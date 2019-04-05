This Day in History – April 7

Events

451 – Attila the Hun sacks the town of Metz and attacks other cities in Gaul.

529 – First draft of the Corpus Juris Civilis (a fundamental work in jurisprudence) is issued by Eastern Roman Emperor Justinian I.

611 – Maya king Uneh Chan of Calakmul sacks rival city-state Palenque in southern Mexico.

1141 – Empress Matilda became the first female ruler of England, adopting the title 'Lady of the English'.

1348 – Charles University is founded in Prague.

1521 – Ferdinand Magellan arrives at Cebu.

1541 – Francis Xavier leaves Lisbon on a mission to the Portuguese East Indies.

1724 – Premiere performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's St John Passion BWV 245 at St. Nicholas Church, Leipzig.

1767 – End of Burmese–Siamese War (1765–67).

1776 – Captain John Barry and the USS Lexington captures the Edward.

1788 – American pioneers to the Northwest Territory establish Marietta, Ohio as the first permanent American settlement in the Northwest Territory.

1789 – Selim III became Sultan of the Ottoman Empire and Caliph of Islam.

1798 – The Mississippi Territory is organized from disputed territory claimed by both the United States and Spain. It is expanded in 1804 and again in 1812.

1805 – Lewis and Clark Expedition: The Corps of Discovery breaks camp among the Mandan tribe and resumes its journey West along the Missouri River.

1805 – German composer Ludwig van Beethoven premiered his Third Symphony, at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna.

1827 – John Walker, an English chemist, sells the first friction match that he had invented the previous year.

1829 – Joseph Smith, founder of the Latter Day Saint movement, commences translation of the Book of Mormon, with Oliver Cowdery as his scribe.

1831 – Emperor Pedro I of Brazil resigns. He goes to his native Portugal to become King Pedro IV.

1862 – American Civil War: The Union's Army of the Tennessee and the Army of the Ohio defeat the Confederate Army of Mississippi near Shiloh, Tennessee.

1868 – Thomas D'Arcy McGee, one of the Canadian Fathers of Confederation, is assassinated by a Fenian activist.

1890 – Completion of the first Lake Biwa Canal.

1906 – Mount Vesuvius erupts and devastates Naples.

1906 – The Algeciras Conference gives France and Spain control over Morocco.

1908 – H. H. Asquith of the Liberal Party takes office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, succeeding Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman.

1922 – The United States Secretary of the Interior leases federal petroleum reserves to private oil companies on excessively generous terms.

1927 – The first long-distance public television broadcast (from Washington, D.C., to New York City, displaying the image of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover).

1933 – Prohibition in the United States is repealed for beer of no more than 3.2% alcohol by weight, eight months before the ratification of the XXI amendment. (Now celebrated as National Beer Day in the United States.)

1940 – Booker T. Washington becomes the first African American to be depicted on a United States postage stamp.

1943 – The Holocaust in Ukraine: In Terebovlia, Germans order 1,100 Jews to undress and march through the city to the nearby village of Plebanivka, where they are shot and buried in ditches.

1943 – Ioannis Rallis becomes collaborationist Prime Minister of Greece during the Axis Occupation.

1945 – World War II: The Yamato, one of the two largest battleships ever constructed, is sunk by American aircraft during Operation Ten-Go.

1945 – World War II: Visoko is liberated by the 7th, 9th, and 17th Krajina brigades from the Tenth division of Yugoslav Partisan forces.

1946 – Syria's independence from France is officially recognised.

1948 – The World Health Organization is established by the United Nations.

1949 – The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical South Pacific opened on Broadway; it would run for 1,925 performances and win ten Tony Awards.

1954 – United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower gives his "domino theory" speech during a news conference.

1955 – Winston Churchill resigns as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom amid indications of failing health.

1964 – IBM announces the System/360.

1964 – A bulldozer kills Rev. Bruce W. Klunder, a civil rights activist, during a school segregation protest in Cleveland, Ohio, sparking a riot.

1965 – Representatives of the National Congress of American Indians testify before members of the US Senate against the termination of the Colville tribe in Washington DC.[1]

1968 – Motor racing world champion Jim Clark is killed in an accident during a Formula Two race at Hockenheim.

1969 – The Internet's symbolic birth date: Publication of RFC 1.

1971 – President Richard Nixon announces his decision to quicken the pace of Vietnamization.

