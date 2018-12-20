This day in history (Dec. 23)

484 – Huneric dies and is succeeded by his nephew Gunthamund, who becomes king of the Vandals. During his reign Christians are protected from persecution.

558 – Chlothar I is crowned King of the Franks.

562 – Hagia Sophia in Constantinople reopened with a rebuilt dome after a series of earthquakes caused the original to collapse.

583 – Maya queen Yohl Ik'nal is crowned ruler of Palenque.

679 – King Dagobert II is murdered while hunting.

962 – Arab–Byzantine wars: Under the future Emperor Nicephorus Phocas, Byzantine troops storm the city of Aleppo.

1572 – Theologian Johann Sylvan is executed in Heidelberg for his heretical Antitrinitarian beliefs.

1688 – As part of the Glorious Revolution, King James II of England flees from England to Paris, France after being deposed in favor of his nephew, William of Orange and his daughter Mary.

1783 – George Washington resigns as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Maryland.

1793 – The Battle of Savenay: A decisive defeat of the royalist counter-revolutionaries in War in the Vendée during the French Revolution.

1815 – The novel Emma by Jane Austen is first published.

1876 – First day of the Constantinople Conference which resulted in agreement for political reforms in the Balkans.

1893 – The opera Hansel and Gretel by Engelbert Humperdinck is first performed.

1913 – The Federal Reserve Act is signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson, creating the Federal Reserve System.

1914 – World War I: Australian and New Zealand troops arrive in Cairo, Egypt.

1916 – World War I: Battle of Magdhaba: Allied forces defeat Turkish forces in the Sinai Peninsula.

1919 – Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act 1919 becomes law in the United Kingdom.

1936 – Colombia becomes a signatory to the Buenos Aires copyright treaty.

1941 – World War II: After 15 days of fighting, the Imperial Japanese Army occupies Wake Island.

1947 – The transistor is first demonstrated at Bell Laboratories.

1948 – Seven Japanese military and political leaders convicted of war crimes by the International Military Tribunal for the Far East are executed by Allied occupation authorities at Sugamo Prison in Tokyo, Japan.

1954 – First successful kidney transplant is performed by J. Hartwell Harrison and Joseph Murray.

1968 – The 82 sailors from the USS Pueblo are released after eleven months of internment in North Korea.

1970 – The North Tower of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York, New York is topped out at 1,368 feet (417 m), making it the tallest building in the world.

1970 – The Democratic Republic of the Congo officially becomes a one-party state.

1972 – A 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes the Nicaraguan capital of Managua killing more than 10,000.

1972 – The 16 survivors of the Andes flight disaster are rescued after 73 days, having reportedly survived by cannibalism.

1979 – Soviet–Afghan War: Soviet Union forces occupy Kabul, the Afghan capital.

1986 – Voyager, piloted by Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, lands at Edwards Air Force Base in California becoming the first aircraft to fly non-stop around the world without aerial or ground refueling.

1990 – History of Slovenia: In a referendum, 88.5% of Slovenia's overall electorate vote for independence from Yugoslavia.

2002 – A U.S. MQ-1 Predator is shot down by an Iraqi MiG-25 in the first combat engagement between a drone and conventional aircraft.

2003 – PetroChina Chuandongbei natural gas field explosion, Guoqiao, Kai County, Chongqing, China, killing at least 234.

2007 – An agreement is made for the Kingdom of Nepal to be abolished and the country to become a federal republic with the Prime Minister becoming head of state.

2015 – A bomb explodes at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport, killing one airport cleaner. The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks claim responsibility for the attack four days later.

2016 – The United Nations Security Council adopts Resolution 2334 condemning "Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories occupied since 1967".

Births

968 – Zhen Zong, emperor of the Song Dynasty (d. 1022)

1173 – Louis I, duke of Bavaria (d. 1231)

1513 – Thomas Smith, English scholar and diplomat (d. 1577)

1525 – John Albert I, duke of Mecklenburg (d. 1576)

1573 – Giovanni Battista Crespi, Italian painter, sculptor and architect (d. 1465)

1582 – Severo Bonini, Italian organist and composer (d. 1663)

1544 – Anna of Saxony, only child and heiress of Maurice, Elector of Saxony (d. 1577)

1597 – Martin Opitz, German poet and composer (d. 1639)

1605 – Tianqi Emperor, Chinese emperor (d. 1627)

1613 – Carl Gustaf Wrangel, Swedish field marshal and politician, Lord High Constable of Sweden (d. 1676)

