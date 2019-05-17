Events

639 – Ashina Jiesheshuai and his tribesmen assaulted Emperor Taizong at Jiucheng Palace.

715 – Pope Gregory II is elected.

1051 – Henry I of France is married to Anne of Kiev.

1268 – Principality of Antioch falls after sack of Antioch by Baibars.

1445 – John II of Castile defeats the Infantes of Aragon at the First Battle of Olmedo.

1499 – Catherine of Aragon is married by proxy to Arthur, Prince of Wales. Catherine is 13 and Arthur is 12.

1535 – French explorer Jacques Cartier sets sail on his second voyage to North America with three ships, 110 men, and Chief Donnacona's two sons (whom Cartier had kidnapped during his first voyage).

1536 – Anne Boleyn, the second wife of Henry VIII of England, is beheaded for adultery, treason, and incest.

1542 – The Prome Kingdom falls to the Taungoo Dynasty in present-day Myanmar.

1568 – Queen Elizabeth I of England orders the arrest of Mary, Queen of Scots.

1643 – Thirty Years' War: French forces under the duc d'Enghien decisively defeat Spanish forces at the Battle of Rocroi, marking the symbolic end of Spain as a dominant land power.

1649 – An Act of Parliament declaring England a Commonwealth is passed by the Long Parliament. England would be a republic for the next eleven years.

1655 – The Invasion of Jamaica begins during the Anglo-Spanish War.

1743 – Jean-Pierre Christin developed the centigrade temperature scale.

1749 – King George II of Great Britain grants the Ohio Company a charter of land around the forks of the Ohio River.

1776 – American Revolutionary War: A Continental Army garrison surrenders in the Battle of The Cedars.

1780 – New England's Dark Day, an unusual darkening of the day sky was observed over the New England states and parts of Canada.

1802 – Napoleon Bonaparte founds the Legion of Honour.

1828 – U.S. President John Quincy Adams signs the Tariff of 1828 into law, protecting wool manufacturers in the United States.

1845 – Captain Sir John Franklin and his ill-fated Arctic expedition depart from Greenhithe, England.

1848 – Mexican–American War: Mexico ratifies the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo thus ending the war and ceding California, Nevada, Utah and parts of four other modern-day U.S. states to the United States for US$15 million.

1911 – Parks Canada, the world's first national park service, is established as the Dominion Parks Branch under the Department of the Interior.

1917 – The Norwegian football club Rosenborg BK is founded.

1919 – Mustafa Kemal Atatürk lands at Samsun on the Anatolian Black Sea coast, initiating what is later termed the Turkish War of Independence.

1921 – The United States Congress passes the Emergency Quota Act establishing national quotas on immigration.

1922 – The Young Pioneer Organization of the Soviet Union is established.

1934 – Zveno and the Bulgarian Army engineer a coup d'état and install Kimon Georgiev as the new Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

1942 – World War II: In the aftermath of the Battle of the Coral Sea, Task Force 16 heads to Pearl Harbor.

1950 – A barge containing munitions destined for Pakistan explodes in the harbor at South Amboy, New Jersey, devastating the city.

1950 – Egypt announces that the Suez Canal is closed to Israeli ships and commerce.

1959 – The North Vietnamese Army establishes Group 559, whose responsibility is to determine how to maintain supply lines to South Vietnam; the resulting route is the Ho Chi Minh trail.

1961 – Venera program: Venera 1 becomes the first man-made object to fly by another planet by passing Venus (the probe had lost contact with Earth a month earlier and did not send back any data).

1961 – At Silchar Railway Station, Assam, 11 Bengalis die when police open fire on protesters demanding state recognition of Bengali language in the Bengali Language Movement.

1962 – A birthday salute to U.S. President John F. Kennedy takes place at Madison Square Garden, New York City. The highlight is Marilyn Monroe's rendition of "Happy Birthday".

1963 – The New York Post Sunday Magazine publishes Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter from Birmingham Jail.

1971 – Mars probe program: Mars 2 is launched by the Soviet Union.

1986 – The Firearm Owners Protection Act is signed into law by U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

1991 – Croatians vote for independence in a referendum.

1997 – The Sierra Gorda biosphere, the most ecologically diverse region in Mexico, is established as a result of grassroots efforts.

2007 – President of Romania Traian Băsescu survives an impeachment referendum and returns to office from suspension.

2010 – The Royal Thai Armed Forces concludes its crackdown on protests by forcing the surrender of United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship leaders.

