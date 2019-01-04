This day in history (Dec. 6)

963 – Pope Leo VIII is appointed to the office of Protonotary and begins his papacy as antipope of Rome.

1060 – Béla I is crowned king of Hungary.

1240 – Mongol invasion of Rus': Kiev under Daniel of Galicia and Voivode Dmytro falls to the Mongols under Batu Khan.

1534 – The city of Quito in Ecuador is founded by Spanish settlers led by Sebastián de Belalcázar.

1648 – Colonel Thomas Pride of the New Model Army purges the Long Parliament of MPs sympathetic to King Charles I of England, in order for the King's trial to go ahead; came to be known as "Pride's Purge".

1704 – Battle of Chamkaur: During the Mughal-Sikh Wars, an outnumbered Sikh Khalsa defeats a Mughal army.

1745 – Charles Edward Stuart's army begins retreat during the second Jacobite Rising.

1790 – The U.S. Congress moves from New York City to Philadelphia.

1846 – American and Californio forces clash at the Battle of San Pasqual

1865 – Georgia ratifies 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution[1]

1877 – The first edition of The Washington Post is published.

1884 – The Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., is completed.

1897 – London becomes the world's first city to host licensed taxicabs.

1904 – Theodore Roosevelt articulated his "Corollary" to the Monroe Doctrine, stating that the U.S. would intervene in the Western Hemisphere should Latin American governments prove incapable or unstable.

1907 – A coal mine explosion at Monongah, West Virginia, kills 362 workers.

1912 – The Nefertiti Bust is discovered.

1916 – World War I: The Central Powers capture Bucharest.

1917 – Finland declares independence from Soviet Russia.

1917 – Halifax Explosion: A munitions explosion near Halifax, Nova Scotia kills more than 1,900 people in the largest artificial explosion up to that time.

1917 – World War I: USS Jacob Jones is the first American destroyer to be sunk by enemy action when it is torpedoed by German submarine SM U-53.

1921 – The Anglo-Irish Treaty is signed in London by British and Irish representatives.

1922 – One year to the day after the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, the Irish Free State comes into existence.

1928 – The government of Colombia sends military forces to suppress a month-long strike by United Fruit Company workers, resulting in an unknown number of deaths.

1933 – U.S. federal judge John M. Woolsey rules that James Joyce's novel Ulysses is not obscene.

1941 – World War II: The United Kingdom and Canada declare war on Finland in support of the Soviet Union during the Continuation War. Camp X opens in Canada to begin training Allied Secret Agents for the War.

1947 – The Everglades National Park in Florida is dedicated.

1953 – Vladimir Nabokov completes his controversial novel Lolita.

1956 – A violent water polo match between Hungary and the USSR takes place during the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, against the backdrop of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956.

1957 – Project Vanguard: A launchpad explosion of Vanguard TV3 thwarts the first United States attempt to launch a satellite into Earth orbit.

1967 – Adrian Kantrowitz performs the first human heart transplant in the United States.

1969 – Altamont Free Concert: At a free concert performed by the Rolling Stones, eighteen-year old Meredith Hunter is stabbed to death by Hells Angels security guards.

1971 – Pakistan severs diplomatic relations with India, initiating the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

1973 – The Twenty-fifth Amendment: The United States House of Representatives votes 387–35 to confirm Gerald Ford as Vice President of the United States. (On November 27, the Senate confirmed him 92–3.)

1975 – The Troubles: Fleeing from the police, a Provisional IRA unit takes a British couple hostage in their flat on Balcombe Street, London, beginning a six-day siege.

1977 – South Africa grants independence to Bophuthatswana, although it is not recognized by any other country.

1978 – Spain ratifies the Spanish Constitution of 1978 in a referendum.

1982 – The Troubles: The Irish National Liberation Army bombs a pub frequented by British soldiers in Ballykelly, Northern Ireland, killing eleven soldiers and six civilians.

1989 – The École Polytechnique massacre (or Montreal Massacre): Marc Lépine, an anti-feminist gunman, murders 14 young women at the École Polytechnique in Montreal.

