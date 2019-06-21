This Day in History (June 23)

Events

229 – Sun Quan proclaims himself emperor of Eastern Wu.

1266 – War of Saint Sabas: In the Battle of Trapani, the Venetians defeat a larger Genoese fleet, capturing all its ships.

1280 – The Battle of Moclín takes place in the context of the Spanish Reconquista pitting the forces of the Kingdom of Castile against the Emirate of Granada. The battle resulted in a Granadian victory.

1305 – A peace treaty between the Flemish and the French is signed at Athis-sur-Orge.

1314 – First War of Scottish Independence: The Battle of Bannockburn (south of Stirling) begins.

1532 – Henry VIII of England and Francis I of France sign a secret treaty against Emperor Charles V, Holy Roman Emperor.

1565 – Dragut, commander of the Ottoman navy, dies during the Great Siege of Malta.

1594 – The Action of Faial, Azores. The Portuguese carrack Cinco Chagas, loaded with slaves and treasure, is attacked and sunk by English ships with only 13 survivors out of over 700 on board.[1]

1611 – The mutinous crew of Henry Hudson's fourth voyage sets Henry, his son and seven loyal crew members adrift in an open boat in what is now Hudson Bay; they are never heard from again.

1683 – William Penn signs a friendship treaty with Lenni Lenape Indians in Pennsylvania.

1713 – The French residents of Acadia are given one year to declare allegiance to Britain or leave Nova Scotia, Canada.

1757 – Battle of Plassey: Three thousand British troops under Robert Clive defeat a 50,000-strong Indian army under Siraj ud-Daulah at Plassey.

1758 – Seven Years' War: Battle of Krefeld: Allied (British, Hanoverian, and Prussian) forces defeat French troops at Krefeld in Germany.

1760 – Seven Years' War: Battle of Landeshut: Austria defeats Prussia.

1780 – American Revolution: Battle of Springfield fought in and around Springfield, New Jersey (including Short Hills, formerly of Springfield, now of Millburn Township).

1794 – Empress Catherine II of Russia grants Jews permission to settle in Kiev.

1810 – John Jacob Astor forms the Pacific Fur Company.

1812 – War of 1812: Great Britain revokes the restrictions on American commerce, thus eliminating one of the chief reasons for going to war.

1860 – The United States Congress establishes the Government Printing Office.

1865 – American Civil War: At Fort Towson in the Oklahoma Territory, Confederate, Brigadier General Stand Watie surrenders the last significant Confederate army.

1868 – Typewriter: Christopher Latham Sholes received a patent for an invention he called the "Type-Writer."

1887 – The Rocky Mountains Park Act becomes law in Canada creating the nation's first national park, Banff National Park.

1894 – The International Olympic Committee is founded at the Sorbonne in Paris, at the initiative of Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

1913 – Second Balkan War: The Greeks defeat the Bulgarians in the Battle of Doiran.

1914 – Mexican Revolution: Pancho Villa takes Zacatecas from Victoriano Huerta.

1917 – In a game against the Washington Senators, Boston Red Sox pitcher Ernie Shore retires 26 batters in a row after replacing Babe Ruth, who had been ejected for punching the umpire.

1919 – Estonian War of Independence: The decisive defeat of the Baltische Landeswehr in the Battle of Cēsis; this date is celebrated as Victory Day in Estonia.

1926 – The College Board administers the first SAT exam.

1931 – Wiley Post and Harold Gatty take off from Roosevelt Field, Long Island in an attempt to circumnavigate the world in a single-engine plane.

1938 – The Civil Aeronautics Act is signed into law, forming the Civil Aeronautics Authority in the United States.

1940 – Adolf Hitler goes on a three-hour tour of the architecture of Paris with architect Albert Speer and sculptor Arno Breker in his only visit to the city.

1940 – Henry Larsen begins the first successful west-to-east navigation of Northwest Passage from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.[2]

1941 – The Lithuanian Activist Front declares independence from the Soviet Union and forms the Provisional Government of Lithuania; it lasts only briefly as the Nazis will occupy Lithuania a few weeks later.