2012 – Three gas cylinder bombs explode in front of a vocational school in the Italian city of Brindisi, killing one person and injuring five others.

2012 – A car bomb explodes near a military complex in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, killing nine people.

2015 – The Refugio oil spill deposited 142,800 U.S. gallons (3,400 barrels) of crude oil onto an area in California considered one of the most biologically diverse coastlines of the west coast.

2016 – EgyptAir Flight 804 crashes into the Mediterranean Sea while traveling from Paris to Cairo, killing all on board.

2018 – The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is held at St George's Chapel, Windsor, with an estimated global audience of 1.9 billion.

701 – Li Bai, Chinese poet (d. 762)

1400 – John Stourton, 1st Baron Stourton, English Baron (d. 1462)

1462 – Baccio D'Agnolo, Italian woodcarver, sculptor and architect (d. 1543)

1476 – Helena of Moscow, Grand Duchess consort of Lithuania and Queen consort of Poland (d. 1513)

1593 – Jacob Jordaens, Flemish painter and illustrator (d. 1678)

1593 – Claude Vignon, French painter (d. 1670)

1616 – Johann Jakob Froberger, German organist and composer (d. 1667)

1639 – Charles Weston, 3rd Earl of Portland, English soldier and noble (d. 1665)

1700 – José de Escandón, 1st Count of Sierra Gorda, Spanish sergeant and politician (d. 1770)

1724 – Augustus Hervey, 3rd Earl of Bristol, English admiral and politician, Chief Secretary for Ireland (d. 1779)

1744 – Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, German-born Queen to George III of the United Kingdom (d. 1818)

1762 – Johann Gottlieb Fichte, German philosopher and academic (d. 1814)

1773 – Arthur Aikin, English chemist and mineralogist (d. 1854)

1782 – Prince Ivan Paskevich, Imperial Russian military leader (d. 1856)

1795 – Johns Hopkins, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1873)

1800 – George Washington Whistler, American civil engineer (d. 1849)

1827 – Paul-Armand Challemel-Lacour, French academic and politician, French Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1896)

1832 – James Watney, Jr., English politician, brewer and cricketer (d. 1886)

1857 – John Jacob Abel, American biochemist and pharmacologist (d. 1938)

1861 – Nellie Melba, Australian soprano and actress (d. 1931)

1871 – Walter Russell, American painter, sculptor, and author (d. 1963)

1874 – Gilbert Jessop, English cricketer and soldier (d. 1955)

1878 – Alfred Laliberté, Canadian sculptor and painter (d. 1953)

1879 – Nancy Astor, Viscountess Astor, American-English politician (d. 1964)

1880 – Albert Richardson, English architect and educator, designed the Manchester Opera House (d. 1964)

1881 – official birthday of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Turkish field marshal and statesman, 1st President of Turkey (d. 1938)

1884 – David Munson, American runner (d. 1953)

1886 – Francis Biddle, American lawyer and judge, 58th United States Attorney General (d. 1968)

1887 – Ion Jalea, Romanian soldier and sculptor (d. 1983)

1889 – Tản Đà, Vietnamese poet and author (d. 1939)

1889 – Henry B. Richardson, American archer (d. 1963)

1890 – Eveline Adelheid von Maydell, German-American illustrator (d. 1962)

1890 – Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese politician, 1st President of Vietnam (d. 1969)

1891 – Oswald Boelcke, German captain and pilot (d. 1916)

1893 – H. Bonciu, Romanian author, poet, and journalist (d. 1950)

1897 – Frank Luke, American lieutenant and pilot, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1918)

1898 – Julius Evola, Italian philosopher and painter (d. 1974)

1899 – Lothar Rădăceanu, Romanian journalist, linguist, and politician (d. 1955)

1902 – Lubka Kolessa, Ukrainian-Canadian pianist and educator (d. 1997)

1903 – Ruth Ella Moore, American scientist (d. 1994)

1906 – Bruce Bennett, American shot putter and actor (d. 2007)

1908 – Manik Bandopadhyay, Indian author, poet, and playwright (d. 1956)

1908 – Merriam Modell, American author (d. 1994)

1908 – Percy Williams, Canadian sprinter (d. 1982)

1909 – Nicholas Winton, English banker and humanitarian (d. 2015)

1910 – Alan Melville, South African cricketer (d. 1983)

1913 – Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, Indian lawyer and politician, 6th President of India (d. 1996)

1914 – Max Perutz, Austrian-English biologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2002)