1991 – Yugoslav Wars: In Croatia, forces of the Serb-dominated Yugoslav People's Army (JNA) bombard Dubrovnik after laying siege to the city for seven months.

1992 – The Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, India, is demolished, leading to widespread riots causing the death of over 1,500 people.

1997 – A Russian Antonov An-124 Ruslan cargo plane crashes into an apartment complex near Irkutsk, Siberia, killing 67.

1998 – in Venezuela, Hugo Chávez is victorious in presidential elections.

2005 – An Iranian Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft crashes into a ten-floor apartment building in a residential area of Tehran, killing all 84 on board and 44 more on the ground.

2006 – NASA reveals photographs taken by Mars Global Surveyor suggesting the presence of liquid water on Mars.

2015 – Venezuelan elections are held. For the first time in 17 years the United Socialist Party of Venezuela loses its majority in parliament.

2017 – Donald Trump's administration officially announces the recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

2018 – The Vancouver Canucks defeat the Nashville Predators 5-3 and the Botchford prophecy is fulfilled.

Births

846 – Hasan al-Askari, Arabian 11th of the Twelve Imams (d. 874)

1285 – Ferdinand IV of Castile (d. 1312)

1421 – Henry VI of England (d. 1471)

1478 – Baldassare Castiglione, Italian courtier, diplomat, and author (d. 1529)

1520 – Barbara Radziwiłł, queen of Poland (d. 1551)

1545 – Janus Dousa, Dutch historian and noble (d. 1604)

1586 – Niccolò Zucchi, Italian astronomer and physicist (d. 1670)

1592 – William Cavendish, 1st Duke of Newcastle (d. 1676)

1608 – George Monck, 1st Duke of Albemarle, English general and politician, Lord Lieutenant of Ireland (d. 1670)

1637 – Edmund Andros, English courtier and politician, 4th Colonial Governor of New York (d. 1714)

1640 – Claude Fleury, French historian and author (d. 1723)

1642 – Johann Christoph Bach, German organist and composer (d. 1703)

1685 – Marie Adélaïde of Savoy (d. 1712)

1721 – Guillaume-Chrétien de Lamoignon de Malesherbes, French minister and politician (d. 1794)

1721 – James Elphinston, Scottish philologist and linguist (d. 1809)

1752 – Gabriel Duvall, American jurist and politician (d. 1844)

1778 – Joseph Louis Gay-Lussac, French physicist and chemist (d. 1850)

1792 – William II of the Netherlands (d. 1849)

1803 – Maria Josepha Amalia of Saxony (d. 1829)

1805 – Richard Hanson, English-Australian politician, 4th Premier of South Australia (d. 1876)

1805 – Jean Eugène Robert-Houdin, French magician (d. 1861)

1812 – Robert Spear Hudson, English businessman and philanthropist (d. 1884)

1823 – Max Müller, German-English philologist and orientalist (d. 1900)

1827 – William Arnott, Australian biscuit manufacturer and founder of Arnott's Biscuits (d. 1901)

1833 – John S. Mosby, American colonel (d. 1916)

1835 – Wilhelm Rudolph Fittig, German chemist (d. 1910)

1841 – Frédéric Bazille, French painter and soldier (d. 1870)

1849 – August von Mackensen, German field marshal (d. 1945)

1853 – Hans Molisch, Czech-Austrian botanist and academic (d. 1937)

1853 – Haraprasad Shastri, Indian historian and scholar (d. 1931)

1863 – Charles Martin Hall, American chemist and engineer (d. 1914)

1872 – Arthur Henry Adams, Australian journalist and author (d. 1936)

1872 – William S. Hart, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1946)

1875 – Albert Bond Lambert, American golfer and pilot (d. 1946)

1875 – Evelyn Underhill, English mystic and author (d. 1941)

1876 – Fred Duesenberg, German-American businessman, co-founded the Duesenberg Automobile & Motors Company (d. 1932)

1878 – Elvia Carrillo Puerto, Mexican politician (d. 1968)[2]

1882 – Warren Bardsley, Australian cricketer (d. 1954)

1884 – Cornelia Meigs, American author, playwright, and academic (d. 1973)

