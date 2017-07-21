This day in history (July 23)

811 – Byzantine emperor Nikephoros I plunders the Bulgarian capital of Pliska and captures khan Krum's treasury.

1319 – A Knights Hospitaller fleet scores a crushing victory over an Aydinid fleet off Chios.

1632 – Three hundred colonists bound for New France depart from Dieppe, France.

1677 – Scanian War: Denmark–Norway captures the harbor town of Marstrand from Sweden.

1793 – Kingdom of Prussia re-conquers Mainz from France.

1821 – While the Mora Rebellion continues, Greeks capture Monemvasia Castle. Turkish troops and citizens are transferred to Minor Asia coasts.

1829 – In the United States, William Austin Burt patents the typographer, a precursor to the typewriter.

1840 – The Province of Canada is created by the Act of Union.

1862 – American Civil War: Henry Halleck takes command of the Union Army.

1874 – Aires de Ornelas e Vasconcelos is appointed the Archbishop of the Portuguese colonial enclave of Goa, India.

1881 – The Boundary Treaty of 1881 between Chile and Argentina is signed in Buenos Aires.

1903 – The Ford Motor Company sells its first car.

1908 – The Second Constitution accepted by the Ottomans.

1914 – Austria-Hungary issues a series of demands in an ultimatum to the Kingdom of Serbia demanding Serbia to allow the Austrians to determine who assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand. Serbia accepts all but one of those demands and Austria declares war on July 28.

1921 – The Communist Party of China (CPC) is established at the founding National Congress.

1926 – Fox Film buys the patents of the Movietone sound system for recording sound onto film.

1927 – The first station of the Indian Broadcasting Company goes on the air in Bombay.

1929 – The Fascist government in Italy bans the use of foreign words.

1936 – In Catalonia, Spain, the Unified Socialist Party of Catalonia is founded through the merger of Socialist and Communist parties.

1940 – The United States' Under Secretary of State Sumner Welles issues a declaration on the U.S. non-recognition policy of the Soviet annexation and incorporation of three Baltic states: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

1942 – The Holocaust: The Treblinka extermination camp is opened.

1942 – World War II: The German offensives Operation Edelweiss and Operation Braunschweig begin.

1942 – Bulgarian poet and Communist leader Nikola Vaptsarov is executed by firing squad.

1943 – The Rayleigh bath chair murder occurred in Rayleigh, Essex, England.

1943 – World War II: The British destroyers HMS Eclipse and HMS Laforey sink the Italian submarine Ascianghi in the Mediterranean after she torpedoes the cruiser HMS Newfoundland.

1945 – The post-war legal processes against Philippe Pétain begin.

1952 – The European Coal and Steel Community is established.

1952 – General Muhammad Naguib leads the Free Officers Movement (formed by Gamal Abdel Nasser, the real power behind the coup) in overthrowing King Farouk of Egypt.

1961 – The Sandinista National Liberation Front is founded in Nicaragua.

1962 – Telstar relays the first publicly transmitted, live trans-Atlantic television program, featuring Walter Cronkite.

1962 – The International Agreement on the Neutrality of Laos is signed.

1967 – Detroit Riots: In Detroit, one of the worst riots in United States history begins on 12th Street in the predominantly African American inner city. It ultimately kills 43 people, injures 342 and burns about 1,400 buildings.

1968 – Glenville shootout: In Cleveland, Ohio, a violent shootout between a Black Militant organization and the Cleveland Police Department occurs. During the shootout, a riot begins and lasts for five days.

1968 – The only successful hijacking of an El Al aircraft takes place when a Boeing 707 carrying ten crew and 38 passengers is taken over by three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. The aircraft was en route from Rome, to Lod, Israel.

1970 – Qaboos bin Said al Said becomes Sultan of Oman after overthrowing his father, Said bin Taimur initiating massive reforms, modernization programs and end to a decade long civil war.

1972 – The United States launches Landsat 1, the first Earth-resources satellite.

1974 – The Greek military junta collapses, and former Prime Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis is invited to lead the new government, beginning Greece's metapolitefsi era.

1982 – Outside Santa Clarita, California, actor Vic Morrow and two children are killed when a helicopter crashes onto them while shooting a scene from Twilight Zone:The Movie.

1983 – Thirteen Sri Lanka Army soldiers are killed after a deadly ambush by the militant Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

1983 – Gimli Glider: Air Canada Flight 143 runs out of fuel and makes a deadstick landing at Gimli, Manitoba.

