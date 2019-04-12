This day in history April 14

Events

43 BC – Battle of Forum Gallorum: Mark Antony, besieging Caesar's assassin Decimus Brutus in Mutina, defeats the forces of the consul Pansa, but is then immediately defeated by the army of the other consul, Aulus Hirtius.

AD 69 – Vitellius, commander of the Rhine armies, defeats Emperor Otho in the Battle of Bedriacum and seizes the throne.

AD 70 – Siege of Jerusalem: Titus, son of emperor Vespasian, surrounds the Jewish capital with four Roman legions.

193 – Septimius Severus is proclaimed Roman emperor by the army in Illyricum (in the Balkans).

966 – After his marriage to the Christian Doubravka of Bohemia, the pagan ruler of the Polans, Mieszko I, converts to Christianity, an event considered to be the founding of the Polish state.

972 – Co-Emperor Otto II, a son of Otto I (the Great), marries the Byzantine princess Theophanu. She is crowned empress by Pope John XIII at Rome.

1028 – Henry III, son of Conrad, is elected King of Germany.

1205 – Battle of Adrianople between Bulgarians and Crusaders.

1294 – Temür, grandson of Kublai, is elected Khagan of the Mongols and Emperor of the Yuan dynasty with the reigning titles Oljeitu and Chengzong.

1341 – Sack of Saluzzo (Italy) by Italian-Angevine troops under Manfred V, Marquess of Saluzzo.

1434 – The foundation stone of Nantes Cathedral, France is laid.

1471 – In England, the Yorkists under Edward IV defeat the Lancastrians under the Earl of Warwick at the Battle of Barnet; the Earl is killed and Edward IV resumes the throne.

1561 – A celestial phenomenon is reported over Nuremberg, described as an aerial battle.

1639 – Imperial forces are defeated by the Swedes at the Battle of Chemnitz. The Swedish victory prolongs the Thirty Years' War and allows them to advance into Bohemia.

1699 – Khalsa: The Sikh religion was formalised as the Khalsa - the brotherhood of Warrior-Saints - by Guru Gobind Singh in northern India, in accordance with the Nanakshahi calendar.

1775 – The first abolition society in North America is established. The Society for the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage is organized in Philadelphia by Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin Rush.

1816 – Bussa, a slave in British-ruled Barbados, leads a slave rebellion and is killed. For this, he is remembered as the first national hero of Barbados.

1828 – Noah Webster copyrights the first edition of his dictionary.

1849 – Hungary declares itself independent of Austria with Lajos Kossuth as its leader.

1865 – U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is shot in Ford's Theatre by John Wilkes Booth; Lincoln died the next day.

1865 – U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward and his family are attacked at home by Lewis Powell.

1881 – The Four Dead in Five Seconds Gunfight is fought in El Paso, Texas.

1890 – The Pan-American Union is founded by the First International Conference of American States in Washington, D.C.

1894 – The first ever commercial motion picture house opened in New York City using ten Kinetoscopes, a device for peep-show viewing of films.

1900 – The Exposition Universelle begins.

1902 – James Cash Penney opens his first store in Kemmerer, Wyoming.[1]

1906 – The Azusa Street Revival opens and will launch Pentecostalism as a worldwide movement.

1908 – Hauser Dam, a steel dam on the Missouri River in Montana, U.S., fails, sending a surge of water 25 to 30 feet (7.6 to 9.1 m) high downstream.

1909 – A massacre is organized by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenian population of Cilicia.

1912 – The British passenger liner RMS Titanic hits an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 23:40 (sinks morning of April 15th).

1927 – The first Volvo car premieres in Gothenburg, Sweden.

1928 – The Bremen, a German Junkers W 33 type aircraft, reaches Greenly Island, Canada - the first successful transatlantic aeroplane flight from east to west.

1931 – The Spanish Cortes deposes King Alfonso XIII and proclaims the Second Spanish Republic.

1935 – The Black Sunday dust storm, considered one of the worst storms of the Dust Bowl, swept across the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles and neighboring areas.

1939 – The Grapes of Wrath, by American author John Steinbeck is first published by the Viking Press.

1940 – World War II: Royal Marines land in Namsos, Norway in preparation for a larger force to arrive two days later.

1941 – World War II: German general Erwin Rommel attacks Tobruk.

