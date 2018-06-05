This day in history (June 10)

671 – Emperor Tenji of Japan introduces a water clock (clepsydra) called Rokoku. The instrument, which measures time and indicates hours, is placed in the capital of Ōtsu.

1190 – Third Crusade: Frederick I Barbarossa drowns in the river Saleph while leading an army to Jerusalem.

1329 – The Battle of Pelekanon results in a Byzantine defeat by the Ottoman Empire.

1523 – Copenhagen is surrounded by the army of Frederick I of Denmark, as the city won't recognise him as the successor of Christian II of Denmark.

1539 – Council of Trent: Pope Paul III sends out letters to his bishops, delaying the Council due to war and the difficulty bishops had traveling to Venice.

1596 – Willem Barents and Jacob van Heemskerk discover Bear Island.

1619 – Thirty Years' War: Battle of Záblatí, a turning point in the Bohemian Revolt.

1624 – Signing of the Treaty of Compiègne between France and the Netherlands.

1692 – Salem witch trials: Bridget Bishop is hanged at Gallows Hill near Salem, Massachusetts, for "certaine Detestable Arts called Witchcraft & Sorceries".

1719 – Jacobite risings: Battle of Glen Shiel.

1782 – King Buddha Yodfa Chulaloke (Rama I) of Siam (modern day Thailand) is crowned.

1786 – A landslide dam on the Dadu River created by an earthquake ten days earlier collapses, killing 100,000 in the Sichuan province of China.

1793 – The Jardin des Plantes museum opens in Paris. A year later, it becomes the first public zoo.

1793 – French Revolution: Following the arrests of Girondin leaders, the Jacobins gain control of the Committee of Public Safety installing the revolutionary dictatorship.

1805 – First Barbary War: Yusuf Karamanli signs a treaty ending the hostilities between Tripolitania and the United States.

1829 – The first Boat Race between the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge takes place on the Thames in London.

1838 – Myall Creek massacre: Twenty-eight Aboriginal Australians are murdered.

1854 – The first class of United States Naval Academy students graduate.

1861 – American Civil War: Battle of Big Bethel: Confederate troops under John B. Magruder defeat a much larger Union force led by General Ebenezer W. Pierce in Virginia.

1864 – American Civil War: Battle of Brice's Crossroads: Confederate troops under Nathan Bedford Forrest defeat a much larger Union force led by General Samuel D. Sturgis in Mississippi.

1868 – Mihailo Obrenović III, Prince of Serbia is assassinated.

1871 – Sinmiyangyo: Captain McLane Tilton leads 109 US Marines in a naval attack on Han River forts on Kanghwa Island, Korea.

1878 – League of Prizren is established, to oppose the decisions of the Congress of Berlin and the Treaty of San Stefano, as a consequence of which the Albanian lands in Balkans were being partitioned and given to the neighbor states of Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and Greece.

1886 – Mount Tarawera in New Zealand erupts, killing 153 people and burying the famous Pink and White Terraces. Eruptions continue for three months creating a large, 17 km long fissure across the mountain peak.

1898 – Spanish–American War: U.S. Marines land on the island of Cuba.

1916 – The Arab Revolt against the Ottoman Empire was declared by Hussein bin Ali, Sharif of Mecca.

1918 – The Austro-Hungarian battleship SMS Szent István sinks off the Croatian coast after being torpedoed by an Italian MAS motorboat; the event is recorded by camera from a nearby vessel.

1924 – Fascists kidnap and kill Italian Socialist leader Giacomo Matteotti in Rome.

1935 – Dr. Robert Smith takes his last drink, and Alcoholics Anonymous is founded in Akron, Ohio, United States, by him and Bill Wilson.

1935 – Chaco War ends: A truce is called between Bolivia and Paraguay who had been fighting since 1932.

1940 – World War II: The Kingdom of Italy declares war on France and the United Kingdom.

1940 – World War II: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt denounces Italy's actions in his "Stab in the Back" speech at the graduation ceremonies of the University of Virginia.

1940 – World War II: Norway surrenders to German forces.

1942 – World War II: Nazis burn the Czech village of Lidice in reprisal for the killing of Reinhard Heydrich.

