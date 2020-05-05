County to hold special meeting Friday on reopening

Marilyn Mann, Inyo County Health and Human Services director, on Tuesday told the Inyo County Board of Supervisors she believes the county will be ready to move into the second stage of the state’s reopening plan by Friday after meeting first-stage criteria set by the state this week.

Mann will be bringing a report from Inyo County HHS staff and the Public Health Department at a special board of supervisors meeting on Friday regarding the county’s preparations and planning on reopening from the COVID-19 stay at home orders.

The meeting will be at 11 a.m. Friday and the agenda will be posted Thursday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mann said, has allowed for some “local capacity” to advance through the phases faster depending on meeting certain criteria, including testing capacity and contact tracing capacity, and counties will be required to have their health officers and their boards of supervisors attest to being able to meet those criteria.

“We believe that we will be ready by Friday,” Mann said at the supervisors meeting Tuesday via Zoom.

She said in the meantime Inyo County Public Health staff are looking at local health orders to identify which ones need to remain in place in order to ensure the appropriate public health guidance to assist the board of supervisors in its discussions at Friday’s special meeting.

“Any gaps we will be addressing by Friday,” Mann said.

She said details at the state level continue to be adjusted but, as she understands it, phase one of stage two would be to expand retail. Those businesses that have been deemed as non-essential, as they reopen, could be allowed to expand their ability to do curbside services.

“Those counties that are able to attest to a higher level of readiness to allow for more of the business offices and restaurants, with seating that meet the criteria, they’re going to be able to move through those phases at a at a quicker pace,” Mann said, adding a caveat. “Whatever the reopening looks like, we have to be able to be ready to scale back, if needed.”

Mann said she expects the governor to be releasing the more finer details of the criteria closer to Thursday.

“But based on what he (the governor) has issued so far, we do appear to be positioned to be one of those counties that, based on our own local environment, our own local capacities, we’re going to be one of those counties that are more likely to be able to move through those phases at a pace that’s unique to us and not at the statewide slower pace.”

Public Health front

Inyo County Public Health Officer Dr. James Richardson, also at the meeting via Zoom, said, as of Tuesday, it’s been 18 days since Inyo County had its last laboratory-confirmed positive case.

Richardson said he has been watching the surrounding counties to get a feel for what’s happening in those areas regarding COVID-19, especially the adjacent counties.

“That’s going to impact some of our decision making as we move forward and open up,” Richardson said.

Richardson said Mono County and Inyo County remain stable with Inyo having had 19 positive cases and one death and Mono with 26 positives and one death.

Kern County, Inyo County’s neighbor to the south, has jumped up since last week, with 1,025 cases and eight deaths, he said.

Kern County has gone up 200 cases in one week, showing its not flattening the curve like Inyo and Mono have appeared to do, he said.

“Mono and our county are flat,” Richardson said. “You can almost assume there is no virus at one given point in our county because it’s been 18 days since we’ve had a case. Now there’s always a possibility somebody could come in today or was in here last week and could have spread the virus and we don’t know it yet. But you have to assume at some point, given some lead time bias there, that right now we are virus free. That’s a comfortable spot to be in right now for opening up for businesses.”

Richardson said Los Angeles County has had more than 25,000 cases with more than 1,200 deaths.

“That’s where the population is probably going to come from as we reopen so we have to keep an eye on that area,” Richardson said.

The other issue is the modification of the stay at home orders, which will probably take place by the governor Thursday or Friday.

He said he anticipates changes in Inyo County though some current guidelines would stay in place, such as short-term restrictions for rentals and essential travel orders.

“All that has to be worked out as per the governor’s guidelines,” Richardson said.

As far as concerns regarding a COVID-19 surge after reopening, “that’s always possible,” he said.

“We’re doing everything we could think of in this county and other counties, as well, to prevent that from happening,” Richardson said. “And I think we’re in a good position right now to begin reopening, at least temporarily.”

Richardson said he used the term “temporarily” because if one looks back at other epidemics and pandemics, “there’s probably going to be a second wave.”

“If you look back at the 1918 flu epidemic, there was a mild outbreak in the spring and a very lethal outbreak the following September that killed over 600,000 Americans,” Richardson said. “And even in 2009, there was the H1N1 influenza that was mild in the spring and also developed severe cases in the fall. So there’s no reason to believe that we’re not going to follow the same pathway with this coronavirus.”

The doctor said some health experts estimate that 60 to 70 percent of the population has to be infected before this virus is going to stop – “that portends a bad outlook.”

“But that may be reality.” Richardson said. “So we have to be prepared for that and I think we are.”

Richardson said he believes Northern Inyo and Southern Inyo health care districts have done a “great job” in getting prepared for any surge.

“I think at this point, we have to prepare for the worst-case scenario and hope,” he said. “If it doesn’t come, that’s great, but I think we are prepared.”

Flu vs. COVID-19

Richardson on Tuesday said he also wanted to address flu versus this novel coronavirus.

“A lot of people you’ll hear say, ‘It’s the same as the flu so why get so worried about it?’” Richardson said. “Actually, it’s like the flu only in some of the symptoms but that’s where it stops.

Richardson said the coronavirus is much more contagious than the flu. It spreads to at least two, maybe three people for every one person who gets infected. The flu infection rate is estimated to be at about 1.2 individuals to every individual that is infected.

“And the other issue is the coronavirus kills at a much faster rate,” Richardson said. “You see that all over the country. The flu doesn’t do that. Plus, we have a vaccine for the flu, which really helps mitigate the number of cases and deaths. And the last issue on the flu versus the novel coronavirus is that it (COVID-19) spreads for many days without symptoms. So it’s much worse than the flu for those reasons, and we have to look at it that way, and prepare for it in the future.”