1621 – Heneage Finch, 1st Earl of Nottingham, English lawyer and politician, Lord Chancellor of England (d. 1682)

1621 – Edmund Berry Godfrey, English lawyer and judge (d. 1678)

1689 – Joseph Bodin de Boismortier, French composer (d. 1755)

1690 – Pamheiba, Indian emperor (d. 1751)

1713 – Maruyama Gondazaemon, Japanese sumo wrestler, the 3rd Yokozuna (d. 1749)

1732 – Richard Arkwright, English businessman and inventor, invented the Water frame and Spinning frame (d. 1792)

1745 – John Jay, American jurist and politician, 1st Chief Justice of the United States (d. 1829)

1750 – Frederick Augustus I of Saxony (d. 1827)

1758 – Nathan Wilson, American soldier and politician (d. 1834)

1766 – Wilhelm Hisinger, Swedish physicist and chemist (d. 1852)

1777 – Alexander I of Russia (d. 1825)

1790 – Jean-François Champollion, French philologist, orientalist, and scholar (d. 1832)

1793 – Dost Mohammad Khan, emir of Afghanistan (d. 1863)

1804 – Charles Augustin Sainte-Beuve, French author, critic, and academic (d. 1869)

1805 – Joseph Smith, American religious leader, 1st President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (d. 1844)

1804 – Anthony Mary Claret, Spanish Roman Catholic archbishop and missionary (d. 1870)

1810 – Edward Blyth, English zoologist (d. 1873)

1810 – Karl Richard Lepsius, German Egyptologist (d. 1884)

1812 – Samuel Smiles, Scottish-English author (d. 1904)

1812 – Henri-Alexandre Wallon, French historian and statesman (d. 1904)

1819 – Jan Jakob Lodewijk ten Kate, Dutch pastor and poet (d. 1889)

1822 – Wilhelm Bauer, German engineer (d. 1875)

1828 – Mathilde Wesendonck, German poet and author (d. 1902)

1839 – János Murkovics, Slovene-Hungarian author and educator (d. 1917)

1843 – Richard Conner, American sergeant, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1924)

1854 – Henry B. Guppy, English botanist and author (d. 1926)

1867 – Madam C. J. Walker, American businesswoman and philanthropist, founded the Madame C.J. Walker Manufacturing Company (d. 1919)

1870 – John Marin, American architect and painter (d. 1953)

1878 – Stephen Timoshenko, Ukrainian-American engineer and academic (d. 1972)

1885 – Pierre Brissaud, French illustrator, painter, and engraver (d. 1964)

1894 – Arthur Gilligan, English cricketer (d. 1976)

1895 – Nola Luxford, New Zealand-American actress and broadcaster (d. 1994)

1896 – Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, Italian lieutenant and author (d. 1957)

1900 – Merle Barwis, American-Canadian supercentenarian (d. 2014)

1900 – Marie Bell, French actress and stage director (d. 1985)

1900 – Otto Soglow, American cartoonist (d. 1975)

1902 – Norman Maclean, American author and academic (d. 1990)

1902 – Charan Singh, Indian lawyer and politician, 5th Prime Minister of India (d. 1987)

1907 – Manuel Lopes, Cape Verdean author and poet (d. 2005)

1907 – James Roosevelt, American general and politician (d. 1991)

1907 – Avraham Stern, Polish Zionist leader (d. 1942)

1908 – Yousuf Karsh, Armenian-Canadian photographer (d. 2002)

1910 – Kurt Meyer, German general (d. 1961)

1911 – James Gregory, American actor (d. 2002)

1911 – Niels Kaj Jerne, English-Danish physician and immunologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1994)

1912 – Anna J. Harrison, American organic chemist and academic (d. 1998)

1912 – Woodrow Borah, American historian of Spanish America (d. 1999)

1916 – Dino Risi, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 2008)

1918 – José Greco, Italian-American dancer and choreographer (d. 2000)

1918 – Helmut Schmidt, German soldier, economist, and politician, 5th Chancellor of Germany (d. 2015)

1919 – Kenneth M. Taylor, American general and pilot (d. 2006)

1921 – Guy Beaulne, Canadian actor and director (d. 2001)

1922 – Micheline Ostermeyer, French discus thrower, shot putter, and pianist (d. 2001)

1923 – Onofre Marimón, Argentinian race car driver (d. 1954)

1923 – Günther Schifter, Austrian journalist and radio host (d. 2008)

1923 – James Stockdale, American admiral and pilot, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 2005)