1942 – Malta receives the George Cross for its gallantry. The George Cross was given by King George VI himself and is now an emblem on the Maltese national flag.

1944 – Bombay explosion: A massive explosion in Bombay harbor kills 300 and causes economic damage valued then at 20 million pounds.

1945 – Razing of Friesoythe: The 4th Canadian (Armoured) Division deliberately destroyed the German town of Friesoythe on the orders of Major General Christopher Vokes.

1958 – The Soviet satellite Sputnik 2 falls from orbit after a mission duration of 162 days. This was the first spacecraft to carry a living animal, a female dog named Laika, who likely lived only a few hours.

1967 – Gnassingbé Eyadéma overthrows President of Togo Nicolas Grunitzky and installs himself as the new president, a title he would hold for the next 38 years.

1978 – Tbilisi Demonstrations: Thousands of Georgians demonstrate against Soviet attempts to change the constitutional status of the Georgian language.

1981 – STS-1: The first operational Space Shuttle, Columbia completes its first test flight.

1986 – The heaviest hailstones ever recorded (1 kilogram (2.2 lb)) fall on the Gopalganj district of Bangladesh, killing 92.

1988 – The USS Samuel B. Roberts strikes a mine in the Persian Gulf during Operation Earnest Will.

1988 – In a United Nations ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, the Soviet Union signs an agreement pledging to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

1991 – The Republic of Georgia introduces the post of President after its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

1994 – In a U.S. friendly fire incident during Operation Provide Comfort in northern Iraq, two United States Air Force aircraft mistakenly shoot-down two United States Army helicopters, killing 26 people.

1999 – NATO mistakenly bombs a convoy of ethnic Albanian refugees. Yugoslav officials say 75 people were killed.

1999 – A severe hailstorm strikes Sydney, Australia causing A$2.3 billion in insured damages, the most costly natural disaster in Australian history.

2002 – Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez returns to office two days after being ousted and arrested by the country's military.

2003 – The Human Genome Project is completed with 99% of the human genome sequenced to an accuracy of 99.99%.

2003 – U.S. troops in Baghdad capture Abu Abbas, leader of the Palestinian group that killed an American on the hijacked cruise liner the MS Achille Lauro in 1985.

2005 – The Oregon Supreme Court nullifies marriage licenses issued to same-sex couples a year earlier by Multnomah County.

2006 – Twin blasts triggered by crude bombs during Asr prayer in Jama Masjid, Delhi injure 13 people.[2]

2010 – Nearly 2,700 are killed in a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in the Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

2012 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 2042 relating to Syrian uprising is adopted.

2014 – Twin bomb blasts in Abuja, Nigeria, kill at least 75 people and injures 141 others.

2014 – Two hundred seventy-six schoolgirls are abducted by Boko Haram in Chibok, Nigeria.

2016 – In Japan, the foreshock of Kumamoto earthquakes occurs.

Births

1126 – Averroes, Spanish physician and philosopher (d. 1198)

1204 – Henry I, king of Castile (d. 1217)

1331 – Jeanne-Marie de Maille, French Roman Catholic saint (d. 1414)

1527 – Abraham Ortelius, Flemish cartographer and geographer (d. 1598)

1572 – Adam Tanner, Austrian mathematician, philosopher, and academic (d. 1632)

1578 – Philip III of Spain (d. 1621)

1629 – Christiaan Huygens, Dutch mathematician, astronomer, and physicist (d. 1695)

1668 – Magnus Julius De la Gardie, Swedish general and politician (d. 1741)

1678 – Abraham Darby I, English iron master (d. 1717)

1709 – Charles Collé, French playwright and songwriter (d. 1783)

1714 – Adam Gib, Scottish minister and author (d. 1788)

1738 – William Cavendish-Bentinck, 3rd Duke of Portland, English politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1809)

1741 – Emperor Momozono of Japan (d. 1762)

1769 – Barthélemy Catherine Joubert, French general (d. 1799)

1773 – Jean-Baptiste de Villèle, French politician, 6th Prime Minister of France (d. 1854)

1788 – David G. Burnet, American politician, 2nd Vice-President of Texas (d. 1870)

1800 – John Appold, English engineer (d. 1865)

1812 – George Grey, Portuguese-New Zealand soldier, explorer, and politician, 11th Prime Minister of New Zealand (d. 1898)

1814 – Dimitri Kipiani, Georgian publicist and author (d. 1887)

