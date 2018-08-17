This day in history (Aug. 19)

Events

295 BC – The first temple to Venus, the Roman goddess of love, beauty and fertility, is dedicated by Quintus Fabius Maximus Gurges during the Third Samnite War.

43 BC – Gaius Julius Caesar Octavianus, later known as Augustus, compels the Roman Senate to elect him Consul.

14 AD – After ruling for 44 years, the first Emperor of the Roman Empire, Augustus, dies. His stepson Tiberius is his successor.

947 – Abu Yazid, a Kharijite rebel leader, is defeated and killed in the Hodna Mountains in modern-day Algeria by Fatimid forces.

1153 – Baldwin III of Jerusalem takes control of the Kingdom of Jerusalem from his mother Melisende, and also captures Ascalon.

1459 – Pope Pius II becomes the 211th Pope.

1504 – In Ireland, the Hiberno-Norman de Burghs (Burkes) and Anglo-Norman Fitzgeralds fight in the Battle of Knockdoe.

1561 – Mary, Queen of Scots, who was 18 years old, returns to Scotland after spending 13 years in France.

1612 – The "Samlesbury witches", three women from the Lancashire village of Samlesbury, England, are put on trial, accused of practicing witchcraft, one of the most famous witch trials in British history.

1666 – Second Anglo-Dutch War: Rear Admiral Robert Holmes leads a raid on the Dutch island of Terschelling, destroying 150 merchant ships, an act later known as "Holmes's Bonfire".

1692 – Salem witch trials: In Salem, Province of Massachusetts Bay, five people, one woman and four men, including a clergyman, are executed after being convicted of witchcraft.

1745 – Prince Charles Edward Stuart raises his standard in Glenfinnan: The start of the Second Jacobite Rebellion, known as "the 45".

1745 – Ottoman–Persian War: In the Battle of Kars, the Ottoman army is routed by Persian forces led by Nader Shah.

1759 – Battle of Lagos Naval battle during the Seven Years' War between Great Britain and France.

1772 – Gustav III of Sweden stages a coup d'état, in which he assumes power and enacts a new constitution that divides power between the Riksdag and the King.

1782 – American Revolutionary War: Battle of Blue Licks: The last major engagement of the war, almost ten months after the surrender of the British commander Charles Cornwallis following the Siege of Yorktown.

1812 – War of 1812: American frigate USS Constitution defeats the British frigate HMS Guerriere off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada earning the nickname "Old Ironsides".

1813 – Gervasio Antonio de Posadas joins Argentina's Second Triumvirate.

1839 – The French government announces that Louis Daguerre's photographic process is a gift "free to the world".

1848 – California Gold Rush: The New York Herald breaks the news to the East Coast of the United States of the gold rush in California (although the rush started in January).

1854 – The First Sioux War begins when United States Army soldiers kill Lakota chief Conquering Bear and in return are massacred.

1861 – First ascent of Weisshorn, fifth highest summit in the Alps.

1862 – American Indian Wars: During an uprising in Minnesota, Lakota warriors decide not to attack heavily defended Fort Ridgely and instead turn to the settlement of New Ulm, killing white settlers along the way.

1909 – The first automobile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1919 – Afghanistan gains full independence from the United Kingdom.

1927 – Patriarch Sergius of Moscow proclaims the declaration of loyalty of the Russian Orthodox Church to the Soviet Union.

1934 – The first All-American Soap Box Derby is held in Dayton, Ohio.

1934 – The German referendum of 1934 approves Hitler's appointment as head of state with the title of Führer.

1936 – The Great Purge of the Soviet Union begins when the first of the Moscow Trials is convened.

1940 – First flight of the B-25 Mitchell medium bomber.

1942 – World War II: Operation Jubilee: The 2nd Canadian Infantry Division leads an amphibious assault by allied forces on Dieppe, France and fails, many Canadians are killed or captured. The operation was intended to develop and try new amphibious landing tactics for the coming full invasion in Normandy.

