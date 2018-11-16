This day in history (Nov. 18)

Events

326 – The old St. Peter's Basilica is consecrated.

401 – The Visigoths, led by king Alaric I, cross the Alps and invade northern Italy.

1095 – The Council of Clermont begins: called by Pope Urban II, it led to the First Crusade to the Holy Land.

1105 – Maginulfo is elected the Antipope as Sylvester IV.

1180 – Phillip II becomes king of France.

1210 – Pope Innocent III excommunicates Holy Roman Emperor Otto IV.

1282 – Pope Martin IV excommunicates King Peter III of Aragon.

1302 – Pope Boniface VIII issues the Papal bull Unam sanctam, claiming spiritual supremacy for the papacy.

1421 – A seawall at the Zuiderzee dike in the Netherlands breaks, flooding 72 villages and killing about 10,000 people. This event will be known as St Elizabeth's flood.

1493 – Christopher Columbus first sights the island now known as Puerto Rico.

1494 – French King Charles VIII occupies Florence, Italy.

1601 – Tiryaki Hasan Pasha, an Ottoman provincial governor, routs the Habsburg forces commanded by Ferdinand the Archduke of Austria during the Siege of Nagykanizsa.

1626 – The new St Peter's Basilica is consecrated.

1730 – The future Frederick II (known as Frederick the Great), King of Prussia, is granted a royal pardon and released from confinement.

1760 – The rebuilt debtors' prison, at the Castellania in Valletta, receives the first prisoners.

1803 – The Battle of Vertières, the last major battle of the Haitian Revolution, is fought, leading to the establishment of the Republic of Haiti, the first black republic in the Western Hemisphere.

1809 – In a naval action during the Napoleonic Wars, French frigates defeat British East Indiamen in the Bay of Bengal.

1812 – Napoleonic Wars: The Battle of Krasnoi ends in French defeat, but Marshal of France Michel Ney's leadership leads to him becoming known as "the bravest of the brave".

1863 – King Christian IX of Denmark signs the November constitution that declares Schleswig to be part of Denmark. This is seen by the German Confederation as a violation of the London Protocol and leads to the German–Danish war of 1864.

1865 – Mark Twain's short story "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County" is published in the New York Saturday Press.

1872 – Susan B. Anthony and 14 other women are arrested for illegal voting in the United States presidential election of 1872.

1883 – American and Canadian railroads institute five standard continental time zones, ending the confusion of thousands of local times.

1901 – Britain and the United States sign the Hay–Pauncefote Treaty, which nullifies the Clayton–Bulwer Treaty and withdraws British objections to an American-controlled canal in Panama.

1903 – The Hay–Bunau-Varilla Treaty is signed by the United States and Panama, giving the United States exclusive rights over the Panama Canal Zone.

1905 – Prince Carl of Denmark becomes King Haakon VII of Norway.

1909 – Two United States warships are sent to Nicaragua after 500 revolutionaries (including two Americans) are executed by order of José Santos Zelaya.

1916 – World War I: First Battle of the Somme: In France, British Expeditionary Force commander Douglas Haig calls off the battle which started on July 1, 1916.

1918 – Latvia declares its independence from Russia.

1928 – Release of the animated short Steamboat Willie, the first fully synchronized sound cartoon, directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, featuring the third appearances of cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. This is considered by the Disney corporation to be Mickey's birthday.

1929 – Grand Banks earthquake: Off the south coast of Newfoundland in the Atlantic Ocean, a Richter magnitude 7.2 submarine earthquake, centered on the Grand Banks, breaks 12 submarine transatlantic telegraph cables and triggers a tsunami that destroys many south coast communities in the Burin Peninsula.

1940 – World War II: German leader Adolf Hitler and Italian Foreign Minister Galeazzo Ciano meet to discuss Benito Mussolini's disastrous Italian invasion of Greece.

1943 – World War II: Battle of Berlin: Four hundred and forty Royal Air Force planes bomb Berlin causing only light damage and killing 131. The RAF loses nine aircraft and 53 air crew.

1944 – The Popular Socialist Youth is founded in Cuba.

1947 – The Ballantyne's Department Store fire in Christchurch, New Zealand, kills 41; it is the worst fire disaster in the history of New Zealand.

