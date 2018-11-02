This day in history (Nov. 4)

Events

1429 – Armagnac–Burgundian Civil War: Joan of Arc liberates Saint-Pierre-le-Moûtier.

1501 – Catherine of Aragon (later Henry VIII's first wife) meets Arthur Tudor, Henry VIII's older brother – they would later marry.

1576 – Eighty Years' War: In Flanders, Spain captures Antwerp (after three days the city is nearly destroyed).

1677 – The future Mary II of England marries William, Prince of Orange; they later jointly reign as William and Mary.

1737 – The Teatro di San Carlo, the oldest working opera house in Europe, is inaugurated in Naples, Italy.

1780 – The Rebellion of Túpac Amaru II against Spanish rule in the Viceroyalty of Peru begins.

1783 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 36 is performed for the first time in Linz, Austria.

1791 – The Western Confederacy of American Indians wins a major victory over the United States in the Battle of the Wabash.

1798 – Beginning of the Russo-Ottoman siege of Corfu.

1839 – Newport Rising: The last large-scale armed rebellion against authority in mainland Britain.

1847 – Sir James Young Simpson, a Scottish physician, discovers the anaesthetic properties of chloroform.

1852 – Camillo Benso, Count of Cavour, becomes the prime minister of Piedmont-Sardinia, which soon expands to become Italy.

1864 – American Civil War: Confederate troops bombard a Union supply base and destroy millions of dollars in material at the Battle of Johnsonville.

1868 – Camagüey, Cuba, revolts against Spain during the Ten Years' War.

1890 – City and South London Railway: London's first deep-level tube railway opens between King William Street and Stockwell.

1918 – World War I: The Armistice of Villa Giusti between Italy and Austria-Hungary is implemented.

1921 – The Saalschutz Abteilung (hall defense detachment) of the Nazi Party is renamed the Sturmabteilung (storm detachment) after a large riot in Munich.

1921 – Japanese Prime Minister Hara Takashi is assassinated in Tokyo.

1922 – In Egypt, British archaeologist Howard Carter and his men find the entrance to Tutankhamun's tomb in the Valley of the Kings.

1924 – Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming becomes the first female elected as governor in the United States.

1939 – World War II: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt orders the United States Customs Service to implement the Neutrality Act of 1939, allowing cash-and-carry purchases of weapons by belligerents.

1942 – World War II: Disobeying a direct order by Adolf Hitler, General Field Marshal Erwin Rommel begins a retreat of his forces after a costly defeat during the Second Battle of El Alamein. The retreat would ultimately last five months.

1944 – World War II: The 7th Macedonian Liberation Brigade liberates Bitola for the Allies.

1952 – The United States government establishes the National Security Agency, or NSA.

1956 – Soviet troops enter Hungary to end the Hungarian revolution against the Soviet Union that started on October 23. Thousands are killed, more are wounded, and nearly a quarter million leave the country.

1960 – At the Kasakela Chimpanzee Community in Tanzania, Dr Jane Goodall observes chimpanzees creating tools, the first-ever observation in non-human animals.

1962 – The United States concludes Operation Fishbowl, its final above-ground nuclear weapons testing series, in anticipation of the 1963 Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

1966 – The Arno River floods Florence, Italy, to a maximum depth of 6.7 m (22 ft), leaving thousands homeless and destroying millions of masterpieces of art and rare books. Also Venice was submerged on the same day at its record all-time acqua alta of 194 cm (76 in).

1970 – Vietnam War: The United States turns over control of the air base at Bình Thủy in the Mekong Delta to South Vietnam.

1970 – Salvador Allende takes office as President of Chile, the first Marxist to become president of a Latin American country through open elections.

1973 – The Netherlands experiences the first Car-Free Sunday caused by the 1973 oil crisis. Highways are used only by cyclists and roller skaters.

1979 – Iran hostage crisis: A group of Iranian college students overruns the U.S. embassy in Tehran and takes 90 hostages.

1980 – Ronald Reagan is elected the 40th President of The United States, defeating incumbent Jimmy Carter.

1993 – China Airlines Flight 605, a brand-new 747-400, overruns the runway at Kai Tak Airport.

1995 – Israel-Palestinian conflict: Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin is assassinated by an extremist Israeli.

2002 – Chinese authorities arrest cyber-dissident He Depu for signing a pro-democracy letter to the 16th Communist Party Congress.

2008 – Barack Obama becomes the first person of biracial or African-American descent to be elected President of the United States.

