This day in history (June 18)

618 – Li Yuan becomes Emperor Gaozu of Tang, initiating three centuries of Tang dynasty rule over China.

860 – Byzantine–Rus' War: A fleet of about 200 Rus' vessels sails into the Bosphorus and starts pillaging the suburbs of the Byzantine capital Constantinople.

1053 – Battle of Civitate: Three thousand horsemen of Norman Count Humphrey rout the troops of Pope Leo IX.

1178 – Five Canterbury monks see what is possibly the Giordano Bruno crater being formed. It is believed that the current oscillations of the Moon's distance from the Earth (on the order of meters) are a result of this collision.

1264 – The Parliament of Ireland meets at Castledermot in County Kildare, the first definitively known meeting of this Irish legislature.

1429 – French forces under the leadership of Joan of Arc defeat the main English army under Sir John Fastolf at the Battle of Patay. This turns the tide of the Hundred Years' War.

1633 – Charles I is crowned King of Scots at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh

1684 – The charter of the Massachusetts Bay Colony is revoked via a scire facias writ issued by an English court.

1757 – Battle of Kolín between Prussian forces under Frederick the Great and an Austrian army under the command of Field Marshal Count Leopold Joseph von Daun in the Seven Years' War.

1778 – American Revolutionary War: British troops abandon Philadelphia.

1799 – Action of 18 June 1799: A frigate squadron under Rear-admiral Perrée is captured by the British fleet under Lord Keith

1812 – The United States declaration of war upon the United Kingdom is signed by President James Madison.

1815 – Napoleonic Wars: The Battle of Waterloo results in the defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte by the Duke of Wellington and Gebhard Leberecht von Blücher forcing him to abdicate the throne of France for the second and last time.

1830 – French invasion of Algeria.

1858 – Charles Darwin receives a paper from Alfred Russel Wallace that includes nearly identical conclusions about evolution as Darwin's own, prompting Darwin to publish his theory.

1859 – First ascent of Aletschhorn, second summit of the Bernese Alps.

1873 – Susan B. Anthony is fined $100 for attempting to vote in the 1872 presidential election.

1887 – The Reinsurance Treaty between Germany and Russia is signed.

1900 – Empress Dowager Cixi of China orders all foreigners killed, including foreign diplomats and their families.

1908 – Japanese immigration to Brazil begins when 781 people arrive in Santos aboard the ship Kasato-Maru.

1908 – The University of the Philippines is established.

1923 – Checker Taxi puts its first taxi on the streets.

1928 – Aviator Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly in an aircraft across the Atlantic Ocean (she is a passenger; Wilmer Stultz is the pilot and Lou Gordon the mechanic).

1930 – Groundbreaking ceremonies for the Franklin Institute are held.

1935 – Police in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada clash with striking longshoremen, resulting in a total 60 injuries and 24 arrests.

1940 – Appeal of 18 June by Charles de Gaulle.

1940 – "Finest Hour" speech by Winston Churchill.

1945 – William Joyce ("Lord Haw-Haw") is charged with treason for his pro-German propaganda broadcasting during World War II.

1946 – Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, a Socialist, calls for a Direct Action Day against the Portuguese in Goa.

1948 – Columbia Records introduces the long-playing record album in a public demonstration at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.

1953 – The Egyptian revolution of 1952 ends with the overthrow of the Muhammad Ali dynasty and the declaration of the Republic of Egypt.

1953 – A United States Air Force C-124 crashes and burns near Tachikawa, Japan, killing 129.

1954 – Pierre Mendès France becomes Prime Minister of France.

1954 – Carlos Castillo Armas leads an invasion force across the Guatemalan border, setting in motion the 1954 Guatemalan coup d'état

1965 – Vietnam War: The United States uses B-52 bombers to attack National Liberation Front guerrilla fighters in South Vietnam.

1972 – Staines air disaster: One hundred eighteen are killed when a BEA H.S. Trident crashes two minutes after take off from London's Heathrow Airport.

1979 – SALT II is signed by the United States and the Soviet Union.

