This Day in History, May 26

Events

47 BC – Julius Caesar visits Tarsus on his way to Pontus, where he meets enthusiastic support, but where, according to Cicero, Cassius is planning to kill him at this point.

AD 17 – Germanicus returns to Rome as a conquering hero; he celebrates a triumph for his victories over the Cherusci, Chatti, and other German tribes west of the Elbe.

451 – Battle of Avarayr between Armenian rebels and the Sasanian Empire takes place. The Sasanids defeat the Armenians militarily but guarantee them freedom to openly practice Christianity.

946 – King Edmund I of England is murdered by a thief whom he personally attacks while celebrating St Augustine's Mass Day.

961 – King Otto I elects his 6-year-old son Otto II as heir apparent and co-ruler of the East Frankish Kingdom. He is crowned at Aachen, and placed under the tutelage of his grandmother Matilda.

1135 – Alfonso VII of León and Castile is crowned in León Cathedral as Imperator totius Hispaniae (Emperor of all of Spain).

1293 – An earthquake strikes Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan, killing about 23,000.[1]

1328 – William of Ockham, the Franciscan Minister-General Michael of Cesena, and two other Franciscan leaders secretly leave Avignon, fearing a death sentence from Pope John XXII.

1538 – Geneva expels John Calvin and his followers from the city. Calvin lives in exile in Strasbourg for the next three years.

1573 – The Battle of Haarlemmermeer, a naval engagement in the Dutch War of Independence.

1637 – Pequot War: A combined English and Mohegan force under John Mason attacks a village in Connecticut, massacring approximately 500 Pequots.

1644 – Portuguese Restoration War: Portuguese and Spanish forces both claim victory in the Battle of Montijo.

1736 – The Battle of Ackia was fought near the present site of Tupelo, Mississippi. British and Chickasaw soldiers repelled a French and Choctaw attack on the then-Chickasaw village of Ackia.

1770 – The Orlov Revolt, an attempt to revolt against the Ottoman Empire before the Greek War of Independence, ends in disaster for the Greeks.

1783 – A Great Jubilee Day held at North Stratford, Connecticut, celebrated the end of fighting in the American Revolution.

1805 – Napoléon Bonaparte assumes the title of King of Italy and is crowned with the Iron Crown of Lombardy in Milan Cathedral, the gothic cathedral in Milan.

1821 – Establishment of the Peloponnesian Senate by the Greek rebels.

1822 – One hundred sixteen people die in the Grue Church fire, the biggest fire disaster in Norway's history.

1830 – The Indian Removal Act is passed by the U.S. Congress; it is signed into law by President Andrew Jackson two days later.

1857 – Dred Scott is emancipated by the Blow family, his original owners.

1864 – Montana is organized as a United States territory.

1865 – American Civil War: The Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith, commander of the Confederate Trans-Mississippi division, is the last full general of the Confederate Army to surrender, at Galveston, Texas.

1868 – The Impeachment of Andrew Johnson ends with his acquittal by one vote.

1869 – Boston University is chartered by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

1879 – Russia and the United Kingdom sign the Treaty of Gandamak establishing an Afghan state.

1896 – Nicholas II becomes the last Tsar of Imperial Russia.

1896 – Charles Dow publishes the first edition of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

1897 – Dracula, a novel by Irish author Bram Stoker, is published.

1897 – The original manuscript of William Bradford's history, "Of Plymouth Plantation" is returned to the Governor of Massachusetts by the Bishop of London after being taken during the American Revolutionary War.

1900 – Thousand Days' War: The Colombian Conservative Party turns the tide of war in their favor with victory against the Colombian Liberal Party in the Battle of Palonegro.

1908 – At Masjed Soleyman in southwest Persia, the first major commercial oil strike in the Middle East is made. The rights to the resource are quickly acquired by the Anglo-Persian Oil Company.

1917 – Several powerful tornadoes rip through Illinois, including the city of Mattoon, killing 101 people and injuring 689.

1918 – The Democratic Republic of Georgia is established.

