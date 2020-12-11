County COVID-19 response team: 'Please do not over inundate front line responders'
Inyo County hospitals and emergency services are seeing sharp increases in patients and requests for service that are non-emergent, resulting in Emergency Room bed shortages, and possible increased wait times.Inyo County has a limited amount of EMTs and front-line healthcare providers. The following guidelines are encouraged to curb over-extension of Inyo County’s valued COVID-19 responders:
Do not call 911 unless it is an emergency; non-emergency calls can use (760) 878-0383, option 4
If you have any of the following symptoms it is an EMERGENCY, call 911 or go to your local ER: difficulty breathing, persistent pain, pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to awaken, bluish lips or face, choking, acute pain, severe abdominal pain, severe bleeding, or chest pain – or any other serious injury.
Do not go to the emergency room for non-emergency conditions. If you are not sure, contact your primary care physician.
First, for non-emergency symptoms of COVID-19 or other illness, call your primary care physician for their expert opinion. Your doctor may offer telemedicine so you can have a virtual consultation or schedule an appointment to see you in person.
The Inyo County COVID-19 response team values your effort to stay safe and reduce the spread, including adhering to the current Regional Stay at Home Order.
Category: