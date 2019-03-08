This day in history (March 10)

241 BC – First Punic War: Battle of the Aegates: The Romans sink the Carthaginian fleet bringing the First Punic War to an end.

298 – Roman Emperor Maximian concludes his campaign in North Africa against the Berbers, and makes a triumphal entry into Carthage.

947 – The Later Han is founded by Liu Zhiyuan. He declares himself emperor and establishes the capital in Bian, present-day Kaifeng.

1607 – Susenyos I defeats the combined armies of Yaqob and Abuna Petros II at the Battle of Gol in Gojjam, making him Emperor of Ethiopia.

1629 – Charles I of England dissolves Parliament, beginning the eleven-year period known as the Personal Rule.

1735 – An agreement between Nader Shah and Russia is signed near Ganja, Azerbaijan and Russian troops are withdrawn from Baku.

1762 – French Huguenot Jean Calas, who had been wrongly convicted of killing his son, dies after being tortured by authorities; the event inspired Voltaire to begin a campaign for religious tolerance and legal reform.

1804 – Louisiana Purchase: In St. Louis, Missouri, a formal ceremony is conducted to transfer ownership of the Louisiana Territory from France to the United States.

1814 – Emperor Napoleon I is defeated at the Battle of Laon in France.

1816 – Crossing of the Andes: A group of royalist scouts are captured during the Action of Juncalito.

1830 – The Royal Netherlands East Indies Army is created.

1848 – The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo is ratified by the United States Senate, ending the Mexican–American War.

1861 – El Hadj Umar Tall seizes the city of Ségou, destroying the Bamana Empire of Mali.

1865 – Amy Spain, American slave, is executed for stealing from her owner; believed to have been the last legal execution of a female slave in America

1873 – The first Azerbaijani play "The Adventures of the Vizier of the Khan of Lenkaran" prepared by Akhundov was performed by Hassan-bey Zardabi and dramatist and Najaf-bey Vezirov. [1][2]

1876 – The first successful test of a telephone is made by Alexander Graham Bell.

1891 – Almon Strowger, an undertaker in Topeka, Kansas, patents the Strowger switch, a device which led to the automation of telephone circuit switching.

1906 – The Courrières mine disaster, Europe's worst ever, kills 1099 miners in northern France.

1909 – By signing the Anglo-Siamese Treaty of 1909, Thailand relinquishes its sovereignty over the Malay states of Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis and Terengganu, which become British protectorates.

1915 – World War I: The Battle of Neuve Chapelle begins. This is the first large-scale operation by the British Army in the war.

1916 – The McMahon–Hussein Correspondence between Hussein bin Ali, Sharif of Mecca and the British official Henry McMahon concerning the Arab revolt against the Ottoman Empire ends.

1917 – Some provinces and cities in the Philippines are incorporated due to the ratification of Act No. 2711 or the Administrative Code of the Philippines.

1922 – Mahatma Gandhi is arrested in India, tried for sedition, and sentenced to six years in prison, only to be released after nearly two years for an appendicitis operation.

1933 – The 6.4 Mw Long Beach earthquake affects the Greater Los Angeles Area with a maximum Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe), leaving 115–120 people dead, and causing an estimated $40 million in damage.

1944 – Greek Civil War: The Political Committee of National Liberation is established in Greece by the National Liberation Front.

1945 – World War II: The U.S. Army Air Force firebombs Tokyo, and the resulting conflagration kills more than 100,000 people, mostly civilians.

1949 – Mildred Gillars ("Axis Sally") is convicted of treason.[3]

1952 – Fulgencio Batista leads a successful coup in Cuba and appoints himself as the "provisional president".

1959 – Tibetan uprising: Fearing an abduction attempt by China, thousands of Tibetans surround the Dalai Lama's palace to prevent his removal.

1966 – Military Prime Minister of South Vietnam Nguyễn Cao Kỳ sacked rival General Nguyễn Chánh Thi, precipitating large-scale civil and military dissension in parts of the nation.

1968 – Vietnam War: Battle of Lima Site 85, concluding the 11th with largest single ground combat loss of United States Air Force members (12) during that war.

