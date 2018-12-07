This day in history (Dec. 9)

Events

480 – Odoacer, first King of Italy, occupies Dalmatia. He later establishes his political power with the co-operation of the Roman Senate.

536 – Gothic War: The Byzantine general Belisarius enters Rome unopposed; the Gothic garrison flee the capital.

730 – Battle of Marj Ardabil: The Khazars annihilate an Umayyad army and kill its commander, Al-Jarrah Ibn Abdallah Al-Hakami.

1425 – The Catholic University of Leuven is founded.

1531 – The Virgin of Guadalupe first appears to Juan Diego at Tepeyac, Mexico City.

1688 – Glorious Revolution: Williamite forces defeat Jacobites at Battle of Reading, forcing flight of James II from the country.

1775 – American Revolutionary War: British troops lose the Battle of Great Bridge, and leave Virginia soon afterward.

1791 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) dies at 12:55 am in his home in Vienna at age 35.

1793 – New York City's first daily newspaper, the American Minerva, is established by Noah Webster.

1824 – Patriot forces led by General Antonio José de Sucre defeat a Royalist army in the Battle of Ayacucho, putting an end to the Peruvian War of Independence.

1835 – Texas Revolution: The Texian Army captures San Antonio, Texas.

1851 – The first YMCA in North America is established in Montreal.

1856 – The Iranian city of Bushehr surrenders to occupying British forces.

1861 – American Civil War: The Joint Committee on the Conduct of the War is established by the U.S. Congress.

1872 – In Louisiana, P. B. S. Pinchback becomes the first African-American governor of a U.S. state.

1892 – English soccer club Newcastle United is founded

1897 – Activist Marguerite Durand founds the feminist daily newspaper La Fronde in Paris.

1905 – In France, the law separating church and state is passed.

1911 – A mine explosion near Briceville, Tennessee, kills 84 miners despite rescue efforts led by the United States Bureau of Mines.

1917 – World War I: Field Marshal Allenby captures Jerusalem, Palestine.

1922 – Gabriel Narutowicz is elected the first president of Poland.

1931 – The Constituent Cortes approves a constitution which establishes the Second Spanish Republic.

1935 – Student protests in Beiping (now Beijing)'s Tiananmen Square, dispersed by government.

1935 – Walter Liggett, American newspaper editor and muckraker, is killed in a gangland murder.

1935 – The Downtown Athletic Club Trophy, later renamed the Heisman Trophy, is awarded for the first time. The winner is halfback Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago.

1937 – Second Sino-Japanese War: Battle of Nanking: Japanese troops under the command of Lt. Gen. Asaka Yasuhiko launch an assault on the Chinese city of Nanjing (Nanking).

1940 – World War II: Operation Compass: British and Indian troops under the command of Major-General Richard O'Connor attack Italian forces near Sidi Barrani in Egypt.

1941 – World War II: The Republic of China, Cuba, Guatemala, and the Philippine Commonwealth, declare war on Germany and Japan.

1941 – World War II: The American 19th Bombardment Group attacks Japanese ships off the coast of Vigan, Luzon.

1946 – The "Subsequent Nuremberg trials" begin with the "Doctors' trial", prosecuting physicians and officers alleged to be involved in Nazi human experimentation and mass murder under the guise of euthanasia.

1946 – The Constituent Assembly of India meets for the first time to write the Constitution of India.

1948 – The Genocide Convention is adopted.

1950 – Cold War: Harry Gold is sentenced to 30 years in jail for helping Klaus Fuchs pass information about the Manhattan Project to the Soviet Union. His testimony is later instrumental in the prosecution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.

1953 – Red Scare: General Electric announces that all communist employees will be discharged from the company.

1956 – Trans-Canada Air Lines Flight 810, a Canadair North Star, crashes near Hope, British Columbia, Canada, killing all 62 people on board.

1958 – The John Birch Society is founded in the United States.

1960 – The first episode of Coronation Street, the world's longest-running television soap opera, is broadcast in the United Kingdom.

1961 – Tanganyika becomes independent from Britain.

1962 – The Petrified Forest National Park is established in Arizona.

1965 – Kecksburg UFO incident: A fireball is seen from Michigan to Pennsylvania; witnesses report something crashing in the woods near Pittsburgh.

1965 – A Charlie Brown Christmas, first in a series of Peanuts television specials, debuts on CBS.