1886 – Joyce Kilmer, American soldier, author, and poet (d. 1918)

1887 – Lynn Fontanne, British actress (d. 1983)

1887 – Joseph Lamb, American pianist and composer (d. 1960)

1888 – Will Hay, English actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1949)

1890 – Dion Fortune, Welsh occultist, psychologist, and author (d. 1946)

1890 – Yoshio Nishina, Japanese physicist and academic (d. 1951)

1890 – Rudolf Schlichter, German painter and illustrator (d. 1955)

1892 – Osbert Sitwell, English-Italian captain, poet, and author (d. 1969)

1893 – Homer N. Wallin, American admiral (d. 1984)

1893 – Sylvia Townsend Warner, English author and poet (d. 1978)

1896 – Ira Gershwin, American songwriter (d. 1983)

1898 – Alfred Eisenstaedt, German-American photographer and journalist (d. 1995)

1898 – John McDonald, Scottish-Australian politician, 37th Premier of Victoria (d. 1977)

1898 – Gunnar Myrdal, Swedish sociologist and economist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1987)

1898 – Winifred Lenihan, American actress, writer, and director (d. 1964)

1900 – Agnes Moorehead, American actress (d. 1974)

1901 – Eliot Porter, American photographer and academic (d. 1990)

1903 – Tony Lazzeri, American baseball player and manager (d. 1946)

1904 – Ève Curie, French-American journalist and pianist (d. 2007)

1905 – Elizabeth Yates, American journalist and author (d. 2001)

1907 – John Barkley Rosser Sr., American logician (d. 1989)

1908 – Pierre Graber, Swiss lawyer and politician, 69th President of the Swiss Confederation (d. 2003)

1908 – Baby Face Nelson, American gangster (d. 1934)

1908 – Miklós Szabó, Hungarian runner (d. 2000)

1908 – Herta Freitag, Austrian-American mathematician (d. 2000)

1909 – Rulon Jeffs, American religious leader (d. 2002)

1909 – Alan McGilvray, Australian cricketer and sportscaster (d. 1996)

1910 – David M. Potter, American historian, author, and academic (d. 1971)

1913 – Karl Haas, German-American pianist, conductor, and radio host (d. 2005)

1913 – Eleanor Holm, American swimmer and actress (d. 2004)

1914 – Cyril Washbrook, English cricketer (d. 1999)

1916 – Yekaterina Budanova, Russian captain and pilot (d. 1943)

1916 – Kristján Eldjárn, Icelandic educator and politician, 3rd President of Iceland (d. 1982)

1916 – Hugo Peretti, American songwriter and producer (d. 1986)

1917 – Dean Hess, American minister and colonel (d. 2015)

1917 – Kamal Jumblatt, Lebanese lawyer and politician (d. 1977)

1917 – Irv Robbins, Canadian-American businessman, co-founded Baskin-Robbins (d. 2008)

1918 – Tauba Biterman, Polish Holocaust survivor

1919 – Skippy Baxter, Canadian-American figure skater and coach (d. 2012)

1919 – Paul de Man, Belgian-born philosopher, literary critic and theorist (d. 1983)

1920 – Dave Brubeck, American pianist and composer (d. 2012)

1920 – Peter Dimmock, English sportscaster and producer (d. 2015)

1920 – George Porter, English chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2002)

1921 – Otto Graham, American football player and coach (d. 2003)

1921 – Piero Piccioni, Italian lawyer, pianist, and composer (d. 2004)

1922 – John Brunt, English captain, Victoria Cross recipient (d. 1944)

1922 – Benjamin A. Gilman, American soldier and politician (d. 2016)

1924 – Wally Cox, American actor (d. 1973)

1927 – Jim Fuchs, American shot putter and discus thrower (d. 2010)

1928 – Bobby Van, American actor, dancer, and singer (d. 1980)

1929 – Philippe Bouvard, French journalist and radio host

1929 – Nikolaus Harnoncourt, German-Austrian cellist and conductor (d. 2016)

1929 – Frank Springer, American author and illustrator (d. 2009)

1929 – Alain Tanner, Swiss director, producer, and screenwriter

1930 – Daniel Lisulo, Zambian banker and politician, 3rd Prime Minister of Zambia (d. 2000)

1931 – Zeki Müren, Turkish singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1996)

1932 – Kamleshwar, Indian author, screenwriter, and critic (d. 2007)

1933 – Henryk Górecki, Polish composer and academic (d. 2010)

1933 – Donald J. Kutyna, American general

1934 – Nick Bockwinkel, American wrestler, sportscaster, and actor (d. 2015)

1935 – Jean Lapointe, Canadian actor, singer, and politician

1936 – Bill Ashton, English saxophonist and composer

1936 – David Ossman, American writer and comedian

1936 – Kenneth Copeland, American evangelist and author

1937 – Alberto Spencer, Ecuadorian-American soccer player (d. 2006)

1938 – Patrick Bauchau, Belgian-American actor

1939 – Franco Carraro, Italian politician and sports administrator

1940 – Lawrence Bergman, Canadian lawyer and politician

1940 – Richard Edlund, American visual effects designer and cinematographer

1941 – Helen Cornelius, American country singer-songwriter and actress

1941 – Richard Speck, American murderer (d. 1991)

1941 – Bruce Nauman, American sculptor and illustrator

1941 – Bill Thomas, American academic and politician

1942 – Peter Handke, Austrian author and playwright

1942 – Robb Royer, American guitarist, keyboard player, and songwriter

1943 – Mike Smith, English singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer (d. 2008)

1943 – Keith West, English rock singer-songwriter and music producer

1944 – Jonathan King, English singer-songwriter, record producer, music entrepreneur, television/radio presenter, and convicted sex offender

1944 – Ron Kenoly, American Christian worship leader singer and songwriter

1945 – Larry Bowa, American baseball player and manager

1945 – Dan Harrington, American lawyer and poker player

1945 – Shekhar Kapur, Indian director, producer, and screenwriter

1946 – Frankie Beverly, American soul/funk singer-songwriter, musician, and producer (Maze)

1946 – Willy van der Kuijlen, Dutch footballer and manager

1947 – Lawrence Cannon, Canadian businessman and politician, 9th Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs

1947 – Henk van Woerden, Dutch-South African painter and author (d. 2005)

1947 – Miroslav Vitouš, Czech-American bassist and songwriter

1948 – Jean-Paul Ngoupandé, Central African politician, Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (d. 2014)

1948 – Don Nickles, American businessman and politician

1948 – Keke Rosberg, Finnish race car driver

1948 – JoBeth Williams, American actress

1949 – Linda Barnes, American author, playwright, and educator

1949 – Linda Creed, American singer-songwriter (d. 1986)

1949 – Doug Marlette, American author and cartoonist (d. 2007)

1949 – Peter Willey, English cricketer and umpire

1950 – Guy Drut, French hurdler and politician

1950 – Joe Hisaishi, Japanese pianist, composer, and conductor

1950 – Helen Liddell, Baroness Liddell of Coatdyke, Scottish journalist and politician, Secretary of State for Scotland

1951 – Wendy Ellis Somes, English ballerina and producer

1951 – Maurice Hope, Caribbean-English boxer

1952 – Chuck Baker, American baseball player

1952 – Nicolas Bréhal, French author and critic

1952 – Joe Harris, American football player

1952 – Craig Newmark, American computer programmer and entrepreneur; founded Craigslist

1952 – Charles Salvador, English boxer and criminal

1952 – Shio Satō, Japanese illustrator (d. 2010)

1952 – Jeff Schneider, American baseball player

1952 – David L. Spector, American biologist and academic

1953 – Sue Carroll, English journalist (d. 2011)

1953 – Gary Goodman, Australian cricketer and coach

1953 – Geoff Hoon, English academic and politician, Minister of State for Europe

1953 – Tom Hulce, American actor

1953 – Masami Kurumada, Japanese author and illustrator

1953 – Dwight Stones, American high jumper and sportscaster

1953 – Gary Ward, American baseball player and coach

1954 – Chris Stamey, American singer-songwriter, musician, and music producer

1955 – Anne Begg, Scottish educator and politician

1955 – Rick Buckler, English drummer, songwriter, and producer

1955 – Graeme Hughes, Australian cricketer, rugby league player, and sportscaster