1944 – World War II: Six hundred forty-two men, women and children massacred at Oradour-sur-Glane, France.

1944 – World War II: In Distomo, Boeotia, Greece, 218 men, women and children are massacred by German troops.

1944 – In baseball, 15-year-old Joe Nuxhall of the Cincinnati Reds becomes the youngest player ever in a major-league game.

1945 – Australian Imperial Forces land in Brunei Bay to liberate Brunei.

1947 – Saab produces its first automobile.

1957 – John Diefenbaker leads the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada to a stunning upset in the Canadian federal election, 1957, ending 22 years of Liberal Party government.

1963 – The Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at abolishing wage disparity based on sex, was signed into law by John F. Kennedy as part of his New Frontier Program.

1964 – United States Senate breaks a 75-day filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, leading to the bill's passage.

1967 – The Six-Day War ends: Israel and Syria agree to a cease-fire.

1977 – James Earl Ray escapes from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Petros, Tennessee. He is recaptured three days later.

1980 – The African National Congress in South Africa publishes a call to fight from their imprisoned leader Nelson Mandela.

1990 – British Airways Flight 5390 lands safely at Southampton Airport after a blowout in the cockpit causes the captain to be partially sucked from the cockpit. There are no fatalities

1991 – Eleven-year-old Jaycee Lee Dugard is kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe, California; she would remain a captive until 2009.

1994 – China conducts a nuclear test for DF-31 warhead at Area C (Beishan), Lop Nur, its prominence being due to the Cox Report.

1996 – Peace talks begin in Northern Ireland without the participation of Sinn Féin.

1997 – Before fleeing his northern stronghold, Khmer Rouge leader Pol Pot orders the killing of his defense chief Son Sen and 11 of Sen's family members.

1999 – Kosovo War: NATO suspends its airstrikes after Slobodan Milošević agrees to withdraw Serbian forces from Kosovo.

2001 – Pope John Paul II canonizes Lebanon's first female saint, Saint Rafqa.

2002 – The first direct electronic communication experiment between the nervous systems of two humans is carried out by Kevin Warwick in the United Kingdom.

2003 – The Spirit rover is launched, beginning NASA's Mars Exploration Rover mission.

2016 – Former The Voice contestant Christina Grimmie is fatally shot in Orlando, Florida following a concert; she died from her injuries at the age of 22.

2017 – The 2017 World Expo is opened in Astana, Kazakhstan.[1]

Births

867 – Emperor Uda of Japan (d. 931)

940 – Abu al-Wafa' Buzjani, Persian mathematician and astronomer (d. 998)

1213 – Fakhr-al-Din Iraqi, Persian poet and philosopher (d. 1289)

1465 – Mercurino Gattinara, Italian statesman and jurist (d. 1530)

1513 – Louis, Duke of Montpensier (1561–1582) (d. 1582)

1557 – Leandro Bassano, Italian painter (d. 1622)

1632 – Esprit Fléchier, French bishop and author (d. 1710)

1688 – James Francis Edward Stuart, claimant to the English and Scottish throne (d. 1766)

1713 – Princess Caroline of Great Britain (d. 1757)

1716 – Carl Gustaf Ekeberg, Swedish physician and explorer (d. 1784)

1753 – William Eustis, American physician and politician, 12th Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1825)

1804 – Hermann Schlegel, German ornithologist and herpetologist (d. 1884)

1819 – Gustave Courbet, French-Swiss painter and sculptor (d. 1877)

1825 – Sondre Norheim, Norwegian-American skier (d. 1897)

1832 – Edwin Arnold, English poet and journalist (d. 1904)

1832 – Nikolaus Otto, German engineer (d. 1891)

1832 – Stephen Mosher Wood, American lieutenant and politician (d. 1920)

1835 – Rebecca Latimer Felton, American educator and politician (d. 1930)

1839 – Ludvig Holstein-Ledreborg, Danish lawyer and politician, 19th Prime Minister of Denmark (d. 1912)

1840 – Theodor Philipsen, Danish painter (d. 1920)

1843 – Heinrich von Herzogenberg, Austrian composer and conductor (d. 1900)

1854 – Sarah Grand, Irish feminist writer (d. 1943)