1949 – The Iva Valley Shooting occurs after the coal miners of Enugu in Nigeria go on strike over withheld wages; 21 miners are shot dead and 51 are wounded by police under the supervision of the British colonial administration of Nigeria.

1961 – United States President John F. Kennedy sends 18,000 military advisors to South Vietnam.[1][2]

1963 – The first push-button telephone goes into service.

1970 – U.S. President Richard Nixon asks the U.S. Congress for $155 million in supplemental aid for the Cambodian government.

1971 – Oman declares its independence from United Kingdom.

1978 – In Jonestown, Guyana, Jim Jones led his Peoples Temple to a mass murder–suicide that claimed 918 lives in all, 909 of them in Jonestown itself, including over 270 children. Congressman Leo Ryan is murdered by members of the Peoples Temple hours earlier.

1987 – King's Cross fire: In London, 31 people die in a fire at the city's busiest underground station, King's Cross St Pancras.

1988 – War on Drugs: U.S. President Ronald Reagan signs a bill into law allowing the death penalty for drug traffickers.

1991 – Shiite Muslim kidnappers in Lebanon release Anglican Church envoys Terry Waite and Thomas Sutherland.

1991 – After an 87-day siege, the Croatian city of Vukovar capitulates to the besieging Yugoslav People's Army and allied Serb paramilitary forces.

1993 – In the United States, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is approved by the House of Representatives.

1993 – In South Africa, 21 political parties approve a new constitution, expanding voting rights and ending white minority rule.

1996 – A fire occurs on a train traveling through the Channel Tunnel from France to England causing several injuries and damaging approximately 500 metres (1,600 ft) of tunnel.

1999 – Aggie Bonfire collapses killing 12 students and injuring 27 others.

2002 – Iraq disarmament crisis: United Nations weapons inspectors led by Hans Blix arrive in Iraq.

2003 – In the United Kingdom, the Local Government Act 2003, repealing Section 28, becomes effective.

2003 – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court rules 4–3 in Goodridge v. Department of Public Health that the state's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and gives the state legislature 180 days to change the law making Massachusetts the first state in the United States to grant marriage rights to same-sex couples.

2012 – Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria becomes the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria.

2013 – NASA launches the MAVEN probe to Mars.

Births

701 – Itzam K'an Ahk II, Mayan ruler (d. 757)

709 – Emperor Kōnin of Japan (d. 782)

1522 – Lamoral, Count of Egmont (d. 1568)

1571 – Hippolytus Guarinonius, Italian physician and polymath (d. 1654)

1576 – Philipp Ludwig II, Count of Hanau-Münzenberg (d. 1612)

1630 – Eleonora Gonzaga, Italian wife of Ferdinand III, Holy Roman Emperor (d. 1686)

1647 – Pierre Bayle, French philosopher and author (d. 1706)

1727 – Philibert Commerson, French physician and explorer (d. 1773)

1736 – Carl Friedrich Christian Fasch, German harpsichord player and composer (d. 1800)

1756 – Thomas Burgess, English bishop and philosopher (d. 1837)

1772 – Prince Louis Ferdinand of Prussia (d. 1806)

1774 – Wilhelmine of Prussia, Queen of the Netherlands (d. 1837)

1785 – David Wilkie, Scottish painter and academic (d. 1841)

1787 – Louis Daguerre, French physicist and photographer, developed the daguerreotype (d. 1851)

1804 – Alfonso Ferrero La Marmora, Italian general and politician, 6th Prime Minister of Italy (d. 1878)

1810 – Asa Gray, American botanist and academic (d. 1888)

1832 – Adolf Erik Nordenskiöld, Finnish-Swedish geologist and explorer (d. 1901)

1833 – James Patterson, English-Australian politician, 17th Premier of Victoria (d. 1895)

1836 – W. S. Gilbert, English playwright, poet, and illustrator (d. 1911)

1839 – August Kundt, German physicist and educator (d. 1894)

1856 – Grand Duke Nicholas Nikolaevich of Russia (d. 1929)

1860 – Ignacy Jan Paderewski, Polish pianist, composer, and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland (d. 1941)

1861 – Dorothy Dix, American journalist and author (d. 1951)

1866 – Henry Daglish, Australian politician, 6th Premier of Western Australia (d. 1920)

1874 – Clarence Day, American author and poet (d. 1935)

1876 – Victor Hémery, French race car driver (d. 1950)

1880 – Naum Torbov, Bulgarian architect, designed the Central Sofia Market Hall (d. 1952)

1882 – Amelita Galli-Curci, Italian-American soprano (d. 1963)

1882 – Wyndham Lewis, English painter and critic (d. 1957)

1882 – Jacques Maritain, French philosopher and author (d. 1973)

1882 – Frances Gertrude McGill, pioneering Canadian forensic pathologist (d. 1959)[3]

1883 – Carl Vinson, American judge and politician (d. 1981)

1886 – Ferenc Münnich, Hungarian soldier and politician, 47th Prime Minister of Hungary (d. 1967)

1888 – Frances Marion, American screenwriter, novelist and journalist (d. 1973)

1889 – Stanislav Kosior, Polish-Russian politician (d. 1939)

1891 – Gio Ponti, Italian architect, industrial designer, furniture designer, artist, and publisher.(d. 1979)

1897 – Patrick Blackett, Baron Blackett, English physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1974)

1899 – Eugene Ormandy, Hungarian-American violinist and conductor (d. 1985)

1899 – Howard Thurman, American author, philosopher and civil rights activist (d. 1981)

1901 – George Gallup, American statistician and academic (d. 1984)

1901 – V. Shantaram, Indian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1901 – Craig Wood, American golfer (d. 1968)

1902 – Franklin Adreon, American film and television director (d. 1979)

1904 – Alan Lennox-Boyd, 1st Viscount Boyd of Merton, English lieutenant and politician, Secretary of State for the Colonies (d. 1983)

1904 – Masao Koga, Japanese composer and guitarist (d. 1978)

1906 – Sait Faik Abasıyanık, Turkish author and poet (d. 1954)

1906 – Alec Issigonis, Greek-English car designer, designed the mini car (d. 1988)

1906 – Klaus Mann, German-American novelist, short story writer, and critic (d. 1949)

1906 – George Wald, American neurobiologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1997)

1907 – Gustav Nezval, Czech actor (d. 1998)

1907 – Compay Segundo, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist (Buena Vista Social Club) (d. 2003)

1908 – Imogene Coca, American actress, comedian, and singer (d. 2001)

1909 – Johnny Mercer, American singer-songwriter and producer, co-founded Capitol Records (d. 1976)

1911 – Attilio Bertolucci, Italian poet and author (d. 2000)

1912 – Vic Hey, Australian rugby league player and coach (d. 1995)

1912 – Hilda Nickson, English author (d. 1977)

1913 – Endre Rozsda, Hungarian-French painter and illustrator (d. 1999)

1914 – Haguroyama Masaji, Japanese sumo wrestler, the 36th Yokozuna (d. 1969)

1915 – Ken Burkhart, American baseball player and umpire (d. 2004)

1917 – Beebe Steven Lynk, African-American chemist and author (d. 1948)

1917 – Pedro Infante, Mexican actor and singer (d. 1957)

1918 – İlhan Berk, Turkish poet and author (d. 2008)

1918 – Tasker Watkins, Welsh soldier, judge, and politician, Victoria Cross recipient (d. 2007)

1919 – Jocelyn Brando, American actress (d. 2005)

1920 – Mustafa Khalil, Egyptian lawyer and politician, 77th Prime Minister of Egypt (d. 2008)

1920 – Robert Fryer, American playwright and producer (d. 2000)

1920 – Ron Suart, English football player and manager (d. 2015)

1922 – Luis Somoza Debayle, Nicaraguan politician, 70th President of Nicaragua (d. 1967)

1922 – Marjorie Gestring, American springboard diver (d. 1992)

1923 – Alan Shepard, American admiral, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1998)

1923 – Ted Stevens, American soldier, lawyer, and politician (d. 2010)

1924 – Alexander Mackenzie Stuart, Baron Mackenzie-Stuart, Scottish soldier, engineer, and judge (d. 2000)

1924 – Anna Elisabeth (Lise) Østergaard, Danish psychologist and politician (d. 1996)

1925 – Gene Mauch, American baseball player and manager (d. 2005)

1927 – Hank Ballard, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 2003)

1927 – Knowlton Nash, Canadian journalist and author (d. 2014)

1928 – Salvador Laurel, Filipino lawyer and politician, 5th Prime Minister of the Philippines (d. 2004)

1928 – Sheila Jordan, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1929 – Gianna D'Angelo, American soprano and educator (d. 2013)

1932 – Danny McDevitt, American baseball player (d. 2010)

1933 – Bruce Conner, American painter, photographer, and director (d. 2008)

1934 – Vassilis Vassilikos, Greek journalist and diplomat

1935 – Rudolf Bahro, German philosopher and politician (d. 1997)

1935 – Rodney Hall, Australian author and poet

1936 – Ennio Antonelli, Italian cardinal

1936 – Don Cherry, American trumpet player (Old and New Dreams, New York Contemporary Five, and Codona) (d. 1995)

1938 – Jules Mikhael Al-Jamil, Iraqi-Lebanese archbishop (d. 2012)

1938 – Norbert Ratsirahonana, Malagasy politician, Prime Minister of Madagascar

1938 – Karl Schranz, Austrian skier

1939 – Margaret Atwood, Canadian novelist, poet, and critic

1939 – Margaret Jay, Baroness Jay of Paddington, English journalist and politician, Leader of the House of Lords

1939 – Amanda Lear, Hong Kong-French singer-songwriter and actress

1939 – Brenda Vaccaro, American actress

1940 – James Welch, American novelist and poet (d. 2003)

1941 – Gary Bettenhausen, American race car driver (d. 2014)

1941 – Angela Watkinson, English educator and politician

1942 – Linda Evans, American actress

1942 – Susan Sullivan, American actress

1943 – Leonardo Sandri, Argentinian cardinal

1944 – Wolfgang Joop, German fashion designer, founded JOOP!

1944 – Edwin C. Krupp, American astronomer, archaeoastronomer, author, Director Griffith Observatory

1945 – Wilma Mankiller, American tribal chief (d. 2010)

1945 – Mahinda Rajapaksa, Sri Lankan lawyer and politician, 6th President of Sri Lanka

1946 – Alan Dean Foster, American author

1946 – Chris Rainbow, Scottish singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2015)

1947 – Timothy Maude, American general (d. 2001)

1947 – Jameson Parker, American actor and producer

1947 – Ross Wilson, Australian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1948 – Tõnis Mägi, Estonian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1948 – Andrea Marcovicci, American actress and singer

1948 – Kongō Masahiro, Japanese sumo wrestler (d. 2014)

1948 – Ana Mendieta, Cuban-American sculptor and painter (d. 1985)

1948 – Jack Tatum, American football player (d. 2010)

1949 – Herman Rarebell, German rock drummer and songwriter

1950 – Graham Parker, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1950 – Rudy Sarzo, Cuban-American rock bass player

1951 – Pete Morelli, American businessman

1951 – Justin Raimondo, American journalist and author

1952 – Peter Beattie, Australian lawyer and politician, 36th Premier of Queensland

1952 – Delroy Lindo, English actor and director

1952 – John Parr, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Jan Kuehnemund, American rock guitarist (Vixen) (d. 2013)

1953 – Alan Moore, English author and illustrator

1953 – Kevin Nealon, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter

1955 – Carter Burwell, American composer and conductor

1956 – Noel Brotherston, Irish-English footballer and painter (d. 1995)

1956 – Warren Moon, American football player and sportscaster

1956 – Jim Weirich, American computer scientist, developed Rake Software (d. 2014)

1957 – Tony Bunn, American bassist, composer, producer, and writer

1958 – Daniel Brailovsky, Argentinian footballer and manager

1959 – Jimmy Quinn, Northern Irish footballer and manager

1960 – Elizabeth Perkins, American actress

1960 – Yeşim Ustaoğlu, Turkish director, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Kim Wilde, English singer-songwriter

1961 – Steven Moffat, Scottish screenwriter and producer

1962 – Bart Bryant, American golfer

1962 – Kirk Hammett, American guitarist and songwriter

1963 – Len Bias, American basketball player (d. 1986)

