richard Marshall of the American Indian Movement as a political prisoner.

1981 – Vice President Hosni Mubarak is elected as the President of Egypt one week after the assassination of the President of Egypt, Anwar Sadat.

1982 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan proclaims a War on Drugs.

1983 – Maurice Bishop, Prime Minister of Grenada, is overthrown and later executed in a military coup d'état led by Bernard Coard.

1991 – Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1994 – The Palestinian leader, Yasser Arafat, The Prime Minister of Israel, Yitzhak Rabin, and the Foreign Minister of Israel, Shimon Peres, receive the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in the establishment of the Oslo Accords and the framing of the future Palestinian Self Government.

1998 – Eric Rudolph is charged with six bombings including the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta, Georgia.

2012 – Felix Baumgartner successfully jumped to Earth from a helium balloon in the stratosphere in the Red Bull Stratos project.

2014 – A snowstorm and avalanche in the Nepalese Himalayas triggered by the remnants of Cyclone Hudhud kills 43 people.

2014 – Utah State University receives a bomb threat against feminist media critic Anita Sarkeesian, who was to give a lecture the next day.

2014 – In a football match between Serbia and Albania for the UEFA Euro 2016 qualifiers in Belgrade, Serbia, riots erupt after a drone carrying the flag of Greater Albania is flown in the pitch. Several Albanian players are injured through physical assaults, and the incident creates a diplomatic dispute between the two nations.

2015 – A suicide bomb attack in Pakistan, kills at least seven people and injures 13 others.

2017 – A massive truck bombing in Somalia kills 358 people and injures more than 400 others.

Births

1257 – Przemysł II of Poland (d. 1296)

1404 – Marie of Anjou (d. 1463)

1425 – Alesso Baldovinetti, Italian painter (d. 1499)

1465 – Konrad Peutinger, German humanist and antiquarian (d. 1547)

1493 – Shimazu Tadayoshi, Japanese daimyo (d. 1568)

1542 – Philip IV, Count of Nassau-Weilburg (d. 1602)

1563 – Jodocus Hondius, Flemish engraver and cartographer (d. 1611)

1569 – Giambattista Marino, Italian poet (d. 1625)

1609 – Ernest Günther, Duke of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Augustenburg (d. 1689)

1630 – Sophia of Hanover (d. 1714)

1633 – James II of England (d. 1701)

1639 – Simon van der Stel, Dutch commander and politician, 1st Governor of the Dutch Cape Colony (d. 1712)

1641 – Joachim Tielke, German instrument maker (d. 1719)

1643 – Bahadur Shah I, Mughal emperor (d. 1712)

1644 – William Penn, English businessman who founded Pennsylvania (d. 1718)

1687 – Robert Simson, Scottish mathematician and academic (d. 1768)

1712 – George Grenville, English lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1770)

1726 – Charles Middleton, 1st Baron Barham, Scottish-English admiral and politician (d. 1813)

1733 – François Sébastien Charles Joseph de Croix, Count of Clerfayt, Austrian field marshal (d. 1798)

1784 – Ferdinand VII of Spain (d. 1833)

1801 – Joseph Plateau, Belgian physicist and academic, created the Phenakistoscope (d. 1883)

1806 – Preston King, American lawyer and politician (d. 1865)

1824 – Adolphe Monticelli, French painter (d. 1886)

1840 – Dmitry Pisarev, Russian author and critic (d. 1868)

1842 – Joe Start, American baseball player and manager (d. 1927)

1844 – John See, English-Australian politician, 14th Premier of New South Wales (d. 1907)

1848 – Byron Edmund Walker, Canadian banker and philanthropist (d. 1924)

1853 – John William Kendrick, American engineer and businessman (d. 1924)

1861 – Julia A. Ames, American journalist, editor, and reformer (d. 1891)[1]

1867 – Masaoka Shiki, Japanese poet, author, and critic (d. 1902)

1869 – Joseph Duveen, 1st Baron Duveen, English art dealer (d. 1939)

1871 – Alexander von Zemlinsky, Austrian composer, conductor, and teacher (d. 1942)