1859 – Emanuel Nobel, Swedish-Russian businessman (d. 1932)

1862 – Mrs. Leslie Carter, American actress (d. 1937)

1863 – Louis Couperus, Dutch author and poet (d. 1923)

1864 – Ninian Comper, Scottish architect (d. 1960)

1865 – Frederick Cook, American physician and explorer (d. 1940)

1880 – André Derain, French painter and sculptor (d. 1954)

1882 – Nils Økland, Norwegian Esperantist and teacher (d. 1969)

1884 – Leone Sextus Tollemache, English captain (d. 1917)

1889 – Sessue Hayakawa, Japanese actor and producer (d. 1973)

1891 – Al Dubin, Swiss-American songwriter (d. 1945)

1895 – Hattie McDaniel, American actress (d. 1952)

1897 – Grand Duchess Tatiana Nikolaevna of Russia (d. 1918)

1898 – Princess Marie-Auguste of Anhalt (d. 1983)

1899 – Stanisław Czaykowski, Polish race car driver (d. 1933)

1901 – Frederick Loewe, Austrian-American composer (d. 1988)

1904 – Lin Huiyin, Chinese architect and poet (d. 1955)

1907 – Fairfield Porter, American painter and critic (d. 1975)

1909 – Lang Hancock, Australian soldier and businessman (d. 1992)

1910 – Frank Demaree, American baseball player and manager (d. 1958)

1910 – Robert Still, English composer and educator (d. 1971)

1910 – Howlin' Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1911 – Ralph Kirkpatrick, American harpsichord player and musicologist (d. 1984)

1911 – Terence Rattigan, English playwright and screenwriter (d. 1977)

1912 – Jean Lesage, Canadian lawyer and politician, 11th Premier of Quebec (d. 1980)

1913 – Tikhon Khrennikov, Russian pianist and composer (d. 2007)

1913 – Benjamin Shapira, German-Israeli biochemist and academic (d. 1993)

1914 – Oktay Rıfat Horozcu, Turkish poet and playwright (d. 1988)

1915 – Saul Bellow, Canadian-American novelist, essayist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2005)

1916 – Peride Celal, Turkish author (d. 2013)

1916 – William Rosenberg, American entrepreneur, founded Dunkin' Donuts (d. 2002)

1918 – Patachou, French singer and actress (d. 2015)

1918 – Barry Morse, English-Canadian actor and director (d. 2008)

1919 – Haidar Abdel-Shafi, Palestinian physician and politician (d. 2007)

1919 – Kevin O'Flanagan, Irish footballer, rugby player, and physician (d. 2006)

1921 – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

1921 – Jean Robic, French cyclist (d. 1980)

1922 – Judy Garland, American singer, actress, and vaudevillian (d. 1969)

1922 – Bill Kerr, South African-Australian actor (d. 2014)

1923 – Paul Brunelle, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1994)

1923 – Robert Maxwell, Czech-English captain, publisher, and politician (d. 1991)

1924 – Friedrich L. Bauer, German mathematician, computer scientist, and academic (d. 2015)

1925 – Leo Gravelle, Canadian ice hockey player (d. 2013)

1925 – Nat Hentoff, American historian, author, and journalist (d. 2017)

1925 – James Salter, American novelist and short-story writer (d. 2015)

1926 – Bruno Bartoletti, Italian conductor (d. 2013)

1926 – Lionel Jeffries, English actor, screenwriter and film director (d. 2010)

1927 – Claudio Gilberto Froehlich, Brazilian zoologist

1927 – László Kubala, Hungarian footballer, coach, and manager (d. 2002)

1927 – Johnny Orr, American basketball player and coach (d. 2013)

1927 – Eugene Parker, American astrophysicist and academic

1928 – Lin Yang-kang, Chinese politician, 29th Vice Premier of the Republic of China (d. 2013)

1928 – Maurice Sendak, American author and illustrator (d. 2012)

1929 – James McDivitt, American general, pilot, and astronaut

1929 – Ian Sinclair, Australian farmer and politician, 42nd Australian Minister for Defence

1929 – E. O. Wilson, American biologist, author, and academic

1930 – Aranka Siegal, Czech-American author and Holocaust survivor

1930 – Carmen Cozza, American baseball and football player (d. 2018)[2]

