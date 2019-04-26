This day in history April 28

Events

224 – The Battle of Hormozdgān is fought. Ardashir I defeats and kills Artabanus V effectively ending the Parthian Empire.

357 – Emperor Constantius II enters Rome for the first time to celebrate his victory over Magnus Magnentius.

1192 – Assassination of Conrad of Montferrat (Conrad I), King of Jerusalem, in Tyre, two days after his title to the throne is confirmed by election. The killing is carried out by Hashshashin.

1253 – Nichiren, a Japanese Buddhist monk, propounds Namu Myōhō Renge Kyō for the very first time and declares it to be the essence of Buddhism, in effect founding Nichiren Buddhism.

1503 – The Battle of Cerignola is fought. It is noted as one of the first European battles in history won by small arms fire using gunpowder.

1611 – Establishment of the Pontifical and Royal University of Santo Tomas, The Catholic University of the Philippines, the largest Catholic university in the world.

1758 – Battle of Attock: The Marathas under Raghunath Rao capture Attock from the Durranis.

1788 – Maryland becomes the seventh state to ratify the United States Constitution.

1789 – Mutiny on the Bounty: Lieutenant William Bligh and 18 sailors are set adrift and the rebel crew returns to Tahiti briefly and then sets sail for Pitcairn Island.

1792 – France invades the Austrian Netherlands (present day Belgium and Luxembourg), beginning the French Revolutionary Wars.

1794 – Sardinians, headed by G.M. Angioy start a revolution against Savoy domination expulsing Viceroy Balbiano and his officials from Cagliari, the capital and largest city of the island. Will follow a 4-month phase of Sardinian self-government.

1796 – The Armistice of Cherasco is signed by Napoleon Bonaparte and Vittorio Amedeo III, King of Sardinia, expanding French territory along the Mediterranean coast.

1869 – Chinese and Irish laborers for the Central Pacific Railroad working on the First Transcontinental Railroad lay ten miles of track in one day, a feat which has never been matched.

1881 – Billy the Kid escapes from the Lincoln County jail in Mesilla, New Mexico.

1887 – A week after being arrested by the Prussian Secret Police, French police inspector Guillaume Schnaebelé is released on order of William I, German Emperor, defusing a possible war.

1910 – Frenchman Louis Paulhan wins the 1910 London to Manchester air race, the first long-distance aeroplane race in England.

1920 – Azerbaijan is added to the Soviet Union.

1923 – Wembley Stadium is opened, named initially as the Empire Stadium.

1930 – The Independence Producers hosted the first night game in the history of Organized Baseball in Independence, Kansas.

1941 – The Ustaše massacre nearly 200 Serbs in the village of Gudovac, the first massacre of their genocidal campaign against Serbs of the Independent State of Croatia.

1944 – World War II: Nine German E-boats attacked US and UK units during Exercise Tiger, the rehearsal for the Normandy landings, killing 946.

1945 – Benito Mussolini and his mistress Clara Petacci are executed by a firing squad consisting of members of the Italian resistance movement.

1947 – Thor Heyerdahl and five crew mates set out from Peru on the Kon-Tiki to demonstrate that Peruvian natives could have settled Polynesia.

1948 – Igor Stravinsky conducted the premiere of his American ballet, Orpheus at the New York City Center.

1949 – The Hukbalahap are accused of assassinating former First Lady of the Philippines Aurora Quezon, while she is en route to dedicate a hospital in memory of her late husband; her daughter and ten others are also killed.

1952 – Dwight D. Eisenhower resigns as Supreme Allied Commander of NATO.

1952 – The Treaty of San Francisco comes into effect, restoring Japanese sovereignty and ending its state of war with most of the Allies of World War II.

1952 – The Sino-Japanese Peace Treaty (Treaty of Taipei) is signed in Taipei, Taiwan between Japan and the Republic of China to officially end the Second Sino-Japanese War.

1965 – United States occupation of the Dominican Republic: American troops land in the Dominican Republic to "forestall establishment of a Communist dictatorship" and to evacuate U.S. Army troops.