1944 – World War II: Liberation of Paris: Paris, France rises against German occupation with the help of Allied troops.

1945 – August Revolution: Viet Minh led by Ho Chi Minh take power in Hanoi, Vietnam.

1953 – Cold War: The CIA and MI6 help to overthrow the government of Mohammad Mosaddegh in Iran and reinstate the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

1955 – In the Northeast United States, severe flooding caused by Hurricane Diane, claims 200 lives.

1960 – Cold War: In Moscow, Russia, Soviet Union, downed American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers is sentenced to ten years imprisonment by the Soviet Union for espionage.

1960 – Sputnik program: Korabl-Sputnik 2: The Soviet Union launches the satellite with the dogs Belka and Strelka, 40 mice, two rats and a variety of plants.

1964 – Syncom 3, the first geostationary communication satellite, was launched.

1965 – Japanese prime minister Eisaku Satō becomes the first post-World War II sitting prime minister to visit Okinawa Prefecture.

1978 – In Iran, Cinema Rex fire caused more than 400 deaths.

1980 – Saudia Flight 163, a Lockheed L-1011 TriStar burns after making an emergency landing at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, killing 301 people.

1981 – Gulf of Sidra Incident: United States fighters intercept and shoot down two Libyan Sukhoi Su-22 fighter jets over the Gulf of Sidra.

1987 – Hungerford massacre: In the United Kingdom, Michael Ryan kills sixteen people with a semi-automatic rifle and then commits suicide.

1989 – Polish president Wojciech Jaruzelski nominates Solidarity activist Tadeusz Mazowiecki to be the first non-communist prime minister in 42 years.

1989 – Several hundred East Germans cross the frontier between Hungary and Austria during the Pan-European Picnic, part of the events that began the process of the Fall of the Berlin Wall.

1991 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union, August Coup: Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is placed under house arrest while on holiday in the town of Foros, Ukraine.

1999 – In Belgrade, Yugoslavia, tens of thousands of Serbians rally to demand the resignation of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia President Slobodan Milošević.

2002 – Khankala Mi-26 crash: A Russian Mil Mi-26 helicopter carrying troops is hit by a Chechen missile outside Grozny, killing 118 soldiers.

2003 – A car-bomb attack on United Nations headquarters in Iraq kills the agency's top envoy Sérgio Vieira de Mello and 21 other employees.

2003 – A suicide attack on a bus in Jerusalem, Israel, planned by Hamas, kills 23 Israelis, seven of them children, in the Shmuel HaNavi bus bombing.

2005 – The first-ever joint military exercise between Russia and China, called Peace Mission 2005 begins.

2009 – A series of bombings in Baghdad, Iraq, kills 101 and injures 565 others.

2010 – Operation Iraqi Freedom ends, with the last of the United States brigade combat teams crossing the border to Kuwait.

2013 – The Dhamara Ghat train accident kills at least 37 people in the Indian state of Bihar.

2017 – Tens of thousands of farmed non-native Atlantic salmon are accidentally released into the wild in Washington waters in the 2017 Cypress Island Atlantic salmon pen break.

Births

232 – Marcus Aurelius Probus, Roman emperor (d. 282)

1012 – Baldwin V, count of Flanders (d. 1067)

1342 – Catherine of Bohemia, duchess of Austria (d. 1395)

1398 – Íñigo López de Mendoza, 1st Marquis of Santillana, Spanish poet and politician (d. 1458)

1557 – Frederick I, duke of Württemberg (d. 1608)

1570 – Salamone Rossi, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1630)

1583 – Daišan, Chinese prince and statesman (d. 1648)

1590 – Henry Rich, 1st Earl of Holland, English soldier and politician, Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire (d. 1649)

1596 – Elizabeth Stuart, queen of Bohemia (d. 1662)

1621 – Gerbrand van den Eeckhout, Dutch painter, etcher, and poet (d. 1674)

