This day in history (Nov. 3)

Events

361 – Emperor Constantius II dies of a fever at Mopsuestia in Cilicia, on his deathbed he is baptised and declares his cousin Julian rightful successor.

644 – Umar ibn al-Khattab, the second Muslim caliph, is assassinated by a Persian slave in Medina.

1333 – The River Arno flooding causing massive damage in Florence as recorded by the Florentine chronicler Giovanni Villani.

1468 – Liège is sacked by Charles I of Burgundy's troops.

1492 – Peace of Etaples between Henry VII of England and Charles VIII of France.

1493 – Christopher Columbus first sights the island of Dominica in the Caribbean Sea.

1534 – English Parliament passes the first Act of Supremacy, making King Henry VIII head of the Anglican Church, supplanting the pope and the Roman Catholic Church.

1592 – The city of San Luis Potosí is founded.

1783 – The American Continental Army is disbanded.

1789 – The first District Court established by the United States Constitution opens in New York City.

1793 – French playwright, journalist and feminist Olympe de Gouges is guillotined.

1812 – Napoleon's armies are defeated at the Battle of Vyazma.

1817 – The Bank of Montreal, Canada's oldest chartered bank, opens in Montreal.

1838 – The Times of India, the world's largest circulated English language daily broadsheet newspaper is founded as The Bombay Times and Journal of Commerce.

1848 – A greatly revised Dutch constitution, drafted by Johan Rudolph Thorbecke, severely limiting the powers of the Dutch monarchy, and strengthening the powers of parliament and ministers, is proclaimed.

1867 – Giuseppe Garibaldi and his followers are defeated in the Battle of Mentana and fail to end the Pope's Temporal power in Rome (it would be achieved three years later).

1868 – John Willis Menard (R-Louisiana) was the first African American elected to the United States Congress. Because of an electoral challenge, he was never seated.

1881 – The Mapuche uprising of 1881 begins in Chile.

1883 – American Old West: Self-described "Black Bart the poet" gets away with his last stagecoach robbery, but leaves a clue that eventually leads to his capture.

1898 – France withdraws its troops from Fashoda (now in Sudan), ending the Fashoda Incident.

1903 – With the encouragement of the United States, Panama separates from Colombia.

1908 – William Howard Taft is elected the 27th President of the United States.

1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T.

1918 – Austria-Hungary enters into the Armistice of Villa Giusti with the Allies, and the Habsburg-ruled empire dissolves.

1918 – The German Revolution of 1918–19 begins when 40,000 sailors take over the port in Kiel.

1930 – Getúlio Vargas becomes Head of the Provisional Government in Brazil after a bloodless coup on October 24.

1932 – Panagis Tsaldaris becomes the 142nd Prime Minister of Greece.

1935 – George II of Greece regains his throne through a popular, though possibly fixed, plebiscite.

1936 – Franklin D. Roosevelt is re-elected President of the United States.

1942 – World War II: The Koli Point action begins during the Guadalcanal Campaign and ends on November 12.

1943 – World War II: Five hundred aircraft of the U.S. 8th Air Force devastate Wilhelmshaven harbor in Germany.

1944 – World War II: Two supreme commanders of the Slovak National Uprising, Generals Ján Golian and Rudolf Viest are captured, tortured and later executed by German forces.

1946 – The Constitution of Japan is adopted through Emperor's assent.

1956 – Suez Crisis: The Khan Yunis killings by the Israel Defense Forces in Egyptian-controlled Gaza result in the deaths of 275 Palestinians.

1956 – Hungarian Revolution: A new Hungarian government is formed, in which many members of banned non-Communist parties participate. During negotiations on Tököl Island ostensibly on Soviet troop withdrawal, the KGB arrests Pál Maléter and other Hungarian Revolutionary commanders, effectively decapitating the Revolution's military leadership. János Kádár and Ferenc Münnich form a counter-government in Moscow as Soviet troops ready for the final assault.