1914 – Alex Shibicky, Canadian ice hockey player (d. 2005)

1914 – John Vachon, American photographer and journalist (d. 1975)

1915 – Renée Asherson, English actress (d. 2014)

1918 – Abraham Pais, Dutch-American physicist, historian, and academic (d. 2000)

1919 – Georgie Auld, Canadian-American saxophonist, clarinet player, and bandleader (d. 1990)

1919 – Mitja Ribičič, Italian-Slovenian soldier and politician, 25th Prime Minister of Yugoslavia (d. 2013)

1920 – Tina Strobos, Dutch psychiatrist known for rescuing Jews during World War II (d. 2012)[1]

1921 – Leslie Broderick, English lieutenant and pilot (d. 2013)

1921 – Harry W. Brown, American colonel and pilot (d. 1991)

1921 – Daniel Gélin, French actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2002)

1921 – Yuri Kochiyama, American activist (d. 2014)

1921 – Karel van het Reve, Dutch historian and author (d. 1999)

1922 – Arthur Gorrie, Australian hobby shop proprietor (d. 1992)

1924 – Sandy Wilson, English composer and songwriter (d. 2014)

1925 – Pol Pot, Cambodian general and politician, 29th Prime Minister of Cambodia (d. 1998)

1925 – Malcolm X, American minister and activist (d. 1965)

1926 – Edward Parkes, English engineer and academic

1926 – Peter Zadek, German director and screenwriter (d. 2009)

1927 – Serge Lang, French-American mathematician, author and academic (d. 2005)

1928 – Colin Chapman, English engineer and businessman, founded Lotus Cars (d. 1982)

1928 – Thomas Kennedy, English air marshal (d. 2013)

1928 – Gil McDougald, American baseball player and coach (d. 2010)

1928 – Dolph Schayes, American basketball player and coach (d. 2015)

1929 – Helmut Braunlich, German-American violinist and composer (d. 2013)

1929 – Richard Larter, Australian painter (d. 2014)

1929 – John Stroger, American politician (d. 2008)

1930 – Eugene Genovese, American historian and author (d. 2012)

1930 – Lorraine Hansberry, American playwright and director (d. 1965)

1931 – Bob Anderson, English race car driver (d. 1967)

1931 – Trevor Peacock, English actor, screenwriter and songwriter

1932 – Alma Cogan, English singer (d. 1966)

1932 – Paul Erdman, American economist and author (d. 2007)

1932 – Bill Fitch, American basketball player and coach

1932 – Elena Poniatowska, Mexican intellectual and journalist

1933 – Edward de Bono, Maltese physician, author, and academic

1934 – Ruskin Bond, Indian author and poet

1934 – Jim Lehrer, American journalist and author

1935 – David Hartman, American journalist and television personality

1937 – Pat Roach, English wrestler (d. 2004)

1938 – Moisés da Costa Amaral, East Timorese politician (d. 1989)

1938 – Herbie Flowers, English musician

1938 – Igor Ter-Ovanesyan, Ukrainian long jumper and coach

1939 – Livio Berruti, Italian sprinter

1939 – James Fox, English actor

1939 – Nancy Kwan, Hong Kong-American actress and makeup artist

1939 – Jānis Lūsis, Latvian javelin thrower and coach

1939 – Dick Scobee, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1986)

1940 – Jan Janssen, Dutch cyclist

1940 – Mickey Newbury, American country/pop singer-songwriter (d. 2002)

1941 – Nora Ephron, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1941 – Igor Judge, Baron Judge, Maltese-English lawyer and judge, Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales

1942 – Gary Kildall, American computer scientist, founded Digital Research Inc. (d. 1994)

1942 – Robert Kilroy-Silk, English television host and politician

1943 – Eddie May, English footballer and manager (d. 2012)

1943 – Shirrel Rhoades, American author, publisher, and academic

1944 – Peter Mayhew, English-American actor (d. 2019)

1945 – Pete Townshend, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Claude Lelièvre, Belgian activist

1946 – Michele Placido, Italian actor and director

1946 – André the Giant, French-American wrestler and actor (d. 1993)

1947 – Paul Brady, Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1947 – Christopher Chope, English lawyer and politician

1947 – David Helfgott, Australian pianist

1947 – Geraldine Laybourne, American television executive

1948 – Grace Jones, Jamaican-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1949 – Dusty Hill, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1949 – Philip Hunt, Baron Hunt of Kings Heath, English politician

