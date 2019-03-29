This Day in History

Events

307 – After divorcing his wife Minervina, Constantine marries Fausta, daughter of the retired Roman Emperor Maximian.

1146 – Bernard of Clairvaux preaches his famous sermon in a field at Vézelay, urging the necessity of a Second Crusade. Louis VII is present, and joins the Crusade.

1492 – Queen Isabella of Castile issues the Alhambra Decree, ordering her 150,000 Jewish and Muslim subjects to convert to Christianity or face expulsion.

1561 – The city of San Cristóbal, Táchira is founded.

1717 – A sermon on "The Nature of the Kingdom of Christ" by Benjamin Hoadly, the Bishop of Bangor, provokes the Bangorian Controversy.

1774 – American Revolutionary War: The Kingdom of Great Britain orders the port of Boston, Massachusetts closed pursuant to the Boston Port Act.

1822 – The massacre of the population of the Greek island of Chios by soldiers of the Ottoman Empire following an attempted rebellion, depicted by the French artist Eugène Delacroix.

1854 – Commodore Matthew Perry signs the Convention of Kanagawa with the Tokugawa Shogunate, opening the ports of Shimoda and Hakodate to American trade.

1885 – The United Kingdom establishes the Bechuanaland Protectorate.

1889 – The Eiffel Tower is officially opened.

1899 – Malolos, capital of the First Philippine Republic, is captured by American forces.

1906 – The Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States (later the National Collegiate Athletic Association) is established to set rules for college sports in the United States.

1909 – Serbia accepts Austrian control over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

1913 – The Vienna Concert Society rioted during a performance of modernist music by Arnold Schoenberg, Alban Berg, Alexander von Zemlinsky, and Anton von Webern, causing a premature end to the concert due to violence; this concert became known as the Skandalkonzert.

1917 – The United States takes possession of the Danish West Indies after paying $25 million to Denmark, and renames the territory the United States Virgin Islands.

1918 – Massacre of ethnic Azerbaijanis is committed by allied armed groups of Armenian Revolutionary Federation and Bolsheviks. Nearly 12,000 Azerbaijani Muslims are killed.

1918 – Daylight saving time goes into effect in the United States for the first time.

1921 – The Royal Australian Air Force is formed.

1930 – The Motion Picture Production Code is instituted, imposing strict guidelines on the treatment of sex, crime, religion and violence in film, in the U.S., for the next thirty-eight years.

1931 – An earthquake in Nicaragua destroys Managua; killing 2,000.

1931 – A Transcontinental & Western Air airliner crashes near Bazaar, Kansas, killing eight, including University of Notre Dame head football coach Knute Rockne.

1933 – The Civilian Conservation Corps is established with the mission of relieving rampant unemployment in the United States.

1942 – World War II: Japanese forces invade Christmas Island, then a British possession.

1945 – World War II: A defecting German pilot delivers a Messerschmitt Me 262A-1, the world's first operational jet-powered fighter aircraft, to the Americans, the first to fall into Allied hands.

1949 – The Dominion of Newfoundland joins the Canadian Confederation and becomes the 10th Province of Canada.

1951 – Remington Rand delivers the first UNIVAC I computer to the United States Census Bureau.

1957 – Elections to the Territorial Assembly of the French colony Upper Volta are held. After the elections PDU and MDV form a government.

1958 – In the Canadian federal election, the Progressive Conservatives, led by John Diefenbaker, win the largest percentage of seats in Canadian history, with 208 seats of 265.

1959 – The 14th Dalai Lama, crosses the border into India and is granted political asylum.

1964 – Brazilian General Olímpio Mourão Filho orders his troops to move towards Rio de Janeiro, beginning the coup d'état.

1966 – The Soviet Union launches Luna 10 which later becomes the first space probe to enter orbit around the Moon.

1968 – American President Lyndon B. Johnson speaks to the nation of "Steps to Limit the War in Vietnam" in a television address. At the conclusion of his speech, he announces: "I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your President."[1]

1970 – Explorer 1 re-enters the Earth's atmosphere after 12 years in orbit.

