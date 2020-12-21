COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NIH
Photo by Barbara Laughon/Northern Inyo Healthcare District
Monday, December 21, 2020
BISHOP, CA
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Northern Inyo Healthcare District Thursday morning, signaling an historic moment in local response to the pandemic. NIHD received 975 doses of the vaccine, which will be shared with Mammoth Hospital. Distribution of the vaccinations under the public health departments of each county will follow the California Department of Public Health’s phased vaccination schedule. Shown, from left, with the temperature-controlled shipping container are NIHD pharmacists Frank Laiacona and Jeff Kneip, and Bri Chappell-McGovern, Disaster Preparedness/Prevention specialist for Inyo County.
