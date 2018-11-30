This day in history (Dec. 2)

Events

1244 – Pope Innocent IV arrives at Lyon for the First Council of Lyon

1409 – The University of Leipzig opens.

1697 – St Paul's Cathedral is consecrated in London.

1763 – Dedication of the Touro Synagogue, in Newport, Rhode Island, the first synagogue in what will become the United States.

1804 – At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Napoleon Bonaparte crowns himself Emperor of the French.

1805 – War of the Third Coalition: Battle of Austerlitz: French troops under Napoleon Bonaparte decisively defeat a joint Russo-Austrian force.

1823 – Monroe Doctrine: In a State of the Union message, U.S. President James Monroe proclaims American neutrality in future European conflicts, and warns European powers not to interfere in the Americas.

1845 – Manifest destiny: In a State of the Union message, U.S. President James K. Polk proposes that the United States should aggressively expand into the West.

1848 – Franz Joseph I becomes Emperor of Austria.

1851 – French President Louis-Napoléon Bonaparte overthrows the Second Republic.

1852 – Louis-Napoléon Bonaparte becomes Emperor of the French as Napoleon III.

1859 – Militant abolitionist leader John Brown is hanged for his October 16 raid on Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

1865 – Alabama ratifies 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, followed by North Carolina then Georgia, and U.S. slaves were legally free within 2 weeks

1867 – At Tremont Temple in Boston, British author Charles Dickens gives his first public reading in the United States.

1899 – Philippine–American War: The Battle of Tirad Pass, termed "The Filipino Thermopylae", is fought.

1908 – Puyi becomes Emperor of China at the age of two.

1917 – World War I: Russia and the Central Powers sign an armistice at Brest-Litovsk, and peace talks leading to the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk begin.

1927 – Following 19 years of Ford Model T production, the Ford Motor Company unveils the Ford Model A as its new automobile.

1930 – Great Depression: In a State of the Union message, U.S. President Herbert Hoover proposes a $150 million (equivalent to $2,197,000,000 in 2017) public works program to help generate jobs and stimulate the economy.

1939 – New York City's LaGuardia Airport opens.

1942 – World War II: During the Manhattan Project, a team led by Enrico Fermi initiates the first artificial self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction.

1943 – World War II: A Luftwaffe bombing raid on the harbour of Bari, Italy, sinks numerous cargo and transport ships, including the American SS John Harvey, which is carrying a stockpile of World War I-era mustard gas.

1947 – Jerusalem Riots of 1947: Riots break out in Jerusalem in response to the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine.

1949 – Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others is adopted.

1950 – Korean War: Battle of the Ch'ongch'on River ended, with decisive Chinese victory, UN forces were completely expelled from North Korea.

1954 – Cold War: The United States Senate votes 65 to 22 to censure Joseph McCarthy for "conduct that tends to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute".

1954 – The Sino-American Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Taiwan, is signed in Washington, D.C.

1956 – The Granma reaches the shores of Cuba's Oriente Province. Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and 80 other members of the 26th of July Movement disembark to initiate the Cuban Revolution.

1957 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 126 relating to Kashmir conflict is adopted.

1961 – In a nationally broadcast speech, Cuban leader Fidel Castro declares that he is a Marxist–Leninist and that Cuba is going to adopt Communism.

1962 – Vietnam War: After a trip to Vietnam at the request of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield becomes the first American official to comment adversely on the war's progress.

1970 – The United States Environmental Protection Agency begins operations.

1971 – Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah, Sharjah, Dubai, and Umm al-Quwain form the United Arab Emirates.

1971 – The Soviet space program's Mars 3 orbiter releases a descent module. It lands sucessfully but loses contact, but it is the first man-made object to land softly the surface of Mars.

1975 – Laotian Civil War: The Pathet Lao seizes the Laotian capital of Vientiane, forces the abdication of King Sisavang Vatthana, and proclaims the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

1976 – Fidel Castro becomes President of Cuba, replacing Osvaldo Dorticós Torrado.

1980 – Salvadoran Civil War: Four American missionaries are raped and murdered by a death squad.

1982 – At the University of Utah, Barney Clark becomes the first person to receive a permanent artificial heart.

1988 – Benazir Bhutto is sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, becoming the first woman to head the government of an Islam-dominated state.

1989 – The Communist insurgency in Malaysia was ended by peace agreement signed and ratified by the Malayan Communist Party (MCP), and the Malaysian - Thailand governments.

1991 – Canada and Poland become the first nations to recognize the independence of Ukraine from the Soviet Union.

1993 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar is shot and killed in Medellín.

1993 – Space Shuttle program: STS-61: NASA launches the Space Shuttle Endeavour on a mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope.

1999 – The United Kingdom devolves political power in Northern Ireland to the Northern Ireland Executive following the Good Friday Agreement.

2001 – Enron files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

2015 – San Bernardino attack: Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik kill 14 people and wound 22 at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California.

2016 – Thirty-six people die in a fire at a converted Oakland, California, warehouse serving as an artist collective.

Births

503 – Emperor Jianwen of Liang, emperor of the Chinese Liang dynasty (d. 551)

1501 – Queen Munjeong, Korean queen (d. 1565)

1578 – Agostino Agazzari, Italian composer and theorist (d. 1641)

1599 – Thomas Bruce, 1st Earl of Elgin, Scottish nobleman (d. 1663)

1629 – William Egon of Fürstenberg, Catholic cardinal (d. 1704)

1694 – William Shirley, English-American lawyer and politician, Governor of the Province of Massachusetts Bay (d. 1771)

1703 – Ferdinand Konščak, Croatian missionary and explorer (d. 1759)

1738 – Richard Montgomery, Irish-American general (d. 1775)

1754 – William Cooper, American judge and politician, founded Cooperstown, New York (d. 1809)

1759 – James Edward Smith, English botanist and mycologist, founded the Linnean Society (d. 1828)

1760 – John Breckinridge, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 5th United States Attorney General (d. 1806)

1760 – Joseph Graetz, German organist, composer, and educator (d. 1826)

1810 – Henry Yesler, American businessman and politician, 7th Mayor of Seattle (d. 1892)

1811 – Jean-Charles Chapais, Canadian farmer and politician, 1st Canadian Minister of Agriculture (d. 1885)

1817 – Heinrich von Sybel, German historian, academic, and politician (d. 1895)

1825 – Pedro II of Brazil (d. 1891)

1827 – William Burges, English architect and designer (d. 1881)

1846 – Pierre Waldeck-Rousseau, French lawyer and politician, 68th Prime Minister of France (d. 1904)

1847 – Deacon White, American baseball player and manager (d. 1939)

1859 – Georges Seurat, French painter (d. 1891)

1860 – Charles Studd, England cricketer and missionary (d. 1931)

1863 – Charles Edward Ringling, American businessman, co-founded the Ringling Brothers Circus (d. 1926)

1866 – Harry Burleigh, American singer-songwriter (d. 1949)

1876 – Yusuf Akçura, Tatar-Turkish activist and ideologue of Turanism (d. 1935)

1884 – Erima Harvey Northcroft, New Zealand soldier, lawyer, and judge (d. 1953)

1884 – Yahya Kemal Beyatlı, Turkish poet and author (d. 1958)

1885 – George Minot, American physician and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1950)

1891 – Otto Dix, German painter and illustrator (d. 1969)

1891 – Charles H. Wesley, American historian and author (d. 1987)

1893 – Leo Ornstein, Russian-American pianist and composer (d. 2002)

1894 – Warren William, American actor (d. 1948)

1895 – Harriet Cohen, English pianist (d. 1967)

1897 – Ivan Bagramyan, Russian general (d. 1982)

1898 – Indra Lal Roy, Indian lieutenant and first Indian fighter aircraft pilot (d. 1918)

1899 – John Barbirolli, English cellist and conductor (d. 1970)

1899 – John Cobb, English race car driver and pilot (d. 1952)

1899 – Ray Morehart, American baseball player (d. 1989)

1900 – Elisa Godínez Gómez de Batista, First Lady of Cuba from 1940 to 1944 (d. 1993)

1900 – Herta Hammerbacher, German landscape architect and professor (d. 1985)

1901 – Raimundo Orsi, Argentinian-Italian footballer (d. 1986)

1906 – Peter Carl Goldmark, Hungarian-American engineer (d. 1977)

1909 – Arvo Askola, Finnish runner (d. 1975)

1909 – Walenty Kłyszejko, Estonian–Polish basketball player and coach (d. 1987)

1909 – Joseph P. Lash, American activist and author (d. 1987)

1910 – Russell Lynes, American photographer, historian, and author (d. 1991)

1910 – Taisto Mäki, Finnish runner (d. 1979)

1912 – George Emmett, English cricketer and coach (d. 1976)

1913 – Marc Platt, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 2014)

1914 – Bill Erwin, American actor (d. 2010)

1914 – Adolph Green, American playwright and composer (d. 2002)

1915 – Takahito, Prince Mikasa of Japan (d. 2016)

1916 – Howard Finster, American minister and painter (d. 2001)

1917 – Sylvia Syms, American singer (d. 1992)

1921 – Carlo Furno, Italian cardinal (d. 2015)

1922 – Iakovos Kambanelis, Greek author, poet, and screenwriter (d. 2011)

1923 – Maria Callas, American-Greek soprano and actress (d. 1977)

1924 – Jonathan Frid, Canadian actor (d. 2012)

1924 – Alexander Haig, American general and politician, 59th United States Secretary of State (d. 2010)

1924 – Else Marie Pade, Danish composer (d. 2016)

1924 – Vilgot Sjöman, Swedish actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1925 – Julie Harris, American actress (d. 2013)

1928 – Guy Bourdin, French photographer (d. 1991)

1929 – Dan Jenkins, American journalist and author

1929 – Leon Litwack, American historian and author

1930 – Gary Becker, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2014)

1930 – David Piper, English race car driver

1931 – Nigel Calder, English journalist, author, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1931 – Masaaki Hatsumi, Japanese martial artist and educator, founded Bujinkan

1931 – Wynton Kelly, American pianist and composer (d. 1971)

1931 – Edwin Meese, American colonel, lawyer, and politician, 75th United States Attorney General

1933 – Peter Robin Harding, English marshal and pilot

1933 – Mike Larrabee, American sprinter and educator (d. 2003)

1934 – Tarcisio Bertone, Italian cardinal

1934 – Andre Rodgers, Bahamian baseball player (d. 2004)

1935 – David Hackett Fischer, American historian, author, and academic

1937 – Manohar Joshi, Indian lawyer and politician, 15th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

1939 – Yael Dayan, Israeli journalist, author, and politician

1939 – Francis Fox, Canadian lawyer and politician, 48th Secretary of State for Canada

1939 – Harry Reid, American lawyer and politician, 25th Lieutenant Governor of Nevada

1940 – Willie Brown, American football player, coach, and manager

1941 – Mike England, Welsh footballer and manager

1941 – Tom McGuinness, English guitarist, songwriter, author, and producer

1942 – Anna G. Jónasdóttir, Icelandic political scientist and academic

1943 – Wayne Allard, American veterinarian and politician

1944 – Ibrahim Rugova, Kosovan journalist and politician, 1st President of Kosovo (d. 2006)

1944 – Dionysis Savvopoulos, Greek singer-songwriter

1944 – Botho Strauß, German author and playwright

1945 – Penelope Spheeris, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1945 – Alan Thomson, Australian cricketer

1946 – John Banks, New Zealand businessman and politician, 38th Mayor of Auckland City

1946 – Pedro Borbón, Dominican-American baseball player (d. 2012)

1946 – David Macaulay, English-American author and illustrator

1946 – Gianni Versace, Italian fashion designer, founded Versace (d. 1997)

1947 – Isaac Bitton, Moroccan-French drummer and songwriter

1947 – Tommy Jenkins, English footballer and manager

1947 – Ivan Atanassov Petrov, Bulgarian neurologist and author

1948 – Elizabeth Berg, American nurse and author

1948 – T. Coraghessan Boyle, American novelist and short story writer

1948 – Patricia Hewitt, Australian-English educator and politician, Secretary of State for Health

1948 – Toninho Horta, Brazilian guitarist and composer

1948 – Antonín Panenka, Czech footballer

1950 – John Wesley Ryles. American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist

1950 – Amin Saikal, Afghan-Australian political scientist and academic

1950 – Benjamin Stora, Algerian-French historian and author

1950 – Paul Watson, Canadian activist, founded the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society

1952 – Carol Shea-Porter, American social worker, academic, and politician

1954 – Dan Butler, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1956 – Steven Bauer, Cuban-American actor and producer

1957 – Dagfinn Høybråten, Norwegian political scientist and politician, Norwegian Minister of Health

1958 – Andrew George, English politician

1958 – Vladimir Parfenovich, Belarusian canoe racer and politician

1958 – George Saunders, American short story writer and essayist

1959 – Kelefa Diallo, Guinean general (d. 2013)

1960 – Peter Blakeley, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Razzle, English rock drummer (Hanoi Rocks) (d. 1984)

1960 – Rick Savage, English singer-songwriter and bass player

1962 – John Dyegh, Nigerian businessman and politician

1963 – Brendan Coyle, English actor

1963 – Ann Patchett, American author

1963 – Rich Sutter, Canadian ice hockey player and scout

1963 – Ron Sutter, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1965 – Shane Flanagan, Australian rugby league player and coach

1966 – Philippe Etchebest, French chef and television host

1966 – Jinsei Shinzaki, Japanese wrestler and promoter, co-founded Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling

1967 – Mary Creagh, English scholar and politician, Shadow Secretary of State for Transport

1968 – David Batty, English footballer

1968 – Darryl Kile, American baseball player (d. 2002)

1968 – Lucy Liu, American actress and producer

1968 – Nate Mendel, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1968 – Rena Sofer, American actress

1969 – Yang Hyun-suk, South Korean singer-songwriter and producer

1969 – Pavel Loskutov, Estonian runner

1969 – Ulrika Bergquist, Swedish journalist

1969 – Tanya Plibersek, Australian journalist and politician, 45th Australian Minister of Health

1969 – Chris Kiwomya, English footballer

1970 – Maksim Tarasov, Russian pole vaulter

1970 – Treach, American rapper (Naughty By Nature) and actor

1971 – Wilson Jermaine Heredia, American actor and singer

1971 – Rachel McQuillan, Australian tennis player

1971 – Jüri Reinvere, Estonian-German composer and poet

1971 – Francesco Toldo, Italian footballer

1971 – Mine Yoshizaki, Japanese illustrator

1972 – Sergejs Žoltoks, Latvian ice hockey player (d. 2004)

1973 – Graham Kavanagh, Irish footballer and manager

1973 – Lee Steele, English footballer

1973 – Monica Seles, Serbian-American tennis player

1973 – Jan Ullrich, German cyclist

1975 – Mark Kotsay, American baseball player

1976 – Eddy Garabito, Dominican baseball player

1976 – Masafumi Gotoh, Japanese singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1977 – Siyabonga Nomvethe, South African footballer

1978 – Jarron Collins, American basketball player and coach

1978 – Jason Collins, American basketball player

1978 – Nelly Furtado, Canadian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1978 – Luigi Malafronte, Italian footballer