1631 – John Dryden, English poet, literary critic and playwright (d. 1700)

1646 – John Flamsteed, English astronomer and academic (d. 1719)

1686 – Eustace Budgell, English journalist and politician (d. 1737)

1689 – Samuel Richardson, English author and publisher (d. 1761)

1711 – Edward Boscawen, English admiral and politician (d. 1761)

1719 – Charles-François de Broglie, marquis de Ruffec, French soldier and diplomat (d. 1791)

1743 – Madame du Barry, French mistress of Louis XV of France (d. 1793)

1777 – Francis I, king of the Two Sicilies (d. 1830)

1819 – Julius van Zuylen van Nijevelt, Luxembourger-Dutch politician, Prime Minister of the Netherlands (d. 1894)

1830 – Julius Lothar Meyer, German chemist (d. 1895)

1835 – Tom Wills, Australian cricketer and pioneer of Australian rules football (d. 1880)

1843 – C. I. Scofield, American minister and theologian (d. 1921)

1846 – Luis Martín, Spanish religious leader, 24th Superior General of the Society of Jesus (d. 1906)

1848 – Gustave Caillebotte, French painter and engineer (d. 1894)

1849 – Joaquim Nabuco, Brazilian politician and diplomat (d. 1910)

1853 – Aleksei Brusilov, Russian general (d. 1926)

1870 – Bernard Baruch, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1965)

1871 – Orville Wright, American engineer and pilot, co-founded the Wright Company (d. 1948)

1872 – Albert C. Campbell, American popular music singer (d. 1947)

1873 – Fred Stone, American actor and producer (d. 1959)

1878 – Manuel L. Quezon, Filipino soldier, lawyer, and politician, 2nd President of the Philippines (d. 1944)

1881 – George Enescu, Romanian violinist, pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1955)

1881 – George Shepherd, 1st Baron Shepherd (d. 1954)

1883 – Coco Chanel, French fashion designer, founded the Chanel Company (d. 1971)

1883 – José Mendes Cabeçadas, Portuguese admiral and politician, 9th President of Portugal (d. 1965)

1887 – S. Satyamurti, Indian lawyer and politician (d. 1943)

1895 – C. Suntharalingam, Sri Lankan lawyer, academic, and politician (d. 1985)

1899 – Colleen Moore, American actress (d. 1988)

1900 – Gontran de Poncins, French author and adventurer (d. 1962)

1900 – Gilbert Ryle, English philosopher, author, and academic (d. 1976)

1900 – Dorothy Burr Thompson, American archaeologist and art historian (d. 2001)

1902 – Ogden Nash, American poet (d. 1971)

1903 – James Gould Cozzens, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1978)

1904 – Maurice Wilks, English engineer and businessman (d. 1963)

1906 – Philo Farnsworth, American inventor, invented the Fusor (d. 1971)

1907 – Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Indian historian, author, and scholar (d. 1979)

1907 – Thruston Ballard Morton, American soldier and politician (d. 1982)

1909 – Ronald King, New Zealand rugby player (d. 1988)

1910 – Quentin Bell, English historian and author (d. 1996)

1911 – Anna Terruwe, Dutch psychiatrist and author (d. 2004)

1913 – John Argyris, Greek engineer and academic (d. 2004)

1913 – Peter Kemp, Indian-English soldier and author (d. 1993)

1913 – Richard Simmons, American actor (d. 2003)

1914 – Lajos Baróti, Hungarian footballer and manager (d. 2005)

1914 – Fumio Hayasaka, Japanese composer (d. 1955)

1915 – Ring Lardner, Jr., American journalist and screenwriter (d. 2000)

1915 – Alfred Rouleau, Canadian businessman (d. 1985)

1916 – Dennis Poore, English race car driver and businessman (d. 1987)

1918 – Jimmy Rowles, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1996)

1919 – Malcolm Forbes, American publisher and politician (d. 1990)

1921 – Gene Roddenberry, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1991)