1980 – The Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad operates its final train after being ordered to liquidate its assets because of bankruptcy and debts owed to creditors.

1985 – The first WrestleMania, the biggest wrestling event from the WWE (then the WWF), takes place in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

1990 – Approximately 200,000 protesters take to the streets of London to protest against the newly introduced Poll Tax.

1991 – Georgian independence referendum, 1991: Nearly 99 percent of the voters support the country's independence from the Soviet Union.

1992 – The USS Missouri, the last active United States Navy battleship, is decommissioned in Long Beach, California.

1992 – The Treaty of Federation is signed in Moscow.

1995 – TAROM Flight 371, an Airbus A310-300, crashes near Balotesti, Romania, killing all 60 people on board.

1995 – Selena is murdered by her fan club's president Yolanda Saldívar at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas after accusations of Saldívar embezzling money from Selena's fan club.

1998 – Netscape releases Mozilla source code under an open source license.

2004 – Iraq War in Anbar Province: In Fallujah, Iraq, four American private military contractors working for Blackwater USA, are killed after being ambushed.

Births

250 – Constantius Chlorus, Roman emperor (d. 306)

397 – K'uk B'alam I, king of Palenque

822 – Al-Mutawakkil, Abbasid caliph (d. 861)

1347 – Frederick III, Duke of Austria (d. 1362)

1360 – Philippa of Lancaster (d. 1415)

1499 – Pope Pius IV (d. 1565)

1504 – Guru Angad, Indian religious leader (d. 1552)

1519 – Henry II of France (d. 1559)

1536 – Ashikaga Yoshiteru, Japanese shōgun (d. 1565)

1596 – René Descartes, French mathematician and philosopher (d. 1650)

1601 – Jakov Mikalja, Italian linguist and lexicographer (d. 1654)

1621 – Andrew Marvell, English poet and politician (d. 1678)

1651 – Charles II, Elector Palatine, German husband of Princess Wilhelmine Ernestine of Denmark (d. 1685)

1675 – Pope Benedict XIV (d. 1758)

1685 – Johann Sebastian Bach, German organist and composer (d. 1750)

1718 – Mariana Victoria of Spain (d. 1781)

1723 – Frederick V of Denmark (d. 1766)

1730 – Étienne Bézout, French mathematician and theorist (d. 1783)

1732 – Joseph Haydn, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1809)

1740 – Panoutsos Notaras, Greek politician (d. 1849)

1747 – Johann Abraham Peter Schulz, German pianist and composer (d. 1800)

1777 – Charles Cagniard de la Tour, French physicist and engineer (d. 1859)

1778 – Coenraad Jacob Temminck, Dutch zoologist and ornithologist (d. 1858)

1794 – Thomas McKean Thompson McKennan, American lawyer and politician, 2nd United States Secretary of the Interior (d. 1852)

1809 – Edward FitzGerald, English poet and translator (d. 1883)

1809 – Nikolai Gogol, Ukrainian-Russian short story writer, novelist, and playwright (d. 1852)

1809 – Otto Lindblad, Swedish composer (d. 1864)

1819 – Chlodwig, Prince of Hohenlohe-Schillingsfürst (d. 1901)

1823 – Mary Boykin Chesnut, American author (d. 1886)

1833 – Mary Abigail Dodge, American writer and essayist (d. 1896)

1835 – John La Farge, American artist (d. 1910)

1847 – Hermann de Pourtalès, Swiss sailor (d. 1904)

1847 – Yegor Ivanovich Zolotarev, Russian mathematician and theorist (d. 1878)

1851 – Francis Bell, Jewish New Zealand lawyer and politician, 20th Prime Minister of New Zealand (d. 1936)

1855 – Alfred E. Hunt, American businessman (d. 1899)

1859 – Emil Fenyvessy, Hungarian actor and screenwriter (d. 1924)

1865 – Anandi Gopal Joshi, Indian physician (d. 1887)