1819 – Harriett Ellen Grannis Arey, American educator, author, editor, and publisher (d. 1901)[3]

1827 – Augustus Pitt Rivers, English general, ethnologist, and archaeologist (d. 1900)

1852 – Alexander Greenlaw Hamilton, Australian biologist (d. 1941)

1854 – Martin Lipp, Estonian pastor and poet (d. 1923)

1857 – Princess Beatrice of the United Kingdom (d. 1944)

1865 – Alfred Hoare Powell, English architect, and designer and painter of pottery (d. 1960)

1866 – Anne Sullivan, American educator (d. 1936)

1868 – Peter Behrens, German architect, designed the AEG turbine factory (d. 1940)

1870 – Victor Borisov-Musatov, Russian painter and educator (d. 1905)

1870 – Syd Gregory, Australian cricketer and coach (d. 1929)

1872 – Abdullah Yusuf Ali, Indian-English scholar and translator (d. 1953)

1881 – Husain Salaahuddin, Maldivian poet and scholar (d. 1948)

1882 – Moritz Schlick, German-Austrian physicist and philosopher (d. 1936)

1886 – Ernst Robert Curtius, German philologist and scholar (d. 1956)

1886 – Árpád Tóth, Hungarian poet and translator (d. 1928)

1889 – Arnold J. Toynbee, English historian and academic (d. 1975)

1891 – B. R. Ambedkar, Indian economist, jurist, and politician, 1st Indian Minister of Law and Justice (d. 1956)

1891 – Otto Lasanen, Finnish wrestler (d. 1958)

1892 – Juan Belmonte, Spanish bullfighter (d. 1962)

1892 – V. Gordon Childe, Australian archaeologist and philologist (d. 1957)

1892 – Claire Windsor, American actress (d. 1972)

1902 – Sylvio Mantha, Canadian ice hockey player, coach, and referee (d. 1974)

1903 – Henry Corbin, French philosopher and academic (d. 1978)

1903 – Ruth Svedberg, Swedish discus thrower and triathlete (d. 2002)

1904 – John Gielgud, English actor, director, and producer (d. 2000)

1905 – Elizabeth Huckaby, American author and educator (d. 1999)

1905 – Georg Lammers, German sprinter (d. 1987)

1905 – Jean Pierre-Bloch, French author and activist (d. 1999)

1906 – Faisal of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabian king (d. 1975)

1907 – François Duvalier, Haitian physician and politician, 40th President of Haiti (d. 1971)

1912 – Robert Doisneau, French photographer and journalist (d. 1994)

1912 – Georg Siimenson, Estonian footballer (d. 1978)

1913 – Jean Fournet, French conductor (d. 2008)

1916 – Don Willesee, Australian telegraphist and politician, 29th Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs (d. 2003)

1917 – Valerie Hobson, English actress (d. 1998)

1917 – Marvin Miller, American baseball executive (d. 2012)

1918 – Mary Healy, American actress and singer (d. 2015)

1919 – Shamshad Begum, Pakistani-Indian singer (d. 2013)

1919 – K. Saraswathi Amma, Indian author and playwright (d. 1975)

1920 – Ivor Forbes Guest, English lawyer, historian, and author (d. 2018)

1921 – Thomas Schelling, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1922 – Audrey Long, American actress (d. 2014)

1923 – Roberto De Vicenzo, Argentinian golfer (d. 2017)

1924 – Shorty Rogers, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1994)

1924 – Joseph Ruskin, American actor and producer (d. 2013)

1924 – Mary Warnock, Baroness Warnock, English philosopher, and academic (d. 2019)

1925 – Abel Muzorewa, Zimbabwean minister and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Zimbabwe Rhodesia (d. 2010)

1925 – Rod Steiger, American soldier and actor (d. 2002)

1926 – Barbara Anderson, New Zealand author (d. 2013)

1926 – Frank Daniel, Czech director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1996)

1926 – Gloria Jean, American actress and singer (d. 2018)

1926 – Liz Renay, American actress and author (d. 2007)

1927 – Alan MacDiarmid, New Zealand chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2007)

1927 – Dany Robin, French actress and singer (d. 1995)

1929 – Gerry Anderson, English director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1929 – Inez Andrews, African-American singer-songwriter (d. 2012)

1930 – Martin Adolf Bormann, German priest and theologian (d. 2013)