1955 – Tony Woodcock, English footballer

1955 – Steven Wright, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter

1956 – Peter Buck, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1956 – Hans Kammerlander, Italian mountaineer and guide

1956 – Randy Rhoads, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1982)

1957 – Adrian Borland, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1999)

1958 – Nick Park, English animator, director, producer, and screenwriter

1959 – Stephen Hepburn, English politician

1959 – Satoru Iwata, Japanese game programmer and businessman (d. 2015)

1959 – Stephen Muggleton, English computer scientist and engineer

1959 – Deborah Estrin, American computer scientist and academic

1960 – Masahiko Katsuya, Japanese journalist and photographer (d. 2018)

1961 – David Lovering, American drummer

1961 – Jonathan Melvoin, American musician (d. 1996)

1961 – Manuel Reuter, German race car driver

1962 – Ben Watt, English singer-songwriter, musician, author, DJ, and radio presenter

1963 – Ulrich Thomsen, Danish actor and producer

1964 – Mall Nukke, Estonian painter

1965 – Gordon Durie, Scottish footballer and manager

1966 – Natascha Badmann, Swiss triathlete

1966 – Per-Ulrik Johansson, Swedish golfer

1967 – Judd Apatow, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1967 – Arnaldo Mesa, Cuban boxer (d. 2012)

1967 – Helen Greiner, American businesswoman and engineer

1968 – Akihiro Yano, Japanese baseball player

1969 – Steven Drozd, American musician and actor

1969 – Torri Higginson, Canadian actress

1970 – Ulf Ekberg, Swedish singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer

1970 – Adrian Fenty, American lawyer and politician, 6th Mayor of the District of Columbia

1970 – Mark Reckless, English politician

1970 – Jeff Rouse, American swimmer

1971 – Craig Brewer, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1971 – Richard Krajicek, Dutch tennis player

1971 – Naozumi Takahashi, Japanese singer and voice actor

1971 – Carole Thate, Dutch field hockey player

1972 – Ewan Birney, Director of the European Bioinformatics Institute in Cambridge, UK

1972 – Heather Mizeur, American lawyer and politician

1972 – Rick Short, American baseball player

1974 – Jens Pulver, American mixed martial artist and boxer

1974 – Nick Stajduhar, Canadian ice hockey player

1975 – Noel Clarke, English actor, director, and screenwriter

1975 – Adrian García Arias, Mexican footballer

1977 – Kevin Cash, American baseball player and coach

1977 – Andrew Flintoff, English cricketer, coach, and sportscaster

1977 – Paul McVeigh, Irish footballer

1978 – Chris Başak, American baseball player

1978 – Darrell Jackson, American football player

1978 – Ramiro Pez, Argentine rugby player

1979 – Tim Cahill, Australian footballer

1980 – Danielle Downey, American golfer and coach (d. 2014)

1980 – Steve Lovell, English footballer

1980 – Carlos Takam, Cameroonian-French boxer

1981 – Federico Balzaretti, Italian footballer

1982 – Robbie Gould, American football player

1982 – Ryan Carnes, American actor and producer

1982 – Alberto Contador, Spanish cyclist

1982 – Sean Ervine, Zimbabwean cricketer

1982 – Aaron Sandilands, Australian footballer

1982 – Susie Wolff, Scottish race car driver

1984 – Syndric Steptoe, American football player

1984 – Nora Kirkpatrick, American actress and musician

1984 – Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland

1985 – Shannon Bobbitt, American basketball player

1985 – Aristeidis Grigoriadis, Greek swimmer

1985 – Rudra Pratap Singh, Indian cricketer

1986 – Sean Edwards, English race car driver (d. 2013)