1967 – Vietnam War: Boxer Muhammad Ali refuses his induction into the United States Army and is subsequently stripped of his championship and license.

1969 – Charles de Gaulle resigns as President of France.

1970 – Vietnam War: U.S. President Richard Nixon formally authorizes American combat troops to fight communist sanctuaries in Cambodia.

1973 – The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd, recorded in Abbey Road Studios goes to number one on the US charts, beginning a record-breaking 741-week chart run.

1975 – General Cao Văn Viên, chief of the South Vietnamese military, departs for the US as the North Vietnamese Army closed in on victory.

1977 – The Red Army Faction trial ends, with Andreas Baader, Gudrun Ensslin and Jan-Carl Raspe found guilty of four counts of murder and more than 30 counts of attempted murder.

1978 – President of Afghanistan, Mohammed Daoud Khan, is overthrown and assassinated in a coup led by pro-communist rebels.

1986 – The United States Navy aircraft carrier USS Enterprise becomes the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to transit the Suez Canal, navigating from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea to relieve the USS Coral Sea.

1986 – High levels of radiation resulting from the Chernobyl disaster are detected at a nuclear power plant in Sweden, leading Soviet authorities to publicly announce the accident.

1988 – Near Maui, Hawaii, flight attendant Clarabelle "C.B." Lansing is blown out of Aloha Airlines Flight 243, a Boeing 737, and falls to her death when part of the plane's fuselage rips open in mid-flight.

1994 – Former Central Intelligence Agency counterintelligence officer and analyst Aldrich Ames pleads guilty to giving U.S. secrets to the Soviet Union and later Russia.

1996 – Whitewater controversy: President Bill Clinton gives a 4½ hour videotaped testimony for the defense.

1996 – Port Arthur massacre, Tasmania: A gunman, Martin Bryant, opens fire at the Broad Arrow Cafe in Port Arthur, Tasmania, killing 35 people and wounding 23 others.

2004 – CBS News released evidence of the Abu Ghraib torture and prisoner abuse. The photographs show rape and abuse from the American troops over Iraqi detainees.

2011 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 1980 relating to Ivorian crisis is adopted.

2015 – The National Football League announces it is giving up its tax-exempt status.

Births

AD 32 – Otho, Roman emperor (d. 69 AD)

1402 – Nezahualcoyotl, Acolhuan philosopher, warrior, poet and ruler (d. 1472)

1442 – Edward IV, king of England (d. 1483)

1545 – Yi Sun-sin, Korean commander (d. 1598)

1573 – Charles de Valois, Duke of Angoulême, son of Charles IX (d. 1650)

1604 – Joris Jansen Rapelje, Dutch settler in colonial North America (d. 1662)

1623 – Wilhelmus Beekman, Dutch politician (d. 1707)

1630 – Charles Cotton, English poet and author (d. 1687)

1676 – Frederick I, prince consort and king of Sweden (d. 1751)

1715 – Franz Sparry, Austrian composer and educator (d. 1767)

1758 – James Monroe, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 5th President of the United States (d. 1831)

1761 – Marie Harel, French cheesemaker (d. 1844)

1765 – Sylvestre François Lacroix, French mathematician and academic (d. 1834)

1819 – Ezra Abbot, American scholar and academic (d. 1884)

1827 – William Hall, Canadian soldier, Victoria Cross recipient (d. 1904)

1838 – Tobias Asser, Dutch lawyer and scholar, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1913)

1848 – Ludvig Schytte, Danish pianist, composer, and educator (d. 1909)

1854 – Hertha Marks Ayrton, Polish-British engineer, mathematician, and physicist. (d. 1923)

1855 – José Malhoa, Portuguese painter (d. 1933)

1863 – Josiah Thomas, English-Australian miner and politician, 7th Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs (d. 1933)

1865 – Charles W. Woodworth, American entomologist and academic (d. 1940)

1865 – Vital Brazil, Brazilian scientist

1868 – Lucy Booth, English composer (d. 1953)