1963 – Dante Bichette, American baseball player and coach

1963 – Peter Schmeichel, Danish footballer and sportscaster

1963 – Joost Zwagerman, Dutch author and poet (d. 2015)

1964 – Rita Cosby, American journalist and author

1964 – Nadia Sawalha, English actress

1965 – Tim DeLaughter, American singer-songwriter and musician (Tripping Daisy; The Polyphonic Spree)

1967 – Tom Gordon, American baseball player

1967 – Jocelyn Lemieux, Canadian ice hockey player and sportscaster

1967 – Gavin Peacock, English footballer and sportscaster

1968 – Barry Hunter, Irish footballer and manager

1968 – George Kotsiopoulos, American stylist and journalist

1968 – Romany Malco, American rapper, producer, actor, and screenwriter (College Boyz)

1968 – Gary Sheffield, American baseball player and coach

1968 – Owen Wilson, American actor, producer, comedian and screenwriter

1969 – Sam Cassell, American basketball player and coach

1969 – Ahmed Helmy, Egyptian actor

1969 – Koichiro Kimura, Japanese mixed martial artist and wrestler (d. 2014)

1969 – Duncan Sheik, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1970 – Mike Epps, American comedian, actor, and producer

1970 – Megyn Kelly, American lawyer and journalist

1970 – Peta Wilson, Australian model and actress

1971 – Therese Coffey, English chemist and politician

1971 – Terrance Hayes, American poet and academic

1971 – Matthew Rodwell, Australian rugby league player and sportscaster

1972 – Jeroen Straathof, Dutch cyclist and speed skater

1972 – Zubeen Garg, an Indian singer, composer, songwriter, music producer, film director, philanthropist

1973 – Jonnie Irwin, English television presenter and business expert

1973 – Nic Pothas, South African cricketer and coach

1974 – Graham Coughlan, Irish footballer and coach

1974 – Chloë Sevigny, American actress and fashion designer

1974 – Petter Solberg, Norwegian race car driver

1975 – Lucy Akhurst, English actress and producer

1975 – Shawn Camp, American baseball player

1975 – Anthony McPartlin, English comedian, actor, and producer

1975 – David Ortiz, Dominican-American baseball player

1975 – Pastor Troy, American rapper, producer, and actor

1975 – Jason Williams, American basketball player

1976 – Shagrath, Norwegian singer-songwriter (Dimmu Borgir Chrome Division, Ov Hell, and Fimbulwinter)

1976 – Dominic Armato, American voice actor

1976 – Sage Francis, American rapper (Non-Prophets)

1976 – Matt Welsh, Australian swimmer

1976 – Mona Zaki, Egyptian actress

1977 – Trent Barrett, Australian rugby league player, coach, and sportscaster

1978 – Damien Johnson, Irish footballer

1978 – Aldo Montano, Italian fencer

1979 – Neeti Mohan, Indian playback singer

1980 – Hamza al-Ghamdi, Saudi Arabian terrorist, hijacker of United Airlines Flight 175 (d. 2001)

1980 – Luke Chadwick, English footballer

1980 – Minori Chihara, Japanese voice actress and singer

1980 – François Duval, Belgian race car driver

1980 – Denny Hamlin, American race car driver

1980 – Dustin Kensrue, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1981 – Dianne dela Fuente, Filipino singer and actress

1981 – Nasim Pedrad, Iranian-American actress

1981 – Vittoria Puccini, Italian actress

1981 – Sian Reese-Williams, Welsh theatre and television actress and singer

1981 – Maggie Stiefvater, American author

1981 – Allison Tolman, American actress

1981 – Christina Vidal, American actress and singer

1982 – Greg Estandia, American football player

1983 – Travis Buck, American baseball player

1983 – Michael Dawson, English footballer

1983 – Jon Lech Johansen, Norwegian computer programmer and engineer, created DeCSS