1969 – In Memphis, Tennessee, James Earl Ray pleads guilty to assassinating Martin Luther King, Jr. He later unsuccessfully attempts to recant.

1970 – Vietnam War: Captain Ernest Medina is charged by the U.S. military with My Lai war crimes.

1975 – Vietnam War: Ho Chi Minh Campaign: North Vietnamese troops attack Ban Mê Thuột in the South on their way to capturing Saigon in the final push for victory over South Vietnam.

1977 – Astronomers discover the rings of Uranus.

1990 – In Haiti, Prosper Avril is ousted 18 months after seizing power in a coup.

2000 – The Nasdaq Composite stock market index peaks at 5132.52, signaling the beginning of the end of the dot-com boom.

2006 – The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter arrives at Mars.

2017 – The impeachment of President Park Geun-hye of South Korea in response to a major political scandal is unanimously upheld by the country's Constitutional Court, ending her presidency.

Births

852 – Qian Liu, Chinese warlord and king (d. 932)

1415 – Vasily II, Grand Prince of Moscow (d. 1462)

1430 – Oliviero Carafa, Catholic cardinal (d. 1511)

1452 – Ferdinand II, king of Castile and León (d. 1516)

1503 – Ferdinand I, Holy Roman Emperor (d. 1564)

1536 – Thomas Howard, 4th Duke of Norfolk, English politician, Earl Marshal of the United Kingdom (d. 1572)

1549 – Francis Solanus, Spanish missionary and saint (d. 1610)

1590 – Dietrich Reinkingk, German lawyer and politician (d. 1664)

1604 – Johann Rudolf Glauber, German-Dutch alchemist and chemist (d. 1670)

1607 – Thomas Wriothesley, 4th Earl of Southampton, English statesman (d. 1667)

1628 – François Girardon, French sculptor (d. 1715)

1628 – Marcello Malpighi, Italian physician and biologist (d. 1694)

1652 – Giacomo Serpotta, Italian Rococo sculptor (d. 1732)

1653 – John Benbow, Royal Navy admiral (d. 1702)

1709 – Georg Wilhelm Steller, German botanist, zoologist, physician, and explorer (d. 1746)

1745 – John Gunby, American general (d. 1807)

1749 – Lorenzo Da Ponte, Italian-American priest and poet (d. 1838)

1769 – Joseph Williamson, English businessman and philanthropist (d. 1840)

1772 – Karl Wilhelm Friedrich Schlegel, German poet and critic (d. 1829)

1777 – Louis Hersent, French painter (d. 1860)

1787 – Francisco de Paula Martínez de la Rosa y Berdejo, Spanish playwright and politician, Prime Minister of Spain (d. 1862)

1787 – William Etty, English painter and academic (d. 1849)

1788 – Joseph Freiherr von Eichendorff, German author, poet, playwright, and critic (d. 1857)

1788 – Edward Hodges Baily, English sculptor (d. 1867)

1795 – Joseph Légaré, Canadian painter and glazier, artist, seigneur and political figure (d. 1855)

1810 – Samuel Ferguson, Irish poet and lawyer (d. 1886)

1844 – Pablo de Sarasate, Spanish violinist and composer (d. 1908)

1844 – Marie Euphrosyne Spartali, British Pre-Raphaelite painter (d. 1927)

1845 – Alexander III of Russia (d. 1894)

1846 – Edward Baker Lincoln, American son of Abraham Lincoln (d. 1850)

1849 – Hallie Quinn Brown, African-American educator, writer and activist (d. 1949)

1850 – Spencer Gore, English tennis player and cricketer (d. 1906)

1853 – Thomas Mackenzie, Scottish-New Zealand cartographer and politician, 18th Prime Minister of New Zealand (d. 1930)

1864 – Ādams Alksnis, Latvian painter (d. 1897)

1867 – Hector Guimard, French-American architect, designed the La Bluette (d. 1942)

1867 – Lillian Wald, American nurse, humanitarian, and author, founded the Henry Street Settlement (d. 1940)