1942 – World War II: Germany's latest fighter aircraft, a Focke-Wulf Fw 190, is captured intact when it mistakenly lands at RAF Pembrey in Wales.

1946 – The 1946 Vancouver Island earthquake strikes Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.

1947 – The United States Senate follows the United States House of Representatives in overriding U.S. President Harry S. Truman's veto of the Taft–Hartley Act.

1951 – The ocean liner, SS United States, is christened and launched.

1956 – The French National Assembly takes the first step in creating the French Community by passing the Loi Cadre, transferring a number of powers from Paris to elected territorial governments in French West Africa.

1959 – Convicted Manhattan Project spy Klaus Fuchs is released after only nine years in prison and allowed to emigrate to Dresden, East Germany where he resumes a scientific career.

1960 – The United States Food and Drug Administration declares Enovid to be the first officially approved combined oral contraceptive pill in the world.

1961 – Cold War: The Antarctic Treaty, which sets aside Antarctica as a scientific preserve and bans military activity on the continent, comes into force 18 months after the opening date for signature was set for December 1, 1959.

1967 – Cold War: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson meets with Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin in Glassboro, New Jersey for the three-day Glassboro Summit Conference.

1969 – Warren E. Burger is sworn in as Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court by retiring Chief Justice Earl Warren.

1969 – IBM announces that effective January 1970 it will price its software and services separately from hardware thus creating the modern software industry.

1972 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard M. Nixon and White House Chief of Staff H. R. Haldeman are taped talking about using the Central Intelligence Agency to obstruct the Federal Bureau of Investigation's investigation into the Watergate break-ins.

1972 – Title IX of the United States Civil Rights Act of 1964 is amended to prohibit sexual discrimination to any educational program receiving federal funds.

1973 – A fire at a house in Hull, England which kills a six-year-old boy is passed off as an accident; it later emerges as the first of 26 deaths by fire caused over the next seven years by arsonist Peter Dinsdale.

1985 – A terrorist bomb explodes at Narita International Airport near Tokyo. An hour later, the same group detonates a second bomb aboard Air India Flight 182, bringing the Boeing 747 down off the coast of Ireland killing all 329 aboard.[3]

1991 – Sonic the Hedgehog is released to American audiences, then to PAL and Japanese audiences a month later, kickstarting the successful Sonic franchise.

1996 – The Nintendo 64 home video game console is first released in Japan, with Nintendo ultimately selling 32.93 million units worldwide.

2001 – The 8.4 Mw southern Peru earthquake shakes coastal Peru with a maximum Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe). A destructive tsunami followed, leaving at least 74 people dead, and 2,687 injured.

2003 – Kane unmasks on Monday Night Raw, revealing himself as Glen Jacobs, the future mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

2012 – Ashton Eaton breaks the decathlon world record at the United States Olympic Trials.

2013 – Nik Wallenda becomes the first man to successfully walk across the Grand Canyon on a tight rope.

2013 – Militants stormed a high-altitude mountaineering base camp near Nanga Parbat in Gilgit–Baltistan, Pakistan and killed ten climbers, as well as a local guide.

2014 – The last of Syria's declared chemical weapons are shipped out for destruction.

2016 – The United Kingdom votes in a referendum to leave the European Union, by 52% to 48%.

2017 – A series of terrorist attacks took place in Pakistan resulting in 96 deaths and wounded 200 others.