1988 – General Ne Win, effective ruler of Burma since 1962, resigns after pro-democracy protests.

1992 – A Vatican commission, led by Joseph Ratzinger, establishes that limiting certain rights of homosexual people and non-married couples is not equivalent to discrimination on grounds of race or gender.

1992 – Abkhazia declares independence from Georgia.

1995 – Comet Hale–Bopp is discovered; it becomes visible to the naked eye on Earth nearly a year later.

1997 – Digital Equipment Corporation files antitrust charges against chipmaker Intel.

1999 – ANA Flight 61 is hijacked in Tokyo, Japan by Yuji Nishizawa.

2005 – Three bombs explode in the Naama Bay area of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, killing 88 people.

2015 – NASA announces discovery of Kepler-452b by Kepler.

2016 – Kabul twin bombing occurred in the vicinity of Deh Mazang when protesters, mostly from the Shiite Hazara minority, were marching against route changing of the TUTAP power project. At least 80 people were killed and 260 were injured.

1301 – Otto, Duke of Austria (d. 1339)

1339 – Louis I, Duke of Anjou (d. 1384)

1370 – Pier Paolo Vergerio the Elder, humanist (d. 1444 or 1445)

1401 – Francesco I Sforza, Italian husband of Bianca Maria Visconti (d. 1466)

1441 – Danjong of Joseon, King of Joseon (d. 1457)

1503 – Anne of Bohemia and Hungary (d. 1547)

1614 – Bonaventura Peeters the Elder, Flemish painter (d. 1652)

1635 – Adam Dollard des Ormeaux, New France garrison commander (d. 1660)

1649 – Pope Clement XI (d. 1721)

1705 – Francis Blomefield, English historian and author (d. 1752)

1773 – Thomas Brisbane, Scottish general and politician, 6th Governor of New South Wales (d. 1860)

1775 – Étienne-Louis Malus, French physicist and mathematician (d. 1812)

1777 – Philipp Otto Runge, German painter and illustrator (d. 1810)

1796 – Franz Berwald, Swedish surgeon and composer (d. 1868)

1823 – Alexandre-Antonin Taché, Canadian archbishop and missionary (d. 1894)

1838 – Édouard Colonne, French violinist and conductor (d. 1910)

1851 – Peder Severin Krøyer, Norwegian-Danish painter (d. 1909)

1856 – Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Indian lawyer and journalist (d. 1920)

1864 – Apolinario Mabini, Filipino lawyer and politician, 1st Prime Minister of the Philippines (d. 1903)

1865 – Henry Norris, English businessman and politician (d. 1934)

1866 – Francesco Cilea, Italian composer and academic (d. 1950)

1878 – James Thomas Milton Anderson, Canadian lawyer and politician, 5th Premier of Saskatchewan (d. 1946)

1878 – Daniel Cosío Villegas, Mexican historian, economist (d. 1976)

1882 – Kâzım Karabekir, Turkish general and politician, 5th Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (b. 1948)

1883 – Alan Brooke, 1st Viscount Alanbrooke, French-English field marshal and politician, Lord Lieutenant of the County of London (d. 1963)

1884 – Emil Jannings, Swiss-German actor (d. 1950)

1885 – Izaak Killam, Canadian financier and philanthropist (d. 1955)

1885 – Georges V. Matchabelli, Georgian-American businessman, created Prince Matchabelli perfume (d. 1935)

1886 – Salvador de Madariaga, Spanish historian and diplomat (d. 1978)

1886 – Walter H. Schottky, Swiss-German physicist and engineer (d. 1976)

1888 – Raymond Chandler, American crime novelist and screenwriter (d. 1959)

1892 – Haile Selassie, Ethiopian emperor (d. 1975)

1894 – Arthur Treacher, English-American actor and television personality (d. 1975)

1895 – Aileen Pringle, American actress (d. 1989)

1898 – Bengt Djurberg, Swedish actor and singer (d. 1941)

1898 – Red Dutton, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (d. 1987)

1898 – Herman Kruusenberg, Estonian wrestler (d. 1970)

1898 – Jacob Marschak, Ukrainian-American economist, journalist, and author (d. 1977)

1899 – Gustav Heinemann, German lawyer and politician, 3rd President of West Germany (d. 1976)

1900 – John Babcock, Canadian-American sergeant (d. 2010)

1901 – Hank Worden, American actor and singer (d. 1992)