1968 – Douglas Engelbart gave what became known as "The Mother of All Demos", publicly debuting the computer mouse, hypertext, and the bit-mapped graphical user interface using the oN-Line System (NLS).

1969 – U.S. Secretary of State William P. Rogers proposes his plan for a ceasefire in the War of Attrition; Egypt and Jordan accept it over the objections of the PLO, which leads to civil war in Jordan in September 1970.

1971 – Indo-Pakistani War: The Indian Air Force executes an airdrop of Indian Army units, bypassing Pakistani defences.

1973 – British and Irish authorities sign the Sunningdale Agreement in an attempt to establish a power-sharing Northern Ireland Executive and a cross-border Council of Ireland.

1979 – The eradication of the smallpox virus is certified, making smallpox the first of only two diseases that have been driven to extinction (rinderpest in 2011 being the other).

1982 – Explosion in office belonging to the Kuwait Airways in Athens.

1987 – Israeli–Palestinian conflict: The First Intifada begins in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

1988 – The Michael Hughes Bridge in Sligo, Ireland, is officially opened.

1992 – American troops land in Somalia for Operation Restore Hope.

1996 – Gwen Jacob is acquitted of committing an indecent act, giving women the right to be topfree in Ontario, Canada.

2003 – A blast in the center of Moscow kills six people and wounds several more.

2008 – The Governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich, is arrested by federal officials for crimes including attempting to sell the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by President-elect Barack Obama.

2012 – A plane crash in Mexico kills seven people.

2013 – At least seven are dead and 63 are injured following a train accident near Bintaro, Indonesia.

2015 – The start of the thirty-sixth GCC summit in Riyadh business.

2016 – President Park Geun-hye of South Korea is impeached by the country's National Assembly in response to a major political scandal. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn becomes Acting President, later declining to run for a full term.

2016 – At least 57 people are killed and a further 177 injured when two schoolgirl suicide bombers attack a market area in Madagali, Northeastern Nigeria in the Madagali suicide bombings.

2017 – Australia becomes the 26th country to legalize same-sex marriage.

Births

1392 – Peter, Duke of Coimbra (d. 1449)

1447 – Chenghua Emperor of China (d. 1487)

1482 – Frederick II, Elector Palatine (d. 1556)

1493 – Íñigo López de Mendoza, 4th Duke of the Infantado (d. 1566)

1508 – Gemma Frisius, Dutch mathematician and cartographer (d. 1555)

1561 – Edwin Sandys, English lawyer and politician (d. 1629)

1571 – Metius, Dutch mathematician and astronomer (d. 1635)

1579 – Martin de Porres, Peruvian saint (d. 1639)

1594 – Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden (d. 1632)

1608 – John Milton, English poet and philosopher (d. 1674)

1610 – Baldassare Ferri, Italian singer and actor (d. 1680)

1617 – Richard Lovelace, English poet (d. 1657)

1652 – Augustus Quirinus Rivinus, German physician and botanist (d. 1723)

1667 – William Whiston, English mathematician, historian, and theologian (d. 1752)

1717 – Johann Joachim Winckelmann, German archaeologist and historian (d. 1768)

1721 – Peter Pelham, English-American organist and composer (d. 1805)

1728 – Pietro Alessandro Guglielmi, Italian composer (d. 1804)

1742 – Carl Wilhelm Scheele, Swedish Pomeranian and German pharmaceutical chemist

1745 – Maddalena Laura Sirmen, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1818)

1748 – Claude Louis Berthollet, French chemist and academic (d. 1822)

1752 – Antoine Étienne de Tousard, French general and engineer (d. 1813)

1787 – John Dobson, English architect, designed Eldon Square and Lilburn Tower (d. 1865)

1779 – Tabitha Babbitt, American tool maker and inventor (d. 1853)

1806 – Jean-Olivier Chénier, Canadian physician (d. 1838)

1813 – Thomas Andrews, Irish chemist and physicist (d. 1885)

1837 – Émile Waldteufel, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1915)

1842 – Peter Kropotkin, Russian zoologist, economist, geographer, and philosopher (d. 1921)

1845 – Joel Chandler Harris, American journalist and author (d. 1908)

1850 – Emma Abbott, American soprano and actress (d. 1891)

1861 – Hélène Smith, French psychic and occultist (d. 1929)

1867 – Gregorios Xenopoulos, Greek journalist and author (d. 1951)

1868 – Fritz Haber, Polish-German chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1934)

1870 – Ida S. Scudder, Indian physician and missionary (d. 1960)

1871 – Joe Kelley, American baseball player and manager (d. 1943)

1873 – George Blewett, Canadian philosopher, author, and academic (d. 1912)

1875 – Harry Miller, American engineer (d. 1943)

1876 – Berton Churchill, Canadian-American actor and singer (d. 1940)

1882 – Elmer Booth, American actor (d. 1915)

1882 – Joaquín Turina, Spanish-French composer, critic, and educator (d. 1949)

1883 – Nikolai Luzin, Russian mathematician, theorist, and academic (d. 1950)

1883 – Alexander Papagos, Greek general and politician, 152nd Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1955)

1883 – Joseph Pilates, German-American fitness expert, developed Pilates (d. 1967)

1886 – Clarence Birdseye, American businessman, founded Birds Eye (d. 1956)

1887 – Tim Moore, American actor (d. 1958)

1889 – Hannes Kolehmainen, Finnish-American runner (d. 1966)

1890 – Laura Salverson, Canadian author (d. 1970)

1891 – Maksim Bahdanovič, Belarusian poet and critic (d. 1917)

1892 – André Randall, French actor (d. 1974)

1895 – Dolores Ibárruri, Spanish activist, journalist and politician (d. 1989)

1895 – Conchita Supervía, Spanish soprano and actress (d. 1936)

1897 – Hermione Gingold, English actress and singer (d. 1987)

1898 – Emmett Kelly, American clown and actor (d. 1979)

1899 – Jean de Brunhoff, French author and illustrator (d. 1937)

1900 – Margaret Brundage, American illustrator, known for illustrating pulp magazine Weird Tales (d. 1976)

1900 – Albert Weisbord, American activist, founded the Communist League of Struggle (d. 1977)

1901 – Jean Mermoz, French pilot and politician (d. 1936)

1901 – Ödön von Horváth, Hungarian-German author and playwright (d. 1938)

1902 – Margaret Hamilton, American schoolteacher, actress and voice artist (d. 1985)

1904 – Robert Livingston, American actor and singer (d. 1988)

1905 – Dalton Trumbo, American author, screenwriter, and blacklistee (d. 1976)

1906 – Grace Hopper, American admiral and computer scientist, designed COBOL (d. 1992)

1906 – Freddy Martin, American bandleader and tenor saxophonist (d. 1983)

1909 – Douglas Fairbanks Jr., American captain, actor, and producer (d. 2000)

1911 – Broderick Crawford, American actor (d. 1986)

1911 – Ryūzō Sejima, Japanese colonel and businessman (d. 2007)

1912 – Tip O'Neill, American lawyer and politician, 55th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 1994)

1912 – Jim Turnesa, American golfer (d. 1971)

1914 – Max Manus, Norwegian lieutenant (d. 1996)

1914 – Frances Reid, American actress (d. 2010)

1914 – Ljubica Sokić, Serbian painter and illustrator (d. 2009)

1915 – Eloise Jarvis McGraw, American author (d. 2000)

1915 – Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, German-Austrian soprano and actress (d. 2006)

1916 – Jerome Beatty Jr., American soldier, journalist, and author (d. 2002)

1916 – Kirk Douglas, American actor, singer, and producer

1916 – Colin McCool, Australian cricketer (d. 1986)

1917 – James Jesus Angleton, American CIA agent (d. 1987)

1917 – James Rainwater, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1986)

1918 – Joyce Redman, Irish-born British actress (d. 2012)

1919 – V. Dakshinamoorthy, Indian singer-songwriter (d. 2013)

1919 – William Lipscomb, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2011)

1920 – Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, Italian economist and politician, 10th President of Italy (d. 2016)

1920 – Bruno Ruffo, Italian motorcycle racer and race car driver (d. 2007)

1922 – Redd Foxx, American actor (d. 1991)

1925 – Roy Rubin, American basketball player and coach (d. 2013)

1926 – Henry Way Kendall, American physicist, photographer, and mountaineer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1999)

1926 – David Nathan, British journalist (d. 2001)

1926 – Jan Křesadlo, Czech-English psychologist and author (d. 1995)

