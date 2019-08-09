This day in history (Aug. 11)

1804 – Francis II assumes the title of first Emperor of Austria.

1812 – Peninsular War: French troops engage British-Portuguese forces in the Battle of Majadahonda.

1813 – In Colombia, Juan del Corral declares the independence of Antioquia.

1858 – The Eiger in the Bernese Alps is ascended for the first time by Charles Barrington accompanied by Christian Almer and Peter Bohren.

1898 – Spanish–American War: American troops enter the city of Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.

1918 – World War I: The Battle of Amiens ends.

1920 – The Latvian–Soviet Peace Treaty, which relinquished Russia's authority and pretenses to Latvia, is signed, ending the Latvian War of Independence.

1929 – Babe Ruth becomes the first baseball player to hit 500 home runs in his career with a home run at League Park in Cleveland, Ohio.

1934 – The first civilian prisoners arrive at the Federal prison on Alcatraz Island.

1942 – Actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil receive a patent for a Frequency-hopping spread spectrum communication system that later became the basis for modern technologies in wireless telephones and Wi-Fi.

1945 – Poles in Kraków engage in a pogrom against Jews in the city, killing one and wounding five.

1952 – Hussein bin Talal is proclaimed King of Jordan.

1959 – Sheremetyevo International Airport, the second-largest airport in Russia, opens.

1960 – Chad declares independence.

1961 – The former Portuguese territories in India of Dadra and Nagar Haveli are merged to create the Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

1962 – Vostok 3 launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome and cosmonaut Andrian Nikolayev becomes the first person to float in microgravity.

1965 – Race riots (the Watts Riots) begin in the Watts area of Los Angeles, California.

1968 – The Fifteen Guinea Special became the last main-line passenger train to be hauled by steam locomotive power on British Rail.

1969 – The Apollo 11 astronauts are released from a three-week quarantine following their liftoff from the moon.[1]

1972 – Vietnam War: The last United States ground combat unit leaves South Vietnam.

1975 – East Timor: Governor Mário Lemos Pires of Portuguese Timor abandons the capital Dili, following a coup by the Timorese Democratic Union (UDT) and the outbreak of civil war between UDT and Fretilin.

1979 – Two Aeroflot Tupolev Tu-134s collide over the Ukrainian city of Dniprodzerzhynsk and crash, killing all 178 aboard both airliners.

1982 – A bomb explodes on Pan Am Flight 830, en route from Tokyo, Japan to Honolulu, Hawaii, killing one passenger and injuring 15 others.

1984 – "We begin bombing in five minutes": United States President Ronald Reagan, while running for re-election, jokes while preparing to make his weekly Saturday address on National Public Radio.

1999

A total solar eclipse occurs.

A rare tornado strikes downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, killing one and injuring at least 100 others. It was the first tornado documented in Utah to result in a fatality since 1884, and caused $170 million in damages.

2000 – An air rage incident occurs on board Southwest Airlines Flight 1763 when 19-year-old Jonathan Burton attempts to storm the cockpit, but he is subdued by other passengers and dies from his injuries.[2]

2003 – NATO takes over command of the peacekeeping force in Afghanistan, marking its first major operation outside Europe in its 54-year-history.

2003 – Jemaah Islamiyah leader Riduan Isamuddin, better known as Hambali, is arrested in Bangkok, Thailand.

2006 – The oil tanker M/T Solar 1 sinks off the coast of Guimaras and Negros Islands in the Philippines, causing the country's worst oil spill.

2012 – At least 306 people are killed and 3,000 others injured in a pair of earthquakes near Tabriz, Iran.

2017 – At least 41 people are killed and another 179 injured after two passenger trains collide in Alexandria, Egypt.