1872 – Reginald Doherty, English tennis player (d. 1910)

1882 – Éamon de Valera, American-Irish rebel and politician, 3rd President of Ireland (d. 1975)

1882 – Charlie Parker, English cricketer, coach, and umpire (d. 1959)

1888 – Katherine Mansfield, New Zealand novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 1923)

1888 – Yukio Sakurauchi, Japanese businessman and politician, 27th Japanese Minister of Finance (d. 1947)

1890 – Dwight D. Eisenhower, American general and politician, 34th President of the United States (d. 1969)

1892 – Sumner Welles, American politician and diplomat, 11th Under Secretary of State (d. 1961)

1893 – Lillian Gish, American actress (d. 1993)

1894 – E. E. Cummings, American poet and playwright (d. 1962)

1894 – Victoria Drummond, British marine engineer (d. 1978)

1897 – Alicja Dorabialska (d. 1975), Polish chemist

1898 – Thomas William Holmes, Canadian sergeant and pilot, Victoria Cross recipient (d. 1950)

1900 – W. Edwards Deming, American statistician, author, and academic (d. 1993)

1902 – Learco Guerra, Italian cyclist and manager (d. 1963)

1902 – Arthur Justice, Australian rugby league player, coach, and administrator (d. 1977)

1904 – Christian Pineau, French politician, French Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1995)

1904 – Mikhail Pervukhin, Soviet politician, First Deputy Premier of the Soviet Union (d. 1978)

1906 – Hassan al-Banna, Egyptian religious leader, founded the Muslim Brotherhood (d. 1949)

1906 – Hannah Arendt, German-American philosopher and theorist (d. 1975)

1907 – Allan Jones, American actor and singer (d. 1992)

1908 – Ruth Hale, American actress and playwright (d. 2003)

1909 – Mochitsura Hashimoto, Japanese commander (d. 2000)

1909 – Dorothy Kingsley, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1996)

1909 – Bernd Rosemeyer, German race car driver (d. 1938)

1910 – John Wooden, American basketball player and coach (d. 2010)

1911 – Lê Đức Thọ, Vietnamese general and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1990)

1914 – Harry Brecheen, American baseball player and coach (d. 2004)

1914 – Raymond Davis Jr., American chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2006)

1914 – Alexis Rannit, Estonian poet and critic (d. 1985)

1915 – Loris Francesco Capovilla, Italian cardinal (d. 2016)

1916 – C. Everett Koop, American admiral and surgeon, 13th United States Surgeon General (d. 2013)

1918 – Marcel Chaput, Canadian biochemist, journalist, and politician (d. 1991)

1918 – Thelma Coyne Long, Australian tennis player and captain (d. 2015)

1918 – Doug Ring, Australian cricketer and sportscaster (d. 2003)

1921 – José Arraño Acevedo, Chilean journalist and historian (d. 2009)

1923 – Joel Barnett, English accountant and politician, Chief Secretary to the Treasury (d. 2014)

1926 – Willy Alberti, Dutch singer and actor (d. 1985)

1927 – Roger Moore, English actor and producer (d. 2017)

1928 – Frank E. Resnik, American chemist and businessman (d. 1995)

1929 – Yvon Durelle, Canadian boxer and wrestler (d. 2007)

1930 – Robert Parker, American singer and saxophonist

1930 – Mobutu Sese Seko, Congolese soldier and politician, President of Zaire (d. 1997)

1930 – Alan Williams, Welsh journalist and politician, Shadow Secretary of State for Wales (d. 2014)

1932 – Enrico Di Giuseppe, American tenor and actor (d. 2005)

1932 – Anatoly Larkin, Russian-American physicist and academic (d. 2005)

1936 – Hans Kraay, Dutch footballer and manager

1936 – Jürg Schubiger, Swiss psychotherapist and author (d. 2014)

1938 – Farah Pahlavi, Empress of Iran

1938 – John Dean, American lawyer and author, 13th White House Counsel

1938 – Elizabeth Esteve-Coll, English curator and academic

1938 – Ron Lancaster, American-Canadian football player and coach (d. 2008)