2010 – Aero Caribbean Flight 883 crashes into Guasimal, Sancti Spíritus. All 68 passengers and crew are killed.

2010 – Qantas Flight 32, an Airbus A380, suffers an uncontained engine failure over Indonesia shortly after taking off from Singapore, crippling the jet. The crew manage to safely return to Singapore, saving all 469 passengers and crew.

2015 – A cargo plane crashes shortly after takeoff from Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, killing 37 people.

2015 – A building collapses in the Pakistani city of Lahore resulting in at least 45 deaths, and at least 100 injured.

Births

1448 – Alfonso II of Naples (d. 1495)

1512 – Hu Zongxian, Chinese general (d. 1565)

1553 – Roger Wilbraham, Solicitor-General for Ireland (d. 1616)

1575 – Guido Reni, Italian painter and illustrator (d. 1642)

1592 – Gerard van Honthorst, Dutch painter (d. 1656)

1631 – Mary, Princess Royal and Princess of Orange (d. 1660)

1640 – Carlo Mannelli, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1697)

1649 – Samuel Carpenter, Deputy Governor of colonial Pennsylvania (d. 1714)

1650 – William III of England, Prince of Orange, King of England, Scotland and Ireland (d. 1702)

1661 – Charles III Philip, Elector Palatine, German son of Landgravine Elisabeth Amalie of Hesse-Darmstadt (d. 1742)

1740 – Augustus Toplady, English cleric and hymn writer(d. 1778)

1765 – Pierre-Simon Girard, French mathematician and engineer (d. 1836)

1809 – Benjamin Robbins Curtis, American lawyer and jurist (d. 1874)

1816 – Stephen Johnson Field, American lawyer and jurist 5th Chief Justice of California (d. 1899)

1821 – Thomas Keefer, Canadian engineer and businessman (d. 1915)

1836 – Henry J. Lutcher, American businessman (d. 1912)

1840 – William Giblin, Australian politician, 13th Premier of Tasmania (d. 1887)

1853 – Anna Bayerová, Czech physician (d. 1924)

1862 – Rasmus Rasmussen, Norwegian actor and director (d. 1932)

1868 – La Belle Otero, Spanish actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1965)

1873 – Kyōka Izumi, Japanese author, poet, and playwright (d. 1939)

1874 – Charles Despiau, French sculptor (d. 1946)

1879 – Will Rogers, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1935)

1883 – Nikolaos Plastiras, Greek general and politician 135th Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1953)

1884 – Harry Ferguson, Irish engineer, invented the tractor (d. 1960)

1887 – Alfred Lee Loomis, American physicist and philanthropist (d. 1975)

1889 – Alton Adams, American composer and bandleader (d. 1987)

1890 – Klabund, German author and poet (d. 1928)

1896 – Carlos P. Garcia, Filipino lawyer and politician, 8th President of the Philippines (d. 1971)

1897 – Janaki Ammal, Indian botanist and geneticist (d. 1984)

1897 – Dolly Stark, American baseball player and umpire (d. 1968)

1900 – Lucrețiu Pătrășcanu, Romanian sociologist and activist (d. 1954)

1901 – Spyridon Marinatos, Greek archaeologist, author, and academic (d. 1974)

1904 – Tadeusz Żyliński, Polish engineer, technician, and academic (d. 1967)

1905 – Dragutin Tadijanović, Croatian poet and translator (d. 2007)

1906 – Sterling North, American author and critic (d. 1974)

1908 – Stanley Cortez, American cinematographer and photographer (d. 1997)

1908 – Joseph Rotblat, Polish-English physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2005)

1909 – Evelyn Bryan Johnson, American colonel and pilot (d. 2012)

1909 – Bert Patenaude, American soccer player (d. 1974)

1909 – Skeeter Webb, American baseball player and manager (d. 1986)

1911 – Dixie Lee, American actress and singer (d. 1952)

1912 – Vadim Salmanov, Russian pianist and composer (d. 1978)

1912 – Carlos "Botong" Francisco, Filipino painter (d. 1969)

1912 – Giff Vivian, New Zealand cricketer (d. 1983)

1913 – Gig Young, American actor (d. 1978)

1914 – Carlos Castillo Armas, Authoritarian ruler of Guatemala (1954-1957) (d. 1957)

1915 – Marguerite Patten, English economist and author (d. 2015)

1915 – Ismail Abdul Rahman, Malaysian politician (d. 1973)

1916 – John Basilone, American sergeant, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1945)

