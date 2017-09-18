Coming up this week (Sept. 18-22)

Ongoing

Arts and crafts vendors wanted

Arts and crafts vendors are wanted for the Columbus Day weekend at the Lone Pine Film Festival Oct. 5-8, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. The Arts and Crafts Show will be at Spainhower Park. For more information and for forms, go to www.lonepinefilmfestival.org/vendors-2017 or vendormanager@lonepinefilmfestival.org.

See’s candy

A large assortment of See’s candy is available in the Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary gift shop. The shop is located in the lobby of the hospital. Store hours are noon-4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call Vivian Mitchel, (760) 872-4774.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

Procurement Fair

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), District 9 will hold a Procurement Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Tallman Pavilion at the Tri-County Fairgrounds.

County supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St.

Rotary Club of Bishop

Wynne Benti, Inyo County Regional Coordinator for Healthy California, will give a presentation on SinglePayer HealthCare, “MediCare for All,” what it is and what it means, at the Rotary Club of Bishop meeting at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant. All are welcome to attend. Lunch is $10.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 2957 Birch St. beginning at 10 a.m. The group is getting ready for the holiday boutique held Nov. 4. Unusual and unique decorations are being created and will be available at that time. Anyone interested in helping with this project is welcome. For information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Lone Pine School District

The Lone Pine Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. at the District Conference Room, 301 S. Hay Street, Lone Pine.

County water commission

The Inyo County Water Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the County Water Department office, located at 135 S. Jackson St. in Independence.

Wildflowers presentation

Botanist Cathy Rose and photographer Stephen Ingram have teamed up to produce a user-friendly guide to the most common plants in Little Lakes Valley, which is located above Rock Creek Canyon. They will be presenting their book, “Rock Creek Wildflowers,” at 7 p.m. during the Native Plant Society’s meeting at the White Mountain Research Center. Visit bristleconecnps.org or call (760) 937-0620 for more information.

High Holiday services

The Eastern Sierra Jewish Community will hold high holiday services beginning with Rosh Hashanah at 7 p.m. at Community Center Park in Mammoth. Thursday and Friday the festivities will continue at 10 a.m. with a Kiddush lunch and Musaf prayer to follow each day. Yom Kippur candle lighting will take place at 6:23 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Inyo County Board of Education

The Inyo County Board of Education will meet at 3:30 p.m. at the George Lozito Conference Center, 166 Grandview Lane, Bishop.

Bishop Paiute Community Market

Local produce, traditional foods, arts and crafts, and live music at 5 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For more information, call Market Manager Gaylene Kinzy, (760)784-4782.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

United We Ride

United We Ride will meet at 6 p.m. in the conference room at the Pizza Factory in Bishop. All bikers are welcome. For more information, call Dale Renfro, (760) 873-7632.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Sept. 22

Pabanamanina Pow Wow

The Pabanamanina Pow Wow and California Indian Days will run from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24 featuring a parade, traditional dancing, hand games, art and crafts, music, food and more. For more information, call (760) 920-2332 or email bishoppowwow@yahoo.com.

Senior activities

Senior citizens and elders in Inyo County are invited to attend a free and fun monthly activity and health discussion hosted by Inyo County HHS Public Health and Prevention Division from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Bishop Senior Center. This month’s activity is decorating your own gift bag. Those who want to attend or for more information, call Barbara Keller, prevention specialist at (760) 873-4159.

Downtown Bishop Fall Fling

Visit downtown Bishop for the “Fall Fling” from 7-9 p.m. Participants can have dinner in one of the local restaurants then take a stroll to visit participating shops. There will be live entertainment and a free raffle to win $250 gift certificate to the chamber-member business.