1938 – Shula Marks, South African historian and academic

1938 – Melba Montgomery, American country music singer

1939 – Ralph Lauren, American fashion designer, founded the Ralph Lauren Corporation

1939 – Rocky Thompson, American golfer and politician

1940 – Perrie Mans, South African snooker player

1940 – Cliff Richard, Indian-English singer-songwriter and actor

1940 – J. C. Snead, American golfer

1940 – Christopher Timothy, Welsh actor, director, and screenwriter

1941 – Jerry Glanville, American football player and coach

1941 – Eddie Keher, Irish sportsman (hurling)

1941 – Laurie Lawrence, Australian rugby player and coach

1941 – Art Shamsky, American baseball player and manager

1941 – Roger Taylor, English tennis player

1942 – Bob Hiller, English rugby player

1942 – Evelio Javier, Filipino lawyer and politician (d. 1986)

1942 – Péter Nádas, Hungarian author and playwright

1942 – Suzzanna, Indonesian actress (d. 2008)

1944 – Udo Kier, German-American actor and director

1945 – Colin Hodgkinson, English bass player

1945 – Daan Jippes, Dutch author and illustrator

1945 – Lesley Joseph, English actress

1946 – François Bozizé, Gabonese general and politician, President of the Central African Republic

1946 – Joey de Leon, Filipino comedian, actor and television host

1946 – Justin Hayward, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Dan McCafferty, Scottish singer-songwriter

1946 – Al Oliver, American baseball player

1946 – Craig Venter, American biologist, geneticist, and academic

1947 – Norman Harris, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1987)

1947 – Charlie Joiner, American football player

1947 – Nikolai Volkoff, Croatian-American wrestler

1948 – Marcia Barrett, Jamaican-English singer

1948 – Norman Ornstein, American political scientist and scholar

1949 – Damian Lau, Hong Kong actor, director, and producer

1949 – Katy Manning, English-Australian actress and production manager

1949 – Katha Pollitt, American poet and author

1949 – Dave Schultz, Canadian ice hockey player and referee

1950 – Joey Travolta, American actor, director, and producer

1951 – Aad van den Hoek, Dutch cyclist

1952 – Harry Anderson, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2018)

1952 – Nikolai Andrianov, Russian gymnast and coach (d. 2011)

1952 – Rick Aviles, American comedian and actor (d. 1995)

1953 – Kazumi Watanabe, Japanese guitarist and composer

1954 – Carole Malone, English journalist

1954 – Mordechai Vanunu, Moroccan-Israeli technician and academic

1955 – Iwona Blazwick, English curator and critic

1956 – Ümit Besen, Turkish singer-songwriter

1956 – Beth Daniel, American golfer and sportscaster

1956 – Jennell Jaquays, American game designer

1956 – Arleen Sorkin, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1957 – Michel Després, Canadian lawyer and politician

1957 – Gen Nakatani, Japanese lawyer and politician, 13th Japanese Minister of Defense

1958 – Thomas Dolby, English singer-songwriter and producer

1959 – A. J. Pero, American drummer (d. 2015)

1960 – Steve Cram, English runner and coach

1960 – Zbigniew Kruszyński, Polish footballer and coach

1961 – Isaac Mizrahi, American fashion designer

1962 – Jaan Ehlvest, Estonian chess player

1962 – Trevor Goddard, English-American actor (d. 2003)

1962 – Chris Thomas King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1963 – Lori Petty, American actress

1964 – Joe Girardi, American baseball player and manager

1965 – Steve Coogan, English actor, producer, and screenwriter

1965 – Jüri Jaanson, Estonian rower and politician

1965 – Constantine Koukias, Greek-Australian flute player and composer

1965 – Karyn White, American singer-songwriter

1967 – Pat Kelly, American baseball player, coach, and manager

1967 – Sylvain Lefebvre, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1967 – Jason Plato, English race car driver and television host

1967 – Werner Daehn, German actor

1968 – Jay Ferguson, Canadian guitarist and songwriter

1968 – Johnny Goudie, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1968 – Matthew Le Tissier, English footballer and journalist