1976 – Member of Parliament and suspected spy John Stonehouse resigns from the Labour Party (UK) after being arrested for faking his own death.

1977 – German Federal prosecutor Siegfried Buback and his driver are shot by two Red Army Faction members while waiting at a red light.

1978 – Development of the neutron bomb is canceled by President Jimmy Carter.

1980 – During the Iran hostage crisis, the United States severs relations with Iran.

1983 – During STS-6, astronauts Story Musgrave and Don Peterson perform the first Space Shuttle spacewalk.

1989 – Soviet submarine Komsomolets sinks in the Barents Sea off the coast of Norway killing 42 sailors.

1990 – Iran–Contra affair: John Poindexter is found guilty of five charges for his part in the scandal (the conviction is later reversed on appeal).

1990 – A fire breaks out on the passenger ferry Scandinavian Star, killing 159 people.

1994 – Rwandan genocide: Massacres of Tutsis begin in Kigali, Rwanda.

1994 – Auburn Calloway attempts to destroy Federal Express Flight 705 in order to allow his family to benefit from his life insurance policy.

1995 – First Chechen War: Russian paramilitary troops begin a massacre of civilians in Samashki, Chechnya.

1999 – The World Trade Organization rules in favor of the United States in its long-running trade dispute with the European Union over bananas.

2001 – Mars Odyssey is launched.

2003 – U.S. troops capture Baghdad; Saddam Hussein's regime falls two days later.

2009 – Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori is sentenced to 25 years in prison for ordering killings and kidnappings by security forces.

2009 – Mass protests begin across Moldova under the belief that results from the parliamentary election are fraudulent.

2017 – The 2017 Stockholm attack kills five and injures fifteen others.

Births

1206 – Otto II Wittelsbach, Duke of Bavaria (d. 1253)

1330 – John, 3rd Earl of Kent, English nobleman (d. 1352)

1470 – Edward Stafford, 2nd Earl of Wiltshire (d. 1498)

1506 – Francis Xavier, Spanish missionary and saint, co-founded the Society of Jesus (d. 1552)

1539 – Tobias Stimmer, Swiss painter and illustrator (d. 1584)

1613 – Gerrit Dou, Dutch painter (d. 1675)

1644 – François de Neufville, duc de Villeroy, French general (d. 1730)

1648 – John Sheffield, 1st Duke of Buckingham and Normanby, English poet and politician, Lord President of the Council (d. 1721)

1652 – Pope Clement XII (d. 1740)

1713 – Nicola Sala, Italian composer and theorist (d. 1801)

1718 – Hugh Blair, Scottish minister and author (d. 1800)

1727 – Michel Adanson, French botanist, entomologist, and mycologist (d. 1806)

1763 – Domenico Dragonetti, Italian bassist and composer (d. 1846)

1770 – William Wordsworth, English poet (d. 1850)

1772 – Charles Fourier, French philosopher and author (d. 1837)

1780 – William Ellery Channing, American preacher and theologian (d. 1842)

1803 – James Curtiss, American journalist and politician, 11th Mayor of Chicago (d. 1859)

1803 – Flora Tristan, French author and activist (d. 1844)

1811 – Hasan Tahsini, Albanian astronomer, mathematician, and philosopher (d. 1881)

1848 – Randall Davidson, Scottish archbishop (d. 1930)

1859 – Walter Camp, American football player and coach (d. 1925)

1860 – Will Keith Kellogg, American businessman, founded the Kellogg Company (d. 1951)

1867 – Holger Pedersen, Danish linguist and academic (d. 1953)

1870 – Gustav Landauer, Jewish-German theorist and activist (d. 1919)

1871 – Epifanio de los Santos, Filipino jurist, historian, and scholar (d. 1927)

1873 – John McGraw, American baseball player and manager (d. 1934)

1874 – Frederick Carl Frieseke, German-American painter (d. 1939)

1876 – Fay Moulton, American sprinter, football player, coach, and lawyer (d. 1945)

1882 – Bert Ironmonger, Australian cricketer (d. 1971)

1882 – Kurt von Schleicher, German general and politician, 23rd Chancellor of Germany (d. 1934)

1883 – Gino Severini, Italian-French painter and author (d. 1966)

1884 – Clement Smoot, American golfer (d. 1963)

1886 – Ed Lafitte, American baseball player and soldier (d. 1971)

1889 – Gabriela Mistral, Chilean poet and educator, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1957)