1981 – The Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk, the first operational aircraft initially designed around stealth technology, makes its first flight.

1981 – The Treaty of Basseterre is signed, creating the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

1982 – Italian banker Roberto Calvi's body is discovered hanging beneath Blackfriars Bridge in London, England.

1983 – Space Shuttle program: STS-7, Astronaut Sally Ride becomes the first American woman in space.

1983 – Mona Mahmudnizhad together with nine other Bahá'í women, is sentenced to death and hanged in Shiraz, Iran over her religious beliefs.

1984 – A major clash between about 5,000 police and a similar number of miners takes place at Orgreave, South Yorkshire, during the 1984–85 UK miners' strike.

1994 – The Troubles: Members of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) attack a crowded pub with assault rifles in Loughinisland, Northern Ireland. Six Catholic civilians are killed and five wounded. It was crowded with people watching the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

2006 – The first Kazakh space satellite, KazSat-1 is launched.

2007 – The Charleston Sofa Super Store fire happened in Charleston, South Carolina killing nine firefighters.

2009 – The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a NASA robotic spacecraft is launched.

Births[edit]

1269 – Eleanor of England, Countess of Bar (d. 1298)

1318 – Eleanor of Woodstock (d. 1355)

1332 – John V Palaiologos, Byzantine Emperor (d. 1391)

1466 – Ottaviano Petrucci, Italian printer (d. 1539)

1511 – Bartolomeo Ammannati, Italian architect and sculptor, designed the Ponte Santa Trinita (d. 1592)

1517 – Emperor Ōgimachi of Japan (d. 1593)

1521 – Maria of Portugal, Duchess of Viseu (d. 1577)

1667 – Ivan Trubetskoy, Russian field marshal (d. 1750)

1673 – Antoni Lliteres Carrió, Spanish composer (d. 1747)

1677 – Antonio Maria Bononcini, Italian cellist and composer (d. 1726)

1716 – Joseph-Marie Vien, French painter and educator (d. 1809)

1717 – Johann Stamitz, Czech violinist and composer (d. 1757)

1757 – Ignaz Pleyel, Austrian-French pianist and composer (d. 1831)

1757 – Gervasio Antonio de Posadas, Argentinian lawyer and politician 1st Supreme Director of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata (d. 1833)

1769 – Robert Stewart, Viscount Castlereagh, Irish-English politician, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs (d. 1822)

1799 – William Lassell, English astronomer and merchant (d. 1880)

1812 – Ivan Goncharov, Russian journalist and author (d. 1891)

1815 – Ludwig Freiherr von und zu der Tann-Rathsamhausen, German general (d. 1881)

1816 – Hélène Napoleone Bonaparte, French daughter of Napoleon (d. 1907)

1816 – Jung Bahadur Rana, Nepali ruler (d. 1877)

1834 – Auguste-Théodore-Paul de Broglie, French philosopher and academic (d. 1895)

1839 – William H. Seward Jr., American general and banker (d. 1920)

1845 – Charles Louis Alphonse Laveran, French physician and parasitologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1922)

1850 – Richard Heuberger, Austrian composer and critic (d. 1914)

1854 – E. W. Scripps, American publisher, founded the E. W. Scripps Company (d. 1926)

1857 – Henry Clay Folger, American businessman and philanthropist, founded the Folger Shakespeare Library (d. 1930)

1858 – Andrew Forsyth, Scottish-English mathematician and academic (d. 1942)

1863 – George Essex Evans, English-Australian poet and author (d. 1909)

1868 – Miklós Horthy, Hungarian admiral and politician, Regent of Hungary (d. 1957)

1870 – Édouard Le Roy, French mathematician and philosopher (d. 1954)

1877 – James Montgomery Flagg, American painter and illustrator (d. 1960)

1881 – Zoltán Halmay, Hungarian swimmer (d. 1956)

1882 – Georgi Dimitrov, Bulgarian compositor and politician, 32nd Prime Minister of Bulgaria (d. 1949)

