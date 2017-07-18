County could adopt parking restrictions in Lone Pine

At its meeting today (July 18), the Inyo County Board of Supervisors could adopt parking restrictions in Lone Pine that would set time restrictions on certain roads and streets in Lone Pine. The regular Inyo County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for today will begin at 10 a.m. instead of 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board of Supervisors Room in the County Administrative Center, 224 N. Edwards St., Independence, adjacent to the County Courthouse.