1923 – The first 24 Hours of Le Mans was held and has since been run annually in June.

1936 – In the House of Commons of Northern Ireland, Tommy Henderson begins speaking on the Appropriation Bill. By the time he sits down in the early hours of the following morning, he had spoken for ten hours.

1938 – In the United States, the House Un-American Activities Committee begins its first session.

1940 – World War II: Operation Dynamo: In northern France, Allied forces begin a massive evacuation from Dunkirk, France.

1940 – World War II: The Siege of Calais ends with the surrender of the British and French garrison.

1942 – World War II: The Battle of Gazala takes place.

1948 – The U.S. Congress passes Public Law 80-557, which permanently establishes the Civil Air Patrol as an auxiliary of the United States Air Force.

1966 – British Guiana gains independence, becoming Guyana.

1967 – The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is released.[2]

1968 – H-dagurinn in Iceland: Traffic changes from driving on the left to driving on the right overnight[3]

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 10 returns to Earth after a successful eight-day test of all the components needed for the forthcoming first manned moon landing.

1970 – The Soviet Tupolev Tu-144 becomes the first commercial transport to exceed Mach 2.

1971 – Bangladesh Liberation War: The Pakistan Army slaughters at least 71 Hindus in Burunga, Sylhet, Bangladesh.

1972 – The United States and the Soviet Union sign the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

1981 – Italian Prime Minister Arnaldo Forlani and his coalition cabinet resign following a scandal over membership of the pseudo-masonic lodge P2 (Propaganda Due).

1981 – An EA-6B Prowler crashes on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, killing 14 crewmen and injuring 45 others.

1983 – The 7.8 Mw Sea of Japan earthquake shakes northern Honshu with a maximum Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe). A destructive tsunami is generated that leaves about 100 people dead.

1986 – The European Community adopts the European flag.

1991 – Zviad Gamsakhurdia becomes the first elected President of the Republic of Georgia in the post-Soviet era.

1991 – Lauda Air Flight 004 breaks apart in mid-air and crashes in the Phu Toei National Park in Thailand, killing all 223 people on board.[4]

1993 – Tahar Djaout, Algerian journalist and writer, was assassinated by Islamic fundamentalists, dying in hospital on June 2, 1993.

1998 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules that Ellis Island, the historic gateway for millions of immigrants, is mainly in the state of New Jersey, not New York.

1998 – The first "National Sorry Day" was held in Australia, and reconciliation events were held nationally, and attended by over a million people.

1999 – Manchester United complete an unprecedented Treble as they beat Bayern Munich 2-1 to add their second European Cup triumph to their Premier League and FA Cup success, becoming the first and only English club to achieve the feat.

2002 – The tugboat Robert Y. Love collides with a support pier of Interstate 40 on the Arkansas River near Webbers Falls, Oklahoma, resulting in 14 deaths and 11 others injured.

2004 – United States Army veteran Terry Nichols is found guilty of 161 state murder charges for helping carry out the Oklahoma City bombing.

2008 – Severe flooding begins in eastern and southern China that will ultimately cause 148 deaths and force the evacuation of 1.3 million.

Births

1264 – Koreyasu, Japanese prince and shōgun (d. 1326)

1478 – Clement VII, pope of the Catholic Church (d. 1534)

1562 – James III, margrave of Baden-Hachberg (d. 1590)

1566 – Mehmed III, Ottoman sultan (d. 1603)

1602 – Philippe de Champaigne, Dutch-French painter (d. 1674)

1623 – William Petty, English economist and philosopher (d. 1687)

1650 – John Churchill, 1st Duke of Marlborough, English general and politician, Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire (d. 1722)

1667 – Abraham de Moivre, French-English mathematician and theorist (d. 1754)

1669 – Sébastien Vaillant, French botanist and mycologist (d. 1722)

1689 – Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, English writer (d. 1762)

1700 – Nicolaus Zinzendorf, German bishop and saint (d. 1760)

1799 – August Kopisch, German poet and painter (d. 1853)