1924 – Willard Boyle, Canadian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2011)

1925 – Claude Gauvreau, Canadian poet and playwright (d. 1971)

1926 – Angus Scrimm, American actor and author (d. 2016)

1928 – Bernard Levin, English journalist, author, and broadcaster (d. 2004)

1929 – Bill Foster, American basketball player and coach (d. 2016)

1929 – Ion N. Petrovici, Romanian-German neurologist and academic

1930 – Frank McCourt, American author and educator (d. 2009)

1931 – Bill Shoemaker, American jockey and author (d. 2003)

1932 – Thomas P. Salmon, American lawyer and politician, 75th Governor of Vermont

1932 – Banharn Silpa-archa, Thai politician, Prime Minister (1995–1996) (d. 2016)

1933 – Bettina Cirone, American model and photographer

1933 – David Hopwood, English microbiologist and geneticist

1933 – Debra Paget, American actress

1934 – David Durenberger, American soldier, lawyer, and politician

1934 – Renée Richards, American tennis player and ophthalmologist

1935 – Bobby Richardson, American baseball player and coach

1936 – Richard McBrien, American priest, theologian, and academic (d. 2015)

1937 – Richard Ingrams, English journalist, founded The Oldie

1937 – William Motzing, American composer and conductor (d. 2014)

1938 – Diana Muldaur, American actress

1938 – Nelly Vuksic, Argentine conductor and musician

1939 – Ginger Baker, English drummer and songwriter

1940 – Roger Cook, English songwriter, singer, and producer

1940 – Johnny Nash, American singer-songwriter

1940 – Jill St. John, American model and actress

1941 – Mihalis Papagiannakis, Greek educator and politician (d. 2009)

1942 – Fred Thompson, American actor, lawyer, and politician (d. 2015)

1943 – Don Fardon, English pop singer

1943 – Sid Going, New Zealand rugby player

1943 – Billy J. Kramer, English pop singer

1944 – Jack Canfield, American author

1944 – Bodil Malmsten, Swedish author and poet

1944 – Eddy Raven, American country music singer-songwriter

1944 – Charles Wang, Chinese-American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Computer Associates International

1945 – Dennis Eichhorn, American author and illustrator (d. 2015)

1945 – Charles Wellesley, 9th Duke of Wellington, English politician

1945 – Ian Gillan, English singer-songwriter (Deep Purple and Black Sabbath)

1946 – Charles Bolden, American general and astronaut

1946 – Bill Clinton, American lawyer and politician, 42nd President of the United States

1946 – Dawn Steel, American film producer (d. 1997)

1947 – Dave Dutton, English actor and screenwriter

1947 – Terry Hoeppner, American football player and coach (d. 2007)

1947 – Gerard Schwarz, American conductor and director

1947 – Anuška Ferligoj, Slovenian mathematician

1948 – Robert Hughes, Australian actor

1948 – Elliot Lurie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Gerald McRaney, American actor, director, and producer

1948 – Christy O'Connor Jnr, Irish golfer and architect (d. 2016)

1949 – Michael Nazir-Ali, Pakistani-English bishop

1950 – Graeme Beard, Australian cricketer

1950 – Jennie Bond, English journalist and author

1951 – John Deacon, English bass player and songwriter

1951 – Gustavo Santaolalla, Argentinian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Jonathan Frakes, American actor and director

1953 – Mary Matalin, American political consultant

1954 – Oscar Larrauri, Argentinian race car driver

1955 – Mary-Anne Fahey, Australian actress

1955 – Peter Gallagher, American actor

1955 – Patricia Scotland, Baroness Scotland of Asthal, Dominica-born English lawyer and politician, Attorney General for England and Wales

1955 – Ned Yost, American baseball player and manager

1956 – Adam Arkin, American actor, director, and producer

1956 – José Rubén Zamora, Guatemalan journalist

1957 – Paul-Jan Bakker, Dutch cricketer

1957 – Gary Chapman, American contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Martin Donovan, American actor and director

