This day in history (Feb. 10)

Events

1258 – Mongol invasions: Baghdad falls to the Mongols, bringing the Islamic Golden Age to an end.

1306 – In front of the high altar of Greyfriars Church in Dumfries, Robert the Bruce murders John Comyn sparking the revolution in the Wars of Scottish Independence

1355 – The St Scholastica Day riot breaks out in Oxford, England, leaving 63 scholars and perhaps 30 locals dead in two days.

1567 – Lord Darnley, second husband of Mary, Queen of Scots, is found strangled following an explosion at the Kirk o' Field house in Edinburgh, Scotland, a suspected assassination.

1763 – French and Indian War: The Treaty of Paris ends the war and France cedes Quebec to Great Britain.

1814 – Napoleonic Wars: The Battle of Champaubert ends in French victory over the Russians and the Prussians.

1840 – Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom marries Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

1846 – First Anglo-Sikh War: Battle of Sobraon: British defeat Sikhs in final battle of the war

1861 – Jefferson Davis is notified by telegraph that he has been chosen as provisional President of the Confederate States of America.

1862 – American Civil War: A Union naval flotilla destroys the bulk of the Confederate Mosquito Fleet in the Battle of Elizabeth City on the Pasquotank River in North Carolina.

1870 – The YWCA is founded in New York City.

1906 – HMS Dreadnought, the first of a revolutionary new breed of battleships is christened and launched by King Edward VII.

1919 – Inter-Allied Women's Conference sees women involved in International events post WWI.

1920 – Józef Haller de Hallenburg performs symbolic wedding of Poland to the sea, celebrating restitution of Polish access to open sea.

1923 – Texas Tech University is founded as Texas Technological College in Lubbock, Texas

1930 – The Việt Nam Quốc Dân Đảng launches the failed Yên Bái mutiny in hope to overthrow French protectorate over Vietnam.

1933 – In round 13 of a boxing match at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Primo Carnera knocks out Ernie Schaaf. Schaaf dies four days later.

1936 – Second Italo-Abyssinian War: Italian troops launched the Battle of Amba Aradam against Ethiopian defenders.

1939 – Spanish Civil War: The Nationalists conclude their conquest of Catalonia and seal the border with France.

1940 – The Soviet Union begins mass deportations of Polish citizens from occupied eastern Poland to Siberia.

1940 – Tom and Jerry make their debut with Puss Gets the Boot.

1942 – World War II: Imperial Japanese Army capture Banjarmasin, capital of Borneo in Dutch East Indies.

1943 – World War II: Attempting to completely lift the Siege of Leningrad, the Soviet Red Army engages German troops and Spanish volunteers in the Battle of Krasny Bor.

1947 – The Paris Peace Treaties are signed by Italy, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Finland and the Allies of World War II.

1947 – Crowds gathered at shop windows in Paris to see Christian Dior's New Look fashion—longer skirts, nipped-in waists and padded shoulders.

1954 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower warns against United States intervention in Vietnam.

1962 – Cold War: Captured American U2 spy-plane pilot Gary Powers is exchanged for captured Soviet spy Rudolf Abel.

1962 – Roy Lichtenstein's first solo exhibition opened, and it included Look Mickey, which featured his first employment of Ben-Day dots, speech balloons and comic imagery sourcing, all of which he is now known for.

1964 – Melbourne–Voyager collision: The aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne collides with and sinks the destroyer HMAS Voyager off the south coast of New South Wales, Australia, killing 82.

1967 – The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified.

1972 – Ras Al Khaimah joins the United Arab Emirates, now making up seven emirates.

1984 – Kenyan soldiers commit the worst ever human rights violation in the country by slaughtering an estimated 5000 ethnic Somali Kenyans in Wagalla in N.E.-Kenya.

1989 – Ron Brown is elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee becoming the first African American to lead a major American political party.

1996 – IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeats Garry Kasparov in chess for the first time.

2003 – France and Belgium break the NATO procedure of silent approval concerning the timing of protective measures for Turkey in case of a possible war with Iraq.

2007 – Then Illinois senator Barack Obama announces his candidacy for president in the 2008 elections, which he later goes on to win.

2009 – The communications satellites Iridium 33 and Kosmos 2251 collide in orbit, destroying both.

2013 – Thirty-six people are killed and 39 others are injured in a stampede in Allahabad, India, during the Kumbh Mela festival.