1905 – Leopold Engleitner, Austrian author and educator (d. 2013)

1906 – Vladimir Prelog, Croatian-Swiss chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1998)

1906 – Chandra Shekhar Azad, Indian activist (d. 1931)

1909 – John William Finn, American lieutenant, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 2010)

1912 – M. H. Abrams, American author, critic, and academic (d. 2015)

1912 – Michael Wilding, English actor (d. 1979)

1913 – Michael Foot, English journalist and politician, Secretary of State for Employment (d. 2010)

1914 – Nassos Daphnis, Greek-American painter (d.2010)

1914 – Virgil Finlay, American illustrator (d. 1971)

1914 – Elly Annie Schneider, German-American actress (d. 2004)

1916 – Laurel Martyn, Australian ballerina and choreographer (d. 2013)

1918 – Abraham Bueno de Mesquita, Dutch comedian and actor (d. 2005)

1918 – Ruth Duccini, American actress (d. 2014)

1918 – Pee Wee Reese, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1999)

1921 – Calvert DeForest, American actor (d. 2007)

1922 – Damiano Damiani, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1923 – Luis Aloma, Cuban-American baseball player (d. 1997)

1923 – Morris Halle, Latvian-American linguist and academic

1923 – Amalia Mendoza, Mexican singer and actress (d. 2001)

1924 – Gavin Lambert, English-American screenwriter and author (d. 2005)

1924 – Gazanfer Bilge, Turkish wrestler (d. 2008)

1925 – Tajuddin Ahmad, Bangladeshi politician, 1st Prime Minister of Bangladesh (d. 1975)

1925 – Quett Masire, Botswana politician, the former Vice-President of Botswana (d. 2017)

1925 – Alain Decaux, French historian and author

1925 – Gloria DeHaven, American actress and singer (d. 2016)

1926 – Ludvík Vaculík, Czech journalist and author (d. 2015)

1927 – Gérard Brach, French director and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1928 – Leon Fleisher, American pianist and conductor

1928 – Vera Rubin, American astronomer and academic (d. 2016)

1928 – Hubert Selby, Jr., American author and screenwriter (d. 2004)

1929 – Danny Barcelona, American drummer (d. 2007)

1929 – Lateef Jakande, Nigerian journalist and politician, 5th Governor of Lagos State

1931 – Te Atairangikaahu, Māori queen (d. 2006)

1931 – Claude Fournier, Canadian director, screenwriter, and cinematographer

1931 – Guy Fournier, Canadian author and screenwriter

1933 – Raimund Abraham, Austrian architect, designed the Austrian Cultural Forum (d. 2010)

1933 – Bert Convy, American actor, singer, and game show host (d. 1991)

1933 – Benedict Groeschel, American priest, psychologist, and talk show host (d. 2014)

1933 – Richard Rogers, Italian-English architect, designed the Millennium Dome and Lloyd's building

1935 – Jim Hall, American race car driver

1936 – Don Drysdale, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1993)

1936 – Anthony Kennedy, American lawyer and jurist

1937 – Dave Webster, American football player and engineer

1938 – Juliet Anderson, American porn actress and producer (d. 2010)

1938 – Ronny Cox, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1938 – Charles Harrelson, American murderer (d. 2007)

1938 – Bert Newton, Australian actor and television host

1940 – Danielle Collobert, French author, poet, and journalist (d. 1978)

1940 – Don Imus, American radio host

1940 – Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa, Italian economist and politician, Italian Minister of Finance (d. 2010)

1941 – Christopher Andrew, English historian and academic

1941 – Richie Evans, American race car driver (d. 1985)

1941 – Sergio Mattarella, Italian lawyer, judge, and politician, 12th President of Italy

1942 – Sallyanne Atkinson, Australian journalist and politician, Lord Mayor of Brisbane

1942 – Madeline Bell, American singer-songwriter

1942 – Richard E. Dauch, American businessman, co-founded American Axle (d. 2013)

1942 – Dimitris Liantinis, Greek philosopher and author (d. 1998)

1943 – Randall Forsberg, American scientist (d. 2007)

1943 – Tony Joe White, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Dino Danelli, American drummer

1944 – Maria João Pires, Portuguese pianist

1945 – Edward Gregson, English composer and educator

1945 – Jon Sammels, English footballer

1946 – Andy Mackay, English oboe player and composer

1946 – René Ricard, American poet, painter, and critic (d. 2014)