Births

47 BC – Caesarion, Egyptian king (d. 30 BC)

1385 – Stefan, Count Palatine of Simmern-Zweibrücken (d. 1459)

1433 – Francis II, Duke of Brittany (d. 1488)

1456 – Margaret of Denmark, Queen of Scotland (d. 1486)

1489 – Charles II, Duke of Savoy, Italian nobleman (d. 1496)

1534 – Oda Nobunaga, Japanese warlord (d. 1582)

1596 – Johan Banér, Swedish field marshal (d. 1641)

1616 – Shah Shuja, Mughal prince (d. 1661)

1625 – John Fell, English churchman and influential academic (d. 1686)

1668 – Giambattista Vico, Italian jurist, historian, and philosopher (d. 1744)

1683 – Étienne Fourmont, French orientalist and sinologist (d. 1745)

1711 – Giovanni Battista Guadagnini, Italian instrument maker (d. 1786)

1716 – Fletcher Norton, 1st Baron Grantley, English lawyer and politician, Solicitor General for England and Wales (d. 1789)

1750 – Déodat Gratet de Dolomieu, French geologist and academic (d. 1801)

1763 – Joséphine de Beauharnais, French wife of Napoleon I (d. 1814)

1799 – John Milton Bernhisel, American physician and politician (d. 1881)

1800 – Karol Marcinkowski, Polish physician and activist (d. 1846)

1824 – Carl Reinecke, German pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1910)

1843 – Paul Heinrich von Groth, German scientist (d. 1927)

1860 – Albert Giraud, Belgian poet and librarian (d. 1929)

1863 – Sándor Bródy, Hungarian author and journalist (d. 1924)

1877 – Norman Pritchard, Indian-English hurdler and actor (d. 1929)

1879 – Huda Sha'arawi, Egyptian feminist and journalist (d. 1947)[4]

1884 – Cyclone Taylor, Canadian ice hockey player and politician (d. 1979)

1888 – Bronson M. Cutting, American publisher and politician (d. 1935)

1889 – Anna Akhmatova, Ukrainian-Russian poet and author (d. 1966)

1889 – Verena Holmes, English engineer (d. 1964)

1894 – Harold Barrowclough, New Zealand military leader, lawyer and Chief Justice (d. 1972)

1894 – Alfred Kinsey, American entomologist and sexologist (d. 1956)

1894 – Edward VIII, King of the United Kingdom (d. 1972)

1899 – Amédée Gordini, Italian-born French racing driver and sports car manufacturer (d. 1979)

1900 – Blanche Noyes, American aviator, winner of the 1936 Bendix Trophy Race (d. 1981) [5]

1901 – Ahmet Hamdi Tanpınar, Turkish author, poet, and scholar (d. 1962)

1903 – Paul Martin Sr., Canadian lawyer and politician (d. 1992)

1904 – Quintin McMillan, South African cricketer (d. 1938)

1905 – Jack Pickersgill, Canadian civil servant and politician, 35th Secretary of State for Canada (d. 1997)

1906 – Tribhuvan of Nepal (d. 1955)

1907 – Dercy Gonçalves, Brazilian actress and singer (d. 2008)

1907 – James Meade, English economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1995)

1909 – David Lewis, Russian-Canadian lawyer and politician (d. 1981)

1909 – Georges Rouquier, French actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1910 – Jean Anouilh, French playwright and screenwriter (d. 1987)

1910 – Gordon B. Hinckley, American religious leader, 15th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (d. 2008)

1910 – Milt Hinton, American bassist and photographer (d. 2000)

1910 – Bill King, English commander and author (d. 2012)

1910 – Lawson Little, American golfer (d. 1968)

1912 – Alan Turing, English mathematician and computer scientist (d. 1954)

1913 – William P. Rogers, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 55th United States Secretary of State (d. 2001)

1915 – Frances Gabe, American artist and inventor (d. 2016)

1916 – Len Hutton, English cricketer and soldier (d. 1990)

1916 – Irene Worth, American actress (d. 2002)

1916 – Al G. Wright, American bandleader and conductor

1919 – Mohamed Boudiaf, Algerian politician, President of Algeria (d. 1992)

1920 – Saleh Ajeery, Kuwaiti astronomer

1921 – Paul Findley, American politician

1922 – Morris R. Jeppson, American lieutenant and physicist (d. 2010)

1922 – Hal Laycoe, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (d. 1998)

1922 – James Cumes, Australian author, economist, public servant and diplomat

1923 – Peter Corr, Irish-English footballer and manager (d. 2001)