1890 – Paul Berth, Danish footballer (d. 1969)

1890 – Marjory Stoneman Douglas, American journalist and activist (d. 1998)

1891 – Ole Kirk Christiansen, Danish businessman, founded the Lego Group (d. 1958)

1893 – Allen Dulles, American lawyer and diplomat, 5th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1969)

1895 – John Flannagan, American soldier and sculptor (d. 1942)

1895 – Margarete Schön, German actress (d. 1985)

1896 – Frits Peutz, Dutch architect, designed the Glaspaleis (d. 1974)

1897 – Erich Löwenhardt, Polish-German lieutenant and pilot (d. 1918)

1897 – Walter Winchell, American journalist and radio host (d. 1972)

1899 – Robert Casadesus, French pianist and composer (d. 1972)

1900 – Adolf Dymsza, Polish actor (d. 1975)

1900 – Tebbs Lloyd Johnson, English race walker (d. 1984)

1902 – Eduard Eelma, Estonian footballer (d. 1941)

1903 – M. Balasundaram, Sri Lankan lawyer and politician (d. 1965)

1903 – Edwin T. Layton, American admiral (d. 1984)

1904 – Roland Wilson, Australian economist and statistician (d. 1996)

1908 – Percy Faith, Canadian composer, conductor, and bandleader (d. 1976)

1909 – Robert Charroux, French author and critic (d. 1978)

1909 – Pete Zaremba, American hammer thrower (d. 1994)

1913 – Louise Currie, American actress (d. 2013)

1913 – Charles Vanik, American soldier, judge, and politician (d. 2007)

1914 – Ralph Flanagan, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1995)

1915 – Stanley Adams, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1977)

1915 – Billie Holiday, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1959)

1915 – Henry Kuttner, American author (d. 1958)

1916 – Anthony Caruso, American actor (d. 2003)

1917 – R. G. Armstrong, American actor and playwright (d. 2012)

1918 – Bobby Doerr, American baseball player and coach (d. 2017)

1919 – Roger Lemelin, Canadian author and screenwriter (d. 1992)

1919 – Edoardo Mangiarotti, Italian fencer (d. 2012)

1920 – Ravi Shankar, Indian-American sitar player and composer (d. 2012)

1921 – Feza Gürsey, Turkish mathematician and physicist (d. 1992)

1922 – Mongo Santamaría, Cuban-American drummer (d. 2003)

1924 – Johannes Mario Simmel, Austrian-English author and screenwriter (d. 2009)

1925 – Chaturanan Mishra, Indian trade union leader and politician (d. 2011)

1925 – Jan van Roessel, Dutch footballer (d. 2011)

1927 – Babatunde Olatunji, Nigerian-American drummer, educator, and activist (d. 2003)

1927 – Leonid Shcherbakov, Russian triple jumper

1928 – James Garner, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2014)

1928 – Alan J. Pakula, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1998)

1928 – James White, Northern Irish author and educator (d. 1999)

1929 – Bob Denard, French soldier (d. 2007)

1929 – Joe Gallo, American gangster (d. 1972)

1930 – Jane Priestman, English interior designer

1930 – Yves Rocher, French businessman, founded the Yves Rocher Company (d. 2009)

1930 – Andrew Sachs, German-English actor and screenwriter (d. 2016)

1930 – Roger Vergé, French chef and restaurateur (d. 2015)

1931 – Donald Barthelme, American short story writer and novelist (d. 1989)

1931 – Daniel Ellsberg, American activist and author

1932 – Cal Smith, American singer and guitarist (d. 2013)

1933 – Wayne Rogers, American actor, investor, and producer (d. 2015)

1933 – Sakıp Sabancı, Turkish businessman and philanthropist (d. 2004)

1934 – Ian Richardson, Scottish-English actor (d. 2007)

1935 – Bobby Bare, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1935 – Hodding Carter III, American journalist and politician, Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs

1937 – Charlie Thomas, American singer

1938 – Jerry Brown, American lawyer and politician, 34th and 39th Governor of California

1938 – Spencer Dryden, American drummer (d. 2005)

1938 – Freddie Hubbard, American trumpet player and composer (d. 2008)

1938 – Iris Johansen, American author

1939 – Francis Ford Coppola, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1939 – David Frost, English journalist and game show host (d. 2013)

1939 – Gary Kellgren, American record producer, co-founded Record Plant (d. 1977)