1924 – Bob Kurland, American basketball player and politician (d. 2013)

1925 – Duncan Hallas, English author and politician (d. 2002)

1925 – Rayner Unwin, English publisher (d. 2000)

1926 – Robert Bly, American poet and essayist

1926 – Harold Dorman, American rock & roll singer-songwriter (d. 1988)

1929 – Chet Baker, American jazz trumpet player, flugelhorn player, and singer (d. 1988)

1929 – Dick Weber, American professional bowler (d. 2005)

1932 – Richard Clark Barkley, American soldier, academic, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to East Germany (d. 2015)

1933 – Akihito, Japanese emperor

1933 – Noella Leduc, American baseball player (d. 2014)

1935 – Paul Hornung, American football player and sportscaster

1935 – Johnny Kidd, English rock & roll singer-songwriter (d. 1966)

1935 – Abdul Ghani Minhat, Malaysian footballer and manager (d. 2012)

1935 – Esther Phillips, American R&B singer (d. 1984)

1936 – Bobby Ross, American football player and coach

1936 – Willie Wood, American football player

1937 – Barney Rosenzweig, American screenwriter and producer

1937 – Nelson Shanks, American painter, historian, and educator (d. 2015)

1938 – Bob Kahn, American computer scientist and engineer, co-developed the Transmission Control Protocol

1939 – Nancy Graves, American sculptor and painter (d. 1995)

1940 – Mamnoon Hussain, Pakistani businessman and politician, 12th President of Pakistan

1940 – Jorma Kaukonen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1940 – Robert Labine, Canadian politician

1940 – Kevin Longbottom, Australian rugby league player (d. 1986)

1940 – Eugene Record, American soul singer-songwriter (d. 2005)

1941 – Peter Davis, English businessman

1941 – Tim Hardin, American folk singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1980)

1942 – Quentin Bryce, Australian lawyer and politician, 25th Governor-General of Australia

1943 – Ron Allen, American baseball player

1943 – Mikhail Leonidovich Gromov, Russian-French mathematician and academic

1943 – Harry Shearer, American actor, voice artist, and comedian

1943 – Queen Silvia of Sweden

1944 – Wesley Clark, American general

1945 – Adly Mansour, Egyptian lawyer, judge, and politician, President of Egypt

1945 – Geoffrey Wheatcroft, English journalist and author

1946 – Robbie Dupree, American singer-songwriter

1946 – Edita Gruberová, Slovak soprano and actress

1946 – Susan Lucci, American actress

1946 – John Sullivan, English screenwriter, producer, and composer (d. 2011)

1947 – Bill Rodgers, American runner

1948 – David Davis, English politician, Minister of State for Europe

1948 – Jim Ferguson, American guitarist, composer, and journalist

1948 – Jack Ham, American football player and sportscaster

1948 – Rick Wohlhuter, American runner

1949 – Adrian Belew, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Reinhold Weege, American screenwriter and producer (d. 2012)

1950 – Michael C. Burgess, American obstetrician and politician

1950 – Richard Dannatt, Baron Dannatt, English general

1950 – Vicente del Bosque, Spanish footballer and manager

1950 – Ilchi Lee, South Korean author and educator

1951 – Anthony Phillips, English guitarist and songwriter

1952 – William Kristol, American journalist, publisher, and political activist/pundit

1953 – Andres Alver, Estonian architect and academic

1953 – Gerrit W. Gong, American religious leader and academic

1954 – Raivo Järvi, Estonian radio host and politician (d. 2012)

1955 – Carol Ann Duffy, Scottish poet and playwright

1955 – Grace Knight, English-Australian singer-songwriter

1956 – Michele Alboreto, Italian race car driver (d. 2001)

1956 – Dave Murray, English guitarist and songwriter

1957 – Dan Bigras, Canadian singer-songwriter

1957 – Peter Wynn, Australian rugby league player and businessman

1958 – Joan Severance, American actress

1958 – Victoria Williams, American singer-songwriter

1961 – Ezzat el Kamhawi, Egyptian journalist and author

1961 – Ketan J. Patel, Kenyan-English biologist and academic

1961 – Carol Smillie, Scottish model and actress

1961 – Lorna Tolentino, Filipino actress and producer

1962 – Bertrand Gachot, Belgian race car driver

1962 – Stefan Hell, Romanian-German physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate

1962 – Kang Je-gyu, South Korean director, producer, and screenwriter

1962 – Keiji Mutoh, Japanese wrestler and actor

1963 – Jim Harbaugh, American football player and coach

1963 – Jess Harnell, American singer-songwriter

1963 – Donna Tartt, American author

1963 – Ante Zelck, German businessman

1964 – Eddie Vedder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1966 – Badi Assad, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1967 – Carla Bruni, Italian-French singer-songwriter and model

1967 – Tim Fountain, English author and playwright

1967 – Otis Grant, Jamaican-Canadian boxer, coach, and manager

1968 – Karyn Bryant, American journalist, actress, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – Barry Kooser, American painter and animator

1968 – Manuel Rivera-Ortiz, Puerto Rican-American photographer

1968 – René Tretschok, German footballer and manager

1969 – Greg Biffle, American race car driver

1969 – Martha Byrne, American actress and singer

1969 – Rob Pelinka, American sports agent

1969 – Rodney Culver, American football player (d. 1996)

1970 – Catriona LeMay Doan, Canadian speed skater and sportscaster

1970 – Raymont Harris, American football player

1970 – Karine Polwart, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 – Chris Cook, American racing driver

1971 – Corey Haim, Canadian actor (d. 2010)

1971 – Jo Johnson, English banker, journalist, and politician

1971 – Michalis Klokidis, Greek footballer

1971 – Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, English model, actress, and author (d. 2017)

1971 – Wim Vansevenant, Belgian cyclist

1971 – Masayoshi Yamazaki, Japanese singer-songwriter

1972 – Christian Potenza, Canadian actor, voice actor and singer

1972 – Morgan, Italian singer-songwriter and composer

1974 – Agustín Delgado, Ecuadorian footballer and politician

1974 – Mieszko Talarczyk, Polish-Swedish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2004)

1975 – Vadim Sharifijanov, Russian ice hockey player

1975 – Lady Starlight, American singer-songwriter

1976 – Joanna Hayes, American hurdler and coach

1976 – Brad Lidge, American baseball player

1976 – Dimitris Mavrogenidis, Uzbek-Greek footballer and manager

1976 – Jamie Noble, American wrestler and producer

1977 – Matt Baker, English television presenter

1977 – Alge Crumpler, American football player

1977 – Tore Johansen, Norwegian trumpeter and composer

1977 – Jari Mäenpää, Finnish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1977 – Paul Shirley, American basketball player and blogger

1978 – Esthero, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and producer

1978 – Andra Davis, American football player

1978 – Víctor Martínez, Venezuelan baseball player

1978 – Estella Warren, Canadian swimmer, model, and actress

1979 – Abraham Chebii, Kenyan runner

1979 – Scott Gomez, American ice hockey player

1979 – Megan Mayhew Bergman, American author and educator

1979 – Kenny Miller, Scottish footballer

1979 – Yukifumi Murakami, Japanese javelin thrower

1980 – Cody Ross, American baseball player

1981 – Maritza Correia, Puerto Rican-American swimmer

1981 – Yuriorkis Gamboa, Cuban boxer

1981 – Hiro Fujiwara, Japanese manga artist

1981 – Agnes Milowka, Polish-Australian diver, explorer, photographer, and author (d. 2011)

1981 – Mario Santana, Argentinian footballer

1982 – Brad Nelson, American baseball player

1982 – Thomas Rohregger, Austrian cyclist

1983 – Michael Chopra, English footballer

1983 – Lisa Dobriskey, English runner

1983 – Hanley Ramírez, Dominican baseball player

1984 – Dudu Aharon, Israeli singer-songwriter

1984 – Josh Satin, American baseball player

1984 – Sebastian Werle, German rugby player

1985 – Harry Judd, English drummer and songwriter

1986 – Thomas Bourgin, French motorcycle racer (d. 2013)

1986 – Beau Champion, Australian rugby league player

1986 – Balázs Dzsudzsák, Hungarian footballer

1986 – T. J. Oshie, American ice hockey player

1987 – Tommaso Bellazzini, Italian footballer

1987 – Owen Franks, New Zealand rugby player

1988 – Mallory Hagan, Miss America 2013

1989 – Liis Koger, Estonian painter and poet

1992 – Jeff Schlupp, German footballer

1996 – Bartosz Kapustka, Polish footballer

2002 – Finn Wolfhard, Canadian actor

Deaths

423 – Ming Yuan Di, ruler of Northern Wei (b. 392)

484 – Huneric, Vandal king

668 – Mor Gabriel, Turkish bishop and saint (b. 594)

679 – Dagobert II, Frankish king (b. 650)