1868 – Georgy Voronoy, Ukrainian-Russian mathematician and academic (d. 1908)

1874 – Karl Kraus, Austrian journalist and author (d. 1936)

1874 – Sidney Toler, American actor and director (d. 1947)

1876 – Nicola Romeo, Italian engineer and businessman (d. 1938)

1878 – Lionel Barrymore, American actor and director (d. 1954)

1886 – Erich Salomon, German-born news photographer (d. 1944)

1886 – Art Shaw, American hurdler (d. 1955)

1888 – Walter Tull, English footballer and soldier (d. 1918)

1889 – António de Oliveira Salazar, Portuguese economist and politician, 100th Prime Minister of Portugal (d. 1970)

1896 – Na Hye-sok, South Korean journalist, poet, and painter (d. 1948)

1897 – Ye Jianying, Chinese general and politician, Head of State of the People's Republic of China (d. 1986)

1900 – Alice Berry, Australian activist (d. 1978) [1]

1900 – Heinrich Müller, German SS officer (d. 1945)

1900 – Jan Oort, Dutch astronomer and academic (d. 1992)

1900 – Maurice Thorez, French Communist leader (d. 1964)

1901 – H. B. Stallard, English runner and surgeon (d. 1973)

1902 – Johan Borgen, Norwegian author and critic (d. 1979)

1906 – Kurt Gödel, Czech-American mathematician, philosopher, and academic (d. 1978)

1906 – Paul Sacher, Swiss conductor and philanthropist (d. 1999)

1906 – Tony Accardo, American gangster (d. 1992)

1908 – Ethel Catherwood, American-Canadian high jumper and javelin thrower (d. 1987)

1908 – Jack Fingleton, Australian cricketer, journalist, and sportscaster (d. 1981)

1908 – Oskar Schindler, Czech-German businessman (d. 1974)

1909 – Arthur Võõbus, Estonian-American theologist and orientalist (d. 1988)

1910 – Sam Merwin, Jr., American author (d. 1996)

1911 – Lee Falk, American director, producer, and playwright (d. 1999)

1911 – Luigi Ferrando, Italian racing cyclist (d. 2003)

1912 – Odette Hallowes, French soldier and spy (d. 1995)

1912 – Kaneto Shindō, Japanese director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1912 – Odette Sansom, French World War II heroine (d. 1995)

1913 – Rose Murphy, American singer (d. 1989)

1914 – Michel Mohrt, French author, historian (d. 2011)

1916 – Ferruccio Lamborghini, Italian businessman, created Lamborghini (d. 1993)

1917 – Robert Cornthwaite, American actor (d. 2006)

1917 – Minoru Chiaki, Japanese actor (d. 1999)

1918 – Mildred Persinger, American activist

1918 – Karl-Eduard von Schnitzler, East German journalist, host of the television show Der schwarze Kanal (d. 2001)

1918 – Rodger Wilton Young, United States Army soldier, remembered in the song "The Ballad of Rodger Young" (d. 1943)

1921 – Rowland Evans, American soldier, journalist, and author (d. 2001)

1921 – Simin Daneshvar, Iranian author and academic (d. 2012)

1922 – William Broomfield, American politician

1923 – Carolyn Cassady, American author (d. 2013)

1923 – William Guarnere, American sergeant (d. 2014)

1924 – Dick Ayers, American author and illustrator (d. 2014)

1924 – Blossom Dearie, American singer and pianist (d. 2009)

1924 – Kenneth Kaunda, Zambian educator and politician, 1st President of Zambia

1924 – Alakbar Taghiyev, Azerbaijani composer and author (d. 1981)

1924 – Emily W. Sunstein, American campaigner, political activist and biographer (d. 2007)

1925 – T. John Lesinski, American judge and politician, 51st Lieutenant Governor of Michigan (d. 1996)

1925 – John Leonard Thorn, English lieutenant, author, and academic

1926 – James Bama, American artist and illustrator

1926 – Bill Blackbeard, American historian and author (d. 2011)