1957 – Ian Gould, English cricketer and umpire

1957 – Cesare Prandelli, Italian footballer and manager

1957 – Christine Soetewey, Belgian high jumper

1957 – Gerda Verburg, Dutch trade union leader and politician, Dutch Minister of Agriculture

1958 – Gary Gaetti, American baseball player, coach, and manager

1958 – Anthony Muñoz, American football player and sportscaster

1958 – Brendan Nelson, Australian physician and politician, 47th Minister for Defence for Australia

1958 – Rick Snyder, American politician and businessman, 48th Governor of Michigan

1958 – Darryl Sutter, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1959 – Ricky Pierce, American basketball player

1960 – Morten Andersen, Danish-American football player

1960 – Ron Darling, American baseball player and sportscaster

1961 – Jonathan Coe, English author and academic

1963 – John Stamos, American actor

1963 – Joey Tempest, Swedish rock singer-songwriter and musician (Europe)

1965 – Hemant Birje, Indian actor

1965 – Kevin Dillon, American actor

1965 – Kyra Sedgwick, American actress and producer

1965 – James Tomkins, Australian rower

1966 – Lee Ann Womack, American singer-songwriter

1967 – Khandro Rinpoche, Indian spiritual leader

1967 – Satya Nadella, Indian American business executive, CEO of Microsoft

1969 – Nate Dogg, American rapper (d. 2011)

1969 – Matthew Perry, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – Kazuyoshi Tatsunami, Japanese baseball player and coach

1969 – Clay Walker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1970 – Jeff Tam, American baseball player

1971 – Mary Joe Fernández, Dominican-American tennis player and coach

1971 – João Vieira Pinto, Portuguese footballer

1972 – Roberto Abbondanzieri, Argentinian footballer and manager

1972 – Chihiro Yonekura, Japanese singer-songwriter

1973 – Carl Bulfin, New Zealand cricketer

1973 – Marco Materazzi, Italian footballer and manager

1973 – Tasma Walton, Australian actress

1974 – Anja Knippel, German runner

1974 – Andy Neate, English racing driver

1975 – Chynna Clugston, American illustrator

1976 – Régine Chassagne, Canadian singer-songwriter

1976 – Stephan Schmidt, German footballer and manager

1977 – Iban Mayo, Spanish cyclist

1978 – Chris Capuano, American baseball player

1978 – Qais Al Khonji, Omani entrepreneur

1979 – Dave Douglas, American singer-songwriter and drummer

1979 – Oumar Kondé, Swiss footballer

1980 – Darius Campbell, Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1980 – Jun Jin, South Korean singer

1980 – Paul Parry, Welsh footballer

1980 – Michael Todd, American bass player

1981 – Nick Kennedy, English rugby player

1981 – Percy Watson, American football player and wrestler

1982 – J. J. Hardy, American baseball player

1982 – Kevin Rans, Belgian pole vaulter

1982 – Stipe Miocic, American professional mixed martial artist

1983 – Mike Conway, English race car driver

1983 – Missy Higgins, Australian singer-songwriter

1983 – John McCargo, American football player

1984 – Simon Bird, English actor and screenwriter

1984 – Alessandro Matri, Italian footballer

1984 – Ryan Taylor, English footballer

1985 – David A. Gregory, American actor

1985 – Gavin Cooper, Australian rugby league player

1985 – Lindsey Jacobellis, American snowboarder

1986 – Sotiris Balafas, Greek footballer

1986 – Saori Kimura, Japanese volleyball player

1986 – Christina Perri, American singer and songwriter

1987 – Nick Driebergen, Dutch swimmer

1987 – Nico Hülkenberg, German race car driver

1987 – Anaïs Lameche, French-Swedish singer

1987 – Richard Stearman, English footballer

1988 – Hoodie Allen, American rapper

1988 – Kirk Cousins, American football player

1988 – Veronica Roth, American author

1989 – Romeo Miller, American basketball player, rapper, actor

1990 – Danny Galbraith, Scottish footballer

1994 – Guadalupe Pérez Rojas, Argentinian tennis player

1994 – Nafissatou Thiam, Belgian pentathlete

1995 – Dylan Phythian, Australian rugby league player

1996 – Hsu Ching-wen, Taiwanese tennis player

Deaths

AD 14 – Augustus, Roman emperor (b. 63 BC)