1957 – Sputnik program: The Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2. On board is the first animal to enter orbit, a dog named Laika.

1960 – The land that would become the Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge was established by an Act of Congress after a year-long legal battle that pitted local residents against Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials wishing to turn the Great Swamp into a major regional airport for jet aircraft.

1964 – Lyndon B. Johnson is elected to a full term, winning 61% of the vote and 44 states, while Washington D.C. residents are able to vote in a presidential election for the first time, casting the majority of their votes for Lyndon Johnson.

1967 – Vietnam War: The Battle of Dak To begins.

1969 – Vietnam War: U.S. President Richard M. Nixon addresses the nation on television and radio, asking the "silent majority" to join him in solidarity on the Vietnam War effort and to support his policies.

1973 – Mariner program: NASA launches the Mariner 10 toward Mercury. On March 29, 1974, it becomes the first space probe to reach that planet.

1975 – Syed Nazrul Islam, A. H. M. Qamaruzzaman, Tajuddin Ahmad, and Muhammad Mansur Ali, Bangladeshi politicians and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman loyalists, are murdered in the Dhaka Central Jail.

1978 – Dominica gains its independence from the United Kingdom.

1979 – Greensboro massacre: Five members of the Communist Workers Party are shot dead and seven are wounded by a group of Klansmen and neo-Nazis during a "Death to the Klan" rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, United States.

1982 – The Salang Tunnel fire in Afghanistan kills up to 2,000 people.

1986 – Iran–Contra affair: The Lebanese magazine Ash-Shiraa reports that the United States has been secretly selling weapons to Iran in order to secure the release of seven American hostages held by pro-Iranian groups in Lebanon.

1986 – The Federated States of Micronesia gain independence from the United States of America.

1988 – Sri Lankan Tamil mercenaries try to overthrow the Maldivian government. At President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom's request, the Indian military suppresses the coup attempt within 24 hours.

1996 – Death of Abdullah Çatlı, leader of the Turkish ultra-nationalist organisation Grey Wolves in the Susurluk car-crash, which leads to the resignation of the Turkish Interior Minister, Mehmet Ağar (a leader of the True Path Party, DYP).

1997 – The United States of America imposes economic sanctions against Sudan in response to its human rights abuses of its own citizens and its material and political assistance to Islamic extremist groups across the Middle East and Eastern Africa.

2014 – One World Trade Center officially opens. It is the replacement for the World Trade Center Twin Towers, in New York City, after it had been attacked by two planes during the September 11 Attacks.

Births

AD 39 – Lucan, Roman poet (d. 65)

1500 – Benvenuto Cellini, Italian sculptor and painter (d. 1571)

1505 – Achilles Gasser, German physician and astrologer (d. 1577)

1527 – Tilemann Heshusius, Gnesio-Lutheran theologian (d. 1588)

1560 – Annibale Carracci, Italian painter and illustrator (d. 1609)

1587 – Samuel Scheidt, German organist, composer, and educator (d. 1654)

1604 – Osman II, Ottoman sultan (d. 1622)

1618 – Aurangzeb, Mughal emperor of India (d. 1707)

1656 – Georg Reutter, Austrian organist and composer (d. 1738)

1659 – Hui-bin Jang, Royal consort (d. 1701)

1689 – Jan Josef Ignác Brentner, Czech composer (d. 1742)

1749 – Daniel Rutherford, Scottish chemist and physician (d. 1819)

1757 – Robert Smith, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 6th United States Secretary of State (d. 1842)

1777 – Princess Sophia of the United Kingdom (d. 1848)

1793 – Stephen F. Austin, American businessman and politician (d. 1836)

1794 – William Cullen Bryant, American poet and journalist (d. 1878)

1799 – William Sprague III, American lawyer and politician, 14th Governor of Rhode Island (d. 1856)

1801 – Karl Baedeker, German author and publisher, founded the Baedeker Publishing Company (d. 1859)