1930 – Chen Xitong, Chinese politician, 8th Mayor of Beijing (d. 2013)

1931 – Bryan Cartledge, English academic and diplomat, British Ambassador to Russia

1931 – João Gilberto, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1932 – Pierre Cartier, French mathematician and academic

1934 – Peter Gibson, English lawyer and judge

1934 – Tom Pendry, Baron Pendry, English politician

1935 – Vic Elford, English race car driver

1935 – Yoshihiro Tatsumi, Japanese author and illustrator (d. 2015)

1938 – Rahul Bajaj, Indian businessman and politician

1938 – Violetta Villas, Belgian-Polish singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2011)

1938 – Vasanti N. Bhat-Nayak, Indian mathematician and academic (d. 2009)

1940 – Augie Auer, American-New Zealand meteorologist (d. 2007)

1940 – John Stevens, English drummer (d. 1994)

1941 – Mickey Jones, American drummer

1941 – Shirley Owens, American singer

1941 – Jürgen Prochnow, German actor

1941 – David Walker, Australian race car driver

1942 – Gordon Burns, Northern Irish journalist

1942 – Chantal Goya, French singer and actress

1942 – Arthur Hamilton, Lord Hamilton, Scottish lawyer and judge

1942 – Preston Manning, Canadian politician

1943 – Simon Jenkins, English journalist and author

1944 – Ze'ev Friedman, Polish-Israeli weightlifter (d. 1972)

1944 – Rick Price, English rock bass player

1947 – Michel Bastarache, Canadian businessman, lawyer, and jurist

1947 – Ken Singleton, American baseball player and sportscaster

1947 – Robert Wright, English air marshal

1950 – Elías Sosa, Dominican-American baseball player

1951 – Dan Fouts, American football player and sportscaster

1951 – Tony Mundine, Australian boxer

1951 – Burglinde Pollak, German pentathlete

1952 – Kage Baker, American author (d. 2010)

1953 – Eileen Cooper, English painter and academic

1953 – John Edwards, American lawyer and politician

1953 – Garry Hynes, Irish director and producer

1953 – Christine St-Pierre, Canadian journalist and politician

1954 – Moya Greene, Canadian businesswoman

1954 – Rich Hall, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1955 – Annette Schavan, German theologian and politician

1955 – Andrew Stevens, American actor and producer

1958 – Yu Suzuki, Japanese game designer and producer

1959 – Carlo Ancelotti, Italian footballer and manager

1959 – Ernie C, American heavy metal guitarist, songwriter, and producer (Body Count)

1959 – Eliot Spitzer, American lawyer and politician, 54th Governor of New York

1960 – Nandamuri Balakrishna, Indian film actor and politician

1961 – Kim Deal, American singer-songwriter and musician

1961 – Maxi Priest, English singer-songwriter

1962 – Gina Gershon, American actress, singer and author

1962 – Anderson Bigode Herzer, Brazilian poet and author (d. 1982)

1962 – Wong Ka Kui, Hong Kong singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1993)

1962 – Tzi Ma, Hong Kong American character actor

1962 – Brent Sutter, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1963 – Brad Henry, American lawyer and politician, 26th Governor of Oklahoma

1963 – Jeanne Tripplehorn, American actress

1965 – Susanne Albers, German computer scientist and academic

1965 – Elizabeth Hurley, English model, actress, and producer

1965 – Joey Santiago, American alternative rock musician (The Pixies)

1966 – David Platt, English footballer and manager

1967 – Emma Anderson, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1967 – Darren Robinson, American rapper (d. 1995)

1968 – Bill Burr, American comedian and actor

1968 – Derek Dooley, American football player and coach

1969 – Craig Hancock, Australian rugby league player

1969 – Ronny Johnsen, Norwegian footballer

1969 – Kate Snow, American journalist

1970 – Mike Doughty, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1970 – Alex Santos, Filipino journalist

1970 – Katsuhiro Harada, Japanese game designer, director, and producer

1971 – Bobby Jindal, American journalist and politician, 55th Governor of Louisiana

1971 – Bruno N'Gotty, French footballer

1971 – Erik Rutan, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1972 – Steven Fischer, American director and producer

1972 – Radmila Šekerinska, Macedonian politician, Prime Minister of the Republic of Macedonia

1972 – Eric Upashantha, Sri Lankan cricketer

1973 – Faith Evans, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1973 – Flesh-n-Bone, American rapper and actor

1973 – Pokey Reese, American baseball player

1975 – Henrik Pedersen, Danish footballer

1976 – Alari Lell, Estonian footballer

1976 – Esther Ouwehand, Dutch politician[3]

1976 – Stefan Postma, Dutch footballer and coach

1976 – Hadi Saei, Iranian martial artist

1977 – Adam Darski, Polish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1977 – Mike Rosenthal, American football player and coach

1978 – Raheem Brock, American football player

1979 – Evgeni Borounov, Russian ice dancer and coach

1979 – Kostas Louboutis, Greek footballer

1980 – Matuzalém, Brazilian footballer

1980 – Ovie Mughelli, American football player

1980 – Dmitri Uchaykin, Russian ice hockey player (d. 2013)

1980 – Daniele Seccarecci, Italian bodybuilder (d. 2013)

1980 – James Walsh, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and pianist

1981 – Mat Jackson, English race car driver

1981 – Albie Morkel, South African cricketer

1981 – Andrey Yepishin, Russian sprinter

1982 – Tara Lipinski, American figure skater

1982 – Princess Madeleine, Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland

1982 – Ana Lúcia Souza, Brazilian ballerina and journalist

1983 – Marion Barber III, American football player

1983 – Aaron Davey, Australian footballer

1983 – Leelee Sobieski, American actress and producer

1983 – Steve von Bergen, Swiss footballer

1984 – Johanna Kedzierski, German sprinter

1984 – Dirk Van Tichelt, Belgian martial artist

1985 – Richard Chambers, Irish rower

1985 – Gert Dorbek, Estonian basketball player

1985 – Kaia Kanepi, Estonian tennis player

1985 – Kristina Lundberg, Swedish ice hockey player

1985 – Dane Nielsen, Australian rugby league player

1985 – Andy Schleck, Luxembourger cyclist

1985 – Vasilis Torosidis, Greek footballer

1985 – Kreesha Turner, Canadian singer-songwriter and dancer

1986 – Al Alburquerque, Dominican baseball player

1986 – Marco Andreolli, Italian footballer

1987 – Martin Harnik, German-Austrian footballer

1987 – Amobi Okoye, Nigerian-American football player

1988 – Jeff Teague, American basketball player

1989 – DeAndre Kane, American basketball player

1989 – David Miller, South African cricketer

1989 – Mustapha Carayol, Gambian footballer

1989 – Alexandra Stan, Romanian singer-songwriter, dancer, and model

1991 – Alexa Scimeca Knierim, American figure skater

1992 – Saulius Ambrulevičius, Lithuanian figure skater

1992 – Kate Upton, American model and actress[4][5]

Deaths

323 BC – Alexander the Great, Macedonian king (b. 356 BC)

AD 38 – Julia Drusilla, Roman sister of Caligula (b. 16 AD)

223 – Liu Bei, Chinese emperor (b. 161)

779 – Emperor Daizong of Tang (b. 727)

754 – Abul Abbas al-Saffah, Muslim caliph (b. 721)

871 – Odo I, Frankish nobleman

903 – Cheng Rui, Chinese warlord

932 – Dong Zhang, Chinese general

942 – Liu Yan, emperor of Southern Han (b. 889)

1075 – Ernest, Margrave of Austria (b. 1027)

1141 – Richenza of Northeim (b. 1087)

1190 – Frederick I, Holy Roman Emperor (b. 1122)

1261 – Matilda of Brandenburg, Duchess of Brunswick-Lüneburg (b. 1210)

1338 – Kitabatake Akiie, Japanese governor (b. 1318)

1364 – Agnes of Austria (b. 1281)

1424 – Ernest, Duke of Austria (b. 1377)

1437 – Joan of Navarre, Queen of England (b. 1370)

1552 – Alexander Barclay, English poet and author (b. 1476)