1939 – Brett Whiteley, Australian painter (d. 1992)

1940 – Marju Lauristin, Estonian academic and politician, 1st Estonian Minister of Social Affairs

1941 – James Di Pasquale, American composer

1941 – Peter Fluck, English puppet maker and illustrator

1941 – Cornelia Frances, English-Australian actress (d. 2018)

1941 – Gorden Kaye, English actor (d. 2017)

1942 – Jeetendra, Indian actor, TV and film producer

1943 – Mick Abrahams, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Dennis Amiss, English cricketer and manager

1944 – Shel Bachrach, American insurance broker, investor, businessman and philanthropist

1944 – Warner Fusselle, American sportscaster (d. 2012)

1944 – Julia Phillips, American film producer and author (d. 2002)

1944 – Gerhard Schröder, German lawyer and politician, 7th Chancellor of Germany

1944 – Bill Stoneman, American baseball player and manager

1945 – Megas, Icelandic singer-songwriter

1945 – Gerry Cottle, English businessman

1945 – Marilyn Friedman, American philosopher and academic

1945 – Martyn Lewis, Welsh journalist and author

1945 – Joël Robuchon, French chef and author (d. 2018)

1945 – Werner Schroeter, German director and screenwriter (d. 2010)

1945 – Hans van Hemert, Dutch songwriter and producer

1946 – Zaid Abdul-Aziz, American basketball player

1946 – Colette Besson, French runner and educator (d. 2005)

1946 – Herménégilde Chiasson, Canadian poet, playwright, and politician, 29th Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick

1946 – Stan Winston, American special effects designer and makeup artist (d. 2008)

1947 – Patricia Bennett, American singer

1947 – Florian Schneider, German singer and drummer

1947 – Michèle Torr, French singer and author

1948 – John Oates, American singer-songwriter guitarist, and producer

1949 – Mitch Daniels, American academic and politician, 49th Governor of Indiana

1950 – Brian J. Doyle, American press secretary

1951 – Bruce Gary, American drummer (d. 2006)

1951 – Janis Ian, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – David Baulcombe, English geneticist and academic

1952 – Jane Frederick, American hurdler and heptathlete

1952 – Gilles Valiquette, Canadian actor, singer, and producer

1952 – Dennis Hayden, American actor

1953 – Douglas Kell, English biochemist and academic

1954 – Jackie Chan, Hong Kong martial artist, actor, stuntman, director, producer, and screenwriter

1954 – Tony Dorsett, American football player

1955 – Tim Cochran, American mathematician and academic (d. 2014)

1955 – Gregg Jarrett, American lawyer and journalist

1956 – Annika Billström, Swedish businesswoman and politician, 16th Mayor of Stockholm

1956 – Christopher Darden, American lawyer and author

1956 – Georg Werthner, Austrian decathlete

1957 – Kim Kap-soo, South Korean actor

1957 – Thelma Walker, British politician

1958 – Brian Haner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Hindrek Kesler, Estonian architect

1960 – Buster Douglas, American boxer and actor

1960 – Sandy Powell, English costume designer

1961 – Thurl Bailey, American basketball player and actor

1961 – Pascal Olmeta, French footballer

1961 – Brigitte van der Burg, Tanzanian-Dutch geographer and politician

1962 – Jon Cruddas, English lawyer and politician

1962 – Andrew Hampsten, American cyclist

1963 – Jaime de Marichalar, Spanish businessman

1963 – Nick Herbert, English businessman and politician, Minister for Policing

1963 – Dave Johnson, American decathlete and educator

1964 – Jace Alexander, American actor and director

1964 – Russell Crowe, New Zealand-Australian actor

1964 – Steve Graves, Canadian ice hockey player

1965 – Bill Bellamy, American comedian, actor, and producer

1965 – Rozalie Hirs, Dutch composer and poet

1965 – Alison Lapper, English painter and photographer

1965 – Nenad Vučinić, Serbian-New Zealand basketball player and coach

1966 – Richard Gomez, Filipino actor and politician

1966 – Gary Wilkinson, English snooker player

1967 – Artemis Gounaki, Greek-German singer-songwriter

1967 – Bodo Illgner, German footballer

1967 – Simone Schilder, Dutch tennis player

1968 – Duncan Armstrong, Australian swimmer and sportscaster

1968 – Jennifer Lynch, American actress, director, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – Jože Možina, Slovenian historian, sociologist and journalist