1801 – Vincenzo Bellini, Italian composer (d. 1835)

1815 – John Mitchel, Irish journalist and activist (d. 1875)

1816 – Jubal Early, American general and lawyer (d. 1894)

1816 – Calvin Fairbank, American minister and activist (d. 1898)

1845 – Edward Douglass White, American lawyer, jurist, and politician, 9th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 1921)

1852 – Emperor Meiji of Japan (d. 1912)

1854 – Carlo Fornasini, micropalaeontologist (d. 1931)

1856 – Jim McCormick, Scottish-American baseball player and manager (d. 1918)

1857 – Mikhail Alekseyev, Russian general (d. 1918)

1862 – Henry George, Jr., American journalist and politician (d. 1916)

1863 – Alfred Perot, French physicist and academic (d. 1925)

1871 – Albert Goldthorpe, English rugby player and manager (d. 1943)

1875 – Emīls Dārziņš, Latvian composer and conductor (d. 1910)

1876 – Stephen Alencastre, American bishop and missionary (d. 1940)

1877 – Carlos Ibáñez del Campo, Chilean general and politician, 20th President of Chile (d. 1960)

1878 – Bangalore Nagarathnamma, Indian Carnatic singer and activist (d. 1952)

1882 – Yakub Kolas, Belarusian writer (d. 1956)

1884 – Joseph William Martin, Jr., American publisher and politician, 49th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 1968)

1887 – Samuil Marshak, Russian author and poet (d. 1964)

1890 – Harry Stephen Keeler, American author (d. 1967)

1890 – Eustáquio van Lieshout, Dutch-Brazilian priest and missionary (d. 1943)

1894 – William George Barker, Canadian pilot and colonel, Victoria Cross recipient (d. 1930)

1894 – Sofoklis Venizelos, Greek captain and politician, 133rd Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1964)

1896 – Gustaf Tenggren, Swedish-American illustrator and animator (d. 1970)

1899 – Ralph Greenleaf, American billiards player (d. 1950)

1899 – Rezső Seress, Hungarian pianist and composer (d. 1968)

1899 – Gleb Wataghin, Ukrainian-Italian physicist and academic (d. 1986)

1900 – Adolf Dassler, German businessman, founded Adidas (d. 1978)

1901 – Leopold III of Belgium (d. 1983)

1901 – André Malraux, French historian, theorist, and author (d. 1976)

1903 – Walker Evans, American photographer and journalist (d. 1975)

1903 – Ishtiaq Hussain Qureshi, Pakistani historian and educator (d. 1981)

1905 – Lois Mailou Jones, American painter and academic (d. 1998)

1906 – Julia Boyer Reinstein, American teacher and historian (d. 1998)[1]

1908 – Giovanni Leone, Italian lawyer and politician, 6th President of Italy (d. 2001)

1908 – Bronko Nagurski, Canadian-American football player, wrestler, and coach (d. 1990)

1909 – James Reston, Scottish-American journalist and author (d. 1995)

1910 – Karel Zeman, Czech director, animator, production designer, and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1911 – Kick Smit, Dutch footballer and manager (d. 1974)

1912 – Alfredo Stroessner, Paraguayan general and politician, 46th President of Paraguay (d. 2006)

1915 – Hal Jackson, American journalist and radio host (d. 2012)

1917 – Annapurna Maharana, Indian activist (d. 2012)

1918 – Claude Barma, French director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1992)

1918 – Bob Feller, American sailor, baseball player, and sportscaster (d. 2010)

1918 – Elizabeth P. Hoisington, American general (d. 2007)

1918 – Russell B. Long, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician (d. 2003)

1919 – Jesús Blasco, Spanish author and illustrator (d. 1995)

1919 – Ludovic Kennedy, Scottish journalist and author (d. 2009)

1919 – Květa Legátová, Czech author (d. 2012)

1920 – Oodgeroo Noonuccal, Australian poet, educator, and activist (d. 1993)