1926 – Lorenzo Wright, American sprinter and coach (d. 1972)

1927 – Pierre Henry, French composer (d. 2017)

1928 – Joan Blos, American author and educator

1928 – André Milhoux, Belgian race car driver

1928 – Dick Van Patten, American actor (d. 2015)

1929 – John Cassavetes, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1929 – Bob Hawke, Australian union leader and politician, 23rd Prime Minister of Australia

1930 – Buck Henry, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1930 – Óscar Humberto Mejía Víctores, Guatemalan soldier and politician, 27th President of Guatemala (d. 2016)

1931 – William Reynolds, American actor

1931 – Ladislav Smoljak, Czech actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2010)

1931 – Paddi Edwards, English-American actress (d. 1999)

1932 – Donald Byrd, American trumpet player and academic (d. 2013)

1932 – Bill Hartack, American jockey (d. 2007)

1932 – Billy Edd Wheeler, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and playwright

1933 – Ashleigh Brilliant, English-American author and illustrator

1933 – Milt Campbell, American decathlete and football player (d. 2012)

1933 – Morton Downey Jr., American singer-songwriter, actor, and talk show host (d. 2001)

1933 – Orville Moody, American golfer (d. 2008)

1934 – Judi Dench, English actress

1934 – Junior Wells, American blues singer-songwriter and harmonica player (d. 1998)

1938 – David Houston, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1993)

1938 – Deacon Jones, American football player, sportscaster, and actor (d. 2013)

1938 – Dimitrios Trichopoulos, Greek epidemiologist, oncologist, and academic (d. 2014)

1940 – Clancy Eccles, Jamaican singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2005)

1941 – Mehmet Ali Birand, Turkish journalist and author (d. 2013)

1941 – Beau Bridges, American actor, director, and producer

1941 – Dan Hicks, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1942 – Billy Bremner, Scottish footballer and manager (d. 1997)

1942 – Dick Butkus, American football player, sportscaster, and actor

1942 – Germain Gagnon, Canadian ice hockey player (d. 2014)

1942 – Joe McGinniss, American journalist and author (d. 2014)

1943 – Pit Martin, Canadian ice hockey player (d. 2008)

1943 – Joanna Trollope, English author, playwright, and director

1943 – Kenny Vance, American singer-songwriter and music producer

1944 – Neil Innes, English singer-songwriter

1944 – Ki Longfellow, American author, playwright, and producer

1944 – Bob O'Connor, American businessman and politician, 57th Mayor of Pittsburgh (d. 2006)

1945 – Michael Nouri, American actor

1946 – David Currie, Baron Currie of Marylebone, English economist and academic

1946 – Dennis Dunaway, American bass player and songwriter

1946 – Sonia Gandhi, Italian-Indian politician

1946 – Nicholas Reade, English bishop

1947 – Tom Daschle, American soldier, academic, and politician

1947 – Jaak Jõerüüt, Estonian politician, 24th Estonian Minister of Defense

1947 – Allan Jones, English cricketer and umpire

1948 – Marleen Gorris, Dutch director and screenwriter

1948 – Jonathan Sumption, English historian, author, and judge

1949 – Tom Kite, American golfer and architect

1950 – Joan Armatrading, Kittian-English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – Liaqat Baloch, Pakistani politician

1952 – Michael Dorn, American actor and voice artist

1953 – Cornelis de Bondt, Dutch composer and educator

1953 – World B. Free, American basketball player

1953 – John Malkovich, American actor and producer

1954 – Phil Bryant, American academic and politician, 63rd Governor of Mississippi

1954 – Jean-Claude Juncker, Luxembourger lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of Luxembourg

1954 – Henk ten Cate, Dutch footballer and manager

1955 – Otis Birdsong, American basketball player and radio host

1955 – Chamras Saewataporn, Thai singer-songwriter

1956 – Sylvia, American country singer-songwriter

1956 – Jean-Pierre Thiollet, French journalist and author

1957 – Peter O'Mara, Australian guitarist and composer

1957 – Donny Osmond, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor

1957 – Steve Taylor, American singer-songwriter and producer

1958 – Nick Seymour, Australian bass player, songwriter, and producer

1959 – Susan Bullock, English soprano

1960 – Stefen Fangmeier, American visual effects designer and director

1960 – Caroline Lucas, English activist and politician

1960 – Terry Moran, American journalist

1960 – Dobroslav Paraga, Croatian politician

1960 – Juan Samuel, Dominican-American baseball player and manager

1961 – David Anthony Higgins, American actor and screenwriter

1962 – Felicity Huffman, American actress and producer

1962 – Roxanne Swentzell, Santa Clara Pueblo (Native American) ceramic sculptor

1963 – Masako, Crown Princess of Japan

1963 – Dave Hilton Jr., Canadian boxer

1964 – Michael Foster, American drummer

1964 – Hape Kerkeling, German actor and singer

1964 – Les Kiss, Australian rugby league player

1964 – Johannes B. Kerner, German journalist and sportscaster

1964 – Paul Landers, German guitarist

1965 – Joe Ausanio, American baseball player and coach

1966 – Kirsten Gillibrand, American lawyer and politician

1966 – Dave Harold, English snooker player

1966 – Gideon Sa'ar, Israeli lawyer and politician, 24th Israeli Minister of Internal Affairs

1966 – Martin Taylor, English footballer and coach

1967 – Joshua Bell, American violinist and conductor

1967 – Jason Dozzell, English footballer and manager

1968 – Brian Bell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Brent Price, American basketball player

1969 – Jakob Dylan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Saskia Garel, Jamaican-Canadian singer-songwriter

1969 – Lori Greiner, American businesswoman

1969 – Bixente Lizarazu, French footballer

1969 – Raphaël Rouquier, French mathematician and academic

1970 – Kara DioGuardi, American singer-songwriter and producer

1970 – Lance Krall, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1971 – Geoff Barrow, English drummer, DJ, composer, and producer

1971 – Nick Hysong, American pole vaulter and coach

1971 – Petr Nedvěd, Czech-Canadian ice hockey player

1972 – Reiko Aylesworth, American actress

1972 – Tré Cool, German-American drummer and songwriter

1972 – Michael Corcoran, American singer-songwriter and producer

1972 – Saima Wazed Hossain, Bangladeshi psychologist[1]

1972 – Fabrice Santoro, Tahitian-French tennis player and sportscaster

1973 – Fabio Artico, Italian footballer

1973 – Vénuste Niyongabo, Burundian runner

1973 – Bárbara Padilla, Mexican-American soprano

1974 – Canibus, Jamaican-American rapper

1974 – Aloísio da Silva Filho, Brazilian footballer

1974 – Wendy Dillinger, American soccer player, coach, and manager

1976 – Chris Booker, American baseball player

1977 – Shayne Graham, American football player

1977 – Imogen Heap, English singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1978 – Gastón Gaudio, Argentinian tennis player

1978 – Jesse Metcalfe, American actor and musician

1979 – Olivia Lufkin, Japanese-American singer-songwriter

1979 – Stephen McPhail, Irish footballer

1979 – Aiko Uemura, Japanese skier

1980 – Simon Helberg, American actor, comedian, and musician

1980 – Ryder Hesjedal, Canadian cyclist

1980 – Mark Riddell, Australian rugby league player and spostscaster

1981 – Mardy Fish, American tennis player

1982 – Tamilla Abassova, Russian cyclist

1982 – Nathalie De Vos, Belgian runner

1982 – Ryan Grant, American football player

1982 – Bastian Swillims, German sprinter

1983 – Jermaine Beckford, English-Jamaican footballer

1983 – Neslihan Demir Darnel, Turkish volleyball player

1983 – Dariusz Dudka, Polish footballer

1984 – Michael Adam, German politician

1984 – Ángel Guirado, Spanish–Filipino footballer

1984 – Leon Hall, American football player

1985 – Wil Besseling, Dutch golfer

1987 – Kostas Giannoulis, Greek footballer

1987 – Mat Latos, American baseball player

1987 – Hikaru Nakamura, Japanese-American chess player

1988 – Kwadwo Asamoah, Ghanaian footballer

1990 – Denise Hannema, Dutch cricketer

1991 – Choi Minho, Korean singer and actor

1993 – Mark McMorris, Canadian snowboarder

1993 – Laura Smulders, Dutch cyclist

1995 – McKayla Maroney, American gymnast

1996 – MyKayla Skinner, American gymnast

1999 – Riley Clemmons, American Christian musician

2000 – Diāna Ņikitina, Latvian figure skater

Deaths

638 – Sergius I of Constantinople

730 – Al-Jarrah ibn Abdallah, Arab general

748 – Nasr ibn Sayyar, Umayyad general and politician (b. 663)