1916 – Walter Cronkite, American journalist, voice actor, and producer (d. 2009)

1916 – Ruth Handler, American businesswoman, created Barbie (d. 2002)

1918 – Art Carney, American actor (d. 2003)

1918 – Cameron Mitchell, American actor (d. 1994)

1919 – Martin Balsam, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1996)

1919 – Eric Thompson, English race car driver and businessman (d. 2015)

1921 – Mary Sherman Morgan, American scientist and engineer (d. 2004)

1922 – Benno Besson, Swiss-German actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1923 – Freddy Heineken, Dutch businessman (d. 2002)

1923 – Howie Meeker, Canadian ice hockey player, coach, and politician

1923 – Eugene Sledge, American soldier, author, and academic (d. 2001)

1925 – Gamani Corea, Sri Lankan economist and diplomat (d. 2013)

1925 – Ritwik Ghatak, Bengali film director and screenwriter (d. 1976)

1925 – Doris Roberts, American actress (d. 2016)

1926 – Carlos "Patato" Valdes, Cuban-American conga player and composer (d. 2007)

1928 – Larry Bunker, American drummer and vibraphone player (d. 2005)

1928 – Hannah Weiner, American poet and author (d. 1997)

1928 – Eugenio Lopez Jr., Filipino businessman and chairman of the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corporation (d. 1999)

1929 – Anastasios of Albania, Greek-Albanian archbishop

1929 – Shakuntala Devi, Indian mathematician and astrologer (d. 2013)

1930 – James E. Brewton, American painter (d. 1967)

1930 – Ranjit Roy Chaudhury, Indian pharmacologist and academic (d. 2015)

1930 – Dick Groat, American baseball player and sportscaster

1930 – Frank J. Prial, American journalist and author (d. 2012)

1931 – Bernard Francis Law, Mexican-American cardinal (d. 2017)

1932 – Thomas Klestil, Austrian politician and diplomat, 10th President of Austria (d. 2004)

1932 – Tommy Makem, Irish singer-songwriter (d. 2007)

1933 – Tito Francona, American baseball player

1933 – Charles K. Kao, Chinese physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate

1933 – C. Odumegwu Ojukwu, Nigerian colonel and politician, President of Biafra (d. 2011)

1935 – Barry Crocker, Australian singer, actor, and television host

1935 – Elgar Howarth, English conductor and composer

1936 – C. K. Williams, American poet, critic, and translator (d. 2015)

1937 – Loretta Swit, American actress and singer

1937 – Michael Wilson, Canadian academic and politician, 31st Canadian Minister of Finance

1939 – Gail E. Haley, American author and illustrator

1939 – Michael Meacher, English academic and politician, Secretary of State for the Environment, Transport and the Regions (d. 2015)

1940 – Delbert McClinton, American singer-songwriter

1940 – Marlène Jobert, French actress, singer, and author

1941 – Lyndall Gordon, South African-English author and academic

1942 – Patricia Bath, American ophthalmologist and academic

1943 – Clark Graebner, American tennis player

1943 – Bob Wollek, French race car driver and skier (d. 2001)

1946 – Laura Bush, American educator and librarian, 45th First Lady of the United States

1946 – Frederick Elmes, American cinematographer

1946 – Robert Mapplethorpe, American photographer (d. 1989)

1947 – Jerry Fleck, American actor, director, and production manager (d. 2003)

1947 – Rod Marsh, Australian cricketer and coach

1947 – Ali Özgentürk, Turkish director, producer, and screenwriter

1947 – Alexei Ulanov, Russian figure skater

1947 – Ludmila Velikova, Russian figure skater and coach

1948 – Alexis Hunter, New Zealand-English painter and photographer (d. 2014)

1948 – Amadou Toumani Touré, Malian soldier and politician, President of Mali

1949 – Garo Aida, Japanese photographer and author

1950 – Charles Frazier, American novelist

1950 – Markie Post, American actress

1950 – Nik Powell, English businessman, co-founded Virgin Group

1951 – Traian Băsescu, Romanian captain and politician, 4th President of Romania

1952 – Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria

1953 – Mick Buckley, English footballer (d. 2013)

1953 – P. J. Carey, American baseball player and manager (d. 2012)

1953 – Carlos Gutierrez, Cuban-American businessman and politician, 35th United States Secretary of Commerce

1953 – Peter Lord, English animator, director, and producer, co-founded Aardman Animations

1953 – Van Stephenson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2001)