1884 – Édouard Daladier, French captain and politician, Prime Minister of France (d. 1970)

1886 – George Mallory, English lieutenant and mountaineer (d. 1924)

1886 – Alexander Wetmore, American ornithologist and paleontologist (d. 1978)

1887 – Tancrède Labbé, Canadian businessman and politician (d. 1956)

1896 – Blanche Sweet, American actress (d. 1986)

1897 – Martti Marttelin, Finnish runner (d. 1940)

1901 – Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia (d. 1918)

1901 – Llewellyn Rees, English actor (d. 1994)

1902 – Louis Alter, American musician (d. 1980)

1902 – Paavo Yrjölä, Finnish decathlete (d. 1980)

1903 – Jeanette MacDonald, American actress and singer (d. 1965)

1903 – Raymond Radiguet, French author and poet (d. 1923)

1904 – Keye Luke, Chinese-American actor (d. 1991)

1904 – Manuel Rosenthal, French conductor and composer (d. 2003)

1905 – Eduard Tubin, Estonian composer and conductor (d. 1982)

1907 – Frithjof Schuon, Swiss-American metaphysicist, philosopher, and author (d. 1998)

1908 – Bud Collyer, American actor and game show host (d. 1969)

1908 – Stanley Knowles, American-Canadian academic and politician (d. 1997)

1908 – Nedra Volz, American actress (d. 2003)

1910 – Dick Foran, American actor and singer (d. 1979)

1910 – Avon Long, American actor and singer (d. 1984)

1910 – Ray McKinley, American singer, drummer, and bandleader (d. 1995)

1912 – Glenn Morris, American decathlete (d. 1974)

1913 – Wilfred Gordon Bigelow, Canadian soldier and surgeon (d. 2005)

1913 – Sammy Cahn, American pianist and composer (d. 1993)

1913 – Sylvia Porter, American economist and journalist (d. 1991)

1913 – Françoise Loranger, Canadian playwright and producer (d. 1995)

1913 – Robert Mondavi, American winemaker and philanthropist (d. 2008)

1914 – E. G. Marshall, American actor (d. 1998)

1914 – Efraín Huerta, Mexican poet (d.1982)

1915 – Red Adair, American firefighter (d. 2004)

1915 – Robert Kanigher, American author (d. 2002)

1915 – Alice T. Schafer, American mathematician (d. 2009)

1916 – Julio César Turbay Ayala, Colombian lawyer and politician, 25th President of Colombia (d. 2005)

1917 – Richard Boone, American actor, singer, and director (d. 1981)

1917 – Jack Karnehm, English snooker player and sportscaster (d. 2002)

1917 – Erik Ortvad, Danish painter and illustrator (d. 2008)

1918 – Alf Francis, West Prussia-born, English motor racing mechanic and racing car constructor (d. 1983)

1918 – Jerome Karle, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)

1918 – Franco Modigliani, Italian-American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2003)

1919 – Jüri Järvet, Estonian actor and screenwriter (d. 1995)

1920 – Ian Carmichael, English actor and singer (d. 2010)

1920 – Lode Van Den Bergh, Belgian author and academic

1922 – Claude Helffer, French pianist and educator (d. 2004)

1924 – George Mikan, American basketball player and coach (d. 2005)

1925 – Robert Beadell, American composer and educator (d. 1994)

1926 – Philip B. Crosby, American businessman and author (d. 2001)

1926 – Allan Sandage, American astronomer and cosmologist (d. 2010)

1926 – Tom Wicker, American journalist and author (d. 2011)

1927 – Eva Bartok, Hungarian-English actress (d. 1998)

1927 – Paul Eddington, English actor (d. 1995)

1928 – Michael Blakemore, Australian actor, director, and screenwriter

1928 – David T. Lykken, American geneticist and academic (d. 2006)

1929 – Jürgen Habermas, German sociologist and philosopher

1929 – Tibor Rubin, Hungarian-American soldier, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 2015)

1931 – Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Brazilian sociologist, academic, and politician, 34th President of Brazil