1871 – Arthur Griffith, Irish journalist and politician, 3rd President of Dáil Éireann (d. 1922)

1872 – Sergei Diaghilev, Russian ballet manager and critic, founded the Ballets Russes (d. 1929)

1874 – Benjamín G. Hill, Mexican revolutionary general, governor of Sonora (d. 1920)

1874 – Henri Marteau, French violinist and composer (d. 1934)

1876 – Borisav Stanković, Serbian author (d. 1927)

1878 – Jack Johnson, American boxer (d. 1946)

1884 – Adriaan van Maanen, Dutch-American astronomer and academic (d. 1946)

1885 – Pascin, Sephardi Jewish Bulgarian-American painter and illustrator (d. 1930)

1890 – Ben Adams, American jumper (d. 1961)

1890 – William Lawrence Bragg, Australian-English physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1971)

1891 – Victor Varconi, Hungarian-American actor and director (d. 1976)

1893 – Clemens Krauss, Austrian conductor and manager (d. 1954)

1893 – Herbert Meinhard Mühlpfordt, German physician and historian (d. 1982)

1895 – Vardis Fisher, American author and academic (d. 1968)

1900 – Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester (d. 1974)

1905 – Robert Stevenson, English director and screenwriter (d. 1986)

1905 – George Treweek, Australian rugby league player (d. 1991)

1906 – Sin-Itiro Tomonaga, Japanese physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1979)

1908 – Red Norvo, American vibraphone player and composer (d. 1999)

1911 – Freddie Green, American guitarist (d. 1987)

1911 – Elisabeth Grümmer, German soprano (d. 1986)

1912 – William Lederer, American soldier and author (d. 2009)

1913 – Etta Baker, African-American singer and guitarist (d. 2006)

1914 – Octavio Paz, Mexican poet and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1998)

1914 – Dagmar Lange, Swedish author (d. 1991)

1915 – Albert Hourani, English historian and author (d. 1993)

1915 – Shoichi Yokoi, Japanese sergeant (d. 1997)

1916 – Lucille Bliss, American voice actress (d. 2012)

1916 – Tommy Bolt, American golfer (d. 2008)

1916 – John H. Wood, Jr., American lawyer and judge (d. 1979)

1917 – Dorothy DeLay, American violinist and educator (d. 2002)

1918 – Ted Post, American director (d. 2013)

1919 – Frank Akins, American football player (d. 1993)

1920 – Deborah Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire, British aristocrat, socialite and author (d. 2014)

1921 – Lowell Fulson, African-American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1999)

1921 – Peggy Rea, American actress and casting director (d. 2011)

1922 – Richard Kiley, American actor and singer (d. 1999)

1922 – Patrick Magee, Irish actor (d. 1982)

1923 – François Sermon, Belgian footballer (d. 2013)

1924 – Leo Buscaglia, American author and academic (d. 1998)

1924 – Charles Guggenheim, American director and producer (d. 2002)

1925 – Jean Coutu, Canadian actor and director (d. 1999)

1926 – John Fowles, English novelist (d. 2005)

1926 – Beni Montresor, Italian director, set designer, author, and illustrator (d. 2001)

1926 – Rocco Petrone, American colonel and engineer (d. 2006)

1927 – Cesar Chavez, American labor union leader and activist (d. 1993)

1927 – William Daniels, American actor

1927 – Eduardo Martinez Somalo, Spanish cardinal

1927 – Vladimir Ilyushin, Russian pilot (d. 2010)

1927 – Elmer Diedtrich, American businessman and politician (d. 2013)

1927 – Bud MacPherson, Canadian ice hockey player (d. 1988)

1928 – Lefty Frizzell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)

1928 – Gordie Howe, Canadian ice hockey player (d. 2016)

1929 – Liz Claiborne, Belgian-American fashion designer, founded Liz Claiborne Inc. (d. 2007)

1929 – Bert Fields, American lawyer and author

1930 – Yehuda Nir, Polish Jewish-American psychiatrist (d. 2014)

1930 – Jim Mutscheller, American football player and coach (d. 2015)

1931 – Miller Barber, American golfer (d. 2013)

1931 – Tamara Tyshkevich, Belarusian shot putter (d. 1997)

1932 – John Jakes, American author

1932 – Nagisa Oshima, Japanese director and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1933 – Anita Carter, American singer-songwriter and bassist (d. 1999)

1933 – Nichita Stănescu, Romanian poet (d. 1983)

1934 – Richard Chamberlain, American actor

1934 – Shirley Jones, American actress and singer

1934 – John D. Loudermilk, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1934 – Carlo Rubbia, Italian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1934 – Kamala Surayya, Indian poet and author (d. 2009)

1935 – Herb Alpert, American singer-songwriter, trumpet player, and producer

1935 – Judith Rossner, Jewish-American author (d. 2005)

1936 – Marge Piercy, American poet and novelist

1936 – Walter E. Williams, American economist and academic

1938 – Patrick Bateson, English biologist and academic

1938 – Sheila Dikshit, Indian politician, 22nd Governor of Kerala

1938 – Antje Gleichfeld, German runner

1938 – Bill Hicke, Canadian ice hockey player, coach, and manager (d. 2005)

1938 – Tõnno Lepmets, Estonian basketball player (d. 2005)

1938 – Arthur B. Rubinstein, American pianist, composer, and conductor

1938 – David Steel, Scottish academic and politician

1939 – Zviad Gamsakhurdia, Georgian anthropologist and politician, 1st President of Georgia (d. 1993)

1939 – Israel Horovitz, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1939 – Walker David Miller, American lawyer and judge (d. 2013)

1939 – Volker Schlöndorff, German director and producer

1939 – Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, German footballer

1940 – Brian Ackland-Snow, English production designer and art director (d. 2013)

1940 – Barney Frank, American lawyer and politician

1940 – Patrick Leahy, American lawyer and politician

1941 – Franco Bonvicini, Italian author and illustrator (d. 1995)

1941 – Faith Leech, Australian swimmer (d. 2013)

1942 – Ulla Hoffmann, Swedish politician

1942 – Hugh McCracken, American guitarist and producer (d. 2013)

1942 – Michael Savage, American radio host and author

1943 – Roy Andersson, Swedish director and screenwriter

1943 – Deirdre Clancy, English costume designer

1943 – Christopher Walken, American actor

1944 – Pascal Danel, French singer-songwriter

1944 – Angus King, American politician

1944 – Mick Ralphs, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Edwin Catmull, American computer scientist and engineer

1945 – Gabe Kaplan, American actor and comedian

1945 – Myfanwy Talog, Welsh actress (d. 1995)

1946 – Gonzalo Márquez, Venezuelan baseball player (d. 1984)

1946 – Bob Russell, English politician

1947 – Augustin Banyaga, Rwandan-American mathematician and academic

1947 – Wendy Overton, American tennis player

1947 – Kristian Blak, Danish-Faroese pianist, composer, and producer

1947 – Don Foster, English academic and politician

1947 – César Gaviria, Colombian economist and politician, 36th President of Colombia

1947 – Eliyahu M. Goldratt, Israeli physicist and economist (d. 2011)

1948 – Gary Doer, Canadian politician and diplomat, 20th Premier of Manitoba

1948 – Al Gore, American soldier and politician, 45th Vice President of the United States and Nobel Prize laureate

1948 – Rhea Perlman, American actress

1948 – Gustaaf Van Cauter, Belgian cyclist

1949 – Gilles Gilbert, Canadian ice hockey player

1950 – András Adorján, Hungarian chess player and author

1950 – Ed Marinaro, American football player and actor

1950 – Sandra Morgen, American anthropologist and academic (d. 2016)[2]

1953 – Dennis Kamakahi, American guitarist and composer (d. 2014)

1955 – Svetozar Marović, President of Serbia and Montenegro

1955 – Angus Young, Scottish-Australian guitarist and songwriter

1955 – Kim Kwan-cheol, Korean voice-actor

1957 – Alan Duncan, English businessman and politician, former Shadow Leader of the House of Commons