933 – Li Congrong, prince of Later Tang

1048 – Al-Biruni, Persian mathematician (b. 973)

1117 – Gertrude of Brunswick, Markgräfin of Meißen

1165 – Malcolm IV of Scotland (b. 1141)

1242 – Richard le Gras, Lord Keeper of England and Abbot of Evesham

1268 – Vaišvilkas, Prince of Black Ruthenia, Grand Duke of Lithuania

1299 – Bohemond I, Archbishop of Trier

1437 – Sigismund, Holy Roman Emperor (b. 1368)

1544 – Teofilo Folengo, Italian poet (b. 1491)

1565 – Pope Pius IV (b. 1499)

1603 – William Watson, English priest (b. 1559)

1625 – Ubbo Emmius, Dutch historian and geographer (b. 1547)

1636 – Fabian Birkowski, Polish preacher and author (b. 1566)

1641 – Anthony van Dyck, Belgian-English painter and illustrator (b. 1599)

1669 – Pope Clement IX (b. 1600)

1674 – Edward Hyde, 1st Earl of Clarendon, English historian and politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer (b. 1609)

1706 – Peter II of Portugal (b. 1648)

1718 – Vincenzo Coronelli, Italian monk and cartographer (b. 1650)

1793 – Yolande de Polastron, French-Austrian educator (b. 1749)

1798 – Johann Reinhold Forster, German pastor, botanist, and ornithologist (b. 1729)

1830 – Heinrich Christian Friedrich Schumacher, Danish surgeon, botanist, and academic (b. 1757)

1854 – Almeida Garrett, Portuguese journalist and author (b. 1799)

1858 – Robert Baldwin, Canadian lawyer and politician, 3rd Premier of Canada West (b. 1804)

1887 – Mahmadu Lamine, Senegalese religious leader

1906 – Ferdinand Brunetière, French author and critic (b. 1849)

1916 – Natsume Sōseki, Japanese author and poet (b. 1867)

1924 – Bernard Zweers, Dutch composer and educator (b. 1854)

1930 – Rube Foster, American baseball player and manager (b. 1879)

1932 – Karl Blossfeldt, German photographer, sculptor, and educator (b. 1865)

1932 – Begum Rokeya, Bangladeshi social worker and author (b. 1880)

1935 – Walter Liggett, American journalist and activist (b. 1886)

1937 – Lilias Armstrong, English phonetician (b. 1882)

1937 – Gustaf Dalén, Swedish physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1869)

1941 – Dmitry Merezhkovsky, Russian author, poet, and philosopher (b. 1865)

1943 – Georges Dufrénoy, French painter (b. 1870)

1944 – Laird Cregar, American actor (b. 1913)

1945 – Yun Chi-ho, South Korean activist and politician (b. 1864)

1957 – Ali İhsan Sâbis, Turkish general (b. 1882)

1963 – Daniel O. Fagunwa, Nigerian author and educator (b. 1903)

1963 – Perry Miller, American historian, author, and academic (b. 1905)

1964 – Edith Sitwell, English poet and critic (b. 1887)

1965 – Branch Rickey, American baseball player and manager (b. 1884)

1967 – Charles Léon Hammes, Luxembourgian lawyer and judge, 3rd President of the European Court of Justice (b. 1898)

1968 – Enoch L. Johnson, American mob boss (b. 1883)

1970 – Artem Mikoyan, Armenian-Russian engineer and businessman, co-founded the Mikoyan Company (b. 1905)

1970 – Feroz Khan Noon, Pakistani politician, 7th Prime Minister of Pakistan (b. 1893)

1971 – Ralph Bunche, American political scientist, academic, and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1904)

1971 – Sergey Konenkov, Russian sculptor and painter (b. 1874)

1972 – Louella Parsons, American writer and columnist (b. 1881)

1975 – William A. Wellman, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1896)

1979 – Fulton J. Sheen, American archbishop (b. 1895)

1982 – Leon Jaworski, American lawyer and politician (b. 1905)

1991 – Berenice Abbott, American photographer (b. 1898)

1992 – Vincent Gardenia, American actor (b. 1922)

1993 – Danny Blanchflower, Northern Irish footballer and manager (b. 1926)