1822 – Edmond de Goncourt, French author and critic, founded the Académie Goncourt (d. 1896)

1863 – Bob Fitzsimmons, English-New Zealand boxer (d. 1917)

1865 – Robert W. Chambers, American author and illustrator (d. 1933)

1867 – Mary of Teck, English queen consort (d. 1953)

1873 – Olaf Gulbransson, Norwegian painter and illustrator (d. 1958)

1876 – Percy Perrin, English cricketer (d. 1945)

1880 – W. Otto Miessner, American composer and educator (d. 1967)

1883 – Mamie Smith, American singer, actress, dancer, and pianist (d. 1946)

1886 – Al Jolson, American singer and actor (d. 1950)

1887 – Ba U, 2nd President of Burma (d. 1963)

1893 – Eugene Aynsley Goossens, English conductor and composer (d. 1962)

1895 – Dorothea Lange, American photographer and journalist (d. 1965)

1895 – Paul Lukas, Hungarian-American actor and singer (d. 1971)

1898 – Ernst Bacon, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1990)

1898 – Christfried Burmeister, Estonian speed skater (d. 1965)

1899 – Antonio Barrette, Canadian lawyer and politician, 18th Premier of Quebec (d. 1968)

1899 – Muriel McQueen Fergusson, Canadian lawyer and politician, Canadian Speaker of the Senate (d. 1997)

1900 – Karin Juel, Swedish singer, actor, and writer (d. 1976)

1904 – George Formby, English singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1961)

1904 – Necip Fazıl Kısakürek, Turkish author, poet, and playwright (d. 1983)

1904 – Vlado Perlemuter, Lithuanian-French pianist and educator (d. 2002)

1907 – Jean Bernard, French physician and haematologist (d. 2006)

1907 – John Wayne, American actor, singer, director, and producer (d. 1979)

1908 – Robert Morley, English actor (d. 1992)

1908 – Nguyễn Ngọc Thơ, Vietnamese politician, 1st Prime Minister of the Republic of Vietnam (d. 1976)

1909 – Matt Busby, Scottish footballer and manager (d. 1994)

1909 – Adolfo López Mateos, Mexican politician, 48th President of Mexico (d. 1969)

1910 – Imi Lichtenfeld, Hungarian-Israeli martial artist, boxer, and gymnast (d. 1998)

1911 – Maurice Baquet, French actor and cellist (d. 2005)

1911 – Henry Ephron, American playwright, screenwriter, and producer (d. 1992)

1912 – János Kádár, Hungarian mechanic and politician, 46th Prime Minister of Hungary (d. 1989)

1912 – Jay Silverheels, Canadian-American actor (d. 1980)

1913 – Peter Cushing, English actor (d. 1994)

1913 – Pierre Daninos, French author (d. 2005)

1913 – Karin Ekelund, Swedish actress (d. 1976)

1913 – Josef Manger, German weightlifter (d. 1991)

1914 – Frankie Manning, American dancer and choreographer (d. 2009)

1915 – Vernon Alley, American bassist (d. 2004)

1915 – Antonia Forest, English author (d. 2003)

1916 – Henriette Roosenburg, Dutch journalist and author (d. 1972)

1919 – Rubén González, Cuban pianist (d. 2003)

1920 – Jack Cheetham, South African cricketer (d. 1980)

1920 – Peggy Lee, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2002)

1921 – Inge Borkh, German soprano (d. 2018)

1922 – Troy Smith, American businessman, founded Sonic Drive-In (d. 2009)

1923 – James Arness, American actor (d. 2011)

1923 – Roy Dotrice, English actor (d. 2017)

1925 – Carmen Montejo, Cuban-Mexican actress (d. 2013)

1925 – Alec McCowen, English actor [5] (d. 2017)[6]

1926 – Miles Davis, American trumpet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1991)

1927 – Jacques Bergerac, French actor and businessman (d. 2014)

1928 – Jack Kevorkian, American pathologist, author, and assisted suicide activist (d. 2011)

1929 – J. F. Ade Ajayi, Nigerian historian and academic (d. 2014)