1923 – Elroy Schwartz, American screenwriter and producer (d. 2013)

1923 – Doris Johnson, American politician

1923 – Jerry Rullo, American professional basketball player (d. 2016)

1923 – Giuseppina Tuissi, Italian communist and Partisan (d. 1945)

1924 – Frank Bolle, American comic-strip artist, comic-book artist and illustrator

1925 – Miriam Karlin, English actress (d. 2011)

1925 – Art Modell, American businessman (d. 2012)

1925 – Anna Chennault, Chinese widow of Lieutenant General Claire Lee Chennault (d. 2018)

1926 – Lawson Soulsby, Baron Soulsby of Swaffham Prior, English microbiologist and parasitologist (d. 2017)

1926 – Magda Herzberger, Romanian author, poet and composer, survivor of the Holocaust

1926 – Annette Mbaye d'Erneville, Senegalese writer

1926 – Arnaldo Pomodoro, Italian sculptor

1927 – Bob Fosse, American actor, dancer, choreographer, and director (d. 1987)

1927 – John Habgood, Baron Habgood, English archbishop

1928 – Jean Cione, American baseball player (d. 2010)

1928 – Klaus von Dohnányi, German politician

1928 – Michael Shaara, American author and academic (d. 1988)

1929 – June Carter Cash, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress (d. 2003)

1929 – Mario Ghella, Italian racing cyclist

1930 – Donn F. Eisele, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1987)

1930 – John Elliott, English historian and academic

1930 – Francis Newall, 2nd Baron Newall, English businessman and politician

1930 – Anthony Thwaite, English poet, critic, and academic

1930 – Marie-Thérèse Houphouët-Boigny, former First Lady of Ivory Coast

1931 – Gunnar Uusi, Estonian chess player (d. 1981)

1931 – Ola Ullsten, Swedish politician and diplomat (d. 2018)

1932 – Peter Millett, Baron Millett, English lawyer and judge

1934 – Keith Sutton, English bishop (d. 2017)

1934 – Bill Torrey, Canadian businessman (d. 2018)

1934 – Virbhadra Singh, Indian politician

1935 – Maurice Ferré, Puerto Rican-American politician, 32nd Mayor of Miami

1935 – Keith Burkinshaw, English footballer and manager

1936 – Richard Bach, American novelist and essayist

1936 – Costas Simitis, Greek economist, lawyer, and politician, 180th Prime Minister of Greece

1937 – Martti Ahtisaari, Finnish captain and politician, 10th President of Finland, Nobel Prize laureate

1937 – Alan Haselhurst, English academic and politician

1937 – Niki Sullivan, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 2004)

1939 – Scott Burton, American sculptor (d. 1989)

1940 – Adam Faith, English singer (d. 2003)

1940 – George Feigley, American sex cult leader and two-time prison escapee (d. 2009)

1940 – Derry Irvine, Baron Irvine of Lairg, Scottish lawyer, judge, and politician, Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain

1940 – Wilma Rudolph, American runner (d. 1994)

1940 – Mike Shrimpton, New Zealand cricketer and coach (d. 2015)

1940 – Stuart Sutcliffe, Scottish painter and musician (d. 1962)

1940 – Diana Trask, Australian singer-songwriter

1941 – Robert Hunter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Roger McDonald, Australian author and screenwriter

1941 – Keith Newton, English footballer (d. 1998)

1942 – Martin Rees, Baron Rees of Ludlow, English cosmologist and astrophysicist

1943 – Patrick Bokanowski, French filmmaker

1943 – Ellyn Kaschak, American psychologist and academic

1943 – James Levine, American pianist and conductor

1945 – Kjell Albin Abrahamson, Swedish journalist and author

1945 – John Garang, Sudanese colonel and politician, President of Southern Sudan (d. 2005)

1946 – Julian Hipwood, English polo player and coach

1946 – Ted Shackelford, American actor

1947 – Bryan Brown, Australian actor and producer

1948 – Clarence Thomas, American lawyer and judge, currently serving as a Supreme Court Justice

