Community meeting today regarding Taboose Fire

Cooperating agencies on the Taboose Fire will be hosting a community meeting at 12:30 p.m. today Big Pine Town Hall in Big Pine, 130 Dewey St., Big Pine. Representatives from the agencies managing the incident will provide a informational briefing and be available for questions. Please arrive early as the meeting will start promptly at 12:30 p.m. If you have questions about the meeting or the fire, please call the Fire Information Line at 760-282-4198.