1953 – Jacques Villeneuve, Canadian race car driver

1954 – Chris Difford, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1955 – Alhaj Moulana Ghousavi Shah, Indian author, poet, and scholar

1955 – Matti Vanhanen, Finnish journalist and politician, 40th Prime Minister of Finland

1956 – Tom Greenhalgh, Swedish singer-songwriter

1956 – James Honeyman-Scott, English guitarist and songwriter (d. 1982)

1956 – Jordan Rudess, American keyboard player and songwriter

1957 – Tony Abbott, English-Australian scholar and politician, 28th Prime Minister of Australia

1957 – Richard Harrington, English businessman and politician

1957 – Aleksandr Tkachyov, Russian gymnast and coach

1958 – Lee Jasper, English activist and politician

1958 – Anne Sweeney, American businesswoman

1959 – Ken Kirzinger, Canadian actor and stuntman

1960 – Marc Awodey, American painter and poet

1960 – Kathy Griffin, American comedian and actress

1961 – Daron Hagen, American pianist, composer, and conductor

1961 – Edward Knight, American composer and academic

1961 – Ralph Macchio, American actor

1961 – Jeff Probst, American television host and producer

1961 – Steve Rotheram, English politician, Lord Mayor of Liverpool

1961 – Nigel Worthington, Northern Irish footballer and manager

1962 – Arvo Volmer, Estonian conductor

1963 – Marc Déry, Canadian singer and guitarist

1963 – Michel Therrien, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1963 – Lena Zavaroni, Scottish singer and television host (d. 1999)

1964 – Yūko Mizutani, Japanese voice actress and singer (d. 2016)

1964 – Kurt Krakowian, American actor

1965 – Wayne Static, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2014)

1967 – Daisuke Asakura, Japanese songwriter and producer

1967 – Yılmaz Erdoğan, Turkish actor, director, and screenwriter

1967 – Eric Karros, American baseball player and sportscaster

1967 – Asif Mujtaba, Pakistani cricketer

1968 – Matthew Tobin Anderson, American author, critic, and educator

1968 – Carlos Baerga, Puerto Rican-American baseball player and coach

1968 – Lee Germon, New Zealand cricketer

1969 – Sean Combs, American rapper, producer, and actor

1969 – Matthew McConaughey, American actor and producer

1970 – Tim DeBoom, American triathlete

1970 – Malena Ernman, Swedish soprano

1970 – Tony Sly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1971 – Gregory Porter, American jazz singer-songwriter and actor

1971 – Tabu, Indian actress

1972 – Luís Figo, Portuguese footballer and sportscaster

1975 – Éric Fichaud, Canadian ice hockey player

1975 – Eduard Koksharov, Russian handball player

1975 – Mikki Moore, American basketball player

1975 – Orlando Pace, American football player

1975 – Lorenzen Wright, American basketball player (d. 2010)

1976 – Daniel Bahr, German banker and politician, German Federal Minister of Health

1976 – Bruno Junqueira, Brazilian race car driver

1976 – Mario Melchiot, Dutch footballer

1976 – Kenji Osawa, Japanese mixed martial artist and educator

1976 – James Dale Ritchie, American serial killer (d. 2016)

1976 – Makoto Tamada, Japanese motorcycle racer

1976 – Peter Van Houdt, Belgian footballer

1977 – Larry Bigbie, American baseball player

1978 – John Grabow, American baseball player

1980 – Jerry Collins, Samoan-New Zealand rugby player (d. 2015)

1980 – Richard Owens, American football player and coach

1980 – Dan Stoenescu, Romanian career diplomat, political scientist, journalist, and essayist

1981 – Guy Martin, English motorcycle racer

1981 – Vince Wilfork, American football player

1982 – Devin Hester, American football player

1982 – Kamila Skolimowska, Polish hammer thrower (d. 2009)

1983 – Anton Buslov, Russian astrophysicist and journalist (d. 2014)

1984 – Dustin Brown, American ice hockey player

1984 – Ayila Yussuf, Nigerian footballer

1985 – Marcell Jansen, German footballer

1985 – Miki Miyamura, Japanese tennis player

1986 – Suhas Gopinath, Indian businessman

1986 – Alexz Johnson, Canadian actress and singer-songwriter

1986 – Szymon Pawłowski, Polish footballer

1986 – Adrian Zaugg, South African race car driver

1987 – Tim Breukers, Dutch footballer

1987 – Laura Geitz, Australian netball player

1987 – Artur Jędrzejczyk, Polish footballer

1988 – David Mead, Papua New Guinean rugby league player

1988 – Dez Bryant, American football player

1988 – Nathan Ross, Australian rugby league player

1990 – Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Canadian actor

1991 – Alon Day, Israeli racing driver[1]