1949 – Gordon Bray, Australian journalist and sportscaster

1949 – Sheila Noakes, Baroness Noakes, English accountant and politician

1951 – Angelo Falcón, Puerto Rican-American political scientist, activist, and academic, founded the National Institute for Latino Policy

1951 – Michèle Mouton, French race car driver and manager

1951 – Raj Babbar, Indian actor and politician

1955 – Pierre Corbeil, Canadian dentist and politician

1955 – Glenn Danzig, American singer-songwriter and producer

1955 – Jean Tigana, French footballer and manager

1956 – Daniel J. Drucker, Canadian academic and educator

1956 – Tony Hill, American football player and sportscaster

1956 – Randy Jackson, American bass player and producer

1957 – Dave Houghton, Zimbabwean cricketer and coach

1957 – Frances McDormand, American actress, winner of the Triple Crown of Acting

1958 – John Hayes, English politician, Minister of State at the Department of Energy and Climate Change

1960 – Donald Harrison, American saxophonist, composer, and producer

1960 – Tatsuya Uemura, Japanese composer and programmer

1961 – Richard Arnold, English lawyer and judge

1961 – Zoran Janjetov, Serbian singer and illustrator

1961 – LaSalle Thompson, American basketball player, coach, and manager

1962 – Chuck Billy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1963 – Colin Montgomerie, Scottish golfer

1964 – Nicolas Marceau, Canadian economist and politician

1964 – Tara Morice, Australian actress and singer

1964 – Joss Whedon, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Lou Yun, Chinese gymnast

1965 – Paul Arthurs, English guitarist

1965 – Peter O'Malley, Australian golfer

1966 – Chico DeBarge, American singer and pianist

1969 – Martin Klebba, American actor, producer, and stuntman

1970 – Robert Brooks, American football player

1970 – Martin Deschamps, Canadian singer-songwriter

1970 – Yann Tiersen, French singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 – Fred Ewanuick, Canadian actor and producer

1971 – Félix Potvin, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1972 – Selma Blair, American actress

1972 – Louis Van Amstel, Dutch dancer and choreographer

1972 – Zinedine Zidane, French footballer and manager

1974 – Joel Edgerton, Australian actor

1974 – Mark Hendrickson, American basketball and baseball player

1975 – Kevin Dyson, American football player and coach

1975 – David Howell, English golfer

1975 – Mike James, American basketball player

1975 – KT Tunstall, Scottish singer-songwriter and musician

1976 – Wade Barrett, American soccer player and manager

1976 – Joe Becker, American guitarist and composer

1976 – Savvas Poursaitidis, Greek-Cypriot footballer and scout

1976 – Brandon Stokley, American football player

1976 – Paola Suárez, Argentinian tennis player

1976 – Emmanuelle Vaugier, Canadian actress and singer

1976 – Patrick Vieira, French footballer and manager

1977 – Miguel Ángel Angulo, Spanish footballer

1977 – Hayden Foxe, Australian footballer and manager

1977 – Jaan Jüris, Estonian ski jumper

1977 – Jason Mraz, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1977 – Shaun O'Hara, American football player and sportscaster

1978 – Memphis Bleek, American rapper, producer, and actor

1978 – Frederic Leclercq, French heavy metal musician

1978 – Matt Light, American football player and sportscaster

1979 – LaDainian Tomlinson, American football player

1980 – Becky Cloonan, American author and illustrator

1980 – Melissa Rauch, American actress

1980 – Ramnaresh Sarwan, Guyanese cricketer

1980 – Francesca Schiavone, Italian tennis player

1981 – Antony Costa, English singer-songwriter

1981 – Rolf Wacha, German rugby player

1982 – Derek Boogaard, Canadian-American ice hockey player (d. 2011)

