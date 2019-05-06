Coming up this week (May 7 - May 13)

Tuesday, May 7

County supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant. Visitors are always welcome to come for the club’s programs, fellowship, lunch and fun. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston at (760) 872-7970 for information about the club.

American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 118, will meet at 3 p.m. at the AltaOne conference room, 462 Main St., Bishop. All women with a military family member background are welcome. For information, call Joyce Curwick, (760) 872-1283.

Wednesday, May 8

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

ES Christian Academy

Eastern Sierra Christian Academy in Crowley Lake will be having a “Look and Play” event for parents wanting to enroll their child in a kindergarten program next year. It will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Please bring a packed lunch for yourself and your child. Contact the academy at (760) 935-4272 or esca93546@gmail.com for more information.

NIHD AUXILIARY Luncheon

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold its annual luncheon 11:30 a.m. at the Bishop Country Club to install new officers and honor members. All members and friends will be welcomed. For more information contact Darla Cummings, (760) 232-1006.

Tri-County Fair Board

The Tri-County Fair Board will be holding its regular monthly fair board meeting at 5 p.m. in the Tallman Pavilion at Tri-County Fairgrounds, Sierra Street and Fair Drive, Bishop.

Thursday, May 9

Republican Women Federated

Carol Harris, Inyo County Republican Women Federated vice president, will be speaking about earthquake preparedness. She will be sharing her expertise and knowledge regarding how community members can be actively engaged in taking the needed steps to protect themselves and their property from the danger and effects of earthquakes. The meeting will be at Astorga’s Restaurant in Bishop at noon with social time at 11:30 a.m. All members of the public are welcome to attend.

Lions Club

The Bishop Lions now meets Thursdays, 11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Whiskey Creek, in Bishop. For information on meetings or membership, please call 2018-2019 President Paul Bedell, (760) 937-0383, or First Vice President Harry Bhakta (760-873-8118).

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Elia every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line St., Ste. 204.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

TOPS

The Bishop chapter of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets at 6 p.m. at Highlands Adult Clubhouse. For more information call Teresa, (760) 872-6729 or check the website, www.TOPS.org.

Friday, May 10

Youth in N.A.

Every Friday from 4 - 5 p.m. at Coyote Mountain Apartments, 18 N. Pa Ha Lane, Bishop, in the conference room. Teens only.

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Topic/open meeting at First Methodist Church (back room).

TIL shows ‘Amaragosa’

You’re invited to see “Amargosa” at 6:30 p.m. at The Imagination Lab, 621 West Line Street, Ste. 204 upstairs, across from Dwayne’s Pharmacy. This is a free event, but donations are welcome to support The Lab’s thriving life as a community resource and venue. A reservation for seats is recommended (760) 872-2446. www.fb.com/groups/TheImaginationLab

‘Mamma Mia!’

Playhouse 395 presents “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. at the BUHS Dorothy Joseph Theater, 301 N. Fowler, Bishop.

Saturday, May 11

American Legion Auxiliary

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 118, will be having its yard sale from 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. We will be raising money for Girls State and for the veterans; 3154 S. Tumbleweed Road, Bishop. Call Danielle White, (760) 872-3821, if you want to bring anything to donate.

Migratory Bird Day

Join Eastern Sierra Land Trust (ESLT) Society for a morning of birdwatching at a rare sparkling wetland in Adobe Valley – ESLT’s Black Lake Preserve – from 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. For further information, carpooling options, and to RSVP, contact Marie Ring, ESLT education coordinator and AmeriCorps member at marie@eslt.org or (760) 873-4554.

Family Fun Day

Family Fun Day at Bishop City Park, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This is a free event open to the community. Come learn about the resources in our community that service children and families. We will have raffles, games, and activities for children. We’ll have car seat checkups, bike rodeo (bring your bike for the obstacle course), First 5 Express and Youth Football will be fundraising selling pulled pork sandwiches.

Overeaters Anonymous

Overeaters Anonymous meets from 10 - 11 a.m. in the Calvary Baptist Church library at 1100 W. Line St., across from the DMV. Overeaters anonymous is a 12-step program for people who have problems with food. There are no dues or fees, no weigh-ins or diet plans and no membership requirements. For more information, call or text Marilyn at (760) 920-8013.

Sunday, May 12

Eastside Writing Circle

Eastside Writing Circle meets from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Imagination Lab at 621 W. Line St., No. 204, across the street from Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy in Bishop. There are no fees or dues and all ages and skill levels and drop-ins are welcome. Contact Marilyn at (760) 920-8013, marilynbphilip@gmail.com for more information.