1929 – Ernie Carroll, Australian television personality and producer

1929 – Hans Freeman, Australian bioinorganic chemist and protein crystallographer (d. 2008)

1929 – John Jackson, English lawyer and businessman

1929 – Catherine Sauvage, French singer and actress (d. 1998)

1930 – Karim Emami, Indian-Iranian lexicographer and critic (d. 2005)

1933 – Edward Whittemore, American soldier and author (d. 1995)

1935 – Eero Loone, Estonian philosopher and academic

1936 – David Stevens, Baron Stevens of Ludgate, English politician

1937 – Manorama, Indian actress and singer (d. 2015)

1937 – Paul E. Patton, American politician, 59th Governor of Kentucky

1938 – William Bolcom, American pianist and composer

1938 – Lyudmila Petrushevskaya, Russian author and playwright

1938 – K. Bikram Singh, Indian director and producer (d. 2013)

1938 – Teresa Stratas, Canadian soprano and actress

1939 – Brent Musburger, American sportscaster

1939 – Herb Trimpe, American author and illustrator (d. 2015)

1940 – Monique Gagnon-Tremblay, Canadian academic and politician, Deputy Premier of Quebec

1940 – Levon Helm, American singer-songwriter, drummer, producer, and actor (d. 2012)

1941 – Aldrich Ames, American CIA officer and criminal

1941 – Jim Dobbin, Scottish microbiologist and politician (d. 2014)

1941 – Cliff Drysdale, South African tennis player and sportscaster

1941 – Imants Kalniņš, Latvian composer

1943 – Erica Terpstra, Dutch swimmer, journalist, and politician

1944 – Phil Edmonston, American-Canadian journalist and politician

1944 – Jan Kinder, Norwegian ice hockey player (d. 2013)

1944 – Sam Posey, American race car driver and journalist

1945 – Vilasrao Deshmukh, Indian lawyer and politician, 17th Chief Minister of Maharashtra (d. 2012)

1945 – Alistair MacDuff, English lawyer and judge

1945 – Garry Peterson, Canadian-American drummer

1946 – Neshka Robeva, Bulgarian gymnast and coach

1946 – Mick Ronson, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1993)

1947 – Carol O'Connell, American author and painter

1947 – Glenn Turner, New Zealand cricketer[7]

1948 – Stevie Nicks, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Jeremy Corbyn, British journalist and politician

1949 – Ward Cunningham, American computer programmer, developed the first wiki

1949 – Pam Grier, American actress

1949 – Anne McGuire, Scottish educator and politician

1949 – Philip Michael Thomas, American actor

1949 – Hank Williams Jr., American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Ramón Calderón, Spanish lawyer and businessman

1951 – Sally Ride, American physicist and astronaut, founded Sally Ride Science (d. 2012)

1951 – Madeleine Taylor-Quinn, Irish educator and politician

1952 – David Meece, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1953 – Kay Hagan, American lawyer and politician

1953 – Michael Portillo, English journalist and politician, Secretary of State for Defence

1953 – Dan Roundfield, American basketball player (d. 2012)

1954 – Alan Hollinghurst, English novelist, poet, short story writer, and translator

1954 – Denis Lebel, Canadian businessman and politician, 29th Canadian Minister of Transport

1955 – Masaharu Morimoto, Japanese-American chef

1955 – Paul Stoddart, Australian businessman

1955 – Wesley Walker, American football player and educator

1956 – Neil Parish, English politician

1956 – Fiona Shackleton, English lawyer

1957 – Diomedes Díaz, Colombian singer-songwriter (d. 2013)

1957 – François Legault, Canadian businessman and politician

1957 – Roberto Ravaglia, Italian race car driver

1958 – Ronnie Black, American golfer

1958 – Arto Bryggare, Finnish hurdler and politician

1958 – Margaret Colin, American actress

1959 – Ole Bornedal, Danish actor, director, and producer

1960 – Doug Hutchison, American actor

1960 – Dean Lukin, Australian weightlifter

1960 – Masahiro Matsunaga, Japanese race car driver

1960 – Rob Murphy, American baseball player

1960 – Romas Ubartas, Lithuanian discus thrower

1961 – Steve Pate, American golfer

1961 – Tarsem Singh, Indian-American director, producer, and screenwriter

1962 – Black, English singer-songwriter (d. 2016)