1978 – Peter Moylan, Australian baseball player

1978 – Maëlle Ricker, Canadian snowboarder

1978 – David Rivas, Spanish footballer

1978 – Andrew Ryan, Australian rugby league player and sportscaster

1978 – Christopher Wolstenholme, English singer-songwriter and bass player

1979 – Yvonne Catterfeld, German singer-songwriter and actress

1979 – Michael McIndoe, Scottish footballer

1979 – Abdul Razzaq, Pakistani cricketer

1980 – Adam Kreek, Canadian rower

1980 – Darryn Randall, South African cricketer (d. 2013)

1981 – Maria Ferekidi, Greek canoe racer

1981 – Eric Jungmann, American actor

1981 – Danijel Pranjić, Croatian footballer

1981 – Britney Spears, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress

1982 – Christos Karipidis, Greek footballer

1982 – Matt Ware, American football player

1983 – Chris Burke, Scottish footballer

1983 – Bibiana Candelas, Mexican volleyball player

1983 – Jaime Durán, Mexican footballer

1983 – Jana Kramer, American actress and singer

1983 – Aaron Rodgers, American football player

1983 – Daniela Ruah, Portuguese-American actress

1984 – Péter Máté, Hungarian footballer

1985 – Amaury Leveaux, French swimmer

1985 – Dorell Wright, American basketball player

1986 – Edson Décimo Alves Araújo, Brazilian footballer (d. 2014)

1986 – Veronika Kapshay, Ukrainian tennis player

1986 – Claudiu Keșerü, Romanian footballer

1986 – Adam le Fondre, English footballer

1986 – Song Ha-yoon, South Korean actress

1986 – Tal Wilkenfeld, Australian bass player and composer

1988 – Alfred Enoch, English actor

1988 – Fuse ODG, English recording artist

1988 – Stephen McGinn, Scottish footballer

1989 – Etta Bond, English singer-songwriter

1989 – Cassie Steele, Canadian singer-songwriter and actress

1990 – Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Ghanaian footballer

1990 – Jamille Matt, Jamaican footballer

1990 – Gastón Ramírez, Uruguayan footballer

1990 – Fausto Rossi, Italian footballer

1990 – Hikaru Yaotome, Japanese idol, singer, model and actor

1991 – Chloé Dufour-Lapointe, Canadian skier

1991 – Charlie Puth, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1992 – Gary Sánchez, Dominican baseball player

1993 – Haruka Ishida, Japanese singer and actress

1993 – Kostas Stafylidis, Greek footballer

1994 – Fumika Shimizu, Japanese actress and model

1994 – Cauley Woodrow, English footballer

1995 – Uladzislau Hancharou, Belarusian trampolinist

1995 – Joe Stimson, Australian rugby league player

1998 – Juice Wrld, American rapper

Deaths

537 – Pope Silverius

930 – Ma Yin, Chinese warlord, king of Chu (Ten Kingdoms) (b. 853)

949 – Odo of Wetterau, German nobleman

1022 – Elvira Menéndez, queen of Alfonso V of Castile (b. 996)

1340 – Geoffrey le Scrope, Chief Justice of King Edward III of England

1348 – Emperor Hanazono of Japan (b. 1297)

1381 – John of Ruusbroec, Flemish priest and mystic (b. 1293)

1455 – Isabel of Coimbra, queen of Portugal (b. 1432)

1463 – Albert VI, Archduke of Austria (b. 1418)

1469 – Piero di Cosimo de' Medici, Italian banker and politician (b. 1416)

1510 – Muhammad Shaybani, Khan of Bukhara (b. 1451)

1515 – Gonzalo Fernández de Córdoba, Spanish general (b. 1453)

1547 – Hernán Cortés, Spanish general and explorer (b. 1485)

1594 – Gerardus Mercator, Flemish mathematician, cartographer, and philosopher (b. 1512)

1615 – Louis des Balbes de Berton de Crillon, French general (b. 1541)