1968 – Timothy Lincoln Beckwith, American lawyer

1968 – Dwayne Schintzius, American basketball player and coach (d. 2012)

1969 – P. J. Brown, American basketball player

1969 – Viktor Onopko, Russian footballer and manager

1969 – David Strickland, American actor (d. 1999)

1970 – Martin Barbarič, Czech footballer and coach (d. 2013)

1970 – Jim Jackson, American basketball player and sportscaster

1970 – Meelis Lindmaa, Estonian footballer

1970 – Hiromi Nagasaku, Japanese actress and singer

1970 – Pär Zetterberg, Swedish footballer

1971 – Jorge Costa, Portuguese footballer and manager

1971 – Robert Jaworski Jr., Filipino basketball player and politician

1972 – Erika deLone, American tennis player

1972 – Julian O'Neill, Australian rugby league player

1973 – Thom Brooks, American-British political philosopher and legal scholar

1973 – Lasha Zhvania, Georgian businessman and politician

1974 – Jessica Drake, American porn actress and director

1974 – Samuel José da Silva Vieira, Brazilian footballer

1974 – Natalie Maines, American singer-songwriter

1974 – Viktor Röthlin, Swiss runner

1974 – Shaggy 2 Dope, American rapper and producer

1974 – Tümer Metin, Turkish footballer

1975 – Michael Duberry, English footballer

1975 – Floyd Landis, American cyclist

1975 – Shaznay Lewis, English singer-songwriter

1975 – Carlos Spencer, New Zealand rugby player

1976 – Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sri Lankan cricketer

1977 – Saeed Ajmal, Pakistani cricketer

1977 – Barry Ditewig, Dutch footballer

1977 – Carl Johan Grimmark, Swedish guitarist

1977 – Kelly Schumacher, American-Canadian basketball and volleyball player

1978 – Justin Lee Brannan, American guitarist and songwriter

1978 – Ryan Church, American baseball player

1978 – Paul Hunter, English snooker player (d. 2006)

1978 – Jana Macurová, Czech tennis player

1978 – Steven Thompson, Scottish footballer

1978 – Usher, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor

1978 – Javon Walker, American football player

1979 – Stacy Keibler, American wrestler and actress

1979 – Liina-Grete Lilender, Estonian figure skater and coach

1980 – Paúl Ambrosi, Ecuadorian footballer

1980 – Amjad Khan, Danish-English cricketer

1980 – Scott Kooistra, American football player

1980 – Niels Lodberg, Danish footballer

1980 – Terrence McGee, American football player

1981 – Boof Bonser, American baseball player

1981 – Gautam Gambhir, Indian cricketer

1982 – Ryan Hall, American runner

1982 – Matt Roth, American football player

1983 – Betty Heidler, German hammer thrower

1984 – LaRon Landry, American football player

1984 – Alex Scott, English footballer

1985 – Alexandre Sarnes Negrão, Brazilian race car driver

1985 – Ivan Pernar, Croatian Member of Parliament

1986 – Tom Craddock, English footballer

1988 – Will Atkinson, English footballer

1988 – Glenn Maxwell, Australian cricketer

1988 – Mario Titone, Italian footballer

1988 – Ocean Vuong, Vietnamese-American poet

1989 – Mia Wasikowska, Australian actress

1990 – Jordan Clark, English cricketer

1992 – Ahmed Musa, Nigerian footballer

1993 – Ashton Agar, Australian cricketer

1994 – Joe Burgess, English rugby league player

1994 – Jaelen Feeney, Australian rugby league player

1994 – Jared Goff, American football player

1999 – Laura Zeng, American rhythmic gymnast

2001 – Rowan Blanchard, American actress[2]

Deaths

530 – Antipope Dioscorus

841 – Shi Yuanzhong, Chinese governor

869 – Pang Xun, Chinese rebel leader

962 – Gerloc, Frankish noblewoman

996 – Al-Aziz Billah, Fatimid caliph (b. 955)

1066 – Harold Godwinson, English king (b. 1022)

1066 – Leofwine Godwinson, English nobleman and brother of Harold II

1066 – Gyrth Godwinson, English nobleman and brother of Harold II

1077 – Andronicus Ducas, Byzantine courtier (b. 1022)