1962 – Genie Francis, Canadian-American actress

1962 – Bobcat Goldthwait, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1963 – Simon Armitage, English poet, playwright and novelist

1963 – Claude Legault, Canadian actor and screenwriter

1963 – Merethe Lindstrøm, Norwegian author

1963 – Mary Nightingale, English journalist

1963 – Jamie Spence, English golfer

1964 – Caitlín R. Kiernan, Irish-American paleontologist and author

1964 – Lenny Kravitz, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor

1964 – Argiris Pedoulakis, Greek basketball player and coach

1965 – Hazel Irvine, Scottish sportscaster and journalist

1966 – Helena Bonham Carter, English actress

1966 – Zola Budd, South African runner

1967 – Philip Treacy, Irish milliner, hat designer

1967 – Mika Yamamoto, Japanese journalist (d. 2012)

1968 – Fernando León de Aranoa, Spanish director, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark

1968 – Steve Sedgley, English footballer and manager

1969 – John Baird, Canadian politician, 10th Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs

1969 – Siri Lindley, American triathlete and coach

1969 – Dominic Mohan, English journalist

1970 – Nobuhiro Watsuki, Japanese illustrator

1971 – Zaher Andary, Lebanese footballer

1971 – Matt Stone, American actor, animator, screenwriter, producer, and composer

1973 – Naomi Harris, Canadian-American photographer

1974 – Lars Frölander, Swedish swimmer

1975 – Lauryn Hill, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1976 – Paul Collingwood, English cricketer and coach

1976 – Stephen Curry, Australian comedian and actor

1976 – Kenny Florian, American mixed martial artist and sportscaster

1976 – Justin Pierre, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1977 – Nikos Chatzivrettas, Greek basketball player

1977 – Raina Telgemeier, American author and cartoonist

1977 – Luca Toni, Italian footballer

1977 – Misaki Ito, Japanese actress and model

1978 – Phil Elvrum, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1978 – Fabio Firmani, Italian footballer

1978 – Dan Parks, Australian-Scottish rugby player

1979 – Amanda Bauer, American astronomer and academic

1979 – Natalya Nazarova, Russian sprinter

1979 – Elisabeth Harnois, American actress

1979 – Mehmet Okur, Turkish basketball player

1980 – Louis-Jean Cormier, Canadian singer and songwriter

1981 – Robert Copeland, Australian footballer

1981 – Jason Manford, English actor, screenwriter, and television host

1981 – Isaac Slade, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1981 – Ben Zobrist, American baseball player

1982 – Sten Lassmann, Estonian pianist

1982 – Hasan Kabze, Turkish footballer

1983 – Demy de Zeeuw, Dutch footballer

1983 – Henry Holland, English fashion designer

1983 – Nathan Merritt, Australian rugby league player

1985 – Monika Christodoulou, Greek singer-songwriter and guitarist

1985 – Ashley Vincent, English footballer

1986 – Michel Tornéus, Swedish long jumper

1987 – Olcay Şahan, Turkish footballer

1987 – Josh Thomas, Australian comedian and actor

1988 – Andrea Catellani, Italian footballer

1988 – Will Chambers, Australian rugby league player

1988 – Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Colombian footballer

1988 – Dani Samuels, Australian discus thrower

1988 – Joel Selwood, Australian footballer

1988 – Damian Williams, American football player

1989 – Paula Findlay, Canadian triathlete

1991 – Ah Young, South Korean singer and actress

1992 – Curtis Rona, New Zealand rugby league player

1993 – Jason Adesanya, Belgian footballer

1993 – Dan Sarginson, Australian-English rugby league player

1993 – Katerine Savard, Canadian swimmer

1993 – Jimmy Vesey, American ice hockey player

1996 – Lara Goodall, South African cricketer

Deaths

604 – Augustine of Canterbury, Benedictine monk and archbishop

735 – Bede, English monk, historian, and theologian

818 – Ali al-Ridha, Saudi Arabian 8th of The Twelve Imams

926 – Yuan Xingqin, Chinese general and governor

946 – Edmund I, king of England (b. 921)