1991 – Lesley Kerkhove, Dutch tennis player

1992 – Julian Wießmeier, German footballer

1992 – Yurii Bieliaiev, Belarusian ice dancer

1992 – Hiroki Nakada, Japanese footballer

1993 – Elisabeth Seitz, German gymnast

1994 – Billy Stanlake, Australian cricketer

1996 – Kaitlin Hawayek, American ice dancer

1996 – Michael Christian Martinez, Filipino figure skater

1996 – John Olive, Australian rugby league player

1997 – Bea Binene, Filipina television actress

Deaths

604 – Yohl Ik'nal, Mayan queen

915 – Zhang, Chinese empress (b. 892)

1035 – Jaromír, duke of Bohemia

1203 – Dirk VII, Count of Holland

1212 – Felix of Valois, French saint (b. 1127)

1360 – Elizabeth de Clare, English noblewoman (b. 1295)[2]

1411 – Khalil Sultan of Timurid (b. 1384)

1428 – Sophia of Bavaria, queen of Bohemia (b. 1376)

1485 – Françoise d'Amboise, duchess of Brittany (b. 1427)

1576 – John Paulet, 2nd Marquess of Winchester (b. c. 1510)

1581 – Mathurin Romegas, rival Grandmaster of the Knights Hospitaller (b. c.1525)

1652 – Jean-Charles della Faille, Flemish priest and mathematician (b. 1597)

1658 – Antoine Le Maistre, French lawyer and author (b. 1608)

1669 – Johannes Cocceius, Dutch theologian and academic (b. 1603)

1698 – Rasmus Bartholin, Danish physician and mathematician (b. 1625)

1702 – John Benbow, English admiral (b. 1653)

1704 – Andreas Acoluthus, German orientalist and scholar (b. 1654)

1781 – Johann Nikolaus Götz, German poet and songwriter (b. 1721)

1801 – William Shippen, American physician and anatomist (b. 1712)

1847 – Felix Mendelssohn, German pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1809)

1847 – Thiệu Trị, Vietnamese emperor (b. 1807)

1856 – Paul Delaroche, French painter and educator (b. 1797)

1886 – James Martin, Irish-Australian politician, 6th Premier of New South Wales (b. 1820)

1893 – Pierre Tirard, Swiss-French engineer and politician, 54th Prime Minister of France (b. 1827)

1895 – Eugene Field, American journalist, author, and poet (b. 1850)

1906 – John H. Ketcham, American general and politician (b. 1832)

1918 – Wilfred Owen, English lieutenant and poet (b. 1893)

1921 – Hara Takashi, Japanese politician, 10th Prime Minister of Japan (b. 1856)

1924 – Richard Conner, American sergeant, Medal of Honor recipient (b. 1843)

1924 – Gabriel Fauré, French pianist, composer, and educator (b. 1845)

1930 – Akiyama Yoshifuru, Japanese general (b. 1859)

1930 – Buddy Bolden, American cornet player and bandleader (b. 1877)

1931 – Luigi Galleani, Italian theorist and activist (b. 1861)

1940 – Arthur Rostron, English captain (b. 1869)

1946 – Rüdiger von der Goltz, German general (b. 1865)

1948 – Albert Stanley, 1st Baron Ashfield, English businessman and politician, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills (b. 1874)

1950 – Grover Cleveland Alexander, American baseball player and coach (b. 1887)

1954 – Stig Dagerman, Swedish journalist and writer (b. 1923)

1955 – Robert E. Sherwood, American playwright and screenwriter (b. 1896)

1955 – Cy Young, American baseball player and manager (b. 1867)

1957 – Shoghi Effendi, Guardian of the Bahá’í Faith (b. 1897)

1956 – Freddie Dixon, English motorcycle racer and race car driver (b. 1892)

1959 – Friedrich Waismann, Austrian mathematician, physicist, and philosopher from the Vienna Circle (b. 1896)

1968 – Horace Gould, English race car driver (b. 1918)

1968 – Michel Kikoine, Belarusian-French painter and soldier (b. 1892)

1969 – Carlos Marighella, Brazilian author and activist (b. 1911)

1974 – Bert Patenaude, American soccer player (b. 1909)

1975 – Francis Dvornik, Czech priest and academic (b. 1893)

