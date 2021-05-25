County could get trailers to assist the homeless

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its virtual meeting today is scheduled to consider a memorandum of understanding to transfer ownership of state-provided trailers between the city of Los Angeles, Inyo County, and the Inyo Mono Advocates for Community Action for homelessness relief.

Supervisors also will consider an agreement between the county and IMACA regarding the temporary storage of the travel trailers.

Inyo Mono Advocates for Community Action (IMACA) acts in an administrative role, according to the county, supporting the Eastern Sierra Continuum of Care (CoC) in its regional planning and acting as a collaborative applicant for various funding sources.

The CoC is a local regional planning body that coordinates housing and services funding for homeless families and individuals. The local CoC includes Inyo, Mono and Alpine counties, as well as other stakeholders including representatives from faith-based and other service organizations, veterans, law enforcement, education, and homeless/formerly homeless persons.

The Inyo County Health and Human Services Department is part of the CoC and participates by working closely with IMACA and other partners to coordinate and meet the needs of persons without permanent housing.

In a memo to supervisors, Marilyn Mann, director of the Health and Human Services Department, stated that the arrangement between the city of LA, IMACA and the county provides an opportunity to expand housing stock through the transfer of the trailers.

The department, in coordination with IMACA, is scheduling a workshop for supervisors on June 8 to provide an overview of the continuum of services that are available locally for the homeless.

Last year, as a result of the pandemic and the need to address the housing of homeless persons as part of the pandemic response, the state donated trailers to the city of Los Angeles. The city reached out to the county CoC partners with an offer of 20 of these trailers to support the local efforts to address homelessness.

This transfer will be affected through an memorandum of understanding between the city of Los Angeles, Inyo County, and IMACA, with the county acting as the receiving agency and passing the trailers through to IMACA for placement and use as housing for individuals experiencing homelessness in Inyo County.

Following execution of the MOU, IMACA will become the registered owner of the trailers. Proof of title paperwork will be provided to the city of Los Angeles, which will trigger the physical transfer of the trailers to IMACA.

IMACA has requested the support of the county in storing these units for a period of time while IMACA works to locate the units on one or more properties in the county.

The second MOU supervisors will consider is between the county and IMACA and would allow for the trailers to be temporarily stored on the county property in Big Pine, where the former long-term care facility was located on County Road.

The MOU requires IMACA to relocate the units by May 31, 2022, and has provisions for IMACA insuring the units and ensuring security of the units while on county property. This storage would be provided at no cost to IMACA.

Approval of these two MOUs will allow the county to increase its housing capacity by 20 units and will help in its efforts to support housing for homeless individuals and families, according to the county.

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet in open session at 10 a.m. today. To view and participate, go to www.inyocounty.us and click on “Board Meeting.” The agenda for the meeting can be found under “Agendas & Minutes.”