1949 – Archie Manning, American football player

1950 – Tadeusz Ślusarski, Polish pole vaulter (d. 1998)

1951 – Joey Ramone, American singer-songwriter (d. 2001)

1951 – Dick Slater, American wrestler

1952 – Charlie Spedding, English runner

1952 – Bert van Marwijk, Dutch footballer, coach, and manager

1953 – Patrick Hodge, Lord Hodge, Scottish lawyer and judge

1953 – Shavarsh Karapetyan, Armenian finswimmer

1953 – Florin Marin, Romanian footballer and manager

1953 – Victoria Wood, English actress, singer, director, and screenwriter (d. 2016)

1954 – Rick Cerone, American baseball player and sportscaster

1954 – Hōchū Ōtsuka, Japanese voice actor

1954 – Phil Rudd, Australian-New Zealand drummer

1955 – James Gosling, Canadian-American computer scientist, created Java

1956 – Oliver Letwin, English philosopher and politician, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

1956 – Martyn Ware, English keyboard player, songwriter, and producer

1957 – Bill Laimbeer, American basketball player and coach

1957 – James Reyne, Nigerian-Australian singer-songwriter

1961 – Vadim Cojocaru, Moldovan politician

1961 – Gregory Poirier, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1961 – Wayne Van Dorp, Canadian ice hockey player

1963 – Filippo Galli, Italian footballer and manager

1964 – Peter Jackson, Australian rugby league player and sportscaster (d. 1997)

1964 – John Lee, South Korean-American football player

1964 – Miloslav Mečíř, Slovak tennis player

1965 – Maile Flanagan, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1966 – Marc Bureau, Canadian ice hockey player and sportscaster

1966 – Jodi Picoult, American author and educator

1966 – Polly Walker, English actress

1967 – Alexia, Italian singer

1967 – Massimo Taccon, Italian painter and sculptor

1967 – Geraldine Somerville, Irish-born English actress

1968 – Kyle Eastwood, American actor and bass player

1970 – Stuart Cable, Welsh drummer (d. 2010)

1970 – K. J. Choi, South Korean golfer

1970 – Regina Narva, Estonian chess player

1970 – Nia Zulkarnaen, Indonesian actress, singer and producer

1971 – Ross Katz, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1971 – Andres Salumets, Estonian biologist, biochemist, and educator

1972 – Jenny Berggren, Swedish singer-songwriter

1972 – Claudia Karvan, Australian actress, producer, and screenwriter

1973 – Dario Franchitti, Scottish race car driver

1974 – Andrew Johns, Australian rugby league player, coach, and sportscaster

1974 – Emma Shapplin, French soprano

1974 – Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indian actor

1975 – Pretinha, Brazilian footballer

1975 – London Fletcher, American football player

1975 – Josh Paul, American baseball player and manager

1975 – Jonas Renkse, Swedish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1976 – Ed Cota, American basketball player

1976 – Kevin Garnett, American basketball player

1977 – Manuel Almunia, Spanish footballer

1977 – Wouter Hamel, Dutch singer and guitarist

1977 – Brandon Inge, American baseball player

1977 – Natalia Oreiro, Uruguayan singer-songwriter and actress

1978 – Marcus Bent, English footballer

1978 – Dave Bus, Dutch footballer

1979 – Andrea Pirlo, Italian footballer

1979 – Diego Forlan, Uruguayan footballer

1980 – Tony Hackworth, English footballer

1981 – Luciano Figueroa, Argentinian footballer

1981 – Yo Gotti, American rapper

1981 – Michael Leighton, Canadian ice hockey player

1981 – Sina Schielke, German sprinter

1981 – Klaas-Erik Zwering, Dutch swimmer

1982 – Kevin Amankwaah, English footballer

1982 – Pål Steffen Andresen, Norwegian footballer

1982 – Klaas Vantornout, Belgian cyclist

1983 – Michael Che, American comedian

1983 – Jessica Fox, English actress

1984 – Marcedes Lewis, American football player

1985 – Aleister Black, Dutch professional wrestler

1986 – Mario Chalmers, American basketball player

1987 – Michael Angelakos, American singer-songwriter and producer

1987 – David Edgar, Canadian soccer player

1987 – Mariano Torres, Argentinian footballer

1991 – Jordan Pruitt, American singer-songwriter

1992 – Michele Camporese, Italian footballer

1992 – Marshmello, British electronic music producer and DJ [2]