1926 – Harper Lee, American novelist (d. 2016)

1926 – Hulusi Sayın, Turkish general (d. 1991)

1926 – Greg Gates, American Olympic rower

1928 – Yves Klein, French painter (d. 1962)

1928 – Eugene Merle Shoemaker, American geologist and astronomer (d. 1997)

1929 – Evangelina Elizondo, Mexican actress (d. 2017)

1930 – James Baker, American lawyer and politician, 61st United States Secretary of State

1930 – Carolyn Jones, American actress (d. 1983)

1933 – Miodrag Radulovacki, Serbian-American neuropharmacologist and academic (d. 2014)

1934 – Lois Duncan, American journalist and author (d. 2016)

1935 – Pedro Ramos, Cuban baseball player

1935 – Jimmy Wray, Scottish boxer and politician (d. 2013)

1936 – Tariq Aziz, Iraqi journalist and politician, Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 2015)

1937 – Saddam Hussein, Iraqi general and politician, 5th President of Iraq (d. 2006)

1937 – Jean Redpath, Scottish singer-songwriter (d. 2014)

1937 – John White, Scottish footballer (d. 1964)

1938 – Madge Sinclair, Jamaican-American actress (d. 1995)

1941 – Ann-Margret, Swedish-American actress, singer, and dancer

1941 – Lucien Aimar, French cyclist

1941 – John Madejski, English businessman and academic

1941 – Karl Barry Sharpless, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1941 – Iryna Zhylenko, Ukrainian poet and author (d. 2013)

1942 – Mike Brearley, English cricketer and psychoanalyst

1943 – Aryeh Bibi, Iraqi-born Israeli politician

1944 – Elizabeth LeCompte, American director and producer

1944 – Jean-Claude Van Cauwenberghe, Belgian politician, 10th Minister-President of the Walloon Region

1944 – Alice Waters, American chef and author

1946 – Nour El-Sherif, Egyptian actor and producer (d. 2015)

1946 – Ginette Reno, Canadian singer-songwriter and actress

1946 – Larissa Grunig, American theorist and activist

1947 – Christian Jacq, French historian and author

1947 – Nicola LeFanu, English composer and academic

1947 – Steve Khan, American jazz guitarist

1948 – Terry Pratchett, English journalist, author, and screenwriter (d. 2015)

1948 – Marcia Strassman, American actress and singer (d. 2014)

1949 – Jeremy Cooke, English lawyer and judge

1949 – Paul Guilfoyle, American actor

1949 – Bruno Kirby, American actor and director (d. 2006)

1950 – Willie Colón, Puerto Rican-American trombonist and producer

1950 – Jay Leno, American comedian, talk show host, and producer

1950 – Steve Rider, English journalist and sportscaster

1951 – Tim Congdon, English economist and politician

1951 – Larry Smith, Canadian football player and politician

1952 – Chuck Leavell, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1952 – Mary McDonnell, American actress

1953 – Roberto Bolaño, Chilean novelist, short-story writer, poet, and essayist (d. 2003)

1953 – Kim Gordon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1953 – Brian Greenhoff, English footballer and coach (d. 2013)

1954 – Timothy Curley, American educator

1954 – Michael P. Jackson, American politician, 3rd Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security

1954 – Vic Sotto, Filipino actor-producer, singer-songwriter, comedian and television personality

1954 – Ron Zook, American football player and coach

1955 – Eddie Jobson, English keyboard player and violinist

1955 – Dieter Rubach, German bass player for Accept, U.D.O. and Bad Steve

1956 – Jimmy Barnes, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Wilma Landkroon, Dutch singer

1958 – Hal Sutton, American golfer

1960 – Tom Browning, American baseball player

1960 – Elena Kagan, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1960 – Phil King, English bass player

1960 – Ian Rankin, Scottish author

1960 – Jón Páll Sigmarsson, Icelandic strongman and weightlifter (d. 1993)

1960 – Walter Zenga, Italian footballer and manager

1963 – Sandrine Dumas, French actress, director, and screenwriter

1963 – Lloyd Eisler, Canadian figure skater and coach

1963 – Marc Lacroix, Belgian biochemist and academic

1964 – Stephen Ames, Trinidadian golfer

1964 – Noriyuki Iwadare, Japanese composer

1964 – Ajay Kakkar, Baron Kakkar, English surgeon and academic

1964 – Barry Larkin, American baseball player, manager, and sportscaster

1964 – L'Wren Scott, American model and fashion designer (d. 2014)

1965 – Jennifer Rardin, American author (d. 2010)

1966 – John Daly, American golfer

1966 – Too Short, American rapper, producer and actor

1967 – Chris White, English engineer and politician

1968 – Howard Donald, English singer-songwriter and producer

1968 – Andy Flower, South-African-Zimbabwean cricketer and coach

1969 – LeRon Perry Ellis, American basketball player

1970 – Richard Fromberg, Australian tennis player

1970 – Nicklas Lidström, Swedish ice hockey player and scout

1970 – Diego Simeone, Argentinian footballer and manager

1971 – Brad McEwan, Australian journalist

1972 – Violent J, American rapper, Insane Clown Posse

1972 – Helena Tulve, Estonian composer

1972 – Jean-Paul van Gastel, Dutch footballer and manager

1973 – Jorge Garcia, American actor and producer

1973 – Earl Holmes, American football player and coach

1973 – Andrew Mehrtens, South African-New Zealand rugby player

1974 – Penélope Cruz, Spanish actress and producer

1974 – Margo Dydek, Polish basketball player and coach (d. 2011)

1974 – Richel Hersisia, Dutch boxer

1974 – Vernon Kay, English radio and television host

1974 – Dominic Matteo, Scottish footballer and journalist

1975 – Michael Walchhofer, Austrian skier

1976 – Shane Jurgensen, Australian cricketer

1978 – Lauren Laverne, English singer and television host

1978 – Robert Oliveri, American actor

1978 – Nate Richert, American actor

1979 – Scott Fujita, American football player and sportscaster

1980 – Bradley Wiggins, English cyclist

1981 – Jessica Alba, American model and actress

1981 – Pietro Travagli, Italian rugby player

1982 – Nikki Grahame, English model and journalist

1982 – Chris Kaman, American basketball player

1983 – Josh Brookes, Australian motorcycle racer

1983 – David Freese, American baseball player

1983 – Roger Johnson, English footballer

1983 – Graham Wagg, English cricketer

1983 – Thomas Waldrom, New Zealand-English rugby player

1984 – Dmitri Torbinski, Russian footballer

1985 – Lucas Jakubczyk, German sprinter and long jumper

1985 – Deividas Stagniūnas, Lithuanian ice dancer

1986 – Roman Polák, Czech ice hockey player

1986 – Jenna Ushkowitz, Korean-American actress, singer, and dancer

1987 – Ryan Conroy, Scottish footballer

1987 – Bradley Johnson, English footballer

1987 – Robin Schulz, German musician, DJ and record producer

1987 – Zoran Tošić, Serbian footballer

1988 – Jonathan Biabiany, French footballer

1988 – Juan Manuel Mata, Spanish footballer

1988 – Katariina Tuohimaa, Finnish tennis player

1989 – Emil Salomonsson, Swedish footballer

1990 – Niels-Peter Mørck, Danish footballer

1992 – Blake Bortles, American football player

1992 – DeMarcus Lawrence, American football player

1993 – Craig Garvey, Australian rugby league player

1993 – Eva Samková, Czech snowboarder

1994 – Kim Won-pil, member of South Korean band Day6

1995 – Jonathan Benteke, Belgian footballer

1995 – Melanie Martinez, American singer

Deaths

224 – Artabanus V of Parthia (b. 191)

948 – Hu Jinsi, Chinese general and prefect

988 – Adaldag, archbishop of Bremen[2]

1109 – Abbot Hugh of Cluny (b. 1024)[3]