1947 – Gardner Dozois, American journalist and author

1947 – David Essex, English singer-songwriter, and actor

1947 – Torsten Palm, Swedish race car driver

1947 – Robin Simon, English historian, critic, and academic

1948 – Ross Cranston, Australian-English lawyer, judge, and politician, Solicitor General for England and Wales

1948 – John Cushnahan, Northern Irish educator and politician

1948 – John Hall, American pianist, songwriter, and politician

1948 – Stanisław Targosz, Polish general (d. 2013)

1949 – Clive Rice, South African cricketer and coach (d. 2015)

1950 – Alex Kozinski, Romanian-born American lawyer and judge

1950 – Ian Thomas, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1950 – Blair Thornton, Canadian guitarist and songwriter

1950 – Alan Turner, Australian cricketer

1952 – Paul Hibbert, Australian cricketer and coach (d. 2008)

1952 – Bill Nyrop, American ice hockey player and coach (d. 1995)

1952 – John Rutsey, Canadian drummer (d. 2008)

1953 – Graham Gooch, English cricketer and coach

1953 – Najib Razak, Malaysian politician, 6th Prime Minister of Malaysia

1957 – Jo Brand, English comedian, actress, and screenwriter

1957 – Nikos Galis, American basketball player

1957 – Theo van Gogh, Dutch actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2004)

1957 – Quentin Willson, English TV presenter, Top Gear.

1958 – Tomy Winata, Indonesian businessman and philanthropist, founded the Artha Graha Peduli Foundation

1959 – Nancy Savoca, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Susan Graham, American soprano and educator

1960 – Al Perez, American wrestler

1961 – André Ducharme, Canadian comedian and author

1961 – Michael Durant, American pilot and author

1961 – Martin Gore, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1961 – Woody Harrelson, American actor and activist

1961 – Milind Gunaji, Indian actor, model, television show host, and author

1962 – Eriq La Salle, American actor, director, and producer

1962 – Alain Lefèvre, Canadian pianist and composer

1964 – Uwe Barth, German politician

1964 – Nick Menza, German drummer and songwriter (d. 2016)

1965 – Slash, English-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1965 – Rob Dickinson, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1967 – Philip Seymour Hoffman, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1968 – Elden Campbell, American basketball player

1968 – Gary Payton, American basketball player and actor

1968 – Stephanie Seymour, American model and actress

1969 – Andrew Cassels, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1970 – Charisma Carpenter, American actress

1970 – Thea Dorn, German author and playwright

1970 – Sam Watters, American singer-songwriter and producer

1971 – Dalvin DeGrate, American rapper and producer

1971 – Alison Krauss, American singer-songwriter and fiddler

1971 – Joel Stein, American journalist

1972 – Suat Kılıç, Turkish journalist, lawyer, and politician, Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports

1972 – Floyd Reifer, Barbadian cricketer and coach

1972 – Marlon Wayans, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1972 – Zinedine Zidane, French footballer and manager

1973 – Nomar Garciaparra, American baseball player and sportscaster

1973 – Fran Healy, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1973 – Himesh Reshammiya, Indian singer-songwriter, producer, actor, and director

1973 – Andrea Scanavacca, Italian rugby player and manager

1974 – Terry Glenn, American football player and coach

1974 – Maurice Greene, American sprinter

1974 – Rik Verbrugghe, Belgian cyclist

1975 – Dan Rogerson, English politician

1976 – Judit Polgár, Hungarian chess player

1977 – Scott Clemmensen, American ice hockey player and coach

1977 – Gail Emms, English badminton player

1977 – Néicer Reasco, Ecuadorian footballer

1977 – Shawn Thornton, Canadian ice hockey player

1978 – Stuart Elliott, Northern Irish footballer

1978 – Stefanie Sun, Singaporean singer-songwriter and pianist

1978 – Lauren Groff, American novelist and short story writer

1979 – Perro Aguayo Jr., Mexican wrestler and promoter (d. 2015)

1979 – Sotirios Kyrgiakos, Greek footballer

1979 – Richard Sims, Zimbabwean cricketer

1979 – Ricardo Sperafico, Brazilian race car driver

1979 – Cathleen Tschirch, German sprinter

1980 – Sandeep Parikh, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1980 – Michelle Williams, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1981 – Steve Jocz, Canadian singer-songwriter, drummer, and director