1992 – Ola John, Dutch footballer

1992 – Felise Kaufusi, New Zealand-Tongan rugby league player

1992 – Evgeny Kuznetsov, Russian ice hockey player

1992 – Sam Smith, English singer-songwriter

1993 – Josef Martínez, Venezuelan footballer

1994 – Carlos Guzmán, Mexican footballer

1995 – Taane Milne, New Zealand rugby league player

804 – Alcuin, English monk and scholar (b. 735)

956 – Robert, archbishop of Trier

988 – Dunstan, English archbishop and saint (b. 909)

1102 – Stephen, Count of Blois (b. 1045)

1125 – Vladimir II Monomakh, Grand Duke of Kiev

1164 – Saint Bashnouna, Egyptian saint and martyr

1218 – Otto IV, Holy Roman Emperor

1296 – Pope Celestine V (b. 1215)

1303 – Saint Ivo of Kermartin, French canon lawyer (b. 1253)

1319 – Louis, Count of Évreux (b. 1276)

1389 – Dmitry Donskoy, Grand Prince of Muscovy (b. 1350)

1396 – John I of Aragon (b. 1350)[3]

1526 – Emperor Go-Kashiwabara of Japan (b. 1464)

1531 – Jan Łaski, Polish archbishop and diplomat (b. 1456)

1536 – Anne Boleyn, Queen of England (1533–1536); second wife of Henry VIII of England (b. c. 1501)

1601 – Costanzo Porta, Italian composer (b. 1528)

1609 – García Hurtado de Mendoza, 5th Marquis of Cañete (b. 1535)

1610 – Thomas Sanchez, Spanish priest and theologian (b. 1550)

1623 – Mariam-uz-Zamani, Empress of the Mughal Empire (b. 1542)

1637 – Isaac Beeckman, Dutch scientist and philosopher (b. 1588)

1715 – Charles Montagu, 1st Earl of Halifax, English poet and politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer (b. 1661)

1777 – Button Gwinnett, US founding father (b. 1735)

1786 – John Stanley, English organist and composer (b. 1712)

1795 – Josiah Bartlett, American physician and politician, 4th Governor of New Hampshire (b. 1729)

1795 – James Boswell, Scottish biographer (b. 1740)

1798 – William Byron, 5th Baron Byron, English lieutenant and politician (b. 1722)

1821 – Camille Jordan, French lawyer and politician (b. 1771)

1825 – Claude Henri de Rouvroy, comte de Saint-Simon, French philosopher and theorist (b. 1760)

1831 – Johann Friedrich von Eschscholtz, Estonian-German physician, botanist, and entomologist (b. 1793)

1864 – Nathaniel Hawthorne, American novelist and short story writer (b. 1804)

1865 – Sengge Rinchen, Mongolian general (b. 1811)

1872 – John Baker, English-Australian politician, 2nd Premier of South Australia (b. 1813)

1876 – Guillaume Groen van Prinsterer, Dutch historian and politician (b. 1801)

1885 – Peter W. Barlow, English engineer (b. 1809)

1895 – José Martí, Cuban journalist, poet, and philosopher (b. 1853)

1898 – William Ewart Gladstone, English lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1809)

1901 – Marthinus Wessel Pretorius, South African general and politician, 1st President of the South African Republic (b. 1819)

1903 – Arthur Shrewsbury, English cricketer (b. 1856)

1904 – Auguste Molinier, French librarian and historian (b. 1851)

1904 – Jamsetji Tata, Indian businessman, founded Tata Group (b. 1839)

1906 – Gabriel Dumont, Canadian Métis leader (b. 1837)

1907 – Benjamin Baker, English engineer, designed the Forth Bridge (b. 1840)

1912 – Bolesław Prus, Polish journalist and author (b. 1847)

1915 – John Simpson Kirkpatrick, English-Australian soldier (b. 1892)

1918 – Gervais Raoul Lufbery, French-American soldier and pilot (b. 1885)

1935 – T. E. Lawrence, British colonel and archaeologist (b. 1888)

1936 – Muhammad Marmaduke Pickthall, Renowned British Islamic scholar, noted for his English translation of the Qur'an (b. 1875)

1939 – Ahmet Ağaoğlu, Azerbaijani-Turkish journalist and publicist (b. 1869)

1943 – Kristjan Raud, Estonian painter and illustrator (b. 1865)

1945 – Philipp Bouhler, German soldier and politician (b. 1889)