2016 – South Korea decides to stop the operation of the Kaesong joint industrial complex with North Korea in response to the launch of Kwangmyŏngsŏng-4.

Births

1486 – George of the Palatinate, German bishop (d. 1529)

1499 – Thomas Platter, Swiss author and scholar (d. 1582)

1514 – Domenico Bollani, Bishop of Milan (d. 1579)

1606 – Christine of France, Duchess of Savoy (d. 1663)

1609 – John Suckling, English poet and playwright (d. 1642)

1627 – Cornelis de Bie, Flemish poet and jurist (d. 1715)

1685 – Aaron Hill, English poet and playwright (d. 1750)

1696 – Johann Melchior Molter, German violinist and composer (d. 1765)

1744 – William Cornwallis, English admiral and politician (d. 1819)

1766 – Benjamin Smith Barton, American botanist and physician (d. 1815)

1775 – Charles Lamb, English poet and essayist (d. 1834)

1785 – Claude-Louis Navier, French physicist and engineer (d. 1836)

1795 – Ary Scheffer, Dutch-French painter and academic (d. 1858)

1797 – George Chichester, 3rd Marquess of Donegall (d. 1883)

1821 – Roberto Bompiani, Italian painter and sculptor (d. 1908)

1824 – Samuel Plimsoll, English merchant and politician (d. 1898)

1842 – Agnes Mary Clerke, Irish astronomer and author (d. 1907)

1843 – Adelina Patti, Italian-French opera singer (d. 1919)

1846 – Lord Charles Beresford, Irish admiral and politician (d. 1919)

1846 – Ira Remsen, American chemist and academic (d. 1927)

1847 – Nabinchandra Sen, Bangladeshi poet and author (d. 1909)

1859 – Alexandre Millerand, French lawyer and politician, 12th President of France (d. 1943)

1867 – Robert Garran, Australian lawyer and public servant (d. 1957)

1868 – Prince Waldemar of Prussia (d. 1879)

1868 – William Allen White, American journalist and author (d. 1944)

1869 – Royal Cortissoz, American art critic (d. 1948)

1879 – Ernst Põdder, Estonian general (d. 1932)

1881 – Pauline Brunius, Swedish actress and director (d. 1954)

1883 – Edith Clarke, American electrical engineer (d. 1959)

1883 – H.V. Hordern, Australian cricketer (d. 1938)

1889 – Cevdet Sunay, Turkish general and politician, 5th President of Turkey (d. 1982)

1890 – Fanny Kaplan, Ukrainian-Russian activist (d. 1918)

1890 – Boris Pasternak, Russian poet, novelist, and literary translator Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1960)

1892 – Alan Hale Sr., American actor and director (d. 1950)

1893 – Jimmy Durante, American actor, singer, and pianist (d. 1980)

1893 – Bill Tilden, American tennis player and coach (d. 1953)

1894 – Harold Macmillan, English captain and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1986)

1897 – Judith Anderson, Australian actress (d. 1992)

1897 – John Franklin Enders, American virologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1985)

1898 – Bertolt Brecht, German director, playwright, and poet (d. 1956)

1898 – Joseph Kessel, French journalist and author (d. 1979)

1901 – Stella Adler, American actress and educator (d. 1992)

1902 – Walter Houser Brattain, Chinese-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1987)

1903 – Waldemar Hoven, German physician (d. 1948)

1903 – Matthias Sindelar, Austrian footballer and manager (d. 1939)

1904 – John Farrow, Australian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1963)

1905 – Walter A. Brown, American businessman, founded the Boston Celtics (d. 1964)

1905 – Chick Webb, American drummer and bandleader (d. 1939)

1906 – Lon Chaney Jr., American actor (d. 1973)

1907 – Anthony Cottrell, New Zealand rugby player (d. 1988)

1909 – Min Thu Wun, Burmese poet, scholar, and politician (d. 2004)

1910 – Dominique Pire, Belgian friar, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1969)

1914 – Larry Adler, American harmonica player, composer, and actor (d. 2001)

1915 – Vladimir Zeldin, Russian actor (d. 2016)

1919 – Ioannis Charalambopoulos, Greek colonel and politician, Deputy Prime Minister of Greece (d. 2014)

1919 – John Carl Warnecke, American architect (d. 2010)[1]

1920 – Alex Comfort, English physician and author (d. 2000)

1920 – Neva Patterson, American actress (d. 2010)

1920 – José Manuel Castañón, Spanish lawyer and author (d. 2001)

1922 – Árpád Göncz, Hungarian author, playwright, and politician, 1st President of Hungary (d. 2015)

1923 – Allie Sherman, American football player and coach (d. 2015)

1924 – Max Ferguson, Canadian radio host and actor (d. 2013)

1924 – Bud Poile, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (d. 2005)

1925 – Pierre Mondy, French actor and director (d. 2012)

1926 – Sidney Bryan Berry, American general (d. 2013)

1926 – Danny Blanchflower, Northern Irish soldier, footballer and manager (d. 1993)

1927 – Leontyne Price, American operatic soprano

1929 – Jerry Goldsmith, American composer and conductor (d. 2004)

1929 – Jim Whittaker, American mountaineer

1929 – Lou Whittaker, American mountaineer

1930 – E. L. Konigsburg, American author and illustrator (d. 2013)

1930 – Robert Wagner, American actor and producer

1931 – James Edward Maceo West, American inventor and acoustician

1932 – Barrie Ingham, English-American actor (d. 2015)

1933 – Richard Schickel, American journalist, author, and critic (d. 2017)

1933 – Faramarz Payvar, Iranian santur player and composer (d. 2009)

1935 – Theodore Antoniou, Greek composer and conductor

1937 – Anne Anderson, Scottish physiologist and academic (d. 1983)

1937 – Roberta Flack, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1939 – Adrienne Clarkson, Hong Kong-Canadian journalist and politician, 26th Governor General of Canada

1939 – Deolinda Rodríguez de Almeida, Angolan nationalist (d. 1967)

1940 – Mary Rand, English sprinter and long jumper

1940 – Kenny Rankin, American singer-songwriter (d. 2009)

1941 – Michael Apted, English director and producer

1944 – Peter Allen, Australian singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 1992)

1944 – Frank Keating, American lawyer and politician, 25th Governor of Oklahoma

1944 – Frances Moore Lappé, American author and activist

1944 – Rufus Reid, American bassist and composer

1945 – Delma S. Arrigoitia, Puerto Rican historian, author, educator and lawyer

1947 – Louise Arbour, Canadian lawyer and jurist

1947 – Butch Morris, American cornet player, composer, and conductor (d. 2013)

1947 – Nicholas Owen, English journalist

1949 – Nigel Olsson, English rock drummer and singer-songwriter

1950 – Luis Donaldo Colosio, Mexican economist and politician (d. 1994)

1950 – Mark Spitz, American swimmer

1951 – Bob Iger, American media executive

1952 – Lee Hsien Loong, Singaporean general and politician, 3rd Prime Minister of Singapore

1955 – Jim Cramer, American television personality, pundit, and author

1955 – Greg Norman, Australian golfer and sportscaster

1956 – Enele Sopoaga, Tuvaluan politician, 12th Prime Minister of Tuvalu

1957 – Katherine Freese, American astrophysicist and academic

1959 – John Calipari, American basketball player and coach

1960 – Jim Kent, American biologist, computer programmer, academic

1961 – Alexander Payne, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1961 – George Stephanopoulos, American television journalist

1962 – Randy Velischek, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1962 – Cliff Burton, American heavy metal bassist (d. 1986)

1963 – Lenny Dykstra, American baseball player

1964 – Glenn Beck, American journalist, producer, and author

1966 – Natalie Bennett, Australian-English journalist and politician

1966 – Daryl Johnston, American football player and sportscaster

1967 – Laura Dern, American actress, director, and producer

1967 – Jacky Durand, French cyclist and sportscaster

1967 – Vince Gilligan, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – Peter Popovic, Swedish ice hockey player and coach

1968 – Garrett Reisman, American engineer and astronaut

1969 – Joe Mangrum, American painter and sculptor

1969 – James Small, South African rugby player

1970 – Melissa Doyle, Australian journalist and author

1970 – Noureddine Naybet, Moroccan footballer and manager

1970 – Åsne Seierstad, Norwegian journalist and author

1971 – Lorena Rojas, Mexican actress and singer (d. 2015)

1972 – Michael Kasprowicz, Australian cricketer

1973 – Martha Lane Fox, Baroness Lane-Fox of Soho, English businesswoman and politician