1870 – David Riazanov, Russian theorist and politician (d. 1938)

1873 – Jakob Wassermann, German-Austrian soldier and author (d. 1934)

1876 – Edvard Eriksen, Danish-Icelandic sculptor and woodcarver (d. 1959)

1876 – Anna Hyatt Huntington, American sculptor (d. 1973)

1881 – Jessie Boswell, English painter (d. 1956)

1885 – Tamara Karsavina, Russian-English ballerina and educator (d. 1978)

1888 – Barry Fitzgerald, Irish actor (d. 1961)

1889 – Toshitsugu Takamatsu, Japanese martial artist and educator (d. 1972)

1890 – Gakuryō Nakamura, Japanese painter and designer (d. 1969)

1890 – Albert Ogilvie, Australian politician, 28th Premier of Tasmania (d. 1939)

1891 – Sam Jaffe, American actor and engineer (d. 1984)

1892 – Arthur Honegger, French-Swiss composer and educator (d. 1955)

1892 – Gregory La Cava, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1952)

1896 – Frederick Coulton Waugh, British cartoonist, painter, teacher and author (d. 1973)

1900 – Violet Brown, Jamaican supercentenarian, oldest Jamaican ever (d. 2017) [4]

1900 – Pandelis Pouliopoulos, Greek lawyer and politician (d. 1943)

1901 – Michel Seuphor, Belgian painter (d. 1999)

1903 – Bix Beiderbecke, American cornet player, pianist, and composer (d. 1931)

1903 – Clare Boothe Luce, American playwright, journalist, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Italy (d. 1987)

1903 – Edward Bawden, British artist and illustrator (d. 1989)

1914 – Chandler Harper, American golfer (d. 2004)

1914 – K. P. Ratnam, Sri Lankan academic and politician (d. 2010)

1915 – Harry Bertoia, Italian-American sculptor and furniture designer (d. 1978)

1915 – Joža Horvat, Croatian writer (d. 2012)

1916 – Davie Fulton, Canadian lawyer, judge, and politician (d. 2000)

1917 – David Hare, American Surrealist artist, sculptor, photographer and painter (d. 1992)

1918 – Günther Rall, German general and pilot (d. 2009)

1919 – Marion Hutton, American singer and actress (d. 1987)

1920 – Alfred Peet, Dutch-American businessman, founded Peet's Coffee & Tea (d. 2007)

1920 – Boris Vian, French author and playwright (d. 1959)

1922 – Kiyoshi Yamashita, Japanese painter (d. 1971)

1923 – Val Logsdon Fitch, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2015)

1924 – Judith Jones, literary and cookbook editor (d. 2017)

1925 – Bob Lanier, American lawyer, banker, and politician, 58th Mayor of Houston (d. 2014)

1926 – Marques Haynes, American basketball player (d. 2015)

1927 – Claude Laydu, Belgian-French actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2011)

1927 – Paul Wunderlich, German painter, sculptor and graphic artist (d. 2010)

1928 – Sara Montiel, Spanish actress (d. 2013)

1928 – James Earl Ray, American criminal; assassin of Martin Luther King Jr. (d. 1998)

1929 – Sam Steiger, American journalist and politician (d. 2012)

1930 – Sándor Iharos, Hungarian runner (d. 1996)

1931 – Georges Dor, Canadian author, playwright, and composer (d. 2001)

1932 – Marcia Falkender, Baroness Falkender, English politician

1932 – Udupi Ramachandra Rao, Indian physicist and engineer

1933 – Perunchithiranar, Tamil poet (d. 1995)

1933 – Elizabeth Azcona Cranwell, Argentinian poet and translator (d. 2004)

1934 – Gergely Kulcsár, Hungarian javelin thrower and coach

1935 – Graham Farmer, Australian footballer and coach

1936 – Sepp Blatter, Swiss businessman

1936 – Alfredo Zitarrosa, Uruguayan singer-songwriter and journalist (d. 1989)

1938 – Norman Blake, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1938 – Ieronymos II of Athens, Greek archbishop