1930 – Arnold Burns, American lawyer and politician, 21st United States Deputy Attorney General (d. 2013)

1930 – René Desmaison, French mountaineer (d. 2007)

1930 – Bradford Dillman, American actor and author (d. 2018)

1931 – Geoffrey Dalton, English admiral

1931 – Paul Masnick, Canadian ice hockey player

1932 – Bill Bennett, Canadian lawyer and politician, 27th Premier of British Columbia (d. 2015)

1932 – Atef Ebeid, Egyptian academic and politician, 47th Prime Minister of Egypt (d. 2014)

1932 – Bob Grant, English actor and screenwriter (d. 2003)

1932 – Loretta Lynn, American singer-songwriter and musician

1932 – Cameron Parker, Scottish businessman and politician, Lord Lieutenant of Renfrewshire

1933 – Paddy Hopkirk, Northern Irish race car driver

1933 – Boris Strugatsky, Russian author (d. 2012)

1933 – Yuri Oganessian, Armenian-Russian nuclear physicist

1934 – Fredric Jameson, American philosopher and theorist

1935 – Susan Cunliffe-Lister, Baroness Masham of Ilton, English table tennis player, swimmer, and politician[4]

1935 – John Oliver, English bishop

1935 – Erich von Däniken, Swiss historian and author

1936 – Arlene Martel, American actress and singer (d. 2014)

1936 – Bobby Nichols, American golfer

1936 – Frank Serpico, American-Italian soldier, police officer and lecturer

1937 – Efi Arazi, Israeli businessman, founded the Scailex Corporation (d. 2013)

1937 – Sepp Mayerl, Austrian mountaineer (d. 2012)

1938 – Mahmud Esad Coşan, Turkish author and academic (d. 2001)

1940 – Julie Christie, English actress and activist

1940 – David Hope, Baron Hope of Thornes, English archbishop and academic

1940 – Richard Thompson, English physician and academic

1941 – Pete Rose, American baseball player and manager

1942 – Valeriy Brumel, Soviet high jumper (d. 2003)

1942 – Valentin Lebedev, Russian engineer and astronaut

1942 – Björn Rosengren, Swedish politician, Swedish Minister of Enterprise and Innovation

1944 – John Sergeant, English journalist

1945 – Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi, Samoan economist and politician, 8th Prime Minister of Samoa

1945 – Ritchie Blackmore, English guitarist and songwriter

1945 – Roger Frappier, Canadian producer, director and screenwriter

1946 – Mireille Guiliano, French-American author

1946 – Michael Sarris, Cypriot economist and politician, Cypriot Minister of Finance

1946 – Knut Kristiansen, Norwegian pianist and orchestra leader

1947 – Dominique Baudis, French journalist and politician (d. 2014)

1947 – Bob Massie, Australian cricketer

1948 – Berry Berenson, American model, actress, and photographer (d. 2001)

1948 – Anastasios Papaligouras, Greek lawyer and politician, Greek Minister of Justice

1949 – Dave Gibbons, English author and illustrator

1949 – DeAnne Julius, American-British economist and academic

1949 – Chris Langham, English actor and screenwriter

1949 – Chas Mortimer, English racing motorcyclist

1949 – John Shea, American actor and director

1950 – Francis Collins, American physician and geneticist

1950 – Péter Esterházy, Hungarian author (d. 2016)

1951 – José Eduardo González Navas, Spanish politician

1951 – Julian Lloyd Webber, English cellist, conductor, and educator

1951 – Elizabeth Symons, Baroness Symons of Vernham Dean, English politician

1952 – Kenny Aaronson, American bass player

1952 – Mickey O'Sullivan, Irish footballer and manager

1952 – David Urquhart, Scottish bishop

1954 – Sue Hill, English pathologist and civil servant

1954 – Katsuhiro Otomo, Japanese director, screenwriter, and illustrator

1956 – Boris Šprem, Croatian lawyer and politician, 8th President of Croatian Parliament (d. 2012)

1957 – Lothaire Bluteau, Canadian actor

1957 – Mikhail Pletnev, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor

1958 – Peter Capaldi, Scottish actor

1959 – Marie-Thérèse Fortin, Canadian actress

1960 – Brad Garrett, American actor and comedian

1960 – Myoma Myint Kywe, Burmese historian and journalist

1960 – Osamu Sato, Japanese graphic artist, programmer, and composer

1960 – Tina Rosenberg, American journalist and author

1960 – Pat Symcox, South African cricketer

1961 – Robert Carlyle, Scottish actor and director

1961 – Daniel Clowes, American cartoonist and screenwriter

1962 – Guillaume Leblanc, Canadian athlete

1964 – Brian Adams, American wrestler (d. 2007)

1964 – Jeff Andretti, American race car driver

1964 – Greg Battle, American-Canadian football player

1964 – Stuart Duncan, American bluegrass musician

1964 – Gina McKee, English actress

1965 – Tom Dey, American director and producer

1965 – Alexandre Jardin, French author

1965 – Craig McDermott, Australian cricketer and coach

1966 – André Boisclair, Canadian lawyer and politician

1966 – Jan Boklöv, Swedish ski jumper

1966 – David Justice, American baseball player and sportscaster

1966 – Greg Maddux, American baseball player, coach, and manager

1967 – Nicola Berti, Italian footballer

1967 – Steve Chiasson, Canadian ice hockey player (d. 1999)

1967 – Alain Côté, Canadian ice hockey player

1967 – Barrett Martin, American drummer, songwriter, and producer

1967 – Julia Zemiro, French-Australian actress, comedian, singer and writer

1968 – Anthony Michael Hall, American actor

1969 – Brad Ausmus, American baseball player and manager

1969 – Martyn LeNoble, Dutch-American bass player

1969 – Vebjørn Selbekk, Norwegian journalist

1970 – Steve Avery, American baseball player

1970 – Shizuka Kudō, Japanese singer and actress

1971 – Miguel Calero, Colombian footballer and manager (d. 2012)

1971 – Carlos Pérez, Dominican-American baseball player

1971 – Gregg Zaun, American baseball player and sportscaster

1972 – Paul Devlin, English-Scottish footballer and manager

1972 – Roberto Mejía, Dominican baseball player

1972 – Dean Potter, American rock climber and BASE jumper (d. 2015)

1973 – Roberto Ayala, Argentinian footballer

1973 – Adrien Brody, American actor

1973 – Hidetaka Suehiro, Japanese video game director and writer

1973 – David Miller, American tenor

1974 – Da Brat, American rapper

1975 – Lita, American wrestler

1975 – Luciano Almeida, Brazilian footballer

1975 – Avner Dorman, Israeli-American composer and academic

1975 – Konstantinos Nebegleras, Greek footballer

1975 – Anderson Silva, Brazilian mixed martial artist and boxer

1976 – Christian Älvestam, Swedish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1976 – Georgina Chapman, English model, actress, and fashion designer, co-founded Marchesa

1976 – Anna DeForge, American basketball player

1976 – Kyle Farnsworth, American baseball player

1976 – Nadine Faustin-Parker, Hatian hurdler[5]

1976 – Jason Wiemer, Canadian ice hockey player

1977 – Nate Fox, American basketball player (d. 2014)

1977 – Martin Kaalma, Estonian footballer

1977 – Sarah Michelle Gellar, American actress and producer

1977 – Rob McElhenney, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1978 – Roland Lessing, Estonian biathlete

1979 – Iain Balshaw, English rugby player

1979 – Rebecca DiPietro, American wrestler and model

1979 – Marios Elia, Cypriot footballer

1979 – Ross Filipo, New Zealand rugby player

1979 – Noé Pamarot, French footballer

1979 – Patrick Somerville, American novelist and short story writer

1979 – Kerem Tunçeri, Turkish basketball player

1980 – Win Butler, American-Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1980 – Jeremy Smith, New Zealand rugby league player

1981 – Mustafa Güngör, German rugby player

1981 – Amy Leach, English director and producer

1982 – Uğur Boral, Turkish footballer

1982 – Larissa França, Brazilian volleyball player

1983 – Simona La Mantia, Italian triple jumper

1983 – James McFadden, Scottish footballer

1983 – William Obeng, Ghanaian-American football player

1983 – Nikoloz Tskitishvili, Georgian basketball player

1984 – Blake Costanzo, American football player

1984 – Charles Hamelin, Canadian speed skater

1984 – Harumafuji Kōhei, Mongolian sumo wrestler, the 70th Yokozuna

1984 – Adán Sánchez, American-Mexican musician (d. 2004)