1932 – Dudley R. Herschbach, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1932 – Geoffrey Hill, English poet and academic (d. 2016)

1933 – Tommy Hunt, American singer

1934 – Brian Kenny, English general

1934 – Mitsuteru Yokoyama, Japanese author and illustrator (d. 2004)

1936 – Denny Hulme, New Zealand race car driver (d. 1992)

1936 – Barack Obama Sr., Kenyan economist (d. 1982)

1936 – Ronald Venetiaan, Surinamese politician, 6th President of Suriname

1937 – Del Harris, American basketball player and coach

1937 – Jay Rockefeller, American lawyer and politician, 29th Governor of West Virginia

1937 – Bruce Trigger, Canadian archaeologist, anthropologist and historian (d. 2006)

1937 – Vitaly Zholobov, Ukrainian colonel, engineer, and astronaut

1938 – Kevin Murray, Australian footballer and coach

1939 – Lou Brock, American baseball player and sportscaster

1939 – Jean-Claude Germain, Canadian historian, author, and journalist

1939 – Brooks Firestone, American businessman and politician

1941 – Paul Mayersberg, English director and screenwriter

1941 – Delia Smith, English chef and author

1942 – John Bellany, Scottish painter and academic (d. 2013)

1942 – Roger Ebert, American journalist, critic, and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1942 – Pat Hutchins, English author and illustrator

1942 – Thabo Mbeki, South African politician, 23rd President of South Africa

1942 – Paul McCartney, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1942 – Richard Perry, American record producer

1942 – Carl Radle, American bass player and producer (d. 1980)

1942 – Nick Tate, Australian actor and director

1942 – Hans Vonk, Dutch conductor (d. 2004)

1943 – Barry Evans, English actor (d. 1997)

1943 – Raffaella Carrà, Italian singer, dancer, and actress

1944 – Bruce DuMont, American broadcaster and political analyst

1944 – Sandy Posey, American pop/country singer

1946 – Russell Ash, English journalist and author

1946 – Bruiser Brody, American wrestler (d. 1988)

1946 – Fabio Capello, Italian footballer and manager

1946 – Maria Bethânia, Brazilian singer

1947 – Ivonne Coll, Puerto Rican-American model and actress, Miss Puerto Rico 1967

1947 – Bernard Giraudeau, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2010)

1947 – Linda Thorson, Canadian actress

1948 – Philip Jackson, English actor

1948 – Éva Marton, Hungarian soprano and actress

1948 – Sherry Turkle, American academic, psychologist, and sociologist

1949 – Chris Van Allsburg, American author and illustrator

1949 – Jarosław Kaczyński, Polish lawyer and politician, 13th Prime Minister of Poland

1949 – Lech Kaczyński, Polish lawyer and politician, 4th President of Poland (d. 2010)

1949 – Lincoln Thompson, Jamaican singer-songwriter (d. 1999)

1950 – Rod de'Ath, Welsh drummer and producer (d. 2014)

1950 – Annelie Ehrhardt, German hurdler

1950 – Mike Johanns, American lawyer and politician, 28th United States Secretary of Agriculture

1950 – Jackie Leven, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2011)

1951 – Mohammed Al-Sager, Kuwaiti journalist and politician

1951 – Miriam Flynn, American actress and comedian

1951 – Ian Hargreaves, English-Welsh journalist and academic

1951 – Stephen Hopper, Australian botanist and academic

1951 – Gyula Sax, Hungarian chess player (d. 2014)

1952 – Tiiu Aro, Estonian physician and politician, Estonian Minister of Social Affairs

1952 – Denis Herron, Canadian ice hockey player

1952 – Carol Kane, American actress

1952 – Isabella Rossellini, Italian actress, director, producer, and screenwriter

1952 – Lee Soo-man, South Korean singer and businessman, founded S.M. Entertainment

1953 – Peter Donohoe, English pianist and educator

1955 – Ed Fast, Canadian lawyer and politician

1956 – Brian Benben, American actor and producer

1956 – John Scott, English organist and conductor (d. 2015)