1939 – Asghar Ali Engineer, Indian activist and author (d. 2013)

1939 – Hugh Johnson, English author and critic

1939 – Irina Press, Ukrainian-Russian hurdler and pentathlete (d. 2004)

1940 – Chuck Norris, American actor, producer, and martial artist

1940 – David Rabe, American playwright and screenwriter

1943 – Peter Berresford Ellis, English historian and author

1944 – Gail North-Saunders, Bahamian historian, archivist, and author who established the Bahamian National Archives

1945 – Katharine Houghton, American actress and playwright

1945 – Madhavrao Scindia, Indian politician, Indian Minister of Railways (d. 2001)

1946 – Gérard Garouste, French contemporary artist

1946 – Mike Hollands, Australian animator and director, founded Act3animation

1946 – Jim Valvano, American basketball player and coach (d. 1993)

1947 – Kim Campbell, Canadian lawyer and politician, 19th Prime Minister of Canada

1947 – Tom Scholz, American rock musician (Boston), songwriter, inventor, and engineer

1948 – Austin Carr, American basketball player and sportscaster

1949 – Bill Buxton, Canadian computer scientist and academic

1949 – Barbara Corcoran, American businesswoman and television personality

1952 – Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwean politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Zimbabwe (d. 2018)

1953 – Paul Haggis, Canadian director, producer, and screenwriter

1954 – Didier Barbelivien, French singer-songwriter

1955 – Toshio Suzuki, Japanese race car driver

1956 – Robert Llewellyn, English actor, producer, and screenwriter

1956 – Larry Myricks, American long jumper and sprinter

1957 – Osama bin Laden, Saudi Arabian terrorist, founded al-Qaeda (d. 2011)

1958 – Garth Crooks, English footballer and sportscaster

1958 – Steve Howe, American baseball player (d. 2006)

1958 – Sharon Stone, American actress and producer

1961 – Laurel Clark, American captain, physician, and astronaut (d. 2003)

1961 – Bobby Petrino, American football player and coach

1962 – Jasmine Guy, American actress, singer, and director

1962 – Seiko Matsuda, Japanese singer-songwriter and actress

1963 – Jeff Ament, American bass player and songwriter

1963 – Felipe Ramos, Mexican footballer and referee

1963 – Rick Rubin, American record producer, founded Def Jam Recordings

1964 – Neneh Cherry, Swedish singer-songwriter

1964 – Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

1964 – Jojo Lastimosa, Filipino basketball player and coach

1964 – Nikola Mladenov, Macedonian journalist (d. 2013)

1964 – Toni Polster, Austrian footballer and manager

1965 – Jillian Richardson, Canadian sprinter

1965 – Rod Woodson, American football player, coach, and sportscaster

1966 – Edie Brickell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1966 – Mike Timlin, American baseball player

1967 – Omer Tarin, Pakistani-English poet and scholar

1968 – Thio Li-ann, Singaporean lawyer and academic

1968 – Pavel Srníček, Czech footballer and coach (d. 2015)

1970 – Matt Barlow, American singer-songwriter

1971 – Jon Hamm, American actor and director

1972 – Matt Kenseth, American race car driver

1972 – Timbaland, American rapper and producer

1973 – Jason Croker, Australian rugby league player and coach

1973 – Chris Sutton, English footballer and manager

1973 – Mauricio Taricco, Argentinian footballer and manager

1974 – Cristián de la Fuente, Chilean-American model, actor, and producer

1975 – Jamie Arnold, American-Israeli basketball player and coach

1976 – Barbara Schett, Austrian tennis player and sportscaster

1977 – Robin Thicke, American singer

1978 – Camille, French singer-songwriter and actress

1978 – Neil Alexander, Scottish footballer

1978 – Benjamin Burnley, American musician Breaking Benjamin

1980 – Lars Horntveth, Norwegian saxophonist and composer

1981 – Samuel Eto'o, Cameroonian footballer and manager

1981 – Ángel López, Spanish footballer

1981 – Steven Reid, English-Irish footballer and manager

1982 – Kwame Brown, American basketball player

1982 – Keke Wyatt, American singer-songwriter and actress

1983 – Étienne Boulay, Canadian football player

1983 – Rafe Spall, English actor

1983 – Janet Mock, American journalist, author, and activist

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American singer-songwriter and actress