1995 – Toni Cade Bambara, American author and academic (b. 1939)

1995 – Douglas Corrigan, American pilot (b. 1907)

1996 – Patty Donahue, American singer-songwriter (b. 1956)

1996 – Mary Leakey, English archaeologist and anthropologist (b. 1913)

1996 – Alain Poher, French lawyer and politician (b. 1909)

1996 – Diana Morgan, Welsh playwright and screenwriter (b. 1908)

1998 – Shaughnessy Cohen, Canadian lawyer and politician (b. 1948)

1998 – Archie Moore, American boxer and actor (b. 1913)

2001 – Michael Carver, Baron Carver, English field marshal (b. 1915)

2002 – Mary Hansen, Australian singer and guitarist (b. 1966)

2002 – Ian Hornak, American painter and sculptor (b. 1944)

2002 – Stan Rice, American painter and poet (b. 1942)

2003 – Norm Sloan, American basketball player and coach (b. 1926)

2003 – Paul Simon, American soldier, journalist, and politician, 39th Lieutenant Governor of Illinois (b. 1928)

2005 – György Sándor, Hungarian-American pianist and educator (b. 1912)

2005 – Robert Sheckley, American author (b. 1928)

2006 – Georgia Gibbs, American singer (b. 1919)

2007 – Rafael Sperafico, Brazilian race car driver (b. 1981)

2007 – Gordon Zahn, American sociologist, author, and academic (b. 1918)

2008 – Ibrahim Dossey, Ghanaian footballer (b. 1972)

2008 – Yury Glazkov, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1939)

2009 – Gene Barry, American actor (b. 1919)

2010 – James Moody, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer (b. 1925)

2010 – Dov Shilansky, Lithuanian-Israeli lawyer and politician, 10th Speaker of the Knesset (b. 1924)

2012 – Béla Nagy Abodi, Hungarian painter and academic (b. 1918)

2012 – Patrick Moore, English lieutenant, astronomer, and educator (b. 1923)

2012 – Alex Moulton, English engineer and businessman, founded the Moulton Bicycle Company (b. 1920)

2012 – Jenni Rivera, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress (b. 1969)

2012 – Charles Rosen, American pianist and musicologist (b. 1927)

2012 – Riccardo Schicchi, Italian director and producer, co-founded Diva Futura (b. 1953)

2012 – Norman Joseph Woodland, American inventor, co-created the bar code (b. 1921)

2013 – John Gabbert, American soldier, lawyer, and judge (b. 1909)

2013 – Barbara Hesse-Bukowska, Polish pianist and educator (b. 1930)

2013 – Eleanor Parker, American actress (b. 1922)

2013 – John Wilbur, American football player (b. 1943)

2014 – Sacvan Bercovitch, Canadian-American author, critic, and academic (b. 1933)

2014 – Jane Freilicher, American painter and poet (b. 1924)

2014 – Jorge María Mejía, Argentinian cardinal (b. 1923)

2014 – Mary Ann Mobley, American model and actress, Miss America 1959 (b. 1937)

2014 – Blagoje Paunović, Serbian footballer and manager (b. 1947)

2014 – Jože Toporišič, Slovenian linguist and author (b. 1926)

2015 – Soshana Afroyim, Austrian painter (b. 1927)

2015 – Norman Breslow, American statistician and academic (b. 1941)

2015 – Juvenal Juvêncio, Brazilian lawyer and politician (b. 1934)

2015 – Julio Terrazas Sandoval, Bolivian cardinal (b. 1936)

Holidays and observances

Anna's Day, marks the day to start the preparation process of the lutefisk to be consumed on Christmas Eve, as well as a Swedish name day, celebrating all people named Anna. (Sweden and Finland)

Armed Forces Day (Peru)

Christian feast day:

Feast of the Conception of the Most Holy Theotokos by St. Anne (Orthodox Church)

Juan Diego

Leocadia

Nectarius of Auvergne

Peter Fourier

December 9 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Fatherland's Heroes Day (Russia)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Tanganyika from Britain in 1961. (Tanzania)

International Anti-Corruption Day (United Nations)

National Heroes Day, formerly V.C. Bird Day. (Antigua and Barbuda)

Navy Day (Sri Lanka)

Yuri's Day in the Autumn (Russian Orthodox Church)