1984 – Ryohei Chiba, Japanese singer and dancer

1984 – Enar Jääger, Estonian footballer

1985 – Allyson Felix, American sprinter

1985 – Christian Siriano, American fashion designer

1987 – Yoon Park, South Korean actor

1988 – Jeffrey Jordan, American basketball player

1988 – Michael Roach, American soccer player

1989 – Lu Jiajing, Chinese tennis player

1989 – Natalie Osman, American wrestler

1990 – Myk Perez, Filipino singer

1991 – Ahmed Kelly, Iraqi-Australian swimmer

1991 – Noppawan Lertcheewakarn, Thai tennis player

1992 – Nathan Kress, American actor and director

1992 – Steven Skrzybski, German footballer

1993 – Zhang Zetian, Chinese businesswoman and investor

1994 – Danka Kovinić, Montenegrin professional tennis player

1994 – Bernhard Luxbacher, Austrian footballer

1994 – Kelly Versteeg, Dutch tennis player

1994 – Akiyuki Hashimoto, Japanese sprinter

1997 – Humaima Malick, Pakistani actor

1998 – Nick Cotric, Australian rugby league player

Deaths

942 – Odo of Cluny, Frankish abbot and saint (b. c. 878)

953 – Liutgard of Saxony, duchess of Lorraine (b. 931)

1100 – Thomas of Bayeux, archbishop of York

1154 – Adelaide of Maurienne, French queen consort (b. 1092)

1170 – Albert the Bear, margrave of Brandenburg (b. c. 1100)

1247 – Robin Hood, heroic outlaw in English folklore (b. 1160)

1259 – Adam Marsh, English scholar and theologian

1305 – John II, duke of Brittany (b. 1239)

1313 – Constance of Portugal, Portuguese infanta (b. 1290)

1349 – Frederick II, Margrave of Meissen (b. 1310)

1441 – Roger Bolingbroke, English cleric, astronomer, astrologer, magister and alleged necromancer

1472 – Basilius Bessarion, titular patriarch of Constantinople (b. c. 1403)

1482 – Gedik Ahmed Pasha, Ottoman politician, 17th Grand Vizier of the Ottoman Empire

1559 – Cuthbert Tunstall, English bishop (b. 1474)

1565 – Yun Won-hyung, Korean writer and politician (b. 1509)

1590 – George Talbot, 6th Earl of Shrewsbury, English commander and politician, Lord High Steward of Ireland (b. 1528)

1664 – Miklós Zrínyi, Croatian and Hungarian military leader and statesman (b. 1620)

1724 – Bartolomeu de Gusmão, Portuguese priest (b. 1685)

1785 – Louis Philippe I, Duke of Orléans (b. 1725)

1797 – Jacques-Alexandre Laffon de Ladebat, French shipbuilder and merchant (b. 1719)

1814 – William Jessop, English engineer (b. 1745)

1830 – Adam Weishaupt, German philosopher and academic, founded the Illuminati (b. 1748)

1852 – Rose Philippine Duchesne French-American nun and saint (b. 1769)

1886 – Chester A. Arthur, American general, lawyer, and politician, 21st President of the United States (b. 1829)

1889 – William Allingham, Irish-English poet and scholar (b. 1824)

1909 – Renée Vivien, English-French poet (b. 1877)

1922 – Marcel Proust, French author and critic (b. 1871)

1927 – Scipione Borghese, 10th Prince of Sulmona Italian race car driver, explorer, and politician (b. 1871)

1936 – V. O. Chidambaram Pillai, Indian lawyer and politician (b. 1872)

1940 – Ivane Javakhishvili, Georgian historian and academic (b. 1876)

1941 – Émile Nelligan, Canadian poet and author (b. 1879)

1941 – Walther Nernst, German chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1864)

1941 – Chris Watson, Chilean-Australian journalist and politician, 3rd Prime Minister of Australia (b. 1867)

1952 – Paul Éluard, French poet and author (b. 1895)

1962 – Niels Bohr, Danish footballer, physicist, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1885)

1965 – Henry A. Wallace, American academic and politician, 33rd Vice President of the United States (b. 1888)

1969 – Ted Heath, English trombonist and bandleader (b. 1902)

1969 – Joseph P. Kennedy, Sr., American businessman and diplomat, 44th United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom (b. 1888)

1972 – Danny Whitten, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (Crazy Horse) (b. 1943)

1976 – Man Ray, American-French photographer and painter (b. 1890)

1977 – Kurt Schuschnigg, Italian-Austrian lawyer and politician, 15th Federal Chancellor of Austria (b. 1897)