1192 – Conrad of Montferrat (b. 1140)

1197 – Rhys ap Gruffydd, prince of Deheubarth (b. 1132)

1257 – Shajar al-Durr, sovereign sultana of Egypt

1260 – Luchesius Modestini, founding member of the Third Order of St. Francis

1400 – Baldus de Ubaldis, Italian jurist (b. 1327)

1489 – Henry Percy, 4th Earl of Northumberland, English politician (b. 1449)

1533 – Nicholas West, English bishop and diplomat (b. 1461)

1643 – Francisco de Lucena, Portuguese politician (b. 1578)

1710 – Thomas Betterton, English actor and manager (b. 1630)

1716 – Louis de Montfort, French priest and saint (b. 1673)

1726 – Thomas Pitt, English merchant and politician (b. 1653)

1741 – Magnus Julius De la Gardie, Swedish general and politician (b. 1668)

1772 – Johann Friedrich Struensee, German physician and politician (b. 1737)

1781 – Cornelius Harnett, American merchant, farmer, and politician (b. 1723)

1813 – Mikhail Kutuzov, Russian field marshal (b. 1745)

1816 – Johann Heinrich Abicht, German philosopher, author, and academic (b. 1762)

1841 – Peter Chanel, French priest, missionary, and martyr (b. 1803)

1853 – Ludwig Tieck, German author and poet (b. 1773)

1858 – Johannes Peter Müller, German physiologist and anatomist (b. 1801)

1865 – Samuel Cunard, Canadian-English businessman, founded Cunard Line (b. 1787)

1881 – Antoine Samuel Adam-Salomon, French sculptor and photographer (b. 1818)

1883 – John Russell, English hunter and dog breeder (b. 1795)

1902 – Cyprien Tanguay, Canadian priest and historian (b. 1819)

1905 – Fitzhugh Lee, American general and politician, 40th Governor of Virginia (b. 1835)

1925 – Richard Butler, English-Australian politician, 23rd Premier of South Australia (b. 1850)

1929 – Hendrik van Heuckelum, Dutch footballer (b. 1879)

1936 – Fuad I of Egypt (b. 1868)

1944 – Mohammed Alim Khan, Manghud ruler (b. 1880)

1944 – Frank Knox, American journalist and politician, 46th United States Secretary of the Navy (b. 1874)

1945 – Roberto Farinacci, Italian soldier and politician (b. 1892)

1945 – Hermann Fegelein, German general (b. 1906)

1945 – Benito Mussolini, Italian journalist and politician, 27th Prime Minister of Italy (b. 1883)

1946 – Louis Bachelier, French mathematician and academic (b. 1870)

1954 – Léon Jouhaux, French union leader, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1879)

1956 – Fred Marriott, American racing driver (b. 1872)

1957 – Heinrich Bär, German colonel and pilot (b. 1913)

1962 – Bennie Osler, South African rugby player (b. 1901)

1963 – Wilhelm Weber, German gymnast (b. 1880)

1970 – Ed Begley, American actor (b. 1901)

1973 – Clas Thunberg, Finnish speed skater (b. 1893)

1976 – Richard Hughes, American author and poet (b. 1900)

1977 – Ricardo Cortez, American actor (b. 1900)

1977 – Sepp Herberger, German footballer and coach (b. 1897)

1978 – Mohammed Daoud Khan, Afghan commander and politician, 1st President of Afghanistan (b. 1909)

1980 – Tommy Caldwell, American bass player (b. 1949)

1987 – Ben Linder, American engineer and activist (b. 1959)

1991 – Steve Broidy, American film producer (b. 1905)

1992 – Francis Bacon, Irish painter (b. 1909)

1993 – Diva Diniz Corrêa, Brazilian zoologist (b. 1918)

1993 – Jim Valvano, American basketball player, coach, and sportscaster (b. 1946)

1994 – Berton Roueché, American journalist and author (b. 1910)

1996 – Lester Sumrall, American minister, founded LeSEA (b. 1913)