1981 – Dmitriy Karpov, Kazakhstani decathlete

1981 – Aleksandr Kulik, Estonian footballer

1981 – Jarkko Nieminen, Finnish tennis player

1982 – Ömer Aysan Barış, Turkish footballer

1982 – Joe Mather, American baseball player

1982 – Gökhan Ünal, Turkish footballer

1982 – Gerald Wallace, American basketball player

1982 – Paul Wesley, American actor, director, and producer

1983 – David Strettle, English rugby player

1984 – Walter Gargano, Uruguayan footballer

1984 – Matthew Murphy, English singer and guitarist

1984 – Brandon Roy, American basketball player

1984 – Celeste Thorson, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1985 – Luis Ángel Landín, Mexican footballer

1986 – Aya Uchida, Japanese voice actress and singer

1986 – Nelson Philippe, French race car driver

1986 – Yelena Sokolova, Russian long jumper

1987 – Alessio Cerci, Italian footballer

1987 – Felipe Dylon, Brazilian singer

1987 – Serdar Kurtuluş, Turkish footballer

1989 – Daniel Radcliffe, English actor

1989 – Donald Young, American tennis player

1990 – Kevin Reynolds, Canadian figure skater

1991 – Lauren Mitchell, Australian gymnast

1991 – Jarrod Wallace, Australian rugby league footballer

1992 – Danny Ings, English footballer

1996 – Alexandra Andresen, Norwegian heiress and equestrian

997 – Nuh II, Samanid emir (b. 963)

1100 – Warner of Grez, crusader, relative of Godfrey

1227 – Qiu Chuji, Chinese religious leader, founded the Dragon Gate Taoism (b. 1148)

1298 – King Thoros III, King of Armenia (b. c. 1271)

1373 – Bridget of Sweden, Swedish mystic and saint, founded the Bridgettine Order (b. 1303)

1403 – Thomas Percy, 1st Earl of Worcester, English rebel (b. 1343)

1531 – Louis de Brézé, French husband of Diane de Poitiers

1536 – Henry FitzRoy, 1st Duke of Richmond and Somerset, English politician, Lord Lieutenant of Ireland (b. 1519)

1562 – Götz von Berlichingen, German knight and poet (b. 1480)

1584 – John Day, English printer (b. 1522)

1596 – Henry Carey, 1st Baron Hunsdon (b. 1526)

1692 – Gilles Ménage, French lawyer, philologist, and scholar (b. 1613)

1727 – Simon Harcourt, 1st Viscount Harcourt, English politician, Lord Chancellor of Great Britain (b. 1661)

1757 – Domenico Scarlatti, Italian harpsichord player and composer (b. 1685)

1773 – George Edwards, English biologist and ornithologist (b. 1693)

1781 – John Joachim Zubly, Swiss-American pastor and politician (b. 1724)

1793 – Roger Sherman, American lawyer and politician (b. 1721)

1833 – Anselmo de la Cruz, Chilean politician, Chilean Minister of Finance (b. 1777)

1853 – Andries Pretorius, South African general (b. 1798)

1875 – Isaac Singer, American businessman, founded the Singer Corporation (b. 1811)

1878 – Carl von Rokitansky, Bohemian physician, pathologist, and politician (b. 1804)

1885 – Ulysses S. Grant, American general and politician, 18th President of the United States (b. 1822)

1916 – William Ramsay, Scottish-English chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1852)

1919 – Spyridon Lambros, Greek historian and politician, 100th Prime Minister of Greece (b. 1851)

1920 – Conrad Kohrs, German-American rancher and politician (b. 1835)

1924 – Frank Frost Abbott, American author and scholar (b. 1850)

1926 – Viktor Vasnetsov, Russian painter (b. 1848)

1927 – Reginald Dyer, British brigadier general (b. 1864)

1930 – Glenn Curtiss, American pilot and engineer (b. 1878)

1932 – Tenby Davies, Welsh runner (b. 1884)

1941 – George Lyman Kittredge, American scholar and educator (b. 1860)

1941 – José Quiñones Gonzales, Peruvian soldier and pilot (b. 1914)

1942 – Adam Czerniaków, Polish engineer and politician (b. 1880)

1942 – Andy Ducat, English cricketer and footballer (b. 1886)

1948 – D. W. Griffith, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1875)

1950 – Shigenori Tōgō, Japanese politician and diplomat, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs (b. 1882)

1951 – Robert J. Flaherty, American director and producer (b. 1884)

1951 – Philippe Pétain, French general and politician, 119th Prime Minister of France (b. 1856)