1974 – Elizabeth Banks, American actress

1974 – Ty Law, American football player

1974 – Henry Paul, New Zealand rugby player and coach

1976 – Lance Berkman, American baseball player and coach

1976 – Keeley Hawes, English actress

1977 – Salif Diao, Senegalese footballer

1979 – Joey Hand, American race car driver

1980 – César Izturis, Venezuelan baseball player

1980 – Enzo Maresca, Italian footballer

1980 – Mike Ribeiro, Canadian ice hockey player

1981 – Uzo Aduba, American actress

1981 – Andrew Johnson, English footballer

1981 – Holly Willoughby, English model and television host

1982 – Justin Gatlin, American sprinter

1982 – Tarmo Neemelo, Estonian footballer

1982 – Hamad Al-Tayyar, Kuwaiti footballer

1982 – Iafeta Paleaaesina, New Zealand rugby league player

1983 – Vic Fuentes, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1984 – Greg Bird, Australian rugby league player

1984 – Alex Gordon, American baseball player

1984 – Kim Hyo-jin, South Korean actress

1985 – Selçuk İnan, Turkish footballer

1986 – Jeff Adrien, American basketball player

1986 – Josh Akognon, American basketball player

1986 – Radamel Falcao, Colombian footballer

1986 – Roberto Jiménez Gago, Spanish footballer

1986 – Viktor Troicki, Serbian tennis player

1987 – Jakub Kindl, Czech ice hockey player

1987 – Facundo Roncaglia, Argentinian footballer

1988 – Francesco Acerbi, Italian footballer

1989 – Liam Hendriks, Australian baseball player

1990 – Barbara Guarischi, Italian cyclist

1990 – Choi Soo-young, South Korean singer-songwriter, actress, and dancer

1991 – Emma Roberts, American actress

1992 – Haruka Nakagawa, Japanese singer and actress

1992 – Reinhold Yabo, German footballer

1993 – Max Kepler, German baseball player

1993 – Mia Khalifa, Lebanese-born American social media personality

1993 – Filip Twardzik, Czech footballer

1993 – Luis Madrigal, Mexican footballer

1995 – Carolane Soucisse, Canadian ice dancer[2]

1996 – Emanuel Mammana, Argentinian footballer

1997 – Lilly King, American swimmer

1997 – Chloë Grace Moretz, American actress

1997 – Nadia Podoroska, Argentinian tennis player

2000 – Yara Shahidi, American actress and model

Deaths

547 – Scholastica, Christian nun

1127 – William IX, Duke of Aquitaine (b. 1071)

1163 – Baldwin III of Jerusalem (b. 1130)

1242 – Emperor Shijō of Japan (b. 1231)

1242 – Saint Verdiana, Italian recluse (b. 1182)

1280 – Margaret II, Countess of Flanders (b. 1202)

1306 – John "the Red" Comyn, Scottish nobleman

1307 – Temür Khan, Emperor Chengzong of Yuan (b. 1265)

1346 – Blessed Clare of Rimini (b. 1282)[3]

1471 – Frederick II, Margrave of Brandenburg (b. 1413)

1524 – Catherine of Saxony, Archduchess of Austria (b. 1468)

1526 – John V, Count of Oldenburg, German noble (b. 1460)

1567 – Henry Stuart, Lord Darnley, consort of Mary, Queen of Scots (b. 1545)

1576 – Wilhelm Xylander, German scholar, translator, and academic (b. 1532)

1686 – William Dugdale, English genealogist and historian (b. 1605)

1755 – Montesquieu, French lawyer and philosopher (b. 1689)

1782 – Friedrich Christoph Oetinger, German theologian and author (b. 1702)

1829 – Pope Leo XII (b. 1760)

1837 – Alexander Pushkin, Russian poet and author (b. 1799)

1857 – David Thompson, English-Canadian surveyor and explorer (b. 1770)

1865 – Heinrich Lenz, Estonian-Italian physicist and academic (b. 1804)

1879 – Honoré Daumier, French illustrator and painter (b. 1808)

1887 – Ellen Wood, English author (b. 1814)

1891 – Sofia Kovalevskaya, Russian-Swedish mathematician and physicist (b. 1850)

1904 – John A. Roche, American lawyer and politician, 30th Mayor of Chicago (b. 1844)

1906 – Ezra Butler Eddy, American-Canadian businessman and politician (b. 1827)