1957 – Miguel Ángel Lotina, Spanish footballer and manager

1957 – Richard Powers, American novelist

1958 – Peter Altmaier, German jurist and politician, Federal Minister for Special Affairs of Germany

1961 – Oz Fox, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1961 – Andrés Galarraga, Venezuelan-American baseball player

1961 – Angela Johnson, American novelist and poet

1961 – Alison Moyet, English singer-songwriter

1962 – Lisa Randall, American physicist and academic

1963 – Dizzy Reed, American keyboard player and songwriter

1963 – Bruce Smith, American football player

1964 – Uday Hussein, Iraqi commander (d. 2003)

1964 – Patti Webster, American publicist and author (d. 2013)

1966 – Kurt Browning, Canadian figure skater, choreographer, and sportscaster

1966 – Troy Kemp, Bahamian high jumper

1968 – Frank Müller, German decathlete

1969 – Haki Doku, Albanian cyclist

1969 – Christopher Largen, American journalist and author

1970 – Katie Derham, English journalist

1970 – Ivan Kozák, Slovak footballer

1970 – Greg Yaitanes, American director and producer

1971 – Kerry Butler, American actress and singer

1971 – Jason McAteer, English-Irish footballer and manager

1971 – Nathan Morris, American soul singer

1972 – Anu Tali, Estonian pianist and conductor

1972 – Wikus du Toit, South African actor, director, and composer

1973 – Julie Depardieu, French actress

1973 – Stephen Thomas Erlewine, American author and music critic

1973 – Ray LaMontagne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1973 – Matt Parsons, Australian rugby league player

1973 – Gavin Wanganeen Australian footballer and coach

1974 – Vincenzo Montella, Italian footballer and manager

1974 – Sergey Sharikov, Russian fencer and coach (d. 2015)

1975 – Jem, Welsh singer-songwriter and producer

1975 – Marie Gillain, Belgian actress

1975 – Aleksandrs Koļinko, Latvian footballer

1975 – Martin St. Louis, Canadian ice hockey player

1976 – Blake Shelton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1978 – Wang Liqin, Chinese table tennis player

1979 – Yumiko Kobayashi, Japanese voice actress and singer

1979 – Ivana Wong, Hong Kong singer-songwriter and actress

1980 – Antonio Gates, American football player

1980 – Sergey Kirdyapkin, Russian race walker

1980 – Colin Munroe, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

1980 – Antero Niittymäki, Finnish ice hockey player

1980 – Tara Platt, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1981 – Clint Newton, American-Australian rugby league player

1981 – Marco Streller, Swiss footballer

1982 – Nadir Belhadj, French-Algerian footballer

1982 – Marco Borriello, Italian footballer

1982 – Nathan Cavaleri, Australian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1983 – Billy Slater, Australian rugby league player

1983 – Cameron Smith, Australian rugby league player

1984 – Nanyak Dala, Canadian rugby player

1985 – Chris Coghlan, American baseball player

1985 – Alex Hirsch, American animator and television producer

1986 – Edgars Eriņš, Latvian decathlete

1986 – Richard Gasquet, French tennis player

1986 – Richard Madden, Scottish actor

1987 – Omar Arellano, Mexican footballer

1988 – Elini Dimoutsos, Greek footballer

1989 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, French-born Gabonese footballer

1989 – Chris Harris Jr., American football player

1989 – Renee Olstead, American actress and singer

1990 – Luke Adam, Canadian ice hockey player

1990 – Sandra Izbașa, Romanian gymnast

1990 – Derek Stepan, American ice hockey player

1990 – Christian Taylor, American triple jumper

1990 – Mitsuki Tanimura, Japanese actress

1994 – Sean McMahon, Australian rugby player

1995 – Maxim Kovtun, Russian figure skater

1996 – Alen Halilović, Croatian footballer

1996 – Niki Wories, Dutch figure skater

1997 – Katharina Hobgarski, German tennis player

Deaths[edit]

741 – Leo III the Isaurian, Byzantine emperor (b. 685)