1035 – Berenguer Ramon I, Spanish nobleman (b. 1005)

1055 – Adalbert, margrave of Austria

1250 – Peter I, duke of Brittany

1339 – Aldona Ona, queen of Poland

1362 – Louis I, king of Naples (b. 1320)

1421 – Mehmed I, Ottoman sultan (b. 1389)

1512 – Bayezid II, Ottoman sultan (b. 1447)

1536 – Francesco Berni, Italian poet (b. 1498)

1552 – Sebastian Münster, German cartographer and cosmographer (b. 1488)

1648 – Vincent Voiture, French poet and author (b. 1597)

1653 – Robert Filmer, English theorist and author (b. 1588)

1679 – Ferdinand Maria, Elector of Bavaria (b. 1636)

1685 – Charles II, German elector palatine (b. 1651)

1703 – Samuel Pepys, English politician (b. 1633)

1742 – Pylyp Orlyk, Ukrainian diplomat (b. 1672)

1746 – Thomas Southerne, Irish playwright (b. 1660)

1762 – Alexander Gottlieb Baumgarten, German philosopher and academic (b. 1714)

1799 – James Burnett, Lord Monboddo, Scottish linguist, biologist, and judge (b. 1714)

1818 – Michael Andreas Barclay de Tolly, Russian field marshal and politician, Governor-General of Finland (b. 1761)

1818 – Manuel Rodríguez Erdoíza, Chilean lawyer and guerrilla leader (b. 1785)

1824 – Capel Lofft, English lawyer (b. 1751)

1840 – Sidney Smith, English admiral and politician (b. 1764)

1881 – Jakob Bernays, German philologist and academic (b. 1824)

1883 – Abdelkader El Djezairi, Algerian ruler (b. 1808)

1902 – Almon Brown Strowger, American soldier and inventor (b. 1839)

1904 – Georges Gilles de la Tourette, French physician and neurologist (b. 1857)

1908 – Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, Indian religious leader, founded the Ahmadiyya movement (b. 1835)

1914 – Jacob August Riis, Danish-American journalist, photographer, and reformer (b. 1849)

1924 – Victor Herbert, Irish-American cellist, composer, and conductor, founded the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (b. 1859)

1926 – Srečko Kosovel, Slovenian poet (b. 1904)

1933 – Horatio Bottomley, English financier, journalist, and politician (b. 1860)

1933 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1897)

1939 – Charles Horace Mayo, American physician, co-founded Mayo Clinic (b. 1865)

1943 – Edsel Ford, American businessman (b. 1893)

1943 – Alice Tegnér, Swedish organist, composer, and educator (b. 1864)

1944 – Christian Wirth, German SS officer (b. 1885)

1948 – Torsten Bergström, Swedish actor and director (b. 1896)

1951 – Lincoln Ellsworth, American explorer (b. 1880)

1954 – Lionel Conacher, Canadian football player and politician (b. 1900)

1955 – Alberto Ascari, Italian race car driver (b. 1918)

1956 – Al Simmons, American baseball player and coach (b. 1902)

1959 – Philip Kassel, American gymnast (b. 1876)

1966 – Elizabeth Dilling, American author and activist (b. 1894)

1969 – Paul Hawkins, Australian race car driver (b. 1937)

1969 – Allan Haines Loughead, American engineer, co-founded the Lockheed Corporation (b. 1889)

1974 – Silvio Moser, Swiss race car driver (b. 1941)

1976 – Martin Heidegger, German philosopher and academic (b. 1889)

1978 – Cybele Andrianou, Greek actress (b. 1887)

1979 – George Brent, Irish-American actor (b. 1904)