1921 – Charles Bronson, American soldier and actor (d. 2003)

1922 – Dennis McDermott, English-Canadian union leader and diplomat, Canadian Ambassador to Ireland (d. 2003)

1923 – Tomás Ó Fiaich, Irish cardinal (d. 1990)

1923 – Yamaguchi Hitomi, Japanese author and critic (d. 1995)

1924 – Marc Breaux, American actor, director, and choreographer (d. 2013)

1924 – Violetta Elvin, Russian ballerina

1924 – Samuel Ruiz, Mexican bishop (d. 2011)

1926 – Valdas Adamkus, Lithuanian engineer and politician, 3rd President of Lithuania

1926 – Maurice Couture, Canadian archbishop

1926 – Robert W. Wilson, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 2013)

1927 – Harrison McCain, Canadian businessman, co-founded McCain Foods (d. 2004)

1927 – Peggy McCay, American actress (d. 2018)

1927 – Odvar Nordli, Norwegian politician, 21st Prime Minister of Norway (d. 2018)

1928 – Goseki Kojima, Japanese illustrator (d. 2000)

1928 – Bill Morrison, Australian politician and diplomat, 37th Australian Minister for Defence (d. 2013)

1928 – Osamu Tezuka, Japanese animator and producer (d. 1989)

1929 – Alfonso Orueta, Chilean footballer, manager, and politician (d. 2012)

1930 – Phil Crane, American academic and politician (d. 2014)

1930 – William H. Dana, American engineer, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2014)

1930 – Mable John, American blues singer

1930 – D. James Kennedy, American pastor and author (d. 2007)

1930 – Brian Robinson, English cyclist

1930 – Tsutomu Seki, Japanese astronomer and academic

1930 – Lois Smith, American actress

1930 – Frits Staal, Dutch philosopher and scholar (d. 2012)

1931 – Yon Hyong-muk, North Korean soldier and politician, 7th Premier of North Korea (d. 2005)

1931 – Monica Vitti, Italian actress, singer, and screenwriter

1931 – Michael Fu Tieshan, Chinese bishop (d. 2007)

1932 – Albert Reynolds, Irish businessman and politician, 9th Taoiseach of Ireland (d. 2014)

1933 – John Barry, English-American composer and conductor (d. 2011)

1933 – Ken Berry, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 2018)

1933 – Jeremy Brett, English actor (d. 1995)

1933 – Aneta Corsaut, American actress (d. 1995)

1933 – Michael Dukakis, American lawyer, academic, and politician, 65th Governor of Massachusetts

1933 – Amartya Sen, Indian economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1934 – Kenneth Baker, Baron Baker of Dorking, English poet and politician, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

1934 – Hans Janmaat, Dutch businessman, educator, and politician (d. 2002)

1935 – Ingrid Rüütel, Estonian philologist and academic, 3rd First Lady of Estonia

1936 – Roy Emerson, Australian-American tennis player and coach

1936 – Takao Saito, Japanese author and illustrator, created Golgo 13

1937 – Dietrich Möller, German lawyer and politician, 15th Mayor of Marburg

1938 – Martin Dunwoody, English mathematician and academic

1938 – Akira Kobayashi, Japanese actor

1938 – Jean Rollin, French actor, director, and screenwriter

1940 – Sonny Rhodes, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1942 – Martin Cruz Smith, American author and screenwriter

1943 – Bert Jansch, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2011)

1944 – Jan Boerstoel, Dutch poet and songwriter

1945 – Ken Holtzman, American baseball player and manager

1945 – Gerd Müller, German footballer and manager

1945 – Nick Simper, English bass guitarist

1946 – Reinhard Karl, German mountaineer, photographer, and author (d. 1982)

1946 – Wataru Takeshita, Japanese lawyer and politician

1947 – Mazie Hirono, Japanese-American lawyer and politician, 9th Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii

1947 – Siiri Oviir, Estonian lawyer and politician, 3rd Estonian Minister of Social Affairs

1947 – Faraj Sarkohi, Iranian journalist and critic

1948 – Lulu, Scottish singer-songwriter and actress

1948 – Takashi Kawamura, Japanese politician

1948 – Helmuth Koinigg, Austrian race car driver (d. 1974)

1948 – Rick Kreuger, American baseball player and coach

1948 – Rainer Zobel, German footballer, coach, and manager

1949 – Mike Evans, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1949 – Osamu Fujimura, Japanese engineer and politician

1949 – Stephen Oliver, English biochemist and academic

1949 – Larry Holmes, American boxer and talk show host

1949 – Anna Wintour, English-American journalist

1950 – Massimo Mongai, Italian journalist and author

1950 – Joe Queenan, American author and critic

1951 – Dwight Evans, American baseball player and coach

1951 – Ed Murawinski, American cartoonist

1951 – André Wetzel, Dutch footballer and manager

1952 – Roseanne Barr, American comedian, actress, and producer

1952 – Jim Cummings, American voice actor

1952 – David Ho, Taiwanese-American scientist

1953 – Kate Capshaw, American actress and producer

1953 – Helios Creed, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Larry Herndon, American baseball player and coach

1953 – Dennis Miller, American comedian, producer, and talk show host

1953 – Vilma Santos, Filipino actress and politician

1954 – Adam Ant, English singer-songwriter and actor

1954 – Kathy Kinney, American actress and comedian

1955 – Teresa De Sio, Italian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1955 – Anne Milton, English nurse and politician

1955 – Phil Simms, American football player and sportscaster

1956 – Cathy Jamieson, Scottish politician, 2nd Scottish Minister for Justice

1956 – Kevin Murphy, American actor, puppeteer, producer, and screenwriter

1956 – Gary Ross, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1956 – Bob Welch, American baseball player and coach (d. 2014)

1957 – Peter Gregson, Scottish-English engineer and academic

1957 – Dolph Lundgren, Swedish actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and martial artist

1957 – Gary Olsen, English actor (d. 2000)

1958 – Brady Hoke, American football coach

1959 – Hal Hartley, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Karch Kiraly, American volleyball player, coach, and sportscaster

1960 – Ian McNabb, English singer-songwriter and musician

1961 – David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, English businessman

1961 – Dave Hahn, Japanese-American mountaineer and journalist

1962 – Gabe Newell, American businessman, co-founded the Valve Corporation

1962 – David J. Schiappa, American lawyer and politician

1962 – Jacqui Smith, English lawyer and politician

1963 – Davis Guggenheim, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1963 – Shigeaki Hattori, Japanese race car driver

1963 – Ian Wright, English footballer, manager, and sportscaster

1964 – Algimantas Briaunis, Lithuanian footballer and manager

1964 – Bryan Young, New Zealand cricketer

1965 – Gert Heerkes, Dutch footballer and manager

1965 – Ann Scott, French-English author

1965 – Mike Springer, American golfer

1967 – Mike O'Neill, Canadian ice hockey player

1967 – Mark Roberts, Welsh singer and guitarist

1967 – Steven Wilson, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1968 – Alberto Iñurrategi, Spanish mountaineer

1968 – Paul Quantrill, Canadian baseball player and coach

1969 – Robert Miles, Swiss-Italian DJ and producer (d. 2017)

1969 – Niels van Steenis, Dutch rower

1970 – Geir Frigård, Norwegian footballer

1970 – Jeanette J. Epps, American aerospace engineer and astronaut

1971 – Diego Alessi, Italian race car driver

1971 – Unai Emery, Spanish football manager and former player

1971 – Dylan Moran, Irish actor, comedian, and screenwriter

1971 – Alison Williamson, English archer

1971 – Dwight Yorke, Tobagonian footballer and coach

1972 – Ugo Ehiogu, English footballer and manager (d. 2017)

1972 – Michael Hofmann, German footballer

1972 – Marko Koers, Dutch runner

1973 – Ben Fogle, English television host and author

1973 – Sticky Fingaz, American rapper, producer, and actor

1973 – Christian Picciolini, American businessman and manager

1973 – Chrissie Swan, Australian radio and television host

1973 – Mick Thomson, American guitarist

1974 – Tariq Abdul-Wahad, French basketball player and coach

1975 – Darren Sharper, American football player and sportscaster

1976 – Guillermo Franco, Argentinian-Mexican footballer

1976 – Jake Shimabukuro, American ukulele player and composer

1977 – Marcel Ketelaer, German footballer

1977 – Greg Plitt, American model and actor (d. 2015)

1978 – Tim McIlrath, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1978 – Jonas Howden Sjøvaag, Norwegian drummer

1978 – Hiroko Sakai, Japanese softball player

1979 – Pablo Aimar, Argentinian footballer

1979 – Beau McDonald, Australian footballer and coach

1980 – Hans Andersen, Danish motorcycle racer

1981 – Diego López, Spanish footballer

1981 – Vicente Matías Vuoso, Argentinian-Mexican footballer

1981 – Rodrigo Millar, Chilean footballer

1981 – Sten Pentus, Estonian race car driver

1982 – Moniek Kleinsman, Dutch speed skater

1982 – Evgeni Plushenko, Russian figure skater

1982 – Egemen Korkmaz, Turkish footballer

1982 – Janel McCarville, American professional basketball player (d. 2015)

1983 – Myrna Braza, Norwegian singer-songwriter

1984 – Christian Bakkerud, Danish race car driver (d. 2011)

1984 – Ryo Nishikido, Japanese singer-songwriter and actor

1984 – LaMarr Woodley, American football player

1985 – Tyler Hansbrough, American basketball player

1985 – Philipp Tschauner, German footballer

1986 – Paul Derbyshire, Italian rugby player

1986 – Piet Velthuizen, Dutch footballer

1986 – Heo Young-saeng, South Korean singer

1987 – Courtney Barnett, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1987 – Colin Kaepernick, American football player

1987 – Ty Lawson, American basketball player

1987 – Felix Schütz, German ice hockey player

1987 – Gemma Ward, Australian model and actress

1989 – Paula DeAnda, American singer-songwriter and actress

1989 – Joyce Jonathan, French singer-songwriter and guitarist

1990 – Ellyse Perry, Australian footballer and cricketer

1992 – Joe Clarke, English slalom canoeist

1992 – Valeria Solovyeva, Russian tennis player

1995 – Kendall Jenner, American television personality and model

1997 – Kyle Benjamin, American race car driver[2]

1997 – Connor McGovern, American football player[3]

1997 – Izuchuckwu Anthony, Nigerian footballer[4]

1997 – Filip Forejtek, Czech skier[5]

1997 – Sarthak Golui, Indian footballer[6]

1997 – Agustín Guiffrey, Argentinian footballer[7]

1997 – Michael Kelly, Scottish footballer[8]

1997 – Takumi Kitamura, Japanese actor [9]

1997 – Marco Klepoch, Slovak figure skater[10]

1997 – Łukasz Kozub, Polish volleyball player[11]

1997 – Lázaro Martínez, Cuban athlete[12]

Deaths

361 – Constantius II, Roman emperor (b. 317)

644 – Umar, caliph (b. 584)

753 – Saint Pirmin, Spanish-German monk and saint (b. 700)

1219 – Saer de Quincy, 1st Earl of Winchester, English baron and rebel

1220 – Urraca of Castile, Queen of Portugal, spouse of King Afonso II of Portugal (b. 1186)

1254 – John III Doukas Vatatzes, Byzantine emperor (b. 1193)

1324 – Petronilla de Meath, Irish suspected witch

1373 – Jeanne de Valois, Queen of Navarre (b. 1343)