1983 – Brooks Laich, Canadian ice hockey player

1983 – José Manuel Rojas, Chilean footballer

1984 – Duffy, Welsh singer-songwriter and actress

1984 – Takeshi Matsuda, Japanese swimmer

1984 – Levern Spencer, Saint Lucian high jumper

1985 – Marcel Reece, American football player

1986 – Christy Altomare, American Actress and singer songwriter

1987 – Alessia Filippi, Italian swimmer

1988 – Chet Faker, Australian singer-songwriter

1988 – Chellsie Memmel, American gymnast

1989 – Jordan Nolan, Canadian ice hockey player

1990 – Clevid Dikamona, French footballer

1990 – Vasek Pospisil, Canadian tennis player

1990 – Laura Ràfols, Spanish footballer

1991 – Katie Armiger, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1991 – Damien Cook, Australian rugby league player

1992 – Luiza Galiulina, Uzbekistani gymnast

1992 – Nampalys Mendy, French footballer

1993 – Tim Anderson, American baseball player

1993 – Marvin Grumann, German footballer

1994 – Ben Dwarshuis, Australian cricketer

2004 – Alexandra Trusova, Russian figure skater

Deaths

AD 79 – Vespasian, Roman emperor (b. AD 9)

679 – Æthelthryth, English saint (b. 636)

947 – Li Congyi, prince of Later Tang (b. 931)

947 – Wang, imperial consort of Later Tang

960 – Feng Yanji, chancellor of Southern Tang (b. 903)

994 – Lothair Udo I, count of Stade (b. 950)

1018 – Henry I, margrave of Austria

1137 – Adalbert of Mainz, German archbishop

1222 – Constance of Aragon, Hungarian queen (b. 1179)

1290 – Henryk IV Probus, duke of Wrocław and high duke of Kraków (b. c. 1258)

1314 – Henry de Bohun, English knight

1324 – Aymer de Valence, 2nd Earl of Pembroke (b. 1270)

1343 – Giacomo Gaetani Stefaneschi, Italian cardinal (b. c. 1270)

1356 – Margaret II, Holy Roman Empress (b. 1311)

1537 – Pedro de Mendoza, Spanish conquistador (b. 1487)

1565 – Dragut, Ottoman admiral (b. 1485)

1582 – Shimizu Muneharu, Japanese commander (b. 1537)

1615 – Mashita Nagamori, Japanese daimyō (b. 1545)

1677 – William Louis, duke of Württemberg (b. 1647)

1686 – William Coventry, English politician (b. 1628)

1707 – John Mill, English theologian and author (b. 1645)

1733 – Johann Jakob Scheuchzer, Swiss paleontologist and scholar (b. 1672)

1770 – Mark Akenside, English poet and physician (b. 1721)

1775 – Karl Ludwig von Pöllnitz, German adventurer and author (b. 1692)

1779 – Mikael Sehul, Ethiopian warlord (b. 1691)

1806 – Mathurin Jacques Brisson, French zoologist and philosopher (b. 1723)

1811 – Nicolau Tolentino de Almeida, Portuguese poet and author (b. 1740)

1832 – Sir James Hall, 4th Baronet, Scottish geologist and geophysicist (b. 1761)

1836 – James Mill, Scottish economist, historian, and philosopher (b. 1773)

1848 – Maria Leopoldine of Austria-Este, Electress of Bavaria (b. 1776)

1856 – Ivan Kireyevsky, Russian philosopher and critic (b. 1806)

1881 – Matthias Jakob Schleiden, German botanist and academic (b. 1804)

1891 – Wilhelm Eduard Weber, German physicist and academic (b. 1804)

1891 – Samuel Newitt Wood, American lawyer and politician (b. 1825)

1893 – William Fox, English-New Zealand lawyer and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of New Zealand (b. 1812)

1893 – Theophilus Shepstone, English-South African politician (b. 1817)

1914 – Bhaktivinoda Thakur, Indian guru and philosopher (b. 1838)

1945 – Giuseppina Tuissi, Italian journalist and activist (b. 1923)

1953 – Albert Gleizes, French painter (b. 1881)

1954 – Salih Omurtak, Turkish general (b. 1889)