1986 – Matt Niskanen, American ice hockey player

1988 – Adam Eaton, American baseball player

1988 – Sandra Nurmsalu, Estonian singer and violinist

1988 – Nils Petersen, German footballer

1988 – Nobunaga Shimazaki, Japanese voice actor

1989 – Felix Schiller, German footballer

1990 – Tamira Paszek, Austrian tennis player

1991 – Coco Vandeweghe, American tennis player

1992 – Britt Assombalonga, Congolese footballer

1992 – Johnny Manziel, American football player

1993 – Jasprit Bumrah, Indian cricketer

1993 – Pedro Rafael Amado Mendes, Portuguese footballer

1993 – Tautau Moga, Australian-Samoan rugby league player

1994 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greek basketball player

1996 – Davide Calabria, Italian football player

1998 – Angelīna Kučvaļska, Latvian figure skater

Deaths

343 – Saint Nicholas, Greek bishop and saint (b. 270)

735 – Prince Toneri of Japan (b. 676)

762 – Muhammad al-Nafs al-Zakiyya, Arab rebel leader (b. 710)

1185 – Afonso I of Portugal (b. 1109)

1305 – Maximus, Metropolitan of Kiev

1306 – Roger Bigod, 5th Earl of Norfolk (b. 1270)

1352 – Pope Clement VI (b. 1291)

1562 – Jan van Scorel, Dutch painter (b. 1495)

1616 – Ahmad Ibn al-Qadi, Moroccan writer, judge and mathematician (b. 1552)

1618 – Jacques Davy Duperron, French cardinal (b. 1556)

1658 – Baltasar Gracián, Spanish priest and author (b. 1601)

1675 – John Lightfoot, English priest, scholar, and academic (b. 1602)

1686 – Eleonora Gonzaga, Queen consort of Ferdinand III (b. 1630)

1716 – Benedictus Buns, Dutch priest and composer (b. 1642)

1718 – Nicholas Rowe, English poet and playwright (b. 1674)

1746 – Lady Grizel Baillie, Scottish poet and songwriter (b. 1665)

1771 – Giovanni Battista Morgagni, Italian anatomist and pathologist (b. 1682)

1779 – Jean-Baptiste-Siméon Chardin, French painter (b. 1699)

1788 – Jonathan Shipley, English bishop (b. 1714)

1855 – William John Swainson, English ornithologist and entomologist (b. 1789)

1867 – Jean Pierre Flourens, French physiologist and academic (b. 1794)

1868 – August Schleicher, German linguist and academic (b. 1821)

1878 – Theodoros Vryzakis, Greek painter and educator (b. 1814)

1879 – Erastus Brigham Bigelow, American businessman (b. 1814)

1882 – Alfred Escher, Swiss businessman and politician, founded Credit Suisse (b. 1819)

1882 – Anthony Trollope, English novelist, essayist, and short story writer (b. 1815)

1889 – Jefferson Davis, American general and politician, President of the Confederate States of America (b. 1808)

1892 – Werner von Siemens, German engineer and businessman, founded the Siemens Company (b. 1816)

1918 – Alexander Dianin, Russian chemist (b. 1851)

1921 – Said Halim Pasha, Ottoman politician, 280th Grand Vizier of the Ottoman Empire (b. 1865)

1924 – Gene Stratton-Porter, American author and screenwriter (b. 1863)

1945 – Edmund Dwyer-Gray, Irish-Australian politician, 29th Premier of Tasmania (b. 1870)

1951 – Harold Ross, American journalist and publisher, founded The New Yorker (b. 1892)

1955 – Honus Wagner, American baseball player and manager (b. 1874)

1956 – B. R. Ambedkar, Indian economist and politician, 1st Indian Minister of Justice (b. 1891)

1961 – Frantz Fanon, Martinique-French psychiatrist and author (b. 1925)

1964 – Evert van Linge, Dutch footballer and architect (b. 1895)

1972 – Janet Munro, English actress and singer (b. 1934)

1974 – Nikolay Kuznetsov, Soviet naval officer (b. 1904)

1976 – João Goulart, Brazilian lawyer and politician, 24th President of Brazil (b. 1918)

1980 – Charles Deutsch, French engineer and businessman, co-founded DB (b. 1911)

1982 – Jean-Marie Seroney, Kenyan activist and politician (b. 1927)

1983 – Lucienne Boyer, French singer and actress (b. 1903)

1983 – Gul Khan Nasir, Pakistani poet, historian, and politician (b. 1914)

