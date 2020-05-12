County to host business reopening webinar

Inyo County has teamed up with area business leaders to form a local business task force that will host a Zoom webinar at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.

The group consists of one representative from each of the following sectors:

•Lodging

•Food and beverage

•Retail

•Childcare

•Personal services

•Non-profit

•Events and entertainment

•Inyo County/Administration / Information Technology

•Public Health

The purpose of this group is to assist all local businesses by ensuring they have the most up-to-date information regarding rules and best practices as prescribed by state and county officials. It is important to note the task force is not creating rules, rather providing technical assistance and acting as a liaison between businesses and government health officials.

For a link to Wednesday’s webinar, email businessinfo@inyocounty.us. Prior to the webinar, questions may be submitted to the panel by email at businessinfo@inyocounty.us In order for the questions to be addressed during the presentation, submit no later than 5 p.m. today.

A menu item on the Inyo County COVID-19 webpage is now available for the public to receive email notifications that are specific to “Reopening Businesses in Inyo County.” Those who are interested in receiving updates, go to the following link: https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19 - click “Reopening Inyo Businesses” and sign up.