1428 – Thomas Montacute, 4th Earl of Salisbury, English general and politician (b. 1388)

1456 – Edmund Tudor, 1st Earl of Richmond, father of King Henry VII of England (b. 1431)

1580 – Jerónimo Zurita y Castro, Spanish historian and author (b. 1512)

1584 – Charles Borromeo, Italian cardinal and saint (b. 1538)

1599 – Andrew Báthory, Prince of Transylvania (b. c. 1563)

1600 – Richard Hooker, English priest and theologian (b. 1554)

1639 – Martin de Porres, Peruvian saint (b. 1579)

1643 – John Bainbridge, English astronomer and academic (b. 1582)

1643 – Paul Guldin, Swiss astronomer and mathematician (b. 1577)

1676 – Köprülü Fazıl Ahmed Pasha, Ottoman soldier and politician, 110th Grand Vizier of the Ottoman Empire (b. 1635)

1711 – John Ernest Grabe, German theologian and academic (b. 1666)

1787 – Robert Lowth, English bishop and academic (b. 1710)

1793 – Olympe de Gouges, French playwright and activist (b. 1748)

1794 – François-Joachim de Pierre de Bernis, French cardinal and diplomat (b. 1715)

1850 – William E. Shannon, Irish-born American politician (b. 1821/1822)

1858 – Harriet Taylor Mill, English philosopher and author (b. 1807)

1869 – Andreas Kalvos, Greek poet and playwright (b. 1792)

1890 – Ulrich Ochsenbein, Swiss lawyer and politician, 1st President of the Swiss National Council (b. 1811)

1891 – Louis Lucien Bonaparte, English-Italian philologist and politician (b. 1813)

1900 – Carrie Steele Logan, American philanthropist, founder of the oldest black orphanage in the United States (b. ~1829)

1914 – Georg Trakl, Austrian-Polish pharmacist and poet (b. 1887)

1917 – Léon Bloy, French author and poet (b. 1846)

1918 – Aleksandr Lyapunov, Russian mathematician and physicist (b. 1857)

1926 – Annie Oakley, American entertainer and target shooter (b. 1860)

1927 – Karel Matěj Čapek-Chod, Czech journalist and author (b. 1860)

1929 – Olav Aukrust, Norwegian poet and educator (b. 1883)

1933 – Pierre Paul Émile Roux, French physician, bacteriologist, and immunologist (b. 1853)

1939 – Charles Tournemire, French organist and composer (b. 1870)

1949 – Solomon R. Guggenheim, American art collector and philanthropist, founded the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum (b. 1861)

1954 – Henri Matisse, French painter and sculptor (b. 1869)

1956 – Jean Metzinger, French artist, (b. 1883)

1957 – Wilhelm Reich, Ukrainian-Austrian psychotherapist and author (b. 1897)

1960 – Paul Willis, American actor and director (b. 1901)

1962 – L. O. Wenckebach, Dutch sculptor and painter (b. 1895)

1968 – Vern Stephens, American baseball player (b. 1920)

1969 – Zeki Rıza Sporel, Turkish footballer (b. 1898)

1973 – Marc Allégret, Swiss-French director and screenwriter (b. 1900)

1975 – Tajuddin Ahmad, Bangladeshi politician, 1st Prime Minister of Bangladesh (b. 1925)

1975 – Muhammad Mansur Ali, Bangladeshi captain and politician, 3rd Prime Minister of Bangladesh (b. 1919)

1975 – Syed Nazrul Islam, Bangladeshi lawyer and politician, President of Bangladesh (b. 1925)

1975 – Abul Hasnat Muhammad Qamaruzzaman, Bangladeshi lawyer and politician (b. 1926)

1980 – Caroline Mytinger, American painter and author (b. 1897)

1983 – Alfredo Antonini, Italian-American conductor and composer (b. 1901)

1983 – Jerry Pentland, Australian fighter ace (b. 1894)