1978 – Jim Jones, American cult leader, founded Peoples Temple (b. 1931)

1978 – Leo Ryan, American soldier, educator, and politician (b. 1925)

1979 – Freddie Fitzsimmons, American baseball player, coach, and manager (b. 1901)

1980 – Conn Smythe, Canadian soldier, ice hockey player, and businessman (b. 1895)

1984 – Mary Hamman, American journalist and author (b. 1907)

1986 – Gia Carangi, American model (b. 1960)

1987 – Jacques Anquetil, French cyclist (b. 1934)

1991 – Gustáv Husák, Slovak lawyer and politician, 9th President of Czechoslovakia (b. 1913)

1994 – Cab Calloway, American singer-songwriter and bandleader (The Cab Calloway Orchestra) (b. 1907)

1994 – Peter Ledger, Australian painter and illustrator (b. 1945)

1995 – Miron Grindea, Romanian-English journalist (b. 1909)

1998 – Tara Singh Hayer, Indian-Canadian journalist and publisher (b. 1936)

1999 – Paul Bowles, American composer and author (b. 1910)

1999 – Doug Sahm, American singer and guitarist (b. 1941)

2001 – Walter Matuszczak, Polish-American football player 1939 All-America, 1941 New York Giants draft (b. 1918)

2002 – James Coburn, American actor (b. 1928)

2003 – Michael Kamen, American composer and conductor (b. 1948)

2004 – Robert Bacher, American physicist and academic (b. 1905)

2004 – Cy Coleman, American pianist and composer (b. 1929)

2005 – Harold J. Stone, American actor (b. 1911)

2009 – Red Robbins, American basketball player (b. 1944)

2010 – Freddy Beras-Goico, Dominican comedian and television host (b. 1940)

2010 – Brian G. Marsden, English-American astronomer and academic (b. 1937)

2012 – Emilio Aragón Bermúdez, Spanish clown, singer, and accordion player (b. 1929)

2012 – Phoebe Hearst Cooke, American businesswoman and philanthropist (b. 1927)

2012 – Philip Ledger, English organist, composer, and academic (b. 1937)

2012 – Kenny Morgans, Welsh footballer and manager (b. 1939)

2013 – Thomas Howard, American football player (b. 1983)

2013 – Bennett Reimer, American author and academic (b. 1932)

2013 – S. R. D. Vaidyanathan, Indian nadaswaram player and composer (b. 1929)

2013 – Ljubomir Vračarević, Serbian martial artist, founded Real Aikido (b. 1947)

2013 – Peter Wintonick, Canadian director and producer (b. 1953)

2014 – Dave Appell, American singer-songwriter and producer (b. 1922)

2014 – Pepe Eliaschev, Argentinian journalist and author (b. 1945)

2014 – Ahmad Lozi, Jordanian educator and politician, 48th Prime Minister of Jordan (b. 1925)

2014 – C. Rudhraiya, Indian director and producer (b. 1947)

2015 – Abdelhamid Abaaoud, Belgian-Moroccan terrorist (b. 1987)

2015 – Dan Halldorson, Canadian-American golfer (b. 1952)

2015 – Jonah Lomu, New Zealand rugby player (b. 1975)

2016 – Sharon Jones, American soul and funk singer (b. 1956)

2017 – Malcolm Young, Australian hard rock artist (b. 1953)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Abhai of Hach (Syriac Orthodox Church)

Alphaeus and Zacchaeus

Barulas

Constant

Dedication of Saints Peter and Paul

Juthwara

Mabyn (Roman Catholic Church and Anglicanism)

The main day of the Feast of the Virgen de Chiquinquirá or Chinita's Fair (Maracaibo, Venezuela)

Maudez (Mawes)

Nazarius (Nazaire)

Odo of Cluny

Romanus of Caesarea

Rose Philippine Duchesne

November 18 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Day of Army and Victory (Haiti)

Independence Day (Morocco), celebrates the independence of Morocco from France and Spain in 1956.

Married To A Scorpio Support Day (Chase's Calendar of Events)

National Day (Oman)

Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia celebrates the independence of Latvia from Russia in 1918.

Remembrance Day of the Sacrifice of Vukovar in 1991 (Croatia)