780 – Credan, English abbot and saint

911 – Al-Hadi ila'l-Haqq Yahya, Arab religious and political leader (b. 859)

947 – Abu Yazid, Kharijite rebel leader (b. 873)

998 – Fujiwara no Sukemasa, Japanese noble, statesman and calligrapher (b. 944)

1072 – Hawise, Duchess of Brittany (b. 1037)

1085 – Al-Juwayni , Muslim scholar and imam (b. 1028)

1186 – Geoffrey II, Duke of Brittany (b. 1158)

1245 – Ramon Berenguer IV, Count of Provence (b. 1195)

1284 – Alphonso, Earl of Chester (b. 1273)

1297 – Louis of Toulouse, French bishop and saint (b. 1274)

1457 – Andrea del Castagno, Italian painter (b. 1421)

1470 – Richard Olivier de Longueil, French cardinal (b. 1406)

1493 – Frederick III, Holy Roman Emperor (b. 1415)

1506 – King Alexander Jagiellon of Poland (b. 1461)

1580 – Andrea Palladio, Italian architect, designed the Church of San Giorgio Maggiore and Il Redentore (b. 1508)

1646 – Alexander Henderson, Scottish theologian and academic (b. 1583)

1654 – Yom-Tov Lipmann Heller, Bohemian rabbi (b. 1579)

1662 – Blaise Pascal, French mathematician, physicist, and philosopher (b. 1623)

1680 – Jean Eudes, French priest, founded the Congregation of Jesus and Mary (b. 1601)

1691 – Köprülü Fazıl Mustafa Pasha, Ottoman commander and politician, 117th Grand Vizier of the Ottoman Empire (b. 1637)

1702 – Anthony Grey, 11th Earl of Kent, English politician (b. 1645)

1753 – Johann Balthasar Neumann, German engineer and architect, designed Basilica of the Fourteen Holy Helpers (b. 1687)

1808 – Fredrik Henrik af Chapman, Swedish admiral and shipbuilder (b. 1721)

1822 – Jean Baptiste Joseph Delambre, French mathematician and astronomer (b. 1749)

1883 – Jeremiah S. Black, American lawyer and politician, 24th United States Attorney General (b. 1810)

1889 – Auguste Villiers de l'Isle-Adam, French author, poet, and playwright (b. 1838)

1900 – Jean-Baptiste Accolay, Belgian violinist, composer, and conductor (b. 1833)

1914 – Franz Xavier Wernz, German religious leader, 25th Superior General of the Society of Jesus (b. 1844)

1915 – Tevfik Fikret, Turkish poet and educator (b. 1867)

1923 – Vilfredo Pareto, Italian sociologist and economist (b. 1845)

1928 – Stephanos Skouloudis, Greek banker and diplomat, 97th Prime Minister of Greece (b. 1838)

1929 – Sergei Diaghilev, Russian critic and producer, founded Ballets Russes (b. 1872)

1932 – Louis Anquetin, French painter (b. 1861)

1936 – Federico García Lorca, Spanish poet, playwright, and director (b. 1898)

1942 – Harald Kaarmann, Estonian footballer (b. 1901)

1945 – Tomás Burgos, Chilean philanthropist (b. 1875)

1950 – Giovanni Giorgi, Italian physicist and engineer (b. 1871)

1954 – Alcide De Gasperi, Italian journalist and politician, 30th Prime Minister of Italy (b. 1881)

1957 – David Bomberg, English soldier and painter (b. 1890)

