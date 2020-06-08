County provides updates on plans to reopen

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has announced that new guidance is available for additional industries that will be allowed to reopen in Stage 3 of California’s Resilience Roadmap.

Some of the industry guidance is applicable state-wide, other industry guidance is only applicable for counties that applied for and successfully received a variance to the roadmap. Inyo County received its variance on May 15.

The local opening date for state-wide businesses will be upon completion and approval the online attestation.

For those authorized in variance counties, the local opening date for these businesses will be decided by Inyo County Health Officer Dr. James Richardson based on local metrics including hospital preparedness, contact tracing capability, number of cases and other indicators of local resilience.

Based on state guidance, for those businesses authorized in variance counties the opening date could be as early as Friday, June 12, if the number of Inyo County COVID-19 cases and other metrics remain stable. Inyo County businesses that fall into these sector categories should review the applicable industry guidelines, prepare the business and certify readiness to open by completing the online attestation form on the Reopening Inyo Businesses webpage. Businesses that have completed this process will be notified when they are allowed to open.

According to the county, the additional industries that received guidance Friday include:

State-wide

• Schools

• Daycamps

• Revisions to previously-issued daycare guidance

• Film, music, and television production

• Tribal casinos and gambling

Variance counties

• Short-term lodging

• Campgrounds

• Bars and wineries

• Gyms and fitness studios (includes pools)

• Family entertainment centers

• Zoos

• Museums

As a reminder, the statewide stay-at-home order is still in place and every Californian is responsible for adhering to the order and staying at home to the fullest extent possible. Face covering is required in all public spaces in Inyo County.

Business owners seeking technical assistance or additional information about reopening can email questions to businessinfo@inyocounty.us.