1975 – Izzat Husrieh, Syrian journalist, historian, and academic (b. 1914)

1976 – Toni Ulmen, German race car driver and motorcycle racer (b. 1906)

1977 – Tom Reamy, American author and illustrator (b. 1935)

1980 – Elsie MacGill, Canadian-American engineer and author (b. 1905)

1982 – Burhan Felek, Turkish lawyer and journalist (b. 1889)

1982 – Gil Whitney, American journalist (b. 1940)

1984 – Ümit Yaşar Oğuzcan, Turkish poet and author (b. 1926)

1986 – Kurt Hirsch, German-English mathematician and academic (b. 1906)

1988 – Kleanthis Vikelidis, Greek footballer and manager (b. 1916)

1992 – George Klein, Canadian engineer, invented the motorized wheelchair (b. 1904)

1994 – Sam Francis, American soldier and painter (b. 1923)

1995 – Gilles Deleuze, French philosopher and scholar (b. 1925)

1995 – Paul Eddington, English actor (b. 1927)

1995 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli general and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Israel, Nobel Peace Prize laureate (b. 1922)

1995 – Morrie Schwartz, American sociologist, author, and academic (b. 1916)

1997 – Richard Hooker, American novelist (b. 1924)

1999 – Malcolm Marshall, Barbadian cricketer and coach (b. 1958)

2003 – Charles Causley, Cornish author and poet (b. 1917)

2003 – Richard Wollheim, English philosopher, author, and academic (b. 1923)

2005 – Nadia Anjuman, Afghan journalist and poet (b. 1980)

2005 – Sheree North, American actress and dancer (b. 1932)

2005 – Graham Payn, South African-born English actor and singer (b. 1918)

2005 – Hiro Takahashi, Japanese singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1964)

2006 – Frank Arthur Calder, Canadian lawyer and politician (b. 1915)

2006 – Ernestine Gilbreth Carey, American author (b. 1908)

2007 – Karl Rebane, Estonian physicist and academic (b. 1926)

2007 – Peter Viertel, German-American author and screenwriter (b. 1920)

2008 – Michael Crichton, American physician, author, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1942)

2008 – Rosella Hightower, American ballerina (b. 1920)

2008 – Juan Camilo Mouriño, French-Mexican economist and politician, Mexican Secretary of the Interior (b. 1971)

2009 – Hubertus Brandenburg, German bishop (b. 1923)

2010 – Sparky Anderson, American baseball player and manager (b. 1934)

2011 – Arnold Green, Latvian-Estonian soldier and politician (b. 1920)

2011 – Andy Rooney, American author, critic, journalist, and television personality (b. 1919)

2012 – David Resnick, Brazilian-Israeli architect, designed Yad Kennedy (b. 1924)

2013 – John D. Hawk, American sergeant, Medal of Honor recipient (b. 1924)

2013 – Leonid Stolovich, Russian-Estonian philosopher and academic (b. 1929)

2013 – Ray Willsey, Canadian-American football player and coach (b. 1928)

2014 – Enrique Olivera, Argentinian lawyer and politician, 2nd Chief of Government of the City of Buenos Aires (b. 1940)

2014 – George Edgar Slusser, American author and academic (b. 1939)

2014 – S. Donald Stookey, American physicist and chemist, invented CorningWare (b. 1915)

2015 – Piotr Domaradzki, Polish-American historian and journalist (b. 1946)

2015 – René Girard, French-American historian, philosopher, and critic (b. 1923)

2015 – Károly Horváth, Romanian-Hungarian cellist, flute player, and composer (b. 1950)

2015 – Lee Robinson, American lawyer and politician (b. 1943)

2016 – Catherine Davani, first female Papua New Guinean judge (d. 2016)[3]

2016 – Mansour Pourheidari, Iranian football player and coach (b. 1946)

2017 – Isabel Granada, Filipino-Spanish actress and singer (b. 1976)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Charles Borromeo (Roman Catholic Church)

Emeric of Hungary

Felix of Valois

Joannicius the Great

Our Lady of Kazan (Russian Orthodox Church)

Pierius

Blessed Teresa Manganiello

Vitalis and Agricola

November 4 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Community Service Day (Dominica)

Flag Day (Panama)

National Tonga Day (Tonga)

National Unity and Armed Forces Day or Giorno dell'Unità Nazionale e Festa delle Forze Armate (Italy)

Unity Day (Russia)

Yitzhak Rabin Memorial (unofficial, but widely commemorated)