1987 – Mary Shane, American sportscaster and educator (b. 1945)

1988 – Henri van Praag, Dutch philosopher, theologian, and educator (b. 1916)

1989 – Dorothy Fuldheim, American journalist (b. 1893)

1990 – Kenan Erim, Turkish archaeologist and academic (b. 1929)

1990 – Nusret Fişek, Turkish physician and politician, Turkish Minister of Health (b. 1914)

1990 – Mary Martin, American actress and singer (b. 1913)

1991 – Chris Bender, American singer (b. 1972)

1993 – Léon Theremin, Russian physicist and engineer, invented the Theremin (b. 1895)

1994 – Valter Palm, Estonian-American boxer (b. 1905)

1995 – Gordon S. Fahrni, Canadian physician (b. 1887)

1996 – Jean-Bédel Bokassa, Central African general and politician, 2nd President of the Central African Republic (b. 1921)

1998 – Bob Kane, American author and illustrator, co-created Batman (b. 1915)

1999 – Ian Bannen, Scottish actor (b. 1928)

2001 – Ernst Gombrich, Austrian-English historian and author (b. 1909)

2002 – Lonnie Donegan, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1931)

2002 – Jonathan Harris, American actor (b. 1914)

2003 – Rasul Gamzatov, Russian poet and educator (b. 1923)

2004 – Sergejs Žoltoks, Latvian ice hockey player (b. 1972)

2006 – Paul Mauriat, French pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1925)

2006 – Marie Rudisill, American author (b. 1911)

2006 – Alberto Spencer, Ecuadorean footballer (b. 1937)

2007 – Aleksandr Dedyushko, Belarusian-Russian actor (b. 1962)

2007 – Martin Meehan, PIRA volunteer and Irish republican politician (b. 1945)

2007 – Ryan Shay, American runner (b. 1979)

2008 – Jean Fournet, French conductor (b. 1913)

2009 – Francisco Ayala, Spanish sociologist, author, and critic (b. 1906)

2009 – Archie Baird, Scottish footballer, journalist, and educator (b. 1919)

2009 – Carl Ballantine, American magician and actor (b. 1917)

2010 – Jerry Bock, American composer (b. 1928)

2010 – Viktor Chernomyrdin, Russian politician and diplomat, 30th Prime Minister of Russia (b. 1938)

2010 – Jim Clench, Canadian bass player (b. 1949)

2011 – Peeter Kreitzberg, Estonian lawyer and politician (b. 1948)

2012 – Carmélia Alves, Brazilian singer (b. 1923)

2012 – George Chesterton, English cricketer and coach (b. 1922)

2012 – Tommy Godwin, American-English cyclist and coach (b. 1920)

2012 – Mükerrem Hiç, Turkish academic, author, and politician (b. 1929)

2012 – Thomas K. McCraw, American historian and academic (b. 1940)

2012 – Kailashpati Mishra, Indian activist and politician, 18th Governor of Gujarat (b. 1923)

2013 – Nick Cardy, American soldier and illustrator (b. 1920)

2013 – Gerard Cieślik, Polish footballer and manager (b. 1927)

2013 – Gamani Corea, Sri Lankan economist and diplomat (b. 1925)

2013 – William J. Coyne, American lawyer and politician (b. 1936)

2013 – Rupert Gerritsen, Australian historian and author (b. 1953)

2013 – Leonard Long, Australian painter and educator (b. 1911)

2014 – Augusto Martelli, Italian composer and conductor (b. 1940)

2014 – Gordon Tullock, American economist and academic (b. 1922)

2014 – Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Indian actor (b. 1950)

2015 – Ahmed Chalabi, Iraqi businessman and politician (b. 1944)

2015 – Howard Coble, American captain, lawyer, and politician (b. 1931)

2015 – Tom Graveney, English cricketer and sportscaster (b. 1927)

2016 – Kay Starr, American singer (b. 1922)