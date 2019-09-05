Crime spree solved

Call leads to recovery of stolen vehicles, other items

On Aug. 29, at 11:30 a.m., the Bishop Police Department received a defrauding an innkeeper call from a local motel. The caller reported two people had stayed in a room that was not rented to them. When confronted, the two fled.

Bishop police officers responded and located 23-year-old Lorena Holdaway from Standish, California, but with ties to Mono County, and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Andrew Villarreal, from Oxnard, California. The field investigation soon revealed that Holdaway had both felony and misdemeanor warrants, plus she was in possession of a blueprint of a key. Villarreal was found to be in possession of a piece of metal that had been crafted to resemble a key and it matched the pattern of the blueprint confiscated from Holdaway.

The officers arrested the couple and then began canvassing the area. A stolen vehicle out of Oxnard was linked to the couple. The investigation expanded as another stolen vehicle was recovered, this one having been stolen on Aug. 25 from the Vons parking lot in Bishop. This vehicle theft was also linked to the couple.

At the police department, both vehicles were inventoried and processed for evidence. Items within the vehicles were linked to property recently reported stolen in Bishop. Other items seized appear to have been stolen from other areas. The department is working toward linking those crimes as well.

Lorena Holdaway was transported to the Inyo County Jail on charges related to possession of stolen property 496(a) PC, warrants, possession of burglary tools 466 PC, defrauding an innkeeper 537(a) PC. More charges may follow.

Andrew Villarreal was transported to the Inyo County Jail on charges related to vehicle theft 10851(a) VC, possession of stolen property 496(a) PC, possession of burglary tools 466 PC, defrauding an innkeeper 537(a)(1) PC. More charges may follow.

Anyone with any relevant information about this investigation may contact the Bishop Police Department either in person or at (760) 873-5866.