1968 – Vasiliy Sokov, Russian triple jumper

1969 – Ricky Watters, American football player

1970 – Leif Ove Andsnes, Norwegian pianist and educator

1971 – Guillaume Depardieu, French actor (d. 2008)

1971 – Victor Kraatz, German-Canadian figure skater

1972 – Tim Peake, British astronaut

1973 – Marco Delvecchio, Italian footballer

1973 – Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Dutch lawyer and politician, Dutch Minister of Defence

1973 – Carole Montillet, French skier

1973 – Christian O'Connell, British radio DJ and presenter

1973 – Brett Tomko, American baseball player

1975 – Karin Dreijer Andersson, Swedish singer-songwriter and producer

1975 – Ronde Barber, American football player and sportscaster

1975 – Tiki Barber, American football player and journalist

1975 – Ronnie Belliard, American baseball player

1975 – John Cooper, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1975 – Simon Woolford, Australian rugby league player

1976 – Kevin Alejandro, American actor and producer

1976 – Martin Buß, German high jumper

1976 – Jessica Lee, English lawyer and politician

1976 – Barbara Jane Reams, American actress

1976 – Gang Qiang, Chinese anchor

1978 – Jo Appleby, English soprano

1978 – Duncan James, English singer-songwriter and actor

1978 – Lilia Osterloh, American tennis player

1979 – Adrián Beltré, Dominican-American baseball player

1979 – Patrick Crayton, American football player

1979 – Pascal Dupuis, Canadian ice hockey player

1979 – Danny Sandoval, Venezuelan-American baseball player

1980 – Dragan Bogavac, Montenegrin footballer

1980 – Tetsuji Tamayama, Japanese actor

1981 – Hitoe Arakaki, Japanese singer

1981 – Kazuki Watanabe, Japanese songwriter and guitarist (d. 2000)

1981 – Vanessa Olivarez, American singer-songwriter, and actress

1981 – Suzann Pettersen, Norwegian golfer

1982 – Silvana Arias, Peruvian actress

1982 – Sonjay Dutt, American wrestler

1982 – Kelli Young, English singer

1983 – Hamish Davidson, Australian musician

1983 – Franck Ribéry, French footballer

1983 – Jon Stead, English footballer

1983 – Jakub Smrž, Czech motorcycle rider

1983 – Janar Talts, Estonian basketball player

1984 – Hiroko Shimabukuro, Japanese singer

1985 – KC Concepcion, Filipino actress and singer

1985 – Humza Yousaf, Scottish politician

1986 – Brooke Brodack, American comedian

1986 – Jack Duarte, Mexican actor, singer, and guitarist (Eme 15)

1986 – Andi Fraggs, English singer-songwriter and producer

1986 – Christian Fuchs, Austrian footballer

1987 – Martín Cáceres, Uruguayan footballer

1987 – Eelco Sintnicolaas, Dutch decathlete

1987 – Jamar Smith, American football player

1988 – Antonio Piccolo, Italian footballer

1988 – Ed Speleers, English actor and producer

1989 – Franco Di Santo, Argentinian footballer

1989 – Mitchell Pearce, Australian rugby league player

1989 – Teddy Riner, French judoka

1990 – Anna Bogomazova, Russian-American kick-boxer, martial artist, and wrestler

1990 – Sorana Cîrstea, Romanian tennis player

1990 – Trent Cotchin, Australian footballer

1991 – Luka Milivojević, Serbian footballer

1991 – Anne-Marie, English singer-songwriter

1992 – Andreea Acatrinei, Romanian gymnast

1992 – Guilherme Negueba, Brazilian footballer

1993 – Ichinojō Takashi, Mongolian sumo wrestler

1994 – Johanna Allik, Estonian figure skater

1994 – Aaron Gray, Australian rugby league player

1997 – Rafaela Gómez, Ecuadorian tennis player

Deaths

AD 30 – Jesus Christ of Nazareth, (possible date of the crucifixion)[2][3][4] (b. circa 4 BC)

821 – George the Standard-Bearer, archbishop of Mytilene (b. c. 776)

924 – Berengar I of Italy (b. 845)

1206 – Frederick I, Duke of Lorraine

1340 – Bolesław Jerzy II of Mazovia (b. 1308)

1498 – Charles VIII of France (b. 1470)

1499 – Galeotto I Pico, Duke of Mirandola (b. 1442)

1501 – Minkhaung II, king of Ava (b. 1446)