761 – Gaubald, Frankish bishop (b. 700)

889 – Solomon II, bishop of Constance

910 – Naum of Preslav, Bulgarian missionary and scholar

918 – Conrad I, king of East Francia (b. 890)

940 – Ar-Radi, Abbasid caliph (b. 909)

1172 – Ugo Ventimiglia, Italian cardinal

1193 – Thorlak, patron saint of Iceland (b. 1133)

1230 – Berengaria of Navarre, queen of England (b. 1165)

1304 – Matilda of Habsburg, duchess regent of Bavaria (b. 1253)

1332 – Philip I, Prince of Taranto (b. 1278)

1383 – Beatrice of Bourbon, Queen of Bohemia (b. 1320)

1384 – Thomas Preljubović, ruler of Epirus

1392 – Isabella of Castile, duchess of York (b. 1355)

1556 – Nicholas Udall, English cleric, playwright, and educator (b. 1504)

1568 – Roger Ascham, English scholar and academic (b. 1515)

1575 – Akiyama Nobutomo, Japanese samurai (b. 1531)

1588 – Henry I, duke of Guise (b. 1550)

1631 – Michael Drayton, English poet and playwright (b. 1563)

1646 – François Maynard, French poet and academic (b. 1582)

1652 – John Cotton, English minister and theologian (b. 1585)

1675 – Caesar, duc de Choiseul, French general and diplomat (b. 1602)

1722 – Pierre Varignon, French mathematician and academic (b. 1654)

1761 – Alastair Ruadh MacDonnell, Scottish spy (b. 1725)

1763 – Antoine François Prévost, French novelist and translator (b. 1697)

1771 – Marie-Marguerite d'Youville, Canadian nun and saint, founded Grey Nuns (b. 1701)

1779 – Augustus Hervey, 3rd Earl of Bristol, English admiral and politician, Chief Secretary for Ireland (b. 1724)

1789 – Charles-Michel de l'Épée, French priest and educator (b. 1712)

1795 – Henry Clinton, English general and politician (b. 1730)

1805 – Pehr Osbeck, Swedish explorer and author (b. 1723)

1834 – Thomas Robert Malthus, English economist and demographer (b. 1766)

1884 – John Chisum, American businessman and poker player (b. 1824)

1889 – Constance Naden, English poet and philosopher (b. 1858)

1902 – Frederick Temple, English archbishop and academic (b. 1821)

1906 – Mdungazwe Ngungunyane Nxumalo, last emperor of the Gaza Empire (b. c.1850)

1912 – Otto Schoetensack, German anthropologist and academic (b. 1850)

1926 – Swami Shraddhanand, Indian monk, missionary, and educator (b. 1856)

1930 – Mustafa Fehmi Kubilay, Turkish lieutenant and educator (b. 1906)

1931 – Wilson Bentley, American meteorologist and photographer (b. 1865)

1939 – Anthony Fokker, Indonesia-born Dutch pilot and engineer, designed the Fokker Dr.I and Fokker D.VII (b. 1890)

1946 – John A. Sampson, American gynecologist and academic (b. 1873)

1948 – Akira Mutō, Japanese general (b. 1883)

1948 – Hideki Tojo, Japanese general and politician, 40th Prime Minister of Japan (b. 1884)

1948 – Seishirō Itagaki, Japanese general (b. 1885)

1948 – Heitarō Kimura, Japanese general (b. 1888)

1948 – Iwane Matsui, Japanese general (b. 1878)

1948 – Kenji Doihara, Japanese general (b. 1883)

1948 – Kōki Hirota, Japanese diplomat and politician, 32nd Prime Minister of Japan (b. 1878)

1950 – Vincenzo Tommasini, Italian composer (b. 1878)

1953 – Lavrentiy Beria, Georgian-Russian general and politician, Russian Minister of Internal Affairs (b. 1899)

1954 – René Iché, French soldier and sculptor (b. 1897)

1961 – Carolyn Sherwin Bailey, American author (b. 1875)

1961 – Kurt Meyer, German general (b. 1910)

1970 – Charles Ruggles, American actor (b. 1886)

1970 – Aleksander Warma, Estonian lieutenant and politician, Prime Minister of Estonia in exile (b. 1890)

1972 – Andrei Tupolev, Russian engineer, designed the Tupolev Tu-95 and Tupolev Tu-104 (b. 1888)

1973 – Charles Atlas, Italian-American bodybuilder and model (b. 1892)

1973 – Irna Phillips, American screenwriter, created Guiding Light and As the World Turns (b. 1901)