908 – Zhang Hao, guard commander during the Chinese Tang Dynasty

1095 – Sophia of Hungary (b. c. 1050)

1164 – Elisabeth of Schönau, German Benedictine visionary (b. c. 1129)

1234 – Emperor Chūkyō of Japan (b. 1218)

1250 – Theresa of Portugal, Queen of León

1291 – Alfonso III of Aragon (b. 1265)

1333 – Henry XV, Duke of Bavaria (b. 1312)

1464 – Rogier van der Weyden, Flemish painter (b. 1400)

1588 – Robert Crowley, English minister and poet (b. 1517)

1629 – Piet Pieterszoon Hein, Dutch admiral (b. 1577)

1650 – Christoph Scheiner, German priest, physicist, and astronomer (b. 1575)

1673 – Jeanne Mance, French-Canadian nurse, founded the Hôtel-Dieu de Montréal (b. 1606)

1704 – Tom Brown, English author and translator (b. 1662)

1726 – Michel Richard Delalande, French organist and composer (b. 1657)

1742 – John Aislabie, English politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer (b. 1670)

1749 – Ambrose Philips, English poet and politician (b. 1674)

1772 – Johann Ulrich von Cramer, German jurist and scholar (b. 1706)

1772 – Gerard van Swieten, Dutch-Austrian physician and reformer (b. 1700)

1788 – Adam Gib, Scottish religious leader (b. 1714)

1794 – François Buzot, French lawyer and politician (b. 1760)

1794 – James Murray, Scottish-English general and politician, 20th Governor of the Province of Quebec (b. 1721)

1815 – Thomas Picton, Welsh-English general and politician (b. 1758)

1833 – Robert Hett Chapman, American minister, missionary, and academic (b. 1771)

1835 – William Cobbett, English farmer and journalist (b. 1763)

1866 – Prince Sigismund of Prussia (b. 1864)

1902 – Samuel Butler, English novelist, satirist, and critic (b. 1835)

1905 – Carmine Crocco, Italian soldier (b. 1830)

1916 – Max Immelmann, German lieutenant and pilot (b. 1890)

1917 – Titu Maiorescu, Romanian critic and politician, 23rd Prime Minister of Romania (b. 1840)

1922 – Jacobus Kapteyn, Dutch astronomer and academic (b. 1851)

1928 – Roald Amundsen, Norwegian pilot and explorer (b. 1872)

1936 – Maxim Gorky, Russian novelist, short story writer, and playwright (b. 1868)

1937 – Gaston Doumergue, French politician, 13th President of France (b. 1863)

1942 – Arthur Pryor, American trombonist, bandleader, and politician (b. 1870)

1943 – Elias Degiannis, Greek commander (b. 1912)

1945 – Simon Bolivar Buckner Jr., American general (b. 1886)

1947 – Shigematsu Sakaibara, Japanese admiral (b. 1898)

1959 – Ethel Barrymore, American actress (b. 1879)

1963 – Pedro Armendáriz, Mexican-American actor (b. 1912)

1964 – Giorgio Morandi, Italian painter (b. 1890)

1967 – Geki, Italian race car driver (b. 1937)

1967 – Beat Fehr, Swiss race car driver (b. 1942)

1971 – Thomas Gomez, American actor (b. 1905)

1971 – Paul Karrer, Russian-Swiss chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1889)

1974 – Júlio César de Mello e Souza, Brazilian mathematician and academic (b. 1896)

1974 – Georgy Zhukov, Russian marshal and politician, Minister of Defence for the Soviet Union (b. 1896)

1975 – Hugo Bergmann, German-Israeli philosopher and author (b. 1883)

1978 – Walter C. Alvarez, American physician and author (b. 1884)

1980 – Terence Fisher, English director and screenwriter (b. 1904)

1980 – André Leducq, French cyclist (b. 1904)

1982 – Djuna Barnes, American novelist, journalist, and playwright (b. 1892)

1982 – John Cheever, American novelist and short story writer (b. 1912)