1606 – Edward Oldcorne, English martyr (b. 1561)

1614 – El Greco, Greek-Spanish painter and sculptor (b. 1541)

1638 – Shimazu Tadatsune, Japanese daimyō (b. 1576)

1651 – Lennart Torstensson, Swedish field marshal and engineer (b. 1603)

1658 – Juan Eusebio Nieremberg, Spanish mystic and philosopher (b. 1595)

1661 – Sir William Brereton, 1st Baronet, English commander and politician (b. 1604)

1663 – Francis Cooke, English-American settler (b. 1583)

1668 – William Davenant, English poet and playwright (b. 1606)

1719 – Jean-Baptiste de La Salle, French priest and saint, founded the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools (b. 1651)

1739 – Dick Turpin, English criminal (b. 1705)

1747 – Leopold I, Prince of Anhalt-Dessau (b. 1676)

1761 – Thomas Bayes, English minister and mathematician (b. 1701)

1766 – Tiberius Hemsterhuis, Dutch philologist and critic (b. 1685)

1767 – Franz Sparry, Austrian composer and director (b. 1715)

1782 – Taksin, Thai king (b. 1734)

1789 – Abdul Hamid I, Ottoman sultan (b. 1725)

1789 – Petrus Camper, Dutch physician, anatomist, and physiologist (b. 1722)

1801 – Noël François de Wailly, French lexicographer and author (b. 1724)

1804 – Toussaint Louverture, Haitian general (b. 1743)

1811 – Garsevan Chavchavadze, Georgian diplomat and politician (b. 1757)

1823 – Jacques Charles, French physicist and mathematician (b. 1746)

1833 – Antoni Radziwiłł, Lithuanian composer and politician (b. 1775)

1836 – William Godwin, English journalist and author (b. 1756)

1849 – Pedro Ignacio de Castro Barros, Argentinian priest and politician (b. 1777)

1850 – William Lisle Bowles, English poet and critic (b. 1762)

1858 – Anton Diabelli, Austrian composer and publisher (b. 1781)

1868 – Thomas D'Arcy McGee, Irish-Canadian journalist, activist, and politician (b. 1825)

1885 – Karl Theodor Ernst von Siebold, German physiologist and zoologist (b. 1804)

1889 – Youssef Bey Karam[5], Lebanese soldier and politician (b. 1823)

1891 – P. T. Barnum, American businessman and politician, co-founded The Barnum & Bailey Circus (b. 1810)

1917 – Spyridon Samaras, Greek composer and playwright (b. 1861)

1918 – David Kolehmainen, Finnish wrestler (b. 1885)

1918 – George E. Ohr, American potter (b. 1857)

1920 – Karl Binding, German lawyer and jurist (b. 1841)

1922 – James McGowen, Australian politician, 18th Premier of New South Wales (b. 1855)

1928 – Alexander Bogdanov, Russian physician, philosopher, and author (b. 1873)

1932 – Grigore Constantinescu, Romanian priest and journalist (b. 1875)

1938 – Suzanne Valadon, French painter (b. 1865)

1939 – Joseph Lyons, Australian educator and politician, 10th Prime Minister of Australia (b. 1879)

1943 – Jovan Dučić, Serbian-American poet and diplomat (b. 1871)

1943 – Alexandre Millerand, French lawyer and politician, 12th President of France (b. 1859)

1947 – Henry Ford, American engineer and businessman, founded the Ford Motor Company (b. 1863)

1949 – John Gourlay, Canadian soccer player (b. 1872)

1950 – Walter Huston, Canadian-American actor and singer (b. 1883)

1955 – Theda Bara, American actress (b. 1885)

1956 – Fred Appleby, English runner (b. 1879)

1960 – Henri Guisan, Swiss general (b. 1874)

1965 – Roger Leger, Canadian ice hockey player (b. 1919)

1966 – Walt Hansgen, American race car driver (b. 1919)

1968 – Edwin Baker, Canadian co-founder of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) (b. 1893)

1968 – Jim Clark, Scottish race car driver (b. 1936)

1972 – Joe Gallo, American gangster (b. 1929)

1972 – Abeid Karume, Tanzanian politician, 1st President of Zanzibar (b. 1905)

1981 – Kit Lambert, English record producer and manager (b. 1935)

1981 – Norman Taurog, American director and screenwriter (b. 1899)