1997 – Ann Petry, American novelist (b. 1908)

1998 – Jerome Bixby, American author and screenwriter (b. 1923)

1999 – Rory Calhoun, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1922)

1999 – Rolf Landauer, German-American physicist and engineer (b. 1927)

1999 – Alf Ramsey, English footballer and manager (b. 1920)

1999 – Arthur Leonard Schawlow, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1921)

2000 – Jerzy Einhorn, Polish-Swedish physician and politician (b. 1925)

2000 – Penelope Fitzgerald, English author and poet (b. 1916)

2002 – Alexander Lebed, Russian general and politician (b. 1950)

2002 – Lou Thesz, American wrestler and trainer (b. 1916)

2005 – Percy Heath, American bassist (b. 1923)

2005 – Chris Candido, American wrestler (b. 1971)

2005 – Taraki Sivaram, Sri Lankan journalist and author (b. 1959)

2006 – Steve Howe, American baseball player (b. 1958)

2007 – Dabbs Greer, American actor (b. 1917)

2007 – René Mailhot, Canadian journalist (b. 1942)

2007 – Tommy Newsom, American saxophonist and bandleader (b. 1929)

2007 – Carl Friedrich von Weizsäcker, German physicist and philosopher (b. 1912)

2007 – Bertha Wilson, Scottish-Canadian lawyer and jurist (b. 1923)

2009 – Ekaterina Maximova, Russian ballerina and actress (b. 1939)

2009 – Richard Pratt, Polish-Australian businessman (b. 1934)

2011 – Erhard Loretan, Swiss mountaineer (b. 1959)

2012 – Fred Allen, New Zealand rugby player and coach (b. 1920)

2012 – Matilde Camus, Spanish poet and author (b. 1919)

2012 – Al Ecuyer, American football player (b. 1937)

2012 – Patricia Medina, English actress (b. 1919)

2012 – Milan N. Popović, Serbian psychiatrist and author (b. 1924)

2012 – Aberdeen Shikoyi, Kenyan rugby player (b. 1985)

2013 – Brad Lesley, American baseball player (b. 1958)

2013 – Fredrick McKissack, American author (b. 1939)

2013 – John C. Reynolds, American computer scientist and academic (b. 1935)

2013 – Jack Shea, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1928)

2013 – János Starker, Hungarian-American cellist and educator (b. 1924)

2013 – Paulo Vanzolini, Brazilian singer-songwriter and zoologist (b. 1924)

2013 – Bernie Wood, New Zealand journalist and author (b. 1939)

2014 – Barbara Fiske Calhoun, American cartoonist and painter (b. 1919)

2014 – William Honan, American journalist and author (b. 1930)

2014 – Dennis Kamakahi, American guitarist and composer (b. 1953)

2014 – Edgar Laprade, Canadian ice hockey player (b. 1919)

2014 – Jack Ramsay, American basketball player, coach, and sportscaster (b. 1925)

2014 – Idris Sardi, Indonesian violinist and composer (b. 1938)

2014 – Frederic Schwartz, American architect, co-designed Empty Sky (b. 1951)

2014 – Ryan Tandy, Australian rugby player (b. 1981)

2015 – Antônio Abujamra, Brazilian actor and director (b. 1932)

2015 – Marcia Brown, American author and illustrator (b. 1918)

2015 – Michael J. Ingelido, American general (b. 1916)

2016 – Jenny Diski, English author and screenwriter (b. 1947)

2017 – Mariano Gagnon, American Catholic priest and author (b. 1929)

2018 – James Hylton, American Race Car Driver (b. 1934)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Gianna Beretta Molla

Louis de Montfort

Peter Chanel

Vitalis and Valeria of Milan

April 28 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Lawyers' Day (Odisha, India)

Mujahideen Victory Day (Afghanistan)

National Heroes Day (Barbados)

Restoration of Sovereignty Day (Japan)

Sardinia Day (Sardinia)

Workers' Memorial Day and World Day for Safety and Health at Work (international)

National Day of Mourning (Canada)