1665 – Catherine de Vivonne, marquise de Rambouillet, French author (b. 1588)

1694 – Pierre Puget, French painter, sculptor, and architect (b. 1622)

1719 – Pasquier Quesnel, French theologian and author (b. 1634)

1723 – Philippe II, Duke of Orléans (b. 1674)

1726 – Samuel Penhallow, English-American historian and author (b. 1665)

1747 – Vincent Bourne, English poet and scholar (b. 1695)

1748 – Charles Seymour, 6th Duke of Somerset, English politician, Lord President of the Council (b. 1662)

1774 – Johann Friedrich Agricola, German organist and composer (b. 1720)

1814 – Marquis de Sade, French philosopher, author, and politician (b. 1740)

1844 – Eustachy Erazm Sanguszko, Polish general and politician (b. 1768)

1849 – Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen (b. 1792)

1859 – John Brown, American activist and murderer (b. 1800)

1881 – Jenny von Westphalen, German author (b. 1814)

1885 – Allen Wright, Principal chief of the Choctaw Nation (1866-1870); proposed the name "Oklahoma", from Choctaw words okra and umma, meaning "Territory of the Red People." (b. 1826)

1888 – Namık Kemal, Turkish journalist, poet, and playwright (b. 1840)

1892 – Jay Gould, American businessman and financier (b. 1836)

1899 – Gregorio del Pilar, Filipino general and politician, 1st Governor of Bulacan (b. 1875)

1918 – Edmond Rostand, French poet and playwright (b. 1868)

1924 – Kazimieras Būga, Lithuanian linguist and philologist (b. 1879)

1927 – Paul Heinrich von Groth, German scientist who systematically classified minerals and founded the journal Zeitschrift für Krystallographie und Mineralogie (b. 1843)

1931 – Vincent d'Indy, French composer and educator (b. 1851)

1936 – John Ringling, American businessman, co-founded Ringling Brothers Circus (b. 1866)

1943 – Nordahl Grieg, Norwegian journalist and author (b. 1902)

1944 – Josef Lhévinne, Russian pianist and educator (b. 1874)

1944 – Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, Egyptian-Italian poet and composer (b. 1876)

1944 – Eiji Sawamura, Japanese baseball player and soldier (b. 1917)

1950 – Dinu Lipatti, Romanian pianist and composer (b. 1917)

1953 – Reginald Baker, Australian rugby player (b. 1884)

1953 – Trần Trọng Kim, Vietnamese historian, scholar, and politician, Prime Minister of Vietnam (b. 1883)

1957 – Harrison Ford, American actor (b. 1884)

1957 – Manfred Sakel, Ukrainian-American neurophysiologist and psychiatrist (b. 1902)

1966 – L. E. J. Brouwer, Dutch mathematician and philosopher (b. 1881)

1966 – Giles Cooper, Irish author, playwright, and screenwriter (b. 1918)

1969 – José María Arguedas, Peruvian anthropologist, author, and poet (b. 1911)

1969 – Kliment Voroshilov, Ukrainian-Russian marshal and politician, 3rd Head of State of The Soviet Union (b. 1881)

1974 – Max Weber, Swiss lawyer and politician (b. 1897)

1976 – Danny Murtaugh, American baseball player and manager (b. 1917)

1980 – Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, Indian-Pakistani lawyer and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Pakistan (b. 1905)

1980 – Romain Gary, Lithuanian-French author, director, and screenwriter (b. 1914)

1981 – Wallace Harrison, American architect, co-founded Harrison & Abramovitz (b. 1895)

1982 – Marty Feldman, English actor and comedian (b. 1933)

1982 – Giovanni Ferrari, Italian footballer and manager (b. 1907)

1983 – Fifi D'Orsay, Canadian-American actress and singer (b. 1904)

1985 – Philip Larkin, English poet, author, and librarian (b. 1922)