1982 – Harald Ertl, Austrian race car driver and journalist (b. 1948)

1984 – Frank Church, American soldier, lawyer, and politician (b. 1924)

1985 – Carl Schmitt, German philosopher and jurist (b. 1888)

1986 – Leonid Kantorovich, Russian mathematician and economist (b. 1912)

1990 – Ronald Evans, American captain, engineer, and astronaut (b. 1933)

1991 – Memduh Ünlütürk, Turkish general (b. 1913)

1992 – Ace Bailey, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (b. 1903)

1992 – Antonis Tritsis, Greek high jumper and politician, 71st Mayor of Athens (b. 1937)

1994 – Lee Brilleaux, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1952)

1994 – Albert Guðmundsson, Icelandic footballer, manager, and politician (b. 1923)

1994 – Golo Mann, German historian and author (b. 1909)

1994 – Agathe Uwilingiyimana, Rwandan chemist, academic, and politician, Prime Minister of Rwanda (b. 1953)

1995 – Philip Jebb, English architect and politician (b. 1927)

1997 – Luis Aloma, Cuban-American baseball player (b. 1923)

1997 – Georgy Shonin, Ukrainian-Russian general, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1935)

1998 – Alex Schomburg, Puerto Rican-American painter and illustrator (b. 1905)

1999 – Heinz Lehmann, German-Canadian psychiatrist and academic (b. 1911)

2001 – David Graf, American actor (b. 1950)

2001 – Beatrice Straight, American actress (b. 1914)

2002 – John Agar, American actor (b. 1921)

2003 – Cecile de Brunhoff, French pianist and author (b. 1903)

2003 – David Greene, English-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1921)

2004 – Victor Argo, American actor (b. 1934)

2004 – Konstantinos Kallias, Greek politician (b. 1901)

2005 – Cliff Allison, English race car driver (b. 1932)

2005 – Grigoris Bithikotsis, Greek singer-songwriter (b. 1922)

2005 – Bob Kennedy, American baseball player, coach, and manager (b. 1920)

2005 – Melih Kibar, Turkish composer and educator (b. 1951)

2007 – Johnny Hart, American author and illustrator (b. 1931)

2007 – Barry Nelson, American actor (b. 1917)

2008 – Ludu Daw Amar, Burmese journalist and author (b. 1915)

2009 – Dave Arneson, American game designer, co-created Dungeons & Dragons (b. 1947)

2011 – Pierre Gauvreau, Canadian painter (b. 1922)

2012 – Steven Kanumba, Tanzanian actor and director (b. 1984)

2012 – Satsue Mito, Japanese zoologist and academic (b. 1914)

2012 – Ignatius Moses I Daoud, Syrian cardinal (b. 1930)

2012 – David E. Pergrin, American colonel and engineer (b. 1917)

2012 – Bashir Ahmed Qureshi, Pakistani politician (b. 1959)

2012 – Mike Wallace, American television news journalist (b. 1918)

2013 – Marty Blake, American businessman (b. 1927)

2013 – Les Blank, American director and producer (b. 1935)

2013 – Andy Johns, English-American record producer (b. 1950)

2013 – Lilly Pulitzer, American fashion designer (b. 1931)

2013 – Irma Ravinale, Italian composer and educator (b. 1937)

2013 – Mickey Rose, American screenwriter (b. 1935)

2013 – Carl Williams, American boxer (b. 1959)

2014 – George Dureau, American painter and photographer (b. 1930)

2014 – James Alexander Green, American-English mathematician and academic (b. 1926)

2014 – V. K. Murthy, Indian cinematographer (b. 1923)

2014 – Zeituni Onyango, Kenyan-American computer programmer (b. 1952)

2014 – John Shirley-Quirk, English opera singer (b. 1931)

2014 – George Shuffler, American guitarist (b. 1925)

2014 – Josep Maria Subirachs, Spanish sculptor and painter (b. 1927)

2014 – Royce Waltman, American basketball player and coach (b. 1942)

2015 – Tim Babcock, American soldier and politician, 16th Governor of Montana (b. 1919)

2015 – José Capellán, Dominican-American baseball player (b. 1981)

2015 – Stan Freberg, American puppeteer, voice actor, and singer (b. 1926)

2015 – Richard Henyekane, South African footballer (b. 1983)

2015 – Geoffrey Lewis, American actor (b. 1935)

2016 – Blackjack Mulligan, American professional wrestler (b. 1942)