Crash landing – no injuries
By:
Photo courtesy of the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, October 24, 2019
BISHOP, CA
Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday morning responded to a report of an emergency landing of a single engine bi-plane near the Owens Valley River by Bishop. Neither the pilot nor passenger suffered any injuries. Bishop Airport staff said the plane was taking off from the Bishop Airport when the engine apparently seized. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified.