1985 – Burr Tillstrom, American actor and puppeteer (b. 1917)

1985 – Burleigh Grimes, American baseball player and manager (b. 1893)

1988 – Roy Orbison, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1936)

1989 – Frances Bavier, American actress (b. 1902)

1989 – Sammy Fain, American pianist and composer (b. 1902)

1989 – John Payne, American actor, singer, and producer (b. 1912)

1990 – Pavlos Sidiropoulos, Greek singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1948)

1990 – Tunku Abdul Rahman, Malaysian lawyer and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Malaysia (b. 1903)

1991 – Mimi Smith, English nurse (b. 1906)

1991 – Richard Stone, English economist and statistician, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1913)

1993 – Don Ameche, American actor (b. 1908)

1994 – Heinz Baas, German footballer and manager (b. 1922)

1994 – Gian Maria Volontè, Italian actor and director (b. 1933)

1996 – Pete Rozelle, American businessman (b. 1926)

1997 – Willy den Ouden, Dutch swimmer (b. 1918)

1998 – César Baldaccini, French sculptor and educator (b. 1921)

2000 – Werner Klemperer, German-American actor (b. 1920)

2000 – Aziz Mian, Pakistani singer-songwriter and poet (b. 1942)

2001 – Peter Blake, New Zealand sailor and environmentalist (b. 1948)

2001 – Charles McClendon, American football player and coach (b. 1923)

2002 – Philip Berrigan, American priest and activist (b. 1923)

2003 – Carlos Manuel Arana Osorio, Guatemalan general and politician, President of Guatemala (b. 1918)

2005 – Charly Gaul, Luxembourger cyclist (b. 1932)

2005 – Devan Nair, Malaysian-Singaporean union leader and politician, 3rd President of Singapore (b. 1923)

2005 – Danny Williams, South African singer (b. 1942)

2005 – William P. Yarborough, American general (b. 1912)

2006 – John Feeney, New Zealand director and producer (b. 1922)

2010 – Mark Dailey, American-Canadian journalist and actor (b. 1953)

2011 – Dobie Gray, American singer-songwriter and producer (b. 1940)

2012 – Miguel Abia Biteo Boricó, Equatoguinean engineer and politician, Prime Minister of Equatorial Guinea (b. 1961)

2012 – Jan Carew, Guyanese author, poet, and playwright (b. 1920)

2012 – Jeffrey Koo Sr., Taiwanese banker and businessman (b. 1933)

2012 – Huw Lloyd-Langton, English guitarist (b. 1951)

2012 – Pedro Vaz, Uruguayan lawyer and politician, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay (b. 1963)

2013 – Jean-Pierre Desthuilliers, French poet and critic (b. 1939)

2013 – Stan Tracey, English pianist and composer (b. 1926)

2013 – M. K. Turk, American basketball player and coach (b. 1942)

2014 – Ralph H. Baer, German-American video game designer, created the Magnavox Odyssey (b. 1922)

2014 – Jimmy Del Ray, American wrestler and manager (b. 1962)

2014 – Fred Hawkins, American golfer (b. 1923)

2014 – Luke Somers, English-American photographer and journalist (b. 1981)

2015 – Ko Chun-hsiung, Taiwanese actor, director, and politician (b. 1945)

2015 – Liu Juying, Chinese general and politician (b. 1917)

2015 – Nicholas Smith, British actor (b. 1934)

2016 – Peter Vaughan, British actor (b.1923)

2017 – Johnny Hallyday, French singer and actor (b. 1943)

Holidays and observances

Anniversary of the Founding of Quito (Ecuador)

Armed Forces Day (Ukraine)

Christian feast day:

Abraham of Kratia

Aemilianus (Roman Catholic Church)

Denise and companions

Blessed János Scheffler

María del Monte Carmelo Sallés y Barangueras

Nicholas of Myra, and its related observances:

St Nicholas Day, where St. Nicholas/Santa Claus leaves little presents in children's shoes. (International)

December 6 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Constitution Day (Spain)

Day of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies of Azerbaijan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Finland from Russia in 1917.

National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women (Canada)