1982 – Curd Jürgens, German-Austrian actor and director (b. 1915)

1984 – Alan Berg, American lawyer and radio host (b. 1934)

1985 – Paul Colin, French illustrator (b. 1892)

1986 – Frances Scott Fitzgerald, American journalist (b. 1921)

1989 – I. F. Stone, American journalist and author (b. 1907)

1992 – Peter Allen, Australian singer-songwriter and pianist (b. 1944)

1992 – Mordecai Ardon, Polish-Israeli painter and educator (b. 1896)

1993 – Craig Rodwell, American activist, founded the Oscar Wilde Bookshop (b. 1940)

1996 – Endel Puusepp, Estonian-Soviet military pilot and politician (b. 1909)

1997 – Lev Kopelev, Ukrainian-German author and academic (b. 1912)

1998 – Felix Knight, American actor and tenor (b. 1908)

2000 – Nancy Marchand, American actress (b. 1928)

2003 – Larry Doby, American baseball player and manager (b. 1923)

2005 – Mushtaq Ali, Indian cricketer (b. 1914)

2005 – Manuel Sadosky, Argentinian mathematician and academic (b. 1914)

2006 – Vincent Sherman, American actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1906)

2006 – Joseph Zobel, Martinique-French author (b. 1915)

2007 – Bernard Manning, English comedian and actor (b. 1930)

2007 – Hank Medress, American singer and producer (b. 1938)

2007 – Georges Thurston, Canadian singer-songwriter (b. 1951)

2008 – Jean Delannoy, French actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1908)

2008 – Tasha Tudor, American author and illustrator (b. 1915)

2010 – Trent Acid, American wrestler (b. 1980)

2010 – José Saramago, Portuguese novelist Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1922)

2010 – Okan Demiriş, Turkish composer (b. 1942)

2011 – Yelena Bonner, Russian activist (b. 1923)

2011 – Frederick Chiluba, Zambian politician, 2nd President of Zambia (b. 1943)

2011 – Clarence Clemons, American saxophonist (b. 1942)

2012 – Horacio Coppola, Argentinian photographer and director (b. 1906)

2012 – Lina Haag, German author and activist (b. 1907)

2012 – Tom Maynard, Welsh cricketer (b. 1989)

2012 – Luis Edgardo Mercado Jarrín, Peruvian general and politician, 109th Prime Minister of Peru (b. 1919)

2012 – Alketas Panagoulias, Greek footballer and manager (b. 1934)

2012 – William Van Regenmorter, American businessman and politician (b. 1939)

2013 – Brent F. Anderson, American engineer and politician (b. 1932)

2013 – Alastair Donaldson, Scottish bass player (b. 1955)

2013 – Garde Gardom, Canadian lawyer and politician, 26th Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia (b. 1924)

2013 – Michael Hastings, American journalist and author (b. 1980)

2013 – David Wall, English ballet dancer (b. 1946)

2014 – Stephanie Kwolek, American chemist and engineer (b. 1923)

2014 – Johnny Mann, American singer-songwriter and conductor (b. 1928)

2014 – Claire Martin, Canadian author (b. 1914)

2014 – Vladimir Popovkin, Russian general (b. 1957)

2014 – Horace Silver, American pianist and composer (b. 1928)

2015 – Phil Austin, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (b. 1941)

2015 – Ralph J. Roberts, American businessman, co-founded Comcast (b. 1920)

2015 – Danny Villanueva, American football player and broadcaster, co-founded Univision (b. 1937)

2015 – Allen Weinstein, American historian and academic (b. 1937)

Holidays and observances[edit]

Christian feast day:

Bernard Mizeki (Anglican and Episcopal Church)

Elisabeth of Schönau

Gregorio Barbarigo

Leontius, Hypatius and Theodulus

Marina the Monk (Maronite Church, Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria)

June 18 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Autistic Pride Day (International)

Foundation Day (Benguet)

Human Rights Day (Azerbaijan)

National Day (Seychelles)

Queen Mother's Birthday (Cambodia)

Waterloo Day (United Kingdom)