1979 – Peggy Guggenheim, American-Italian art collector (b. 1898)

1982 – Jack Webb, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1920)

1983 – Colin Middleton, Irish painter and illustrator (b. 1910)

1984 – Joan Lindsay, Australian author and playwright (b. 1896)

1992 – Vincent Fourcade, French interior designer (b. 1934)

1994 – Sebastian Shaw, English actor, director, and playwright (b. 1905)

1995 – Patric Knowles, English actor (b. 1911)

1998 – Joe Orlando, Italian-American author and illustrator (b. 1927)

2000 – Billy Barty, American actor (b. 1924)

2000 – Victor Borge, Danish-American comedian, pianist, and conductor (b. 1909)

2001 – Bola Ige, Nigerian lawyer and politician, 3rd Governor of Oyo State (b. 1930)

2004 – P. V. Narasimha Rao, Indian lawyer and politician, 9th Prime Minister of India (b. 1921)

2005 – Lajos Baróti, Hungarian footballer and manager (b. 1914)

2006 – Charlie Drake, English actor (b. 1925)

2006 – Timothy J. Tobias, American pianist and composer (b. 1952)

2006 – Johnny Vincent, English footballer (b. 1947)

2007 – William Francis Ganong, Jr., American physiologist and academic (b. 1924)

2007 – Michael Kidd, American dancer and choreographer (b. 1915)

2007 – Oscar Peterson, Canadian pianist and composer (b. 1925)

2009 – Robert L. Howard, American colonel, Medal of Honor recipient (b. 1939)

2009 – Ngapoi Ngawang Jigme, Tibetan general and politician (b. 1910)

2009 – Edward Schillebeeckx, Belgian theologian and academic (b. 1914)

2010 – Fred Hargesheimer, American soldier and pilot (b. 1916)

2010 – K. Karunakaran, Indian lawyer and politician, 7th Chief Minister of Kerala (b. 1918)

2011 – Aydın Menderes, Turkish economist and politician (b. 1946)

2012 – Jean Harris, American educator and murderer (b. 1923)

2012 – Eduardo Maiorino, Brazilian mixed martial artist and kick-boxer (b. 1979)

2012 – Capital STEEZ, American rapper (b. 1993)

2013 – Chryssa, Greek-American sculptor (b. 1933)

2013 – Mikhail Kalashnikov, Russian general and weapons designer, designed the AK-47 rifle (b. 1919)

2013 – Yusef Lateef, American saxophonist, composer, and educator (b. 1920)

2013 – Ricky Lawson, American drummer and composer (b. 1954)

2013 – José Ortiz, Spanish illustrator (b. 1932)

2013 – G. S. Shivarudrappa, Indian poet and educator (b. 1926)

2013 – Kerimbubu Shopokova, Kyrgyzstani collective farm worker of the Soviet era (b. 1917)

2013 – Robert W. Wilson, American philanthropist and art collector (b. 1928)

2014 – Edward Greenspan, Canadian lawyer and author (b. 1944)

2014 – Robert V. Hogg, American statistician and academic (b. 1924)

2014 – Jeremy Lloyd, English actor and screenwriter (b. 1930)

2015 – Alfred G. Gilman, American pharmacologist and biochemist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1941)

2015 – Don Howe, English footballer and manager (b. 1935)

2015 – Jean-Marie Pelt, French biologist, pharmacist, and academic (b. 1933)

2015 – Bülent Ulusu, Turkish admiral and politician, 18th Prime Minister of Turkey (b. 1923)

2017 – Maurice Hayes, Irish educator and politician (b. 1927)

Holidays and observances

Birthday of the Queen Silvia, an official flag day (Sweden)

Children's Day (South Sudan and Sudan)

Christian Feast Day:

Abassad (Coptic Church)

John Cantius

O Emmanuel

Psote (Coptic Church)

Thorlac Thorhallsson, patron saint of Iceland; The last day of preparations before Christmas.

Victoria

December 23 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Day of all level operational control structures servicemen (Ukraine)

Festivus, a parody holiday made popular by the sitcom Seinfeld

HumanLight (Secular humanism in United States)

Kisan Diwas (Uttar Pradesh, India)

Night of the Radishes (Oaxaca City, Mexico)

The Emperor's Birthday, birthday of Akihito, the current Emperor of Japan. (Japan)

Tibb's Eve (Newfoundland and Labrador)

Tom Bawcock's Eve (Mousehole, Cornwall)

Victory Day (Egypt)