1986 – Desi Arnaz, Cuban-American actor, singer, businessman, and television producer (b. 1917)

1986 – John Curtis Gowan, American psychologist and academic (b. 1912)

1987 – Luis Federico Leloir, French-Argentinian physician and biochemist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1906)

1987 – Yakov Borisovich Zel'dovich, Belarusian physicist, astronomer, and cosmologist (b. 1914)

1988 – Karl-Heinz Bürger, German colonel (b. 1904)

1988 – Tata Giacobetti, Italian singer-songwriter (b. 1922)

1990 – Aaron Copland, American composer and conductor (b. 1900)

1990 – Robert Cummings, American actor, director, and producer (b. 1908)

1993 – Pablo Escobar, Colombian drug lord

1995 – Robertson Davies, Canadian author, playwright, and critic (b. 1913)

1995 – Roxie Roker, American actress (b. 1929)

1995 – Mária Telkes, Hungarian–American biophysicist and chemist (b. 1900)

1997 – Shirley Crabtree, English wrestler (b. 1930)

1997 – Michael Hedges, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1953)

1999 – Charlie Byrd, American guitarist (b. 1925)

2000 – Gail Fisher, American actress (b. 1935)

2002 – Ivan Illich, Austrian priest and philosopher (b. 1926)

2002 – Arno Peters, German cartographer and historian (b. 1916)

2003 – Alan Davidson, British soldier, historian, and author (b. 1924)

2004 – Alicia Markova, English ballerina and choreographer (b. 1910)

2004 – Mona Van Duyn, American poet and academic (b. 1921)

2005 – William P. Lawrence, American admiral and pilot (b. 1930)

2005 – Van Tuong Nguyen, Australian convicted drug trafficker (b. 1980)

2006 – Mariska Veres, Dutch singer (b. 1947)

2007 – Jennifer Alexander, Canadian-American ballerina and actress (b. 1972)

2007 – Elizabeth Hardwick, American literary critic, novelist, and short story writer (b. 1916)

2008 – Odetta, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress (b. 1930)

2008 – Henry Molaison, American memory disorder patient (b. 1926)

2008 – Edward Samuel Rogers, Canadian lawyer and businessman (b. 1933)

2009 – Foge Fazio, American football player and coach (b. 1938)

2009 – Eric Woolfson, Scottish singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (b. 1945)

2012 – Tom Hendry, Canadian playwright, co-founded the Manitoba Theatre Centre (b. 1929)

2012 – Ehsan Naraghi, Iranian sociologist and author (b. 1926)

2013 – William Allain, American soldier and politician, 58th Governor of Mississippi (b. 1928)

2013 – Jean-Claude Beton, Algerian-French engineer and businessman, founded Orangina (b. 1925)

2013 – Marcelo Déda, Brazilian lawyer and politician (b. 1960)

2013 – Junior Murvin, Jamaican singer-songwriter (b. 1946)

2014 – A. R. Antulay, Indian lawyer and politician, 8th Chief Minister of Maharashtra (b. 1929)

2014 – Jean Béliveau, Canadian ice hockey player (b. 1931)

2014 – Josie Cichockyj, English basketball player and coach (b. 1964)

2014 – Bobby Keys, American saxophonist (b. 1943)

2014 – Don Laws, American figure skater and coach (b. 1929)

2015 – Sandy Berger, American lawyer and politician, 19th United States National Security Advisor (b. 1945)

2015 – Will McMillan, American actor, director, and producer (b. 1944)

2015 – George T. Sakato, American soldier, Medal of Honor recipient (b. 1921)

Holidays and observances

Armed Forces Day (Cuba)

Christian feast day:

Avitus of Rouen

Bibiana

Channing Moore Williams (Anglicanism)

Chromatius

Habakkuk (Eastern Orthodox)

Nonnus

December 2 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery (United Nations)

National Day (Laos)

National Day (United Arab Emirates)

World Computer Literacy Day