1984 – Tyler Thigpen, American football player

1985 – Grant Clitsome, Canadian ice hockey player

1986 – Matt Derbyshire, English footballer

1986 – Goran Gogić, Serbian footballer (d. 2015)

1987 – Michael Baze, American jockey (d. 2011)

1987 – Erwin Hoffer, Austrian footballer

1987 – Wilson Kiprop, Kenyan runner

1987 – Korina Perkovic, German tennis player

1988 – Roberto Bautista Agut, Spanish tennis player

1988 – Eric Gryba, Canadian ice hockey defenseman

1988 – Eliška Klučinová, Czech heptathlete

1988 – Vasileios Pliatsikas, Greek footballer

1988 – Brad Sinopoli, Canadian football player

1989 – Aleksei Olegovich Alekseyev, Russian footballer

1989 – Joe Haden, American football player

1990 – Markus Smarzoch, German footballer

1992 – Frederik Sørensen, Danish footballer

1993 – Kent Jones, American rapper

1993 – Graham Phillips, American actor

1996 – Abigail Breslin, American actress

Deaths

911 – Pope Sergius III, pope of the Roman Catholic Church

1070 – Gerard, Duke of Lorraine (b. c. 1030)

1099 – Conrad, Bishop of Utrecht (b. before 1040)

1132 – Mstislav I of Kiev (b. 1076)

1279 – Bolesław the Pious, Duke of Greater Poland (b. 1224)

1322 – Bartholomew de Badlesmere, 1st Baron Badlesmere, English soldier and politician, Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports (b. 1275)

1345 – Richard de Bury, English bishop and politician, Lord Chancellor of The United Kingdom (b. 1287)

1424 – Lucia Visconti, English countess (b. 1372)

1433 – Lidwina, Dutch saint (b. 1380)

1471 – Richard Neville, 16th Earl of Warwick, English commander and politician (b. 1428)

1471 – John Neville, 1st Marquess of Montagu (b. 1431)

1480 – Thomas de Spens, Scottish statesman and prelate (b. c. 1415)

1488 – Girolamo Riario, Lord of Imola and Forli (b. 1443)

1574 – Louis of Nassau (b. 1538)

1578 – James Hepburn, 4th Earl of Bothwell, English husband of Mary, Queen of Scots (b. 1534)

1587 – Edward Manners, 3rd Earl of Rutland (b. 1548)

1599 – Henry Wallop, English politician (b. 1540)

1609 – Gasparo da Salò, Italian violin maker (b. 1540)

1662 – William Fiennes, 1st Viscount Saye and Sele, English politician (b. 1582)

1682 – Avvakum, Russian priest and saint (b. 1620)

1721 – Michel Chamillart, French politician, Controller-General of Finances (b. 1652)

1759 – George Frideric Handel, German-English organist and composer (b. 1685)

1785 – William Whitehead, English poet and playwright (b. 1715)

1792 – Maximilian Hell, Slovak-Hungarian astronomer and priest (b. 1720)

1843 – Joseph Lanner, Austrian violinist and composer (b. 1801)

1864 – Charles Lot Church, American-Canadian politician (b. 1777)

1910 – Mikhail Vrubel, Russian painter and sculptor (b. 1856)

1911 – Addie Joss, American baseball player and journalist (b. 1880)

1911 – Henri Elzéar Taschereau, Canadian lawyer and jurist, 4th Chief Justice of Canada (b. 1836)

1912 – Henri Brisson, French politician, 50th Prime Minister of France (b. 1835)

1914 – Hubert Bland, English activist, co-founded the Fabian Society (b. 1855)

1917 – L. L. Zamenhof, Polish physician and linguist, created Esperanto (b. 1859)

1919 – Auguste-Réal Angers, Canadian judge and politician, 6th Lieutenant Governor of Quebec (b. 1837)

1925 – John Singer Sargent, American painter (b. 1856)

1930 – Vladimir Mayakovsky, Georgian-Russian actor, playwright, and poet (b. 1893)

1931 – Richard Armstedt, German philologist, historian, and educator (b. 1851)

1935 – Emmy Noether, German-American mathematician and academic (b. 1882)

1938 – Gillis Grafström, Swedish figure skater and architect (b. 1893)

1943 – Yakov Dzhugashvili, Georgian-Russian lieutenant (b. 1907)