1967 – Hugo Gernsback, Luxembourg-born American author and publisher (b. 1884)

1967 – Isaac Deutscher, Polish-English journalist and historian (b. 1907)

1968 – George Gamow, Ukrainian-American physicist and cosmologist (b. 1904)

1970 – Paweł Jasienica, Polish soldier and historian (b. 1909)

1975 – Mark Donohue, American race car driver and engineer (b. 1937)

1976 – Alastair Sim, Scottish-English actor (b. 1900)

1976 – Ken Wadsworth, New Zealand cricketer (b. 1946)

1977 – Aleksander Kreek, Estonian shot putter and discus thrower (b. 1914)

1977 – Groucho Marx, American comedian and actor (b. 1890)

1980 – Otto Frank, German-Swiss businessman, father of Anne Frank (b. 1889)

1981 – Jessie Matthews, English actress, singer, and dancer (b. 1907)

1982 – August Neo, Estonian wrestler (b. 1908)

1986 – Hermione Baddeley, English actress (b. 1906)

1993 – Utpal Dutt, Bangladeshi actor, director, and playwright (b. 1929)

1994 – Linus Pauling, American chemist and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1901)

1995 – Pierre Schaeffer, French composer and musicologist (b. 1910)

2000 – Bineshwar Brahma, Indian poet, author, and educator (b. 1948)

2000 – Theodore Trautwein, American lawyer and judge (b. 1920)

2001 – Donald Woods, South African journalist and activist (b. 1933)

2003 – Carlos Roberto Reina, Honduran lawyer and politician, President of Honduras (b. 1926)

2003 – Sérgio Vieira de Mello, Brazilian diplomat (b. 1948)

2005 – Mo Mowlam, English academic and politician, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (b. 1949)

2008 – Levy Mwanawasa, Zambian lawyer and politician, 3rd President of Zambia (b. 1948)

2009 – Don Hewitt, American television producer, created 60 Minutes (b. 1922)

2011 – Raúl Ruiz, Chilean director and producer (b. 1941)

2012 – Donal Henahan, American journalist and critic (b. 1921)

2012 – Ivar Iversen, Norwegian canoe racer (b. 1914)

2012 – Tony Scott, English-American director and producer (b. 1944)

2012 – Edmund Skellings, American poet and academic (b. 1932)

2013 – Musa'id bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabian prince (b. 1923)

2013 – Russell S. Doughten, American director and producer (b. 1927)

2013 – Abdul Rahim Hatif, Afghan politician, 8th President of Afghanistan (b. 1926)

2013 – Donna Hightower, American singer-songwriter (b. 1926)

2014 – Samih al-Qasim, Palestinian poet and journalist (b. 1939)

2014 – Simin Behbahani, Iranian poet and activist (b. 1927)

2014 – James Foley, American photographer and journalist (b. 1973)

2014 – Candida Lycett Green, Anglo-Irish journalist and author (b. 1942)

2015 – George Houser, American minister and activist (b. 1916)

2015 – Sanat Mehta, Indian activist and politician (b. 1935)

2016 – Jack Riley, American actor and voice artist (b. 1935)

Holidays and observances

Afghan Independence Day, commemorates the Treaty of Rawalpindi in 1919, granting independence from Britain (Afghanistan)

August Revolution Commemoration Day (Vietnam)

Birthday of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (Norway)

Christian Feast Day:

Bernardo Tolomei

Ezequiél Moreno y Díaz

Feast of the Transfiguration (Julian calendar), and its related observances:

Buhe (Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church)

Saviour's Transfiguration, popularly known as the "Apples Feast" (Russian Orthodox Church and Georgian Orthodox Church)

Jean-Eudes de Mézeray

Louis of Toulouse

Magnus of Anagni

Magnus of Avignon

Sebaldus

August 19 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Manuel Luis Quezón Day (Quezon City and other places in the Philippines named after Manuel L. Quezon)

National Aviation Day (United States)

World Humanitarian Day