1959 – Markus Hediger, Swiss poet and translator

1961 – Ron Brown, American sprinter and football player

1961 – Howard Gordon, American screenwriter and producer

1962 – Olli Rehn, Finnish footballer and politician

1963 – Paul Mercurio, Australian actor and dancer

1964 – Mark Hoban, English accountant and politician

1965 – Tom Barrasso, American ice hockey player and coach

1965 – Patty Fendick, American tennis player and coach

1965 – Jean-Christophe Lafaille, French mountaineer (d. 2006)

1965 – William McNamara, American actor and producer

1965 – Steven T. Seagle, American author and screenwriter

1966 – Roger Black, English runner and journalist

1966 – Nick Firestone, American race car driver

1968 – César Sampaio, Brazilian footballer

1969 – Nyamko Sabuni, Burundian-Swedish politician

1969 – Steve Smith, American basketball player and sportscaster

1970 – Alenka Bratušek, Slovenian politician, 7th Prime Minister of Slovenia

1970 – Samantha Brown, American television host

1971 – Demetris Assiotis, Cypriot footballer

1971 – Martin Atkinson, English footballer and referee

1971 – Pavel Bure, Russian ice hockey player

1971 – Paul Grayson, English cricketer

1971 – Craig McCracken, American animator, producer, and screenwriter

1971 – Ewan McGregor, Scottish actor

1972 – Alejandro Amenábar, Chilean-Spanish director and screenwriter

1972 – Andrew Bowen, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1972 – Luca Gentili, Italian footballer and coach

1972 – Evan Williams, American businessman, co-founded Twitter and Pyra Labs

1973 – Christopher Hampson, English ballet dancer and choreographer

1974 – Benjamin Eicher, German director, producer, and screenwriter

1974 – Natali, Russian singer, composer and songwriter

1974 – Stefan Olsdal, Swedish bass player

1974 – Jani Sievinen, Finnish swimmer

1975 – Adam Green, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1975 – Nathan Grey, Australian rugby player and coach

1975 – Cameron Murray, Scottish rugby player

1975 – Ryan Rupe, American baseball player

1976 – Howard Frier, American basketball player

1976 – Igors Sļesarčuks, Latvian-Russian footballer

1976 – Graeme Smith, Scottish swimmer

1977 – Toshiya, Japanese bass player, songwriter, and producer

1977 – Garth Tander, Australian race car driver

1978 – Michael Clark, Australian cricketer and footballer

1978 – Stephen Clemence, English footballer and coach

1978 – Jarrod Cooper, American football player

1978 – Jérôme Rothen, French footballer

1979 – Omri Afek, Israeli footballer

1979 – Euan Burton, Scottish martial artist and coach

1979 – Alexis Ferrero, Argentinian footballer

1979 – Charlie Manning, American baseball player

1979 – Jonna Mendes, American skier

1979 – Rhys Wesser, Australian rugby league player

1980 – Martin Albrechtsen, Danish footballer

1980 – Karolina Lassbo, Swedish lawyer and blogger

1980 – Matias Concha, Swedish footballer

1980 – Riccardo Corallo, Italian footballer

1980 – Dean Clark, English footballer

1980 – Kate Micucci, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1980 – Michael Ryder, Canadian ice hockey player

1981 – Ryan Bingham, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1981 – Thomas Chatelle, Belgian footballer