1950 – Ramana Maharshi, Indian guru and philosopher (b. 1879)

1951 – Al Christie, Canadian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1881)

1962 – M. Visvesvaraya, Indian engineer and scholar (b. 1860)

1963 – Rahul Sankrityayan, Indian monk and historian (b. 1893)

1964 – Tatyana Afanasyeva, Russian-Dutch mathematician and theorist (b. 1876)

1964 – Rachel Carson, American biologist and author (b. 1907)

1968 – Al Benton, American baseball player (b. 1911)

1969 – Matilde Muñoz Sampedro, Spanish actress (b. 1900)

1975 – Günter Dyhrenfurth, German-Swiss mountaineer, geologist, and explorer (b. 1886)

1975 – Fredric March, American actor (b. 1897)

1976 – José Revueltas, Mexican author and activist (b. 1914)

1978 – Joe Gordon, American baseball player and manager (b. 1915)

1978 – F. R. Leavis, English educator and critic (b. 1895)

1983 – Pete Farndon, English bassist (The Pretenders) (b. 1952)

1983 – Gianni Rodari, Italian journalist and author (b. 1920)

1986 – Simone de Beauvoir, French novelist and philosopher (b. 1908)

1990 – Thurston Harris, American singer (b. 1931)

1990 – Olabisi Onabanjo, Nigerian politician, 3rd Governor of Ogun State (b. 1927)

1994 – Salimuzzaman Siddiqui, Pakistani chemist and scholar (b. 1897)

1995 – Burl Ives, American actor, folk singer, and writer (b. 1909)

1999 – Ellen Corby, American actress and screenwriter (b. 1911)

1999 – Anthony Newley, English singer-songwriter and actor (b. 1931)

1999 – Bill Wendell, American television announcer (b. 1924)

2000 – Phil Katz, American computer programmer, co-created the zip file format (b. 1962)

2000 – August R. Lindt, Swiss lawyer and politician (b. 1905)

2000 – Wilf Mannion, English footballer (b. 1918)

2001 – Jim Baxter, Scottish footballer (b. 1939)

2001 – Hiroshi Teshigahara, Japanese director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1927)

2003 – Jyrki Otila, Finnish politician (b. 1941)

2004 – Micheline Charest, English-Canadian television producer, co-founded the Cookie Jar Group (b. 1953)

2006 – Mahmut Bakalli, Kosovo politician (b. 1936)

2007 – June Callwood, Canadian journalist, author, and activist (b. 1924)

2007 – Don Ho, American singer and ukulele player (b. 1930)

2007 – René Rémond, French historian and economist (b. 1918)

2008 – Tommy Holmes, American baseball player and manager (b. 1917)

2008 – Ollie Johnston, American animator and voice actor (b. 1912)

2009 – Maurice Druon, French author (b. 1918)

2010 – Israr Ahmed, Pakistani theologian and scholar (b. 1932)

2010 – Alice Miller, Polish-French psychologist and author (b. 1923)

2010 – Peter Steele, American singer-songwriter and bass player (b. 1962)

2011 – Jean Gratton, Canadian Roman Catholic bishop (b. 1924)

2012 – Émile Bouchard, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (b. 1919)

2012 – Jonathan Frid, Canadian actor (b. 1924)

2012 – Piermario Morosini, Italian footballer (b. 1986)

2013 – Efi Arazi, Israeli businessman, founded the Scailex Corporation (b. 1937)

2013 – Colin Davis, English conductor and educator (b. 1927)

2013 – R. P. Goenka, Indian businessman, founded RPG Group (b. 1930)

2013 – George Jackson, American singer-songwriter (b. 1945)

2013 – Armando Villanueva, Peruvian politician, 121st Prime Minister of Peru (b. 1915)

2013 – Charlie Wilson, American politician (b. 1943)

2014 – Nina Cassian, Romanian poet and critic (b. 1924)

2014 – Crad Kilodney, American-Canadian author (b. 1948)

2014 – Wally Olins, English businessman and academic (b. 1930)

2014 – Mick Staton, American soldier and politician (b. 1940)

2015 – Klaus Bednarz, German journalist and author (b. 1942)

2015 – Mark Reeds, Canadian-American ice hockey player and coach (b. 1960)

2015 – Percy Sledge, American singer (b. 1940)

2015 – Roberto Tucci, Italian cardinal and theologian (b. 1921)