1092 – Nizam al-Mulk, Persian scholar and politician (b. 1018)

1184 – Yusuf I, Almohad caliph (b. 1135)

1213 – Geoffrey Fitz Peter, 1st Earl of Essex, English sheriff and Chief Justiciar

1217 – Isabella, English noblewoman and wife of John of England (b. c. 1173)

1256 – Kujō Yoritsugu, Japanese shogun (b. 1239)

1318 – Edward Bruce, High King of Ireland (b. 1275)

1416 – Henry the Mild, duke of Brunswick-Lüneburg

1536 – Garcilaso de la Vega, Spanish poet (b. 1503)

1552 – Oswald Myconius, Swiss theologian and reformer (b. 1488)

1565 – Thomas Chaloner, English poet and politician (b. 1521)

1568 – Jacques Arcadelt, Dutch singer and composer (b. 1507)

1610 – Amago Yoshihisa, Japanese daimyo (b. 1540)

1618 – Gervase Clifton, 1st Baron Clifton, English nobleman (b.c. 1570)

1619 – Samuel Daniel, English poet and historian (b. 1562)

1631 – Sophie of Mecklenburg-Güstrow, queen of Denmark and Norway (b. 1557)

1637 – Gabriello Chiabrera, Italian poet (b. 1552)

1669 – Antonio Cesti, Italian organist and composer (b. 1623)

1703 – Thomas Kingo, Danish bishop and poet (b. 1634)

1711 – Tewoflos, Ethiopian emperor (b. 1708)

1758 – James Francis Edward Keith, Scottish-Prussian field marshal (b. 1696)

1747 – Amaro Pargo, Spanish corsair (b. 1678)

1831 – Jean-Louis Pons, French astronomer and educator (b. 1761)

1911 – John Marshall Harlan, American lawyer and politician (b. 1833)

1923 – Marcellus Emants, Dutch-Swiss author, poet, and playwright (b. 1848)

1929 – Henri Berger, German composer and bandleader (b. 1844)

1930 – Samuel van Houten, Dutch lawyer and politician, Dutch Minister of the Interior (b. 1837)

1942 – Noboru Yamaguchi, Japanese mob boss (b. 1902)

1943 – Sobibór uprising:

Rudolf Beckmann, German SS officer (b. 1910)

Siegfried Graetschus, German sergeant (b. 1916)

Johann Niemann, German lieutenant (b. 1913)

1944 – Erwin Rommel, German field marshal (b. 1891)

1953 – Émile Sarrade, French rugby player and tug of war competitor (b. 1877)

1953 – Kyuichi Tokuda, Japanese lawyer and politician (b. 1894)

1958 – Douglas Mawson, Australian geologist, academic, and explorer (b. 1882)

1959 – Jack Davey, New Zealand-Australian singer and radio host (b. 1907)

1959 – Errol Flynn, Australian-American actor, singer, and producer (b. 1909)

1960 – Abram Ioffe, Russian physicist and academic (b. 1880)

1961 – Paul Ramadier, French politician, 129th Prime Minister of France (b. 1888)

1961 – Harriet Shaw Weaver, English journalist and activist (b. 1876)

1965 – William Hogenson, American sprinter (b. 1884)

1965 – Randall Jarrell, American poet and author (b. 1914)

1966 – Arthur Folwell, English-Australian rugby league player, coach, and administrator (b. 1904)

1967 – Marcel Aymé, French author and playwright (b. 1902)

1969 – Haguroyama Masaji, Japanese sumo wrestler, the 36th Yokozuna (b. 1914)

1969 – August Sang, Estonian poet and translator (b. 1914)

1973 – Edmund A. Chester, American journalist and broadcaster (b. 1897)

1973 – Ahmed Hamdi, Egyptian general and engineer (b. 1929)

1976 – Edith Evans, English actress (b. 1888)

1977 – Bing Crosby, American singer-songwriter and actor (b. 1903)

1982 – Louis Rougier, French philosopher from the Vienna Circle (b. 1889)