1556 – Martin Agricola, German composer and theorist (b. 1486)

1580 – Luís de Camões, Portuguese poet (b. 1524-25)

1604 – Isabella Andreini, Italian actress (b. 1562)

1607 – John Popham, English politician, Attorney General for England and Wales (b. 1531)

1654 – Alessandro Algardi, Italian sculptor (b. 1598)

1680 – Johan Göransson Gyllenstierna, Swedish lawyer and politician (b. 1635)

1692 – Bridget Bishop, Colonial Massachusetts woman hanged as a witch during the Salem witch trials (b. 1632)

1735 – Thomas Hearne, English historian and author (b. 1678)

1753 – Joachim Ludwig Schultheiss von Unfriedt, German architect (b. 1678)

1776 – Hsinbyushin, Burmese king (b. 1736)

1776 – Leopold Widhalm, Austrian instrument maker (b. 1722)

1791 – Toussaint-Guillaume Picquet de la Motte, French admiral (b. 1720)

1799 – Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Caribbean-French violinist, composer, and conductor (b. 1745)

1811 – Charles Frederick, Grand Duke of Baden (b. 1728)

1831 – Hans Karl von Diebitsch, German-Russian field marshal (b. 1785)

1836 – André-Marie Ampère, French physicist and mathematician (b. 1775)

1849 – Thomas Robert Bugeaud, French general and politician (b. 1784)

1849 – Robert Brown, Scottish botanist (b. 1773)

1868 – Mihailo Obrenović III, Prince of Serbia (b. 1823)

1899 – Ernest Chausson, French composer (b. 1855)

1901 – Robert Williams Buchanan, Scottish poet, author, and playwright (b. 1841)

1902 – Jacint Verdaguer, Catalan priest and poet (b. 1845)

1906 – Richard Seddon, English-New Zealand politician, 15th Prime Minister of New Zealand (b. 1845)

1909 – Edward Everett Hale, American minister, historian, and author (b. 1822)

1914 – Ödön Lechner, Hungarian architect (b. 1845)

1918 – Arrigo Boito, Italian author, poet, and composer (b. 1842)

1923 – Pierre Loti, French soldier and author (b. 1850)

1924 – Giacomo Matteotti, Italian lawyer and politician (b. 1885)

1926 – Antoni Gaudí, Spanish architect, designed the Park Güell (b. 1852)

1930 – Adolf von Harnack, German historian and theologian (b. 1851)

1934 – Frederick Delius, English composer and educator (b. 1862)

1936 – John Bowser, English-Australian politician, 26th Premier of Victoria (b. 1856)

1937 – Robert Borden, Canadian lawyer and politician, 8th Prime Minister of Canada (b. 1854)

1939 – Albert Ogilvie, Australian politician, 28th Premier of Tasmania (b. 1890)

1940 – Marcus Garvey, Jamaican journalist and activist, founded the Black Star Line (b. 1887)

1944 – Willem Jacob van Stockum, Dutch mathematician and academic (b. 1910)

1946 – Jack Johnson, American boxer (b. 1878)

1947 – Alexander Bethune, Canadian businessman and politician, 12th Mayor of Vancouver (b. 1852)

1949 – Sigrid Undset, Danish-Norwegian novelist, essayist, and translator, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1882)

1955 – Margaret Abbott, Indian-American golfer (b. 1876)

1958 – Angelina Weld Grimké, American journalist, poet, and playwright (b. 1880)

1959 – Zoltán Meskó, Hungarian politician (b. 1883)

1963 – Timothy Birdsall, English cartoonist (b. 1936)

1965 – Vahap Özaltay, Turkish footballer and manager (b. 1908)

1967 – Spencer Tracy, American actor (b. 1900)

1971 – Michael Rennie, English actor (b. 1909)

1973 – William Inge, American playwright and novelist (b. 1913)

1974 – Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester (b. 1900)

1976 – Adolph Zukor, American film producer, co-founded Paramount Pictures (b. 1873)

1982 – Rainer Werner Fassbinder, German actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1945)

1984 – Halide Nusret Zorlutuna, Turkish author and poet (b. 1901)

1986 – Merle Miller, American author and playwright (b. 1919)