1981 – Han Tae-you, South Korean footballer

1981 – Pa Dembo Touray, Gambian footballer

1981 – Maarten van der Weijden, Dutch swimmer

1982 – Tal Ben Haim, Israeli footballer

1982 – Bam Childress, American football player

1982 – Audrey Kawasaki, American painter

1983 – Hashim Amla, South African cricketer

1983 – Sophie Hunger, Swiss-German musician

1983 – Vlasios Maras, Greek gymnast

1983 – Nigel Plum, Australian rugby league player

1984 – David Clarkson, Canadian ice hockey player

1984 – James Jones, American football player

1984 – Martins Dukurs, Latvian sled racer

1984 – Kaie Kand, Estonian heptathlete

1984 – Alberto Junior Rodríguez, Peruvian footballer

1984 – Ed Williamson, English rugby player

1985 – Steve Bernier, Canadian ice hockey player

1985 – Jo-Lonn Dunbar, American football player

1985 – Jesper Hansen, Danish footballer

1985 – Ivan Mishyn, Ukrainian race car driver

1985 – Kory Sheets, American football player

1985 – Jalmar Sjöberg, Swedish wrestler

1986 – Matthew Collins, Welsh footballer

1986 – Andreas Dober, Austrian footballer

1986 – James King, Scottish rugby player

1986 – Paulo Machado, Portuguese footballer

1987 – Nordin Amrabat, Dutch footballer

1987 – Hugo Ayala, Mexican footballer

1987 – Vojislava Lukić, Serbian tennis player

1987 – Amaury Bischoff, Portuguese footballer

1987 – Justin Braun, American soccer player

1987 – Carl Dickinson, English footballer

1987 – Humpy Koneru, Indian chess player

1987 – Eros Pisano, Italian footballer

1987 – Aridane Santana, Spanish footballer

1987 – Kirill Starkov, Danish ice hockey player

1987 – Winston Venable, American football player

1987 – Nelli Zhiganshina, Russian figure skater

1988 – Thomas De Corte, Belgian footballer

1988 – Conrad Sewell, Australian singer and songwriter

1988 – Dorin Dickerson, American football player

1988 – DeAndre Liggins, American basketball player

1988 – Louis van der Westhuizen, Namibian cricketer

1989 – Alberto Martín Romo García Adámez, Spanish footballer

1989 – Alfredo Marte, Dominican baseball player

1989 – Josmil Pinto, Venezuelan baseball player

1989 – Nejc Vidmar, Slovenian footballer

1989 – Liu Zige, Chinese swimmer

1990 – George Iloka, American football player

1990 – Sandra Roma, Swedish tennis player

1990 – Bang Yong-guk, South Korean rapper

1991 – Milan Milanović, Serbian footballer

1991 – Rodney Sneijder, Dutch footballer

1992 – Stijn de Looijer, Dutch footballer

1992 – Henri Laaksonen, Swiss-Finnish tennis player

1992 – Beatričė Rožinskaitė, Lithuanian figure skater

1992 – Adam Zampa, Australian cricketer

1993 – Jonatan Isenia, Dutch baseball player

1993 – Mikael Ishak, Swedish footballer

1993 – Connor Wickham, Englsh footballer

1994 – Tyler Wright, Australian surfer

1998 – Valeria Gorlats, Estonian tennis player

1998 – Jakob Chychrun, American-born Canadian ice hockey player

1998 – Oskar Buur, Danish soccer player

1998 – Lucian Oprea, Romanian soccer player

1998 – Hristiyan Iliev, Bulgarian soccer player

Deaths

32 BC – Titus Pomponius Atticus, Roman nobleman of the Equestrian order (b. 109 BC)

528 – Xiaoming, emperor of Northern Wei (b. 510)

963 – Ahmad ibn Muhammad, Saffarid emir (b. 906)

1241 – Pousa, voivode of Transylvania

1251 – William of Modena, Italian bishop and diplomat

1340 – Ivan I of Moscow, Russian Grand Duke (b. 1288)

1342 – Dionigi di Borgo San Sepolcro, Italian Augustinian monk

1462 – Isidore II of Constantinople, patriarch of Constantinople

1491 – Bonaventura Tornielli, Italian Roman Catholic priest (b. 1411)

1547 – Francis I, French king (b. 1494)

1567 – Philip I, Landgrave of Hesse (b. 1504)

1621 – Philip III, Spanish king (b. 1578)

1622 – Gonzalo Méndez de Canço, Royal Governor of La Florida (b. 1554)

1631 – John Donne, English lawyer and poet (b. 1572)

1671 – Anne Hyde, wife of James II of England (b. 1637)

1723 – Edward Hyde, 3rd Earl of Clarendon, English soldier and politician, 14th Colonial Governor of New York (b. 1661)

1741 – Pieter Burman the Elder, Dutch scholar and author (b. 1668)

1751 – Frederick, Prince of Wales, Hanoverian-born heir to the British throne (b. 1707)[3][better source needed]

1797 – Olaudah Equiano, Nigerian merchant, author, and activist (b.1745)

1837 – John Constable, English painter and educator (b. 1776)

1850 – John C. Calhoun, American lawyer and politician, 7th Vice President of the United States (b. 1782)

1855 – Charlotte Brontë, English novelist and poet (b. 1816)

1877 – Antoine Augustin Cournot, French mathematician and philosopher (b. 1801)

1880 – Henryk Wieniawski, Polish violinist and composer (b. 1835)

1885 – Franz Abt, German composer and conductor (b. 1819)

1907 – Galusha A. Grow, American lawyer and politician, 28th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (b. 1823)

1910 – Jean Moréas, Greek poet, essayist and art critic (b. 1856)

1913 – J. P. Morgan, American banker and financier (b. 1837)

1915 – Wyndham Halswelle, English-Scottish runner and captain (b. 1882)

1917 – Emil von Behring, German physiologist and immunologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1854)

1924 – George Charles Haité, English painter and illustrator (b. 1855)

1927 – Kang Youwei, Chinese scholar and political reformer (b. 1858)

1930 – Ludwig Schüler, German politician, Mayor of Marburg (b. 1836)

1931 – Knute Rockne, American football player and coach (b. 1888)

1935 – Georges V. Matchabelli, Georgian-American businessman and diplomat, founded Prince Matchabelli perfume (b. 1885)

1939 – Ioannis Tsangaridis, Greek general (b. 1887)

1944 – Mineichi Koga, Japanese admiral (b. 1885)

1945 – Frank Findlay, New Zealand banker and politician (b. 1884)

1945 – Hans Fischer, German chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1881)

1950 – Robert Natus, Estonian architect (b. 1890)

1952 – Wallace H. White, Jr., American lawyer and politician (b. 1877)

1956 – Ralph DePalma, Italian-American race car driver and actor (b. 1884)

1968 – Grover Lowdermilk, American baseball player (b. 1885)

1970 – Semyon Timoshenko, Soviet Commander during the Winter War and the Eastern Front of World War II (b. 1894)

1975 – Percy Alliss, English golfer (b. 1897)

1976 – Paul Strand, American photographer and director (b. 1890)

1978 – Charles Herbert Best, American-Canadian physiologist and biochemist, co-discovered Insulin (b. 1899)

1980 – Vladimír Holan, Czech poet and author (b. 1905)

1980 – Jesse Owens, American sprinter and long jumper (b. 1913)

1981 – Enid Bagnold, English author and playwright (b. 1889)

1983 – Christina Stead, Australian author and academic (b. 1902)

1986 – Jerry Paris, American actor and director (b. 1925)

1988 – William McMahon, Australian lawyer and politician, 20th Prime Minister of Australia (b. 1908)

1993 – Brandon Lee, American actor and martial artist (b. 1965)

1993 – Mitchell Parish, Lithuanian-American songwriter (b. 1900)

1995 – Selena, American singer-songwriter (b. 1971)

1996 – Dante Giacosa, Italian automobile designer and engineer (b. 1905)

1996 – Jeffrey Lee Pierce, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1958)

1998 – Bella Abzug, American lawyer, activist, and politician (b. 1920)

1998 – Tim Flock, American race car driver (b. 1924)

1998 – Joel Ryce-Menuhin, American pianist (b. 1933)

1999 – Yuri Knorozov, Russian linguist and ethnographer (b. 1922)

2001 – David Rocastle, English footballer (b. 1967)

2001 – Clifford Shull, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1915)