1984 – Elizabeth Peer, American journalist (b. 1936)

1989 – Don Revie, English footballer and manager (b. 1927)

1994 – Sonny Sharrock, American guitarist (b. 1940)

1995 – Friz Freleng, American animator, director, and producer (b. 1906)

1997 – Ralph Horween, American football player and coach (b. 1896)

1999 – Paul Sacher, Swiss conductor and philanthropist (b. 1906)

1999 – Waldo Semon, American chemist and engineer (b. 1898)

2001 – Vittorio Brambilla, Italian race car driver (b. 1937)

2001 – Anne Haney, American actress (b. 1934)

2001 – Moven Mahachi, Zimbabwean soldier and politician, Zimbabwean Minister of Defence (b. 1952)

2001 – Dona Massin, Canadian actress and choreographer (b. 1917)

2002 – Mamo Wolde, Ethiopian runner (b. 1932)

2003 – Kathleen Winsor, American journalist and author (b. 1919)

2004 – Nikolai Chernykh, Russian astronomer (b. 1931)

2005 – Eddie Albert, American actor (b. 1906)

2005 – Chico Carrasquel, Venezuelan baseball player and manager (b. 1928)

2005 – Ruth Laredo, American pianist and educator (b. 1937)

2005 – Leslie Smith, English businessman, co-founded Lesney Products (b. 1918)

2006 – Édouard Michelin, French businessman (b. 1963)

2006 – Kevin O'Flanagan, Irish footballer and physician (b. 1919)

2007 – Jack Edward Oliver, English illustrator (b. 1942)

2007 – Howard Porter, American basketball player (b. 1948)

2008 – Sydney Pollack, American actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1934)

2008 – Zita Urbonaitė, Lithuanian cyclist (b. 1973)

2009 – Mihalis Papagiannakis, Greek journalist and politician (b. 1941)

2009 – Peter Zezel, Canadian ice hockey and soccer player (b. 1965)

2010 – Art Linkletter, Canadian-American radio and television host (b. 1912)

2010 – Chris Moran, English air marshal and pilot (b. 1956)

2010 – Kieran Phelan, Irish politician (b. 1949)

2011 – Arisen Ahubudu, Sri Lankan scholar, author, and playwright (b. 1920)

2012 – Arthur Decabooter, Belgian cyclist (b. 1936)

2012 – Leo Dillon, American illustrator (b. 1933)

2012 – Stephen Healey, Welsh captain and footballer (b. 1982)

2012 – Hiroshi Miyazawa, Japanese politician (b. 1921)

2012 – Hans Schmidt, Canadian wrestler (b. 1925)

2012 – Jim Unger, English-Canadian illustrator (b. 1937)

2013 – Ray Barnhart, American businessman and politician (b. 1928)

2013 – John Bierwirth, American lawyer and businessman (b. 1924)

2013 – Roberto Civita, Italian-Brazilian businessman (b. 1936)

2013 – Tom Lichtenberg, American football player and coach (b. 1940)

2013 – Otto Muehl, Austrian painter (b. 1925)

2013 – Jack Vance, American author (b. 1916)

2014 – Baselios Thoma Didymos I, Indian metropolitan (b. 1921)

2014 – Miodrag Radulovacki, Serbian-American academic and neuropharmacologist (b. 1933)

2014 – William R. Roy, American physician, journalist, and politician (b. 1926)

2014 – Hooshang Seyhoun, Iranian-Canadian architect, sculptor, and painter (b. 1920)

2015 – Vicente Aranda, Spanish director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1926)

2015 – Les Johnson, Australian politician and diplomat, Australian High Commissioner to New Zealand (b. 1924)

2015 – Robert Kraft, American astronomer and academic (b. 1927)

2015 – João Lucas, Portuguese footballer (b. 1979)

2015 – Dayton Waller, American soldier and politician (b. 1925)

2016 – Hedy Epstein, German-born American human rights activist and Holocaust survivor (b. 1924)

2017 – Zbigniew Brzezinski, Polish-born American politician (b. 1928)