1987 – Elizabeth Hartman, American actress (b. 1943)

1988 – Louis L'Amour, American novelist and short story writer (b. 1908)

1991 – Jean Bruller, French author and illustrator, co-founded Les Éditions de Minuit (b. 1902)

1992 – Hachidai Nakamura, Chinese-Japanese pianist and composer (b. 1931)

1993 – Les Dawson, English comedian, actor, writer and presenter (b. 1931)

1996 – George Hees, Canadian soldier, football player, and politician (b. 1910)

1996 – Jo Van Fleet, American actress (b. 1915)

1998 – Jim Hearn, American baseball player (b. 1921)

1998 – Hammond Innes, English soldier and author (b. 1914)

2000 – Hafez al-Assad, Syrian general and politician, 18th President of Syria (b. 1930)

2000 – Brian Statham, English cricketer (b. 1930)

2001 – Leila Pahlavi, Princess of Iran (b. 1970)

2002 – John Gotti, American mobster (b. 1940)

2003 – Donald Regan, American colonel and politician, 11th White House Chief of Staff (b. 1918)

2003 – Bernard Williams, English philosopher and academic (b. 1929)

2003 – Phil Williams, Welsh academic and politician (b. 1939)

2004 – Ray Charles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (b. 1930)

2004 – Odette Laure, French actress and singer (b. 1917)

2004 – Xenophon Zolotas, Greek economist and politician, 177th Prime Minister of Greece (b. 1904)

2005 – Curtis Pitts, American aircraft designer, designed the Pitts Special (b. 1915)

2007 – Augie Auer, American-New Zealand meteorologist (b. 1940)

2008 – Chinghiz Aitmatov, Kyrgyzstani author and diplomat (b. 1928)

2009 – Stelios Skevofilakas, Greek footballer (b. 1940)

2010 – Basil Schott, American archbishop (b. 1939)

2010 – Sigmar Polke, German painter and photographer (b. 1941)

2011 – Brian Lenihan, Jnr, Irish lawyer and politician, 25th Irish Minister for Finance (b. 1959)

2012 – Piero Bellugi, Italian conductor (b. 1924)

2012 – Warner Fusselle, American sportscaster (b. 1944)

2012 – Will Hoebee, Dutch songwriter and producer (b. 1947)

2012 – Georges Mathieu, French painter and academic (b. 1921)

2012 – Joshua Orwa Ojode, Kenyan politician (b. 1958)

2012 – George Saitoti, Kenyan economist and politician, 6th Vice-President of Kenya (b. 1945)

2012 – Sudono Salim, Chinese-Indonesian businessman, founded Bank Central Asia (b. 1916)

2012 – Gordon West, English footballer (b. 1943)

2013 – Doug Bailey, American political consultant (b. 1933)

2013 – Enrique Orizaola, Spanish footballer and coach (b. 1922)

2013 – Barbara Vucanovich, American lawyer and politician (b. 1921)

2014 – Marcello Alencar, Brazilian lawyer and politician, 57th Governor of Rio de Janeiro (b. 1925)

2014 – George A. Burton, American soldier, accountant, and politician (b. 1926)

2014 – Gary Gilmour, Australian cricketer and manager (b. 1951)

2014 – Robert M. Grant, American theologian and academic (b. 1917)

2014 – Jack Lee, American radio host and politician (b. 1920)

2015 – Robert Chartoff, American film producer and philanthropist (b. 1933)

2015 – Wolfgang Jeschke, German author and publisher (b. 1936)

2016 – Christina Grimmie, American singer-songwriter (b. 1994)

2016 – Gordie Howe, Canadian ice hockey player (b. 1928)

2017 – Julia Perez, Indonesian singer and actress (b. 1980)

Holidays and observances

Abolition Day (French Guiana)

Army Day (Jordan)

Christian feast day:

Bardo

Getulius, Amancius and Cerealus

John of Tobolsk (Russian Orthodox Church)

Landry of Paris

Maximus of Aveia (or of Aquila)

Maximus of Naples

Olivia

June 10 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Navy Day (Italy)

Portugal Day, also Day of Camões (Portugal and the Portuguese communities)

Reconciliation Day (Republic of the Congo)