1954 – Herman Groman, American runner (b. 1882)

1955 – Cordell Hull, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 47th United States Secretary of State, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1871)

1957 – Bob Shiring, American football player and coach (b. 1870)

1966 – Montgomery Clift, American actor (b. 1920)

1968 – Henry Hallett Dale, English pharmacologist and physiologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1875)

1971 – Van Heflin, American actor (b. 1910)

1972 – Esther Applin, American geologist and paleontologist (b. 1895)

1973 – Eddie Rickenbacker, American pilot and race car driver, founded Rickenbacker Motors (b. 1890)

1979 – Joseph Kessel, French journalist and author (b. 1898)

1980 – Sarto Fournier, Canadian lawyer and politician, 38th Mayor of Montreal (b. 1908)

1980 – Keith Godchaux, American keyboard player and songwriter (b. 1948)

1980 – Mollie Steimer, Russian activist (b. 1897)

1982 – Vic Morrow, American actor (b. 1929)

1983 – Georges Auric, French composer (b. 1899)

1985 – Johnny Wardle, English cricketer and manager (b. 1923)

1989 – Donald Barthelme, American short story writer and novelist (b. 1931)

1990 – Kenjiro Takayanagi, Japanese engineer (b. 1899)

1996 – Jean Muir, American actress (b. 1911)

1997 – Chūhei Nambu, Japanese jumper and journalist (b. 1904)

1999 – Hassan II of Morocco (b. 1929)

2001 – Eudora Welty, American novelist and short story writer (b. 1909)

2002 – Leo McKern, Australian-English actor (b. 1920)

2002 – William Luther Pierce, American activist and author (b. 1933)

2002 – Chaim Potok, American novelist and rabbi (b. 1929)

2002 – Clark Gesner, American author and composer (b. 1938)

2003 – James E. Davis, American police officer and politician (b. 1962)

2004 – Mehmood Ali, Indian actor, director, and producer (b. 1932)

2004 – Carlos Paredes, Portuguese guitarist and composer (b. 1925)

2004 – Piero Piccioni, Italian pianist, conductor, and composer (b. 1921)

2005 – Ted Greene, American guitarist and journalist (b. 1946)

2006 – Jean-Paul Desbiens, Canadian journalist and academic (b. 1927)

2007 – Ron Miller, American songwriter and producer (b. 1933)

2007 – Mohammed Zahir Shah, Afghan king (b. 1914)

2008 – Kurt Furgler, Swiss lawyer and politician, 70th President of the Swiss Confederation (b. 1924)

2009 – E. Lynn Harris, American author and screenwriter (b. 1955)

2010 – Daniel Schorr, American journalist and author (b. 1916)

2011 – Amy Winehouse, English singer-songwriter (b. 1983)

2012 – Margaret Mahy, New Zealand author (b. 1936)

2012 – Sally Ride, American physicist and astronaut (b. 1951)

2012 – Lakshmi Sahgal, Indian soldier and politician (b. 1914)

2012 – Esther Tusquets, Spanish publisher and author (b. 1936)

2012 – José Luis Uribarri, Spanish television host and director (b. 1936)

2013 – Dominguinhos, Brazilian singer-songwriter and accordion player (b. 1941)

2013 – Pauline Clarke, English author (b. 1921)

2013 – Arthur J. Collingsworth, American diplomat (b. 1944)

2013 – Emile Griffith, American boxer and trainer (b. 1938)

2013 – Kim Jong-hak, South Korean director and producer (b. 1951)

2013 – Djalma Santos, Brazilian footballer (b. 1929)

2014 – Dora Bryan, English actress and restaurateur (b. 1923)

2014 – Norman Leyden, American composer and conductor (b. 1917)

2014 – Ariano Suassuna, Brazilian author and playwright (b. 1927)

2014 – Jordan Tabor, English footballer (b. 1990)

2015 – Shigeko Kubota, Japanese-American sculptor and director (b. 1937)

2015 – Don Oberdorfer, American journalist, author, and academic (b. 1931)

2015 – William Wakefield Baum, American cardinal (b. 1926)

Birthday of Haile Selassie (Rastafari)

Children's Day (Indonesia)

Bridget of Sweden

Heiromartyr Phocas (Eastern Orthodox)

Liborius of Le Mans

July 23 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

National Remembrance Day (Papua New Guinea)

Renaissance Day (Oman)

Revolution Day (Egypt)