1912 – Joseph Lister, 1st Baron Lister, English surgeon and academic (b. 1827)

1913 – Konstantinos Tsiklitiras, Greek long jumper (b. 1888)

1917 – John William Waterhouse, English soldier and painter (b. 1849)

1918 – Abdul Hamid II, Ottoman sultan (b. 1842)

1918 – Ernesto Teodoro Moneta, Italian soldier and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1833)

1920 – Henry Strangways, English-Australian politician, 12th Premier of South Australia (b. 1832)

1923 – Wilhelm Röntgen, German physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1845)

1928 – José Sánchez del Río, Mexican martyr and saint (b. 1913)

1932 – Edgar Wallace, English author and screenwriter (b. 1875)

1939 – Pope Pius XI (b. 1857)

1944 – E. M. Antoniadi, Greek-French astronomer and chess player (b. 1870)

1945 – Anacleto Díaz, Filipino lawyer and jurist (b. 1878)

1950 – Marcel Mauss, French sociologist and anthropologist (b. 1872)

1956 – Leonora Speyer, American poet and violinist (b. 1872)

1956 – Emmanouil Tsouderos, Greek banker and politician, 132nd Prime Minister of Greece (b. 1882)

1957 – Laura Ingalls Wilder, American author (b. 1867)

1960 – Aloysius Stepinac, Croatian cardinal (b. 1898)

1966 – Billy Rose, American composer and songwriter (b. 1899)

1967 – Dionysios Kokkinos, Greek historian and author (b. 1884)

1975 – Nikos Kavvadias, Greek sailor and poet (b. 1910)

1979 – Edvard Kardelj, Slovene general and politician, 2nd Foreign Minister of Yugoslavia (b. 1910)

1992 – Alex Haley, American soldier, journalist, and author (b. 1921)

1993 – Fred Hollows, New Zealand-Australian ophthalmologist and academic (b. 1929)

1995 – Paul Monette, American author, poet, and activist (b. 1945)

1997 – Brian Connolly, Scottish musician, lead singer The Sweet (b. 1945)[4]

2000 – Jim Varney, American actor, comedian and writer (b. 1949)

2001 – Abraham Beame, American academic and politician, 104th Mayor of New York City (b. 1906)

2001 – Buddy Tate, American saxophonist and clarinet player (b. 1913)

2002 – Dave Van Ronk, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1936)

2003 – Edgar de Evia, Mexican-American photographer (b. 1910)

2003 – Albert J. Ruffo, American lawyer and politician, Mayor of San Jose (b. 1908)

2003 – Ron Ziegler, American politician, 14th White House Press Secretary (b. 1939)

2005 – Arthur Miller, American actor, playwright, and author (b. 1915)

2006 – James Yancey, American record producer and rapper (b. 1974)

2008 – Roy Scheider, American actor and boxer (b. 1932)

2010 – Fred Schaus, American basketball player and coach (b. 1925)

2010 – Charles Wilson, American lieutenant and politician (b. 1933)

2011 – Trevor Bailey, English cricketer and journalist (b. 1923)

2012 – Lloyd Morrison, New Zealand banker and businessman, founded H. R. L. Morrison & Co (b. 1957)

2012 – Jeffrey Zaslow, American journalist and author (b. 1958)

2013 – W. Watts Biggers, American author, screenwriter, and animator (b. 1927)

2013 – David Hartman, American-Israeli rabbi and philosopher, founded the Shalom Hartman Institute (b. 1931)

2014 – Stuart Hall, Jamaican-English sociologist and theorist (b. 1932)

2014 – Shirley Temple, American actress and diplomat (b. 1928)

2015 – Naseer Aruri, Palestinian scholar and activist (b. 1934)

2015 – Karl Josef Becker, German cardinal and theologian (b. 1928)

2015 – Deng Liqun, Chinese theorist and politician (b. 1915)

2016 – Fatima Surayya Bajia, Indian-Pakistani author and playwright (b. 1930)

2017 – Mike Ilitch, American businessman (b. 1929)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Austrebertha

Charalambos

José Sánchez del Río

Scholastica

February 10 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Feast of St. Paul's Shipwreck (Malta)

Fenkil Day (Eritrea)

Kurdish Authors Union Day (Iraqi Kurdistan)

National Memorial Day of the Exiles and Foibe (Italy)