1946 – Booth Tarkington, American novelist and dramatist (b. 1869)

1950 – Daniel Ciugureanu, Romanian physician and politician, Prime Minister of Moldova (b. 1884)

1954 – Charles Ives, American composer and educator (b. 1874)

1958 – Jadunath Sarkar, Indian historian (d. 1870)

1958 – Archie Scott Brown, Scottish race car driver (b. 1927)

1958 – Ronald Colman, English actor (b. 1891)

1963 – Walter Russell, American painter, sculptor, and author (b. 1871)

1969 – Coleman Hawkins, American saxophonist and clarinet player (b. 1901)

1971 – Ogden Nash, American poet (b. 1902)

1978 – Albert Kivikas, Estonian-Swedish journalist and author (b. 1898)

1980 – Joseph Schull, Canadian playwright and historian (b. 1906)

1983 – Jean Rey, Belgian lawyer and politician, 2nd President of the European Commission (b. 1902)

1984 – John Betjeman, English poet and academic (b. 1906)

1986 – Jimmy Lyons, American saxophonist (b. 1931)

1987 – James Tiptree, Jr., American psychologist and author (b. 1915)

1989 – Yiannis Papaioannou, Greek composer and educator (b. 1910)

1994 – Jacques Ellul, French sociologist, philosopher, and academic (b. 1912)

1994 – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, American journalist, 37th First Lady of the United States (b. 1929)

1994 – Luis Ocaña, Spanish cyclist (b. 1945)

1996 – John Beradino, American baseball player and actor (b. 1917)

1998 – Sōsuke Uno, Japanese soldier and politician, 75th Prime Minister of Japan (b. 1922)

1999 – Candy Candido, American actor (b. 1913)

2001 – Alexey Maresyev, Russian soldier and pilot (b. 1916)

2001 – Susannah McCorkle, American singer (b. 1946)

2002 – John Gorton, Australian lieutenant and politician, 19th Prime Minister of Australia (b. 1911)

2002 – Walter Lord, American historian and author (b. 1917)

2004 – Mary Dresselhuys, Dutch actress and screenwriter (b. 1907)

2007 – Bernard Blaut, Polish footballer and coach (b. 1940)

2007 – Dean Eyre, New Zealand politician (b. 1914)

2008 – Vijay Tendulkar, Indian playwright and screenwriter (b. 1928)

2009 – Robert F. Furchgott, American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1916)

2009 – Nicholas Maw, English composer and academic (b. 1935)

2009 – Clint Smith, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (b. 1913)

2011 – Garret FitzGerald, Irish lawyer and politician, 8th Taoiseach of Ireland (b. 1926)

2011 – Jeffrey Catherine Jones, American artist (b.1944)

2012 – Bob Boozer, American basketball player (b. 1937)

2012 – Tamara Brooks, American conductor and educator (b. 1941)

2012 – Ian Burgess, English race car driver (b. 1930)

2012 – Gerhard Hetz, German-Mexican swimmer (b. 1942)

2012 – Phil Lamason, New Zealand soldier and pilot (b. 1918)

2013 – G. Sarsfield Ford, American lawyer and jurist (b. 1933)

2013 – Robin Harrison, English-Canadian pianist and composer (b. 1932)

2013 – Neil Reynolds, Canadian journalist and politician (b. 1940)

2014 – Simon Andrews, English motorcycle racer (b. 1982)

2014 – Jack Brabham, Australian race car driver (b. 1926)

2014 – Terry W. Gee, American businessman and politician (b. 1940)

2014 – Sam Greenlee, American author and poet (b. 1930)

2014 – Vincent Harding, American historian and scholar (b. 1931)

2014 – Gabriel Kolko, American historian and author (b. 1932)

2014 – Zbigniew Pietrzykowski, Polish boxer (b. 1934)

2015 – Bruce Lundvall, American businessman (b. 1935)

2015 – Ted McWhinney, Australian-Canadian lawyer and politician (b. 1924)

2015 – Happy Rockefeller, American philanthropist, socialite; 31st Second Lady of the United States (b. 1926)

2015 – Robert S. Wistrich, English historian, author, and academic (b. 1945)

2016 – Alan Young, English-born Canadian-American actor (b. 1919)

2016 – Morley Safer, American journalist (b. 1931)

2017 – Nawshirwan Mustafa, General coordinator of the Movement for Change (Gorran) (b. 1944)

2018 – Zhengzhang Shangfang, Chinese linguist (b. 1933)