1984 – Ben May, English footballer

1984 – Olivia Wilde, American actress and producer

1985 – Lassana Diarra, French footballer

1985 – Casey Dienel, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1987 – Martellus Bennett, American football player

1987 – Greg Eastwood, New Zealand rugby league player

1987 – Ebba Jungmark, Swedish high jumper

1987 – Tuukka Rask, Finnish ice hockey player

1987 – Liu Shishi, Chinese actress and ballerina

1988 – Josh Hoffman, Australian-New Zealand rugby league player

1988 – Kang In-soo, South Korean singer

1988 – Ivan Rakitić, Croatian football player, plays for FC Barcelona

1992 – Emily Osment, American actress, singer, and songwriter

1992 – Neeskens Kebano, French-born Congolese football player

1993 – Jack Butland, English footballer

1995 – Zach LaVine, American basketball player

1995 – Sergey Mozgov, Russian ice dancer

1997 – Julia Barretto, Filipino actress and singer

1997 – Belinda Bencic, Swiss tennis player

1999 – Max Bryant, Australian cricketer

Deaths

483 – Pope Simplicius

933 – Li Renfu, Chinese warlord and governor

948 – Liu Zhiyuan, Shatuo founder of the Later Han dynasty (b. 895)

1039 – Eudes, Duke of Gascony

1222 – Johan Sverkersson, king of Sweden since 1216 (b. 1201)

1289 – Maud de Lacy, Countess of Hertford and Gloucester, English noble (b. 1223)

1291 – Arghun, Mongol ruler in Persia

1315 – Agnes Blannbekin, Austrian mystic (b. c.1244)

1391 – Tvrtko I of Bosnia (b. 1338)

1476 – Richard West, 7th Baron De La Warr (b. 1430)

1510 – Johann Geiler von Kaisersberg, Swiss priest and theologian (b. 1445)

1513 – John de Vere, 13th Earl of Oxford, English commander and politician, Lord High Constable of England (b. 1443)

1527 – Nam Gon, Korean writer and prime minister (b. 1471)

1528 – Balthasar Hübmaier, influential German/Moravian Anabaptist leader (b. 1480)

1572 – William Paulet, 1st Marquess of Winchester (b. c. 1483)

1585 – Rembert Dodoens, Flemish physician and botanist (b. 1517)

1588 – Theodor Zwinger, Swiss physician and scholar (b. 1533)

1670 – Johann Rudolf Glauber, German-Dutch chemist and engineer (b. 1604)

1682 – Jacob van Ruisdael, Dutch painter and etcher (b. 1628)[5]

1724 – Urban Hjärne, Swedish chemist, geologist, and physician (b. 1641)

1776 – Élie Catherine Fréron, French author and critic (b. 1719)

1792 – John Stuart, 3rd Earl of Bute, Scottish politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1713)

1823 – George Elphinstone, 1st Viscount Keith, Scottish admiral and politician (b. 1746)

1826 – John Pinkerton, Scottish antiquarian, cartographer, author, numismatist and historian (b. 1758)

1832 – Muzio Clementi, Italian pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1752)

1861 – Taras Shevchenko, Ukrainian poet, playwright, and ethnographer (b. 1814)

1872 – Giuseppe Mazzini, Italian journalist and politician (b. 1805)

1898 – Marie-Eugénie de Jésus, French nun and saint, founded the Religious of the Assumption (b. 1817)

1895 – Charles Frederick Worth, English-French fashion designer, founded the House of Worth (b. 1826)

1897 – Savitribai Phule, Indian poet and activist (b. 1831)

1910 – Karl Lueger, Austrian lawyer and politician Mayor of Vienna (b. 1844)

1910 – Carl Reinecke, German pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1824)

1913 – Harriet Tubman, American nurse and activist (b. 1820)

1925 – Myer Prinstein, Polish-American jumper and lawyer (b. 1878)

1930 – Misuzu Kaneko, Japanese poet and songwriter (b. 1903)

1937 – Yevgeny Zamyatin, Russian journalist and author (b. 1884)

1940 – Mikhail Bulgakov, Russian novelist and playwright (b. 1891)

1942 – Wilbur Scoville, American pharmacist and chemist (b. 1865)

1948 – Zelda Fitzgerald, American author, poet, and dancer (b. 1900)

1948 – Jan Masaryk, Czech soldier and politician (b. 1886)

1951 – Kijūrō Shidehara, Japanese lawyer and politician, 44th Prime Minister of Japan (b. 1872)

1965 – Archibald Frazer-Nash, English engineer, founded Frazer Nash (b. 1889)

1966 – Frits Zernike, Dutch physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1888)

1966 – Frank O'Connor, Irish short story writer, novelist, and poet (b. 1903)

1977 – E. Power Biggs, English-American organist and composer (b. 1906)

1982 – Minoru Shirota, Japanese physician and microbiologist, invented Yakult (b. 1899)

1985 – Konstantin Chernenko, Russian soldier and politician, 8th Head of State of The Soviet Union (b. 1911)

1985 – Bob Nieman, American baseball player and scout (b. 1927)

1986 – Ray Milland, Welsh-American actor and director (b. 1905)

1988 – Andy Gibb, Manx-Australian singer-songwriter and actor (b. 1958)

1989 – Kermit Beahan, American colonel and pilot (b. 1918)

1990 – Pat McDonald, Australian actress (b. 1921)

1992 – Giorgos Zampetas, Greek bouzouki player and composer (b. 1925)

1996 – Ross Hunter, American film producer (b. 1926)

1997 – LaVern Baker, American singer and actress (b. 1929)

1998 – Lloyd Bridges, American actor and director (b. 1913)

1999 – Oswaldo Guayasamín, Ecuadorian painter and sculptor (b. 1919)

2001 – Massimo Morsello, Italian singer-songwriter (b. 1958)

2004 – Renos Apostolidis, Greek philologist, author, and critic (b. 1924)

2005 – Dave Allen, Irish-English comedian, actor, and screenwriter (b. 1936)

2006 – Anna Moffo, American soprano (b. 1932)

2007 – Ernie Ladd, American football player and wrestler (b. 1938)

2010 – Muhammad Sayyid Tantawy, Egyptian scholar and academic (b. 1928)

2011 – Bill Blackbeard, American author and illustrator (b. 1926)

2012 – Bert R. Bulkin, American engineer (b. 1929)

2012 – Jean Giraud, French author and illustrator (b. 1938)

2012 – Mykola Plaviuk, Ukrainian politician, President Ukrainian People's Republic in Exile (b. 1925)

2012 – Frank Sherwood Rowland, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1927)

2012 – Tan Boon Teik, Malaysian-Singaporean lawyer and politician, Attorney-General of Singapore (b. 1929)

2015 – Richard Glatzer, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1952)

2016 – Ken Adam, German-English production designer and art director (b. 1921)

2016 – Keith Emerson, English keyboard player and songwriter (b. 1944)

2016 – Roberto Perfumo, Argentinian footballer and sportscaster (b. 1942)

2016 – Jovito Salonga, Filipino lawyer and politician, 14th President of the Senate of the Philippines (b. 1920)

2016 – Anita Brookner, English novelist and art historian (b. 1928)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Anastasia the Patrician

Harriet Tubman (Lutheran)

Himelin

John Ogilvie

Macarius of Jerusalem

Marie-Eugénie de Jésus

Pope Simplicius

Sojourner Truth (Lutheran)

March 10 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Harriet Tubman Day (United States of America)

Holocaust Remembrance Day (Bulgaria)

Hote Matsuri (Shiogama, Japan)

Mario Day (Globally)

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (United States)

Tibetan Uprising Day (Tibetan independence movement)

Theatre Day (Azerbaijan) [1]