1956 – Reinhold Glière, Russian composer and educator (b. 1875)

1959 – Boris Vian, French author, poet, and playwright (b. 1920)

1969 – Volmari Iso-Hollo, Finnish runner (b. 1907)

1970 – Roscoe Turner, American soldier and pilot (b. 1895)

1973 – Gerry Birrell, Scottish race car driver (b. 1944)

1980 – Sanjay Gandhi, Indian engineer and politician (b. 1946)

1980 – Clyfford Still, American painter and academic (b. 1904)

1989 – Werner Best, German police officer and jurist (b. 1903)

1990 – Harindranath Chattopadhyay, Indian poet, actor, and politician (b. 1898)

1992 – Eric Andolsek, American football player (b. 1966)

1995 – Roger Grimsby, American journalist (b. 1928)

1995 – Jonas Salk, American biologist and physician (b. 1914)

1995 – Anatoli Tarasov, Russian ice hockey player and coach (b. 1918)

1996 – Andreas Papandreou, Greek economist and politician, 174th Prime Minister of Greece (b. 1919)

1996 – Ray Lindwall, Australian cricketer and rugby player (b. 1921)

1997 – Betty Shabazz, American educator and activist (b. 1936)

1998 – Maureen O'Sullivan, Irish-American actress (b. 1911)

2000 – Peter Dubovský, Slovak footballer (b. 1972)

2002 – Pedro Alcázar, Panamanian boxer (b. 1975)

2005 – Shana Alexander, American journalist and author (b. 1926)

2005 – Manolis Anagnostakis, Greek poet and critic (b. 1925)

2006 – Aaron Spelling, American actor, producer, and screenwriter, founded Spelling Television (b. 1923)

2007 – Rod Beck, American baseball player (b. 1968)

2008 – Claudio Capone, Italian-Scottish actor (b. 1952)

2008 – Arthur Chung, Guyanan surveyor and politician, 1st President of Guyana (b. 1918)

2008 – Marian Glinka, Polish actor and bodybuilder (b. 1943)

2009 – Raymond Berthiaume, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer (b. 1931)

2009 – Ed McMahon, American game show host and announcer (b. 1923)

2009 – Jerri Nielsen, American physician and explorer (b. 1952)

2010 – John Burton, Australian public servant and diplomat (b. 1915)

2011 – Peter Falk, American actor (b. 1927)

2011 – Dennis Marshall, Costa Rican footballer (b. 1985)

2011 – Fred Steiner, American composer and conductor (b. 1923)

2012 – James Durbin, English economist and statistician (b. 1923)

2012 – Brigitte Engerer, French pianist and educator (b. 1952)

2012 – Alan McDonald, Northern Ireland footballer and manager (b. 1963)

2012 – Frank Chee Willeto, American soldier and politician, 4th Vice President of the Navajo Nation (b. 1925)

2012 – Walter J. Zable, American football player and businessman, founded the Cubic Corporation (b. 1915)

2013 – Bobby Bland, American singer-songwriter (b. 1930)

2013 – Gary David Goldberg, American screenwriter and producer (b. 1944)

2013 – Frank Kelso, American admiral and politician, United States Secretary of the Navy (b. 1933)

2013 – Kurt Leichtweiss, German mathematician and academic (b. 1927)

2013 – Richard Matheson, American author and screenwriter (b. 1926)

2013 – Darryl Read, English singer-songwriter, drummer, and actor (b. 1951)

2013 – Sharon Stouder, American swimmer (b. 1948)

2014 – Nancy Garden, American author (b. 1938)

2014 – Euros Lewis, Welsh cricketer (b. 1942)

2014 – Paula Kent Meehan, American businesswoman, co-founded Redken (b. 1931)

2015 – Miguel Facussé Barjum, Honduran businessman (b. 1924)

2015 – Nirmala Joshi, Indian nun, lawyer, and social worker (b. 1934)

2015 – Dick Van Patten, American actor (b. 1928)

2016 – Ralph Stanley, American singer and banjo player (b. 1927)