1983 – Willard Price, Canadian-American historian and author (b. 1887)

1984 – Martin Ryle, English astronomer and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1918)

1985 – Emil Gilels, Ukrainian-Russian pianist (b. 1916)

1986 – Keenan Wynn, American actor (b. 1916)

1986 – Takahiko Yamanouchi, Japanese physicist (b. 1902)

1990 – Leonard Bernstein, American pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1918)

1997 – Harold Robbins, American author (b. 1915)

1998 – Cleveland Amory, American author and activist (b. 1917)

1998 – Frankie Yankovic, American accordion player (b. 1916)

1999 – Julius Nyerere, Tanzanian educator and politician, 1st President of Tanzania (b. 1922)

2000 – Art Coulter, Canadian-American ice hockey player (b. 1909)

2000 – Tony Roper, American race car driver (b. 1964)

2002 – Norbert Schultze, German composer and conductor (b. 1911)

2003 – Patrick Dalzel-Job, English linguist, commander, and navigator (b. 1913)

2006 – Freddy Fender, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1937)

2006 – Klaas Runia, Dutch theologian and journalist (b. 1926)

2006 – Gerry Studds, American educator and politician (b. 1937)

2008 – Robert Furman, American engineer and intelligence officer (b. 1915)

2008 – Kazys Petkevičius, Lithuanian basketball player and coach (b. 1926)

2009 – Martyn Sanderson, New Zealand actor and screenwriter (b. 1938)

2009 – Collin Wilcox, American actress (b. 1935)

2009 – Lou Albano, American professional wrestler (b. 1933)

2010 – Simon MacCorkindale, English actor, director, and producer (b. 1952)

2010 – Benoit Mandelbrot, Polish-American mathematician and economist (b. 1924)

2011 – Reg Alcock, Canadian businessman and politician (b. 1948)

2011 – Ashawna Hailey, American computer scientist and philanthropist (b. 1949)

2012 – John Clive, English actor and author (b. 1933)

2012 – Max Fatchen, Australian journalist and author (b. 1920)

2012 – James R. Grover Jr., American lawyer and politician (b. 1919)

2012 – Larry Sloan, American publisher, co-founded Price Stern Sloan (b. 1922)

2012 – Arlen Specter, American lieutenant and politician (b. 1930)

2012 – Dody Weston Thompson, American photographer (b. 1923)

2012 – Gart Westerhout, Dutch-American astronomer and academic (b. 1927)

2013 – Wally Bell, American baseball player and umpire (b. 1965)

2013 – Max Cahner, German-Catalan historian and politician (b. 1936)

2013 – Kōichi Iijima, Japanese author and poet (b. 1930)

2013 – Bruno Metsu, French footballer and manager (b. 1954)

2013 – Frank Moore, American painter and poet (b. 1946)

2013 – Käty van der Mije-Nicolau, Romanian-Dutch chess player (b. 1940)

2014 – A. H. Halsey, English sociologist and academic (b. 1923)

2014 – Leonard Liggio, American author and academic (b. 1933)

2014 – Elizabeth Peña, American actress (b. 1959)

2015 – Nurlan Balgimbayev, Kazakh politician, 3rd Prime Minister of Kazakhstan (b. 1947)

2015 – Mathieu Kérékou, Beninese soldier and politician, President of Benin (b. 1933)

2015 – Margaret Keyes, American historian and academic (b. 1918)

2015 – Radhakrishna Hariram Tahiliani, Indian admiral (b. 1930)

2016 – Helen Kelly, New Zealand trade union leader (b. 1964)

2017 – Daniel Webb, American baseball player (b. 1989)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Angadrisma

Fortunatus of Todi

Joseph Schereschewsky (Episcopal Church (USA))

Pope Callixtus I

October 14 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Intercession of the Theotokos

Day of the Cathedral of the Living Pillar (Georgian Orthodox Church)

Mother's Day (Belarus)

National Education Day (Poland), formerly Teachers' Day

Nyerere Day (Tanzania)

Second Revolution Day (Yemen)

World Standards Day (International)

Defender of Ukraine Day (Ukraine)