2002 – Barry Took, English comedian, actor, and screenwriter (b. 1928)

2002 – Moturu Udayam, Indian activist and politician (b. 1924)

2003 – Harold Scott MacDonald Coxeter, English-Canadian mathematician and academic (b. 1907)

2003 – Anne Gwynne, American actress (b. 1918)

2003 – Tommy Seebach, Danish singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (b. 1949)

2004 – Scott Helvenston, American soldier (b. 1965)

2005 – Stanley J. Korsmeyer, American oncologist and academic (b. 1951)

2005 – Justiniano Montano, Filipino lawyer and politician (b. 1905)

2005 – Frank Perdue, American businessman (b. 1920)

2006 – Jackie McLean, American saxophonist and composer (b. 1931)

2007 – Paul Watzlawick, Austrian-American psychologist and philosopher (b. 1921)

2008 – Jules Dassin, American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor (b. 1911)

2008 – Bill Keightley, American equipment manager (b. 1926)

2009 – Raúl Alfonsín, Argentinian lawyer and politician, 46th President of Argentina (b. 1927)

2009 – Choor Singh, Indian-Singaporean lawyer and judge (b. 1911)

2010 – Syed Qasim Mahmood, Pakistani writer (b. 1928)

2011 – Tony Barrell, English-Australian journalist and broadcaster (b. 1940)

2011 – Gil Clancy, American boxer and trainer (b. 1922)

2011 – Alan Fitzgerald, Australian journalist and author (b. 1935)

2011 – Mary Greyeyes, the first First Nations woman to join the Canadian Armed Forces (b. 1920)[4]

2011 – Oddvar Hansen, Norwegian footballer and coach (b. 1921)

2011 – Ishbel MacAskill, Scottish singer and actress (b. 1941)

2011 – Henry Taub, American businessman and philanthropist (b. 1927)

2012 – Judith Adams, New Zealand-Australian nurse and politician (b. 1943)

2012 – Dale R. Corson, American physicist and academic (b. 1914)

2012 – Bernard O. Gruenke, American stained glass artist (b. 1914)

2012 – Jerry Lynch, American baseball player (b. 1930)

2012 – Alberto Sughi, Italian painter (b. 1928)

2012 – Halbert White, American economist and academic (b. 1950)

2013 – Charles Amarin Brand, French archbishop (b. 1920)

2013 – Ernie Bridge, Australian singer and politician (b. 1936)

2013 – Helena Carroll, Scottish-American actress (b. 1928)

2013 – Bob Clarke, American illustrator (b. 1926)

2013 – Ahmad Sayyed Javadi, Iranian lawyer and politician, Iranian Minister of Interior (b. 1917)

2013 – Dmitri Uchaykin, Russian ice hockey player (b. 1980)

2014 – Gonzalo Anes, Spanish economist, historian, and academic (b. 1931)

2014 – Charles Keating, American lawyer, businessman, and criminal (b. 1923)

2014 – Roger Somville, Belgian painter (b. 1923)

2015 – Betty Churcher, Australian painter, historian, and curator (b. 1931)

2015 – Cocoa Fujiwara, Japanese author and illustrator (b. 1983)

2015 – Carlos Gaviria Díaz, Colombian lawyer and politician (b. 1937)

2015 – Riccardo Ingram, American baseball player and coach (b. 1966)

2015 – Dalibor Vesely, Czech-English historian, author, and academic (b. 1934)

2016 – Ronnie Corbett, Scottish comedian, actor and screenwriter (b. 1930)

2016 – Hans-Dietrich Genscher, German politician (b. 1927)

2016 – Zaha Hadid, Iraqi-born English architect and academic, designed the Bridge Pavilion (b. 1950)

2016 – Imre Kertész, Hungarian author, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1929)

2016 – Denise Robertson, British writer and television broadcaster (b. 1932)

2017 – Gilbert Baker, American artist and LGBT rights activist (b